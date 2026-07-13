This post is a collection of my and other authors’ synergistic research on the true causes and mechanisms of cancer. These materials will demonstrate that cancer is ~99% preventable and avoidable condition, because it is an induced illness, not a naturally present one. Cancer is induced by “vaccinations”, i.e. injections of foreign proteins, “adjuvants” (metals and toxic chemicals), and many other dangerous substances that are contained in “vaccines” (intentional poisons). Once you understand this, cancer prevention is straightforward - one has to simply abstain from any vaccines or injectable products that contain typical vaccine ingredients (biologics and metals). If you understand this, you can quite reliably liberate yourself, your children or grandchildren from the risk of cancer.

For the majority of people (like me) who have received childhood and other vaccines - should you obsess about risks of chronic diseases, including cancer? NO! It is my personal heuristic view (although I can’t provide data for this) - those adults that had stopped all vaccinations over ~10 years prior, and have no serious chronic illness, lead healthy lifestyle, and maintain healthy mind (the most important part) - should not be concerned with cancer risk. This applies even to the mRNA shots, although of course, we are not yet at the 10 year mark. Still, those people who currently do not have chronic symptoms of anything, should not obsess over whether they got something from these shots or not. Don’t fall for another round of fear mongering, now from the “health freedom”. Time (and God) is on your side. Health, like everything else, begins in the mind. To protect your mind from professional fear mongering/entrapment techniques, I recommend to stay out of the conventional “Hellthcare” system as much as possible. Avoid unnecessary screenings of any kind. Only seek diagnosis if some serious symptoms are present.

The materials in this collection do not propose cures for cancer (because I am not a doctor, and I don’t offer treatments or protocols). However, accurate understanding of the true causes of a problem are the first 50% -75% of solving it. I am including my own articles, and several comprehensive essays by Lies are Unbekoming I highly recommend this publication.

First is a video discussion with Dr. Andrew Kaufman: “Questioning the Cause of Cancer” (please follow Dr. Kaufman on his YouTube channel):

The interview was largely based on my article on the 175 years of cancer data in the Prudential Life Insurance 1915 report (Hoffman):

The cancer rates “bump” was due to prostate cancer and long-standing Eugenics policies of the US government:

More on zeta potential and colloidal stability of blood flow (review of Thomas Riddick’s work).

The Synthesis:

To get a comprehensive picture (and even a version of it for a 6 year old) I highly recommend that you read the following essay on cancer, that provides the best synthesis and clear communication of all the material discussed above, and more - combining the theories of Gerald Pollak on water being the underlying medium of life due to it’s properties of separating and transforming electrical charges, including Charles Richet’s anaphylaxis effect from injections of proteins, and research of several other key authors on the true mechanisms of cancer. While we do not have all the answers today, I can confidently recommend this comprehensive view on cancer as currently THE most productive direction for cancer research:

Art for today: Warrior sketches, pastel on paper. Available art here.