Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Clare Goldsberry's avatar
Clare Goldsberry
16h

I seem to recall that at one point, it was noted that Black people were extremely vaccine-hesitant when the toxic mRNA jab rolled out, largely because of their past history of being government guinea pigs / lab rats. Can anyone blame them? Are there any stats on the number of Black people who received the vax vs. Caucasian white? At one time there seemed to be a concerted effort to convince Black people to get the jab. Obviously, this type of medical racism / eugenics has been in the works for more than 100 years. I do believe in Karma, however. Ultimately the people who run the medical-pharmaceutical industrial complex will get theirs!

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bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
16h

Yes, they have spent millennia trying to destroy us. That accounts for a lot of the degradation of the mind, behavior patterns, and spirit of many people of African descent. Elders in my clan refused to go to their doctors for fear of poison.....thanks to collective memory of the evil ones. Many today do not understand, so they line up with glee for KFC , pharma drugs, and vaccines not knowing the enemy. And how much the enemy wants to destroy them!!!

The poisoned food. The drugs in our neighborhoods pushed by the CIA. The coopting of our governments if we live in Africa or the Caribbean like I do. The result: Mass stress. Mass depression. Two weeks don't go by when we don't know someone who has died from cancer, stroke, or had limbs removed since COVID!!! Or is very ill.

Judgement be upon them!

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