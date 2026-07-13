Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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nancylee's avatar
nancylee
1hEdited

I gave up western medicine a very long time ago. probably when I had my first and last mammogram and instantly realized how toxic that procedure was. apologized profusely to my breasts. I've opted for homeopathic remedies, Wim hof breathing, arviga massage, healthy food, lots of exercise. unmedicated, unvaxed. its working well for my dogs and my self.

as to tests: what you dont know can't hurt you.

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Chris's avatar
Chris
2h

👍👍👍

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