Was it worth it, Bobby?

This post is a trip down the memory lane. First I would like to quote my colleague and friend Debbie Lerman’s yesterday’s post:

For the record, I never affiliated myself with MAHA, because I recognized the fakery of that “movement” for what it was from Day 1. About a year ago, several of us, including Shannon Joy, Mary Talley Bowden MD, Dr Naomi Wolf co-authored an open letter to RFK Jr., trying to remind him of his campaign promises. The text of the letter is at the end of this post. It was all for naught. Not only did Kennedy not do anything we asked him to, but he continued dancing on Trump/pharma leash, turning “Eat Real Food” tricks, rolling over for a rogue federal judge by walking back all CDC schedule changes, disbanding ACIP and now removing any references about mRNA, requirements for a toxicologist and a data scientist, or even a requirement for regular meetings from the “new” ACIP charter, too. On Wednesday, May 20, this was posted by HHS as a list of the “most sweeping public health reforms in modern history”:

Gosh, I am nostalgic for the Soviet propaganda, because they were never quite so cringe…

I could write a few comedy skits based on these nauseating bullet points, but honestly, I am tired and all I feel is sadness. Were you secretly indulging in unreal food but Mike Tyson scared you straight? If you are a SNAP recipient, are you overjoyed that Bobby enabled your state to take away more of your benefits? Are you feeling like any of this nonsense is going to make your children healthier as you frantically try to shield them from poison jabs? Is this going to put a dent into the skyrocketing chronic disease in this country? Finally, is any of this going to bring accountability or justice for covid and mRNA atrocities committed by the US Government against us, the people? However, I can tell you the good news: these “reforms” will make Trump and his cronies richer from self-dealing, looting, pay-to-play and insider trading schemes! That was the most sweeping part of these alleged “health reforms”.

The video clip above is cut from my 2023 interview with RFK Jr as evidence that he is fully aware of the powers of HHS Secretary to remove PREP Act declarations for covid, and the significance of these declarations (license to kill, liability shield for mass murder with EUA countermeasures). I told him of the powers HHS Secretary has under the PREP Act back in 2023, and it appeared he took careful notes. He subsequently obtained the position of HHS Scy … and decided to uphold the PREP Act liability shield for the mRNA/covid crime cartel.

As evident from the full 2023 interview, he knows quite a lot about this topic:

It is not complicated. Having a clear, principled, truth-based position is a hallmark of an honorable man who is fit for a leadership role in a civilized society. Abandoning your own principles to pander to the “other side” is the opposite of it, and it only backfires. Here is a recent example: Kennedy gets caught in a lie, live on air, by CNN. Transcript:

CNN: over the summer you said, quote “no vaccine is safe and effective.” Do you still believe that? RFK Jr: I never said that! CNN: So, stop, we have the clip, let’s play the clip… CNN plays RFK JR (clip): “There’s no vaccine that is safe and effective.” (March 2024)

I wonder why is it so difficult for RFK Jr. to defend his own truth-based position? It is impossible to develop any kind of “safe and effective vaccine" whatsoever - that’s the truth! The public health demons themselves call it “unavoidably unsafe”. Even if RFK Jr. misspoke (and CNN took that out of context) - i.e., even if he sincerely believes that there is a possibility to make a “safe” vaccine, still, vaccination harms must be addressed head on. Vaccinations are a death lottery, where one of the well documented "paradoxical reactions" is a lifelong disability or death! No product that can kill you (even if only occasionally) can be legally considered “safe”. Something along these lines was the appropriate response to the obnoxious CNN presstitute, instead of behaving like a toddler who got caught stealing cookies!

“No vaccine is safe or effective” is a true statement, which Kennedy before 2025 would have had no problem defending with volumes of scientific evidence he could cite from memory. What happened to that man since 2025? Why attempt to pander to the CNN audience, only to be immediately caught and nationally embarrassed?

But please, it’s our own fault that we fell for Bobby Kennedy! Because he told us years ago. Here is Kennedy years ago warning about what Kennedy will do once in a position of power in the US government. Transcript:

People in authority lie! And if we all… are going to continue to live in a democracy, we need to understand that people in authority lie, people in authority will abuse every power that we relinquish to them.

Yup. He told us. People in power lie, and he will do so, once in power, too.

At this point, I typically get comments like:

“But he will get fired by Trump if he does anything he said he’d do on the campaign trail!”

“But what if there is someone else running HHS????”

I hear ya! However, how would you notice the difference? Precisely, what manifestations of not-Bobby running HHS should we expect, if not-Bobby’s hands will be tied by the same controllers as Bobby’s hands are tied and for the same reasons - to protect the government’s population control tools and pharma’s profit extraction machinery under the fake labels of “vaccination for public health”?

Yes, he told me himself that Trump won’t let him touch the PREP Act declarations. I do not consider this a valid excuse, because he knew the bargain when he agreed to join Trump’s campaign. He just forgot to tell the terms of this bargain to his base. Instead, he and Trump both told us that “Bobby will go wild on health!” when they needed our votes. Kennedy voluntarily tied his own hands.

Treating Kennedy as a victim of Trump is not helpful; he is Trump’s key cabinet member, an important collaborator and enabler. His agency has double the official budget of the DOD (DOW). Why are we supposed to treat him as a damsel in distress, or a little boy “Bobby” kidnapped by villain Trump? By the same token, we can say, Fauci’s hands were always tied, Baric’s hands were always tied, Alber Bourla’s hands are also tied - have you tried running a publicly traded company, reporting to the board, shareholders and Wall Street? Have some appreciation of the difficulties involved! A private pharma company cannot legally refuse a priority rated order from the DOD under the Defense Production Act to produce and ship millions of doses of mRNA poison. If they do, the CEO and key management will definitely be fired and they can be prosecuted for treason, too. Therefore, is Bourla also a Trump’s hostage?

Whose hands are free in the government? Trump’s? No! He is doing what his financial/control file owners tell him to do. So, why is “tied hands” a good excuse for some but not other actors?

To date RFK Jr has delivered zero on his campaign promises and lost most of his appointees at HHS. The FDA has been effectively gutted - no CBER or CDER leadership remains, except for the food division guy who is now holding practically all senior leadership offices. The latest departure was Tracy Hoeg, after a brief stint as CDER head. No reason cited. None of these people even know (or will admit) who made the decision to fire them and why! RFK Jr and his team have been chewed up and spit out by the deep state puppet masters whose MAHA script he dutifully followed… yet, the “other” side still hates him just as much!

Let this be a lesson: nobody likes a traitor. Was it worth it, Bobby?

Text of the open letter to RFK Jr, published a year ago, with annotations on what happened since then:

May 31, 2025

Dear HHS Secretary Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary,

We are writing this open letter to express deep concerns about recent policies emerging from HHS, the CDC and the FDA: specifically, the omission of the dangerous mRNA injections from the recently released “MAHA Report”; and the reaffirmation of the CDC’s recommendations for mRNA injections. Removal of the mRNA platform from the market is one of the main goals of the grassroots MAHA movement. [May 2026: mRNA shots remain on CDC schedule and new mRNA vaccines have been approved without placebo-controlled studies. Moderna’s mRNA flu shot will be approved in the fall. Additionally, mRNA shots are being rolled out for pets and livestock, and as toxic and futile “gene therapies”.]

Millions of concerned parents set aside partisan differences and identities to embrace the historic MAGA/MAHA alliance. Instead of policy action on these key issues, we, the undersigned, along with many other citizens, see a set of distractions, linguistic misdirections, and watered-down policy announcements that avoid taking serious action on the deadly mRNA injections. [May 2026: I called out MAHA=Anything But Vaccines policy designed by the deep state represented by Calley Means beginning in September 2024. It was designed to protect the vaccine franchise as the population control and financial harvesting machinery. It was also designed to paint anyone who speaks about vaccine harms as a “crank”, “fringe” and “crazy radical” as Bob Malone painted all the co-signatories of this letter. I must admit, it was a brilliant strategy, because it worked.]

Contrary to what Dr. Makary recently stated, we do not need more data to establish whether the mRNA platform should or should not be recommended. The data are in, from many credible sources, including numerous peer reviewed publications, the analysis of the Pfizer documents released via Aaron Siri’s lawsuit, VAERS and vSAFE datasets, and data produced by foreign governments. The data show catastrophic levels of deaths and serious damage from the mRNA injections, as well as reproductive damage, including high miscarriage rates. [May 2026: I have further demonstrated that the increase in miscarriages in mRNA vaxxed women of ~400% was already detected by CDC in February 2021, i.e. just 6 weeks into the vax rollout. No investigation, accountability, or product labeling updates have been issued. Makary has been fired/resigned from the FDA Commissioner post earlier this month.]



We do not need more studies to pull the mRNA injections from the market. You do not need Congress nor another election. You do not need a new mandate from voters – your own appointments to HHS and the FDA, and the election of President Trump in the MAGA-MAHA alliance, are the mandate.



Indeed, your recent wordplay about “removing” the mRNA injection from being recommended to “pregnant women” and “healthy children” appears misleading, vis-à-vis the actual policy changes published by the FDA and CDC. The published policies reserve the power to “recommend” them for every child except the “healthy”.

Most US children, as you, Secretary Kennedy, have pointed out yourself, have health issues, and healthcare encounters often involve a currently sick child who may be labeled “immunocompromised.” If a child has asthma or allergies, pre-diabetes or is overweight, has a damaged heart or an impaired immune system, that child is not “healthy,” yet that child will now be targeted with an mRNA shot. It appears that you are going to continue to recommend the shots that now have an FDA warning for heart damage, to children with heart damage. [May 2026: All CDC schedule changes and reductions made in 2025 have been erased and overturned on March 16, 2026 by the federal judge’s decision when American Academy or Satanic Witches Pediatrics sued HHS and Kennedy.]

The new FDA Covid shot policy claims to be evidence-based. However, no evidence was provided, and none exists to our knowledge, that supports statements that the categories of people marked as “vulnerable” by this FDA policy, would benefit from mRNA injections. [The policy, copy-pasted from the Biden era by Makary and Prasad, harked in very obvious ways to Eugenics - those who are deemed “vulnerable” must be gently pushed off the cliff by the mRNA shots for “greater protection”. For example, people who have pre-existing cardiovascular disease must get the shots that carry FDA’s warning for myocarditis. This ingenious policy was used to approve new mNexSpike from Moderna without placebo controlled safety studies. The policy is now irrelevant. Makary and Prasad were not the brightest bulbs out there, and both are gone from the FDA now. It remains to be seen who will be the last person out of the FDA to turn all the lights off.]



Conflating clearly established risks with automatically assumed benefit from a product that is still legally a poorly-regulated, liability-free EUA Countermeasure under PREP Act emergency declaration, defies scientific reason and common sense.

You stated the shots were removed from the CDC recommendation for pregnant women. But pregnancy remains listed as a “high risk” health category in the revised FDA policy for mRNA vaccines. It is especially troubling that the new versions of mRNA injections are recommended for all pregnant women, without this platform ever having been tested and proven safe in pregnancy. Pregnant women have not been made any safer by your wordplay.



Lastly, there is evidence of the removal of parental rights to choose the health treatment for their children, buried in CDC’s language. Even for healthy children, the CDC insists on parents “sharing the decision” with healthcare providers, including pharmacists who lack authority to treat patients. By stating the decision to inject a child with mRNA is a “shared decision”, while “routine” injections are treated as the “default decision to inject”, a dangerous legal precedent is being set, assigning powers to the Federal government that have legally belong only to parents.



We object strongly to any more equivocation and prevarication from HHS. We did not fight for you to be in positions of leadership, so that our clearly stated policy goals would suffer a “bait and switch” that rebrands MAHA’s powerful objection to the damaging mRNA platform as a concern about the coloring agents added to Skittles.

MAHA is not the possession of Secretary Kennedy, Commissioner Marty Makary, advisor Calley Means, or Surgeon General nominee Dr. Casey Means. MAHA is the voice of millions of desperate parents, many with injured or deceased children. Those furious parents were active before any of you were in office, and their activism will outlast any administration.



The MAHA vote, especially of independent moms, is an historic game-changer. Neither MAGA nor the Democrats could have won without this critical swing vote.

MAHA voters can walk away if we continue to see inaction, let alone condescending non-policy, on our core issues.



And we will.



If you continue to ignore the centerpiece of our policy agenda – taking all mRNA products covered by PREP Act emergency declarations entirely off the market – you will pay a political price. We will run our own candidates at the state level; and we will find other challengers and sponsors, who share our values and get behind our draft bills, at the Federal level, for the midterms and even for 2028. We ask you to deliver our actual policy goals in the near term, or we advise that you will face the electoral consequences. [None of the thigs that we requested below have materialized, and the electoral consequences that we predicted are coming home to roost. In addition, Trump’s disastrous military adventures in Iran will end his admin in massive fuel price hikes, inflation, death of the petrodollar, and global supply chain disruptions. Trump is clearly gearing up for a landslide loss in the fall, hastily writing himself and his family pardons from tax crimes past and future, and building an underground bunker called “Ball Room” under the White House… Meanwhile, Bobby is flopping in the wind, turned from a formidable opposition leader into a confused puppy, indeed. Masterful job, the deep state, absolutely masterful!]

Ban mRNA/gene therapy-derived technologies for all vaccines, due to definitively

demonstrated abject failure regarding safety, efficacy and disease prevention in the real-world setting of over 4 years of deployment and billions of administered doses. Terminate the PREP Act declaration for COVID injections, as there is no emergency. Extension of this declaration, with its ironclad liability shield for manufacturers and administrators, serves no public health interest whatsoever. Recommend that Congress repeal the PREP Act entirely, due to numerous Constitutional conflicts. Ban pharmaceutical direct-to-consumer advertising, as is the case in every other country except New Zealand. Review and revise current HHS level policies that create perverse incentives for

healthcare providers for medical coercion, including but not limited to vaccinations. End conflicts of interest at CDC, FDA, NIH and NIAID.



Sincerely,

Co-signatories:



Mary Talley Bowden MD, Americans for Health Freedom

Dr Naomi Wolf, The Pfizer Papers

Shannon Joy, The Shannon Joy Show

Sasha Latypova, Due Diligence and Art

Debbie Lerman

Dr. Henry Ealy, Energetic Health Institute

Brad Skistimas, Five Times August

Toby Rogers

Catherine Austin Fitts, The Solari Report

Allen and Taylor Martin, in memory of Trista Martin

Thomas Haviland, 2022, 2023, and 2024 “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys”

Art for today: Tuesday, oil on panel, 12x20 in. Available art here.