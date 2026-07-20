Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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zuFpM5*M's avatar
zuFpM5*M
1h

I recognized Loftus name right away. She's a founder of False Memory Foundation, which was used primarily to discredit the testimony of child ritual abuse victims by advancing the phony idea that they imagined it all due to their hysterical parents. The McMartin preschool trial was the longest trial in American history and ended with no justice at all. Eventually, they dug up the tunnels the children had talked about, but it was too late and all the abusers got away with it.

Interesting that you can easily connect dots from a defender of ritual abuse perpetrators to science narrative controllers, isn't it?

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1 reply by Sasha Latypova
Dan Roach's avatar
Dan Roach
2h

You had me at Hellth.

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