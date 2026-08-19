Dear Readers, '

I would like to bring to your attention this outstanding (as usual) research by Whitney Webb/Jeremy Loffredo’s about OWS/covid vax targeting racial minorities. This article was published in November 2020, and was right on the money about the deadly scam of the OWS. Ultimately, OWS was (and continues to be) a deliberate democide, i.e. indiscriminate killing of the population. However, the genocide strategies (targeting specific demographic groups) were incorporated into it as well. The Pandemic Preparedness crime cartel targeted racial minorities, among other groups, as Whitney explains. I have written about targeting of the elderly and disabled, both by the hospital murder protocols and by vaccinations, and further targeting of people who refused the vaccinations. Of course pregnant women of all races were especially targeted, and I have published several articles on this. Even within the general attack on all pregnant women, there is evidence of extra rigor of this attack directed at racial minorities, and I include additional information in this article. Whitney Webb details the targeting strategies and software that was deployed. Here are some particularly important excerpts:

Notably, African Americans are understood to be at a higher risk for adverse reactions to vaccines. According to a study by the University of Pennsylvania, African Americans exhibit a disproportionately higher immune response to certain flu shots. And in 2014, the Mayo Clinic found that African Americans have almost double the immune response to the rubella vaccine as Caucasian Americans. Immune reactions that are too strong can result in more adverse events and inflammatory responses such as transverse myelitis, a debilitating inflammation and paralysis of the spinal cord. A 2010 study in the Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health showed that African American boys were at significantly greater risk of suffering severe neurological injury from the hepatitis B shot as compared to Caucasians.

According to recent polls, such hesitancy is, understandably, most prevalent among African Americans, the group that has most commonly been used as human guinea pigs by the US government and associated scientific and medical institutions. For instance, there are the infamous Tuskegee University experiments, devised by the US Public Health Service (now a division of HHS) and the CDC. The unwitting participants in the study, all of whom who were African American, were told that they were receiving free health-care services from the federal government, while actually they were being intentionally untreated for syphilis so government scientists could study the devastating progression of the disease. Deception was critical to the experiment, as the participants did not know they were part of an experiment at all and were also kept unaware of their true diagnosis. While Tuskegee may be the most well-known example of racist medical experimentation in the US, it’s far from the only one. For example, during Manhattan Project, the undertaking that produced the atom bomb, the US government contracted dozens of physicians to inject unknowing hospital patients with up to 4.7 micrograms of radioactive plutonium, forty-one times normal lifetime exposure. The goal of this experiment was to pinpoint the dosage at which radioactive elements such as plutonium would cause illnesses like leukemia, and to measure the amount of radioactivity that lingers in the blood, tissues, bones, and urine. Between 1944 and 1994 the Atomic Energy Commission supported thousands of experimental projects sanctioning such radiation on human subjects, most of whom were African Americans.

From 1954 to 1962, the Sloan-Kettering Institute, which receives hundreds of millions of dollars ofNIH funds annually, injected over four hundred African American inmates atOhio State Prison with live cancer cells to observe how the body might destroy them. The primary sponsor for this research was the National Institutes of Health, which also partially sponsored the Tuskegee experiments. From 1987 through 1991, US researchers administered as much as five hundred times the approved dosage of the Edmonton-Zagreb (EZ) measles vaccine to African American and Latino babies in low-income Los Angeles neighborhoods as part of a vaccine experiment. Consent forms did not inform parents of the increased dosage or of the fact that the vaccine was experimental. Parents were also not informed that the vaccine had already been given to two thousand children in Haiti, Senegal, and Guinea-Bissau with disastrous results. For example, in Senegal, children who received the jab died at a rate80 percent higher than children who did not receive it. The CDC would later characterize the US trials as “clearly a mistake.” Between 1992 and 1997, Columbia University’s Lowenstein Center for the Study and Prevention of Childhood Disruptive Behavior Disorders conducted studies that sought to establish a link between genetics and violence, focusing on minority children in New York City. These experiments targeted 126 boys between the ages of six and ten, 100 percent of whom were either African American, Latino, or biracial. In exchange for $100 and a $25 Toys “R” Us gift card, the children, selected because their older brothers had come into contact with the juvenile probation system, were taken from their homes, denied food and water, and given a drug called fenfluramine. Prior to these experiments, fenfluramine had never been administered to people under the age of twelve, and it was already known that the drug was associated with heart-valve damage, brain damage, and death.

Another CHS paper, published in July and titled “The Public’s Role in COVID-19 Vaccination,” which is cited heavily in the August framework, acknowledged the US “legacy of experimentation on Black men and women.”

However, the CHS document also notes that more than one COVID-19 vaccine candidate “may be available at the same time” and they “may have different safety and efficacy profiles across different population groups and may have different logistical requirements.” It adds that “it is also possible that certain adverse effects may occur more frequently in certain population subgroups, which may not be apparent until millions are vaccinated.”

It is notable that Palantir, the CIA-linked government technology contractor, has been put in charge of creating the software that will “decide” which “population subgroups” are given what vaccine. Palantir is perhaps best known for its controversial role in targeting undocumented immigrants through its contracts with ICE and its role in predictive-policing efforts that disproportionately targeted African Americans. It is certainly unsettling that those same ethnic groups that Palantir is most controversial for targeting on behalf of the national-security state and law enforcement are the same “critical populations” that the company will initially identify for the US military–led COVID-19 vaccination program, Operation Warp Speed.

The document also states that “the implementation of directly prioritizing communities of color could also be challenging and divisive, as determining how to access specific populations and how to determine eligibility based on race or ethnicity includes many sensitive challenges.” As a workaround for such concerns, the CHS suggests that “prioritizing other cohorts of the population, such as essential workers or those with underlying health conditions associated with poorer COVID-19 outcomes, could also indirectly help address the disproportionate burden of this pandemic on communities of color” due to the high representation of those minorities in the essential workforce.

In addition to prioritizing essential workforce cohorts, which have a high percentage of ethnic minorities, the CHS document also suggests that prisoners, another group where ethnic minorities are heavily overrepresented, and “undocumented immigrant communities of color” should also be prioritized. Like the essential workforce strategy, this would ensure increased vaccine uptake by ethnic minorities without prioritizing them directly.

Evidence of targeting racial minority pregnant women (potentially with more toxic vax batches).

The above excerpts from Whitney Webb’s article provide clear evidence of racial targeting by the Pandemic Preparedness cartel. In my years of research and analysis, the most effective way that the “public hellth” demons have utilized over the years was via the “special” batches of vaccines distributed by Vaccines for Children (VFC, federal free vaccines), free vaccination clinics and drives targeting certain neighborhoods and racial groups, and other similar federal/state programs advertised with Orwellian inanities like “increasing access to care” or “increasing equity, inclusivity” and other social justice nonsense slogans. Your immediate question might be - but, Sasha, you have done extensive analysis of VAERS vaccine batch data, can’t you just look up batches vs race? And guess what? VAERS happens to be the only health, or any government dataset in the United States that does not ask the question about race. There is no field in the dataset called “race” and it’s not submitted with the injury reports. Isn’t this curious by itself? Do you remember ever filling out any government form or any health-related form that didn’t ask you your race? I sometimes get creative and tell them I come from Alpha Centauri with greetings to the Earthlings. However, the only place where racial targeting by vaccine batches could be visible, i.e. CDC VAERS removes that visibility by design of the database. In my opinion, that’s evidence of a deliberate cover-up strategy.

Nevertheless, I have some data demonstrating possible racial targeting, and confirming what Whitney Webb wrote about in 2020. This is yet another piece to fit the picture of devastation brought upon pregnant mothers with mRNA shots. I want to emphasize that ALL pregnant women were targeted by injection of poison, however, it seems that black women were targeted even harder with some extra special juice batches. Here is the data from Table 1 of the CDC study which was done in 2021 in the completed vSafe pregnancy registry. I discussed this study in this post last week.

I combined “Non-Hispanic Black” with “Non-Hispanic Mixed Race” to get a larger sample, marked in red. The results are as follows:

Black women miscarried at ~17% rate

Hispanic women miscarried at ~10% rate

White women miscarried at ~6.5% rate

Please note that ALL women here are enrolled after 6 weeks of gestation, after which the highest rates of “normal” miscarriage (15%+) no longer apply. I had numerous arguments with insufferable people who claimed I am wrong because there could be some women included in the analysis before 6 weeks. Here, the CDC is very clear. They only include 6 weeks+ in this analysis set. The forward looking “normal” risk for a woman who is 6 weeks pregnant is 5% for the next 5 weeks and 0.1% thereafter. For the sake of being conservative, we can assume the normal comparator here is 5% background rate (although in reality it is much lower). The combined miscarriage rate for was reported by CDC for the entire 2456 group of women was 14% for weeks 6-19. They called it “safe”, nothing to see! That’s monstrously wrong. However, as you can see from above racial statistics, the brunt of the miscarriages fell on the black, Hispanic and mixed race women, while the white women are just a few points higher than normal background rate (albeit, the rate is roughly double of what would be considered “normal”).

One can argue that the white women were a much larger sample, and there is variability inherent in looking at smaller sample sizes of racial minorities. That’s true, yet the difference in the rate is so large that the effect should be considered “real”. The results are also consistent with previously reported statistics, demonstrating that black women have approximately double the rate of infertility vs white women in the US. There is no genetic or biological explanation for this. In fact, black African women are some of the most fertile in the world, that is, those of them who know to stay away when Death Fairy Bill Gates visits, carrying “free live saving vaccines” to their town.

Finally, here is some information about Palantir software deployed for targeting of racial and other groups for elimination. These systems have been rolled out throughout all major health systems and hospitals in the US and are continuously in use. Through anecdotal reports I can attest that the elderly remain targeted for “special protocols” at hospitalizations or other health encounters.

What is Tiberius

Tiberius, is the software used by the U.S. government during Operation Warp Speed and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Tiberius is a data-integration and decision-support platform built by Palantir Technologies for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in 2020. It aggregated data from federal agencies, states, manufacturers, distributors, census databases, and public-health sources to help determine vaccine allocation and distribution.

The name “Tiberius” alone is a thinly veiled advertisement that in the opinion of Peter Theil and other self-appointed rules, the Constitutional Republic USA is no more. It is being replaced with imperial rule. Tiberius (42 BCE–37 CE) was the second Roman emperor, ruling from 14 CE to 37 CE. He succeeded his adoptive father, Augustus, and inherited an empire that had recently transitioned from republic to imperial rule. Ancient historians generally described him as rather horrid, especially toward later years, and describe his proclivity for orgies and child/human trafficking, but there is a concerted effort among “modern” writers to rehabilitate his image. Given the Epstein class is running the global show these days, this is not shocking at all.

Back to Tiberius software - the platform was designed to:

Calculate state-by-state vaccine allocations.

Identify priority populations.

Support state-level decisions about where doses should be shipped.

Track manufacturing, inventory, distribution, and administration of vaccines.

Below is the summary of the mainstream sources (propaganda) discussing the deployment of Tiberius across the US:

Based on this Defense Department article, Tiberius was developed specifically for Operation Warp Speed, integrated Census data, vaccine tracking systems, and logistics information, allowed jurisdictions to decide where allocated doses would go and provided ZIP-code-level views of priority populations.

This ProPublica article, while being the usual mainstream slop, nevertheless provides a detailed accounts of how Tiberius fit into vaccine-allocation decisions.

Another mainstream source, Time, reports on vaccine allotments and Tiberius. It is written to propagandize “precious life-saving vaccine shortage!!!TM” and “evil Trump will not have enough vaccines, and we will all die because of it!!!TM” discusses confusion among governors regarding vaccine allotments and describes Tiberius as the system used to manage orders and track shipments across states and federal agencies.

GovCon Wire report on Tiberius development describes Tiberius as a system designed to collect data from agencies, manufacturers, and distributors, identify “priority” populations (i.e. genocide targets) and operate on technology related to the HHS Protect platform.

Reuters reported in 2022 that CDC expanded its work with Palantir and noted that the new therapeutics-distribution contract extended an existing use of Tiberius that began with vaccine distribution in 2020. [Reuters report on CDC and Palantir contract.]

Art for today: from my sketchbook, watercolor. Available art here.