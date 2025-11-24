I am drafting an important legal complaint right now. I will publish it when it is done and submitted. In the process, I realized a lot of terms that are being used casually in advertising, propaganda, and other forms of manipulation of the public opinion and beliefs are not well defined. Of course that’s deliberate. So, here is a “byproduct” of my work in progress. Hopefully, this will be helpful for people who are trying to fight the cabal of poisoners.

In U.S. law there is no one-size definition of “clinical trial.” There are three operative definitions from three different legal frameworks. These definitions are easy to confuse and, in my opinion, the ease of this confusion has been weaponized by the public-private partnerships that derive profits from the “pandemic emergency” powers.



The Three Legal Definitions:



1) Investigational Use Framework, FDA (Drugs/Biologics) — 21 CFR Part 312:

FDA doesn’t actually use the term “clinical trial.” It uses “clinical investigation”, defined as:

“any experiment in which a drug is used in humans—except when a marketed drug is used “in the course of medical practice.”

This definition of the clinical trial applies to what most people think clinical trials are, i.e. formal studies of new drugs and devices for purposes of FDA approval and authorization for marketing. This framework mandates the “sponsor” (manufacturer) to open a formal Investigational New Drug (IND) application, and obtain an IND exemption in order to start the clinical trials process.

Why “exemption”? That is because the FDA regulatory powers stem from the prohibition of marketing “unapproved” drugs, biologics and devices in interstate commerce. They use this power, for example, to go after anyone they feel threatens the Big Pharma/Big Hospital franchises with whom the FDA is in the unholy revolving-doors marriage, including raw milk and supplement sellers or anyone who may have figured out some non-toxic/effective ways of treating cancer. That’s a big no-no!

However - back to discussing the IND framework - when a sponsor declares a desire to obtain an FDA approval, they must formally agree to be bound by the investigational research law and regulations. The IND process is what creates that formal contract between the drug “sponsor” (manufacturer) and the FDA. Once it is entered into, the sponsor becomes “exempt” from the prohibition of marketing an unapproved product, but only strictly for purposes of conducting regulated, human subject protected, legally defined “clinical investigation”. The investigational clinical trial oversight is governed by the Institutional Review Board and informed consent rules (21 CFR Parts 50/56 and National Research Act).



2) The Common Rule (HHS) — 45 CFR 46.102(b)

The “common rule” framework applies more broadly across U.S. government-funded research, such as research that is conducted by academic institutions and commercial manufacturers, but not as part of formal drug or device approval process. It focuses on prospective assignment and evaluation of health outcomes, not just use of drugs.

In this framework, the term “clinical trial” means a research study in which one or more human subjects are prospectively assigned to interventions (including placebo) to evaluate effects on biomedical or behavioral health‑related outcomes.

As in the investigational trial framework, the IRB review and informed consent are strictly required and governed by the same laws.



3) FDAAA/NIH (ClinicalTrials.gov) — 42 U.S.C. § 282(j)

This definition is used for purposes of clinical trial registration and results reporting:

“a controlled clinical investigation other than Phase 1 of a drug/biologic subject to FDCA/PHS Act”.

This definition is narrower than Part 312 or the Common Rule. Plenty of studies are trials under those regimes but not “applicable clinical trials” that must register/report.



In addition to these definitions, there is a 4th framework (International Conference on Harmonization, ICH) wording which is used for global/international programs, but it’s not U.S. law.

In summary, these are all applicable legal frameworks that exist for clinical trials. Notice that they all use “investigational” as a key word in definitions”:

To fully define something, we also need to look into what it is NOT.

What Is not a clinical trial (even if someone calls it one)?



There are several types of uses of medical products which may be casually referred to as a “clinical trial”, but are not deemed to be so by legal standards. These categories of use are not clinical trials. They’re “access to treatment” pathways. The following categories are also identified in U.S. law, and they are particularly important for legal challenges or disputes:

1) Medical practice with a marketed product:

Treating a patient with an already FDA approved or otherwise lawfully marketed drug or device—even off‑label— is typically treated as “practice of medicine”, not clinical research. For devices, the U.S. Congress made this explicit at 21 U.S.C. § 396; the FDA applies the same principle to drugs in policy and enforcement.

If the product is used to treat one patient for individualized care, this falls into the medical practice category. If the same product is used to gather data from multiple subjects in a prospective series with an analysis plan, then this activity could fall into the “clinical trial” space and require the IRB + informed consent requirements.



2) Non‑clinical-trial access to investigational products:

Note that we are back to the “investigational” product space. There are several avenues for using medical treatments outside clinical research:

Expanded Access (“compassionate use”) — treatment use under 21 CFR Part 312, Subpart I . Purpose is care, not hypothesis testing. IRB review still applies.



Emergency use (single‑patient, urgent) — permitted once without prior IRB approval, with notification to the IRB within 5 working days (21 CFR 56.104(c)).



3) Non-clinical-trial access to NON-investigational products:

Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of Countermeasures. Per 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3 defined as

Temporary authorization for unapproved products or unapproved uses of approved products during a declared public-health emergency.

This is population‑level temporary authorization during a declared emergency. The law was ostensibly intended for public‑health deployment of countermeasures against CBRN weapons attacks, however, today HHS claims that this also applies to “emerging pathogens”, whatever that means. In any case, this use of products is not something legally defined as “clinical research” and thus cannot be legally deemed a “clinical trial”. In this use, the medical products are no longer legally viewed as medical products, but viewed as vaguely defined “countermeasures”. The product’s physical or chemical characteristics, therapeutic properties, safety or efficacy, or its previous-to-EUA-use status as “FDA approved” or “unapproved” becomes moot, because all these properties and attributes are legally defined only for “investigational” products bound by IRB/informed consent clinical research law intended for medicinal uses. Put bluntly, if the intent is to use an X-ray machine as a paperweight, it’s irrelevant whether this machine has been FDA approved for diagnostic medical imaging. If the intend is to drop the same machine from the 20th floor onto the head of an enemy (a “countermeasure”), that too is a non-investigational non-medical use of this device and is not subject to the FDA safety and efficacy standards. It is also legally irrelevant if the machine dropped from the 20th floor was manufactured with strict adherence to the cGMP standards, and you cannot force the FDA to recall this device from “market” because it was “unsafe”. The legal pillars of IRB + informed consent rules are explicitly made inapplicable to this type of medical product use.

Additionally, all normally applicable consumer safety protections and regulatory requirements are waived/made unenforceable for EUA uses, and manufacturers’ are given an ironclad liability shield via the PREP Act and other related statutes. I have written extensively about the legal provisions that remove all consumer safety protections from EUA in this post, and published an extensive primer on the PREP Act in this post.



Furthermore, as FDA explains in its guidance Emergency Use Authorization of Medical Products and Related Authorities (revised 2024):

“Because administration under an EUA is not a clinical investigation, the requirements for IRB review and informed consent under 21 CFR parts 50 and 56 do not apply.”

— FDA Guidance, Emergency Use Authorization of Medical Products and Related Authorities (2024), Section III.C.5.

Instead of the legally effective informed consent, the recipients of countermeasures are entitled only to an “information sheet”:

“Recipients must be informed, to the extent practicable, of the significant known and potential benefits and risks of the product and of the option to accept or refuse it.”

— Id., § VI.C.3.



In Conclusion - the legal boundary:

The legal boundary between what constitutes a “real” clinical trial or not is the purpose and the intent of the specific use of product. The FDA distinguishes these non-investigational uses from clinical research because:

“The purpose of expanded access is to treat a patient, not to obtain information about the safety or effectiveness of a drug.”

— 21 CFR § 312.300(b)

Therefore, none of these pathways — expanded access, emergency use, or EUA — constitutes a clinical trial or clinical investigation under § 312.3(b).

