“For they exchanged The Truth of God [who is Christ; John 14:6] for THE lie [serpent spew: you will not surely die!… you will be like God; Gen 3:4-5], and [therefore, having bought that lie, hook, line, and sinker, they] worshiped and served the creature [themselves; fads; gossip; tyrants; popular opinion; ‘the science’] rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever.” (Romans 1:25)

The above quote and commentary provided by a reader.

This post is a continuation of my “mind-control” series, looking into a specific area of it - mental health (or lack thereof). By this I mean that ALL health depends on mental health, i.e. your state of mind and perception of reality. I will also discuss the methods and organizations involved in brainwashing the public into obedience to the cult of Hellth. As it happens quite often, the universe (and my readers) supplied some good illustrations of the topic, just as I was seeking clarity for myself.

Exhibit 1, Bryan Johnson, the “Hellthiest man”:

Yup, the pasty drug-addicted fembot “biohacker” who spends $2 million/year on 30 doctors, transfuses his son’s blood, being Epstein’s close friend (thousands of mentions in the files), and chasing [a highly unoriginal] idea fixe about living forever … has given himself a serious “autoimmune” disease. According to Bryan Johnson, his stomach is eating itself… If I were his stomach, I would have considered a stomach-cide, too. Imagine the horror of facing an eternity of militant plant-based diet, starvation and chemical assault! More importantly, imagine the pit of fear and hubris that fills the hole where Bryan’s God-given mind used to be…

Please note that I believe Bryan Johnson is a fake - he is an actor, playing a reality show with placed commercials in it. Kind of like you are Truman in the Truman Show, and Bryan is your friend, lying to you while reading commercials on screen. Except Bryan Show version is much cheaper than a feature movie! I will address this in future posts. For now, let’s just use Bryan as an illustration, a Hellth mascot.

If I had to guess what’s responsible for his stomach suddenly deciding to off itself now - my money is on the Moderna shots and other vaxxes he’d recently taken in exchange for pharma sponsorships and high profile engagements in MAHA propaganda events. “Autoimmunity” is a classic anaphylactic reaction induced by all vaccines and other injections that contain non-self proteins, chemicals, metals and other toxic materials. However, arguing about the precise physical causes of Johnson’s clearly self-inflicted bodily destruction is not the point of my article. He serves as a mascot for the Cult of Hellth.

You may have heard a Latin quote “Mens sana in corpore sano” (healthy mind in healthy body). It is actually a misquote of the Roman poet Juvenal (Satire X):

"Orandum est ut sit mens sana in corpore sano" (" You should pray for a healthy mind in a healthy body")

All conditions of the body - be it destruction or restoration - begin not in the body, but in the mind.

The cult of Hellth is not new. In general, it falls into the category of idolatry - fabrication of false gods - invariably practiced by the majority of humans throughout history. Idolatry is highly persistent because it is mutually reinforced by shared delusions, which are seeded, fed, encouraged, propagated and harvested by the ruling classes for purposes of the population and resource control.

The modern “scientific” version of the cult of Hellth is not different from other historical forms of idolatry. The false gods of Hellth rise from the following false beliefs:

Denial of the fact that all people are created perfect, and the design is, ultimately, beyond human comprehension.

This denial precipitates a false belief that what was created perfect is somehow vulnerable.

This further induces insane beliefs that what was created perfect requires fixing, and that it can be modified, hacked, improved, reversed, etc.

These beliefs are insane because they are the opposite of health, which is sane.

I do not insist that you believe in your creation by any specific God of a specific religious doctrine. You may call it nature or evolution, whichever way you prefer. I only insist that you realize one thing - the creation of you was perfection incarnate and its precise blueprint is safely locked out of human comprehension.

The Hellth cult worships the gods of sickness, using very strange and demanding rituals, such as the ones practiced by Bryan Johnson. He is by far not the only “Hellth influencer” out there. The internet is filled with the nutrition gurus, health coaches, “protocols”, advertisements for healing retreats, etc. etc. They threaten you with eternal damnation for eating carbs, proclaim that sugar is worse than heroin, and that the seed oils are surely worse than that, and regardless of what food you buy in the grocery store, it is ALL poison! You are continuously poisoned from chemtrails, GMOs, nanotechnology, 5G cellphones, etc. and you must have their advice on detox protocols and supplements. You must buy the detox kits NOW!

Let me remind you that the starting point of the Hellth mode is the delusion that your body is imperfect, vulnerable to invisible threats, and that it requires fixing, and that some idiot with a diploma and a lab coat, or alternatively, with a podcast and a subscription-grift knows how to fix it.

However, before you drive yourself fully insane (and sick) trying all the “protocols”, let me remind you one indisputable fact: a sane mind can lead even a badly damaged body to health. The other way around is impossible. A healthy body cannot fix an unhealthy mind, the disease of the mind will soon overtake and damage the body - refer back to Exhibit 1, Bryan Johnson. The mind is simply that much more powerful than the body!

The false gods of sickness demand denial of true Health, because the true Health is in direct opposition to their own survival. Which brings me to Exhibit 2.

Exhibit 2: Operation Matryoshka Doll, or finding Monsignor Richard Dawkins.

A reader pointed me to Science Based Medicine blog mentioning me in several articles. I never heard of them before. This blog advertises itself as entirely free of any sponsorship and in pursuit of “best science”. It is part of another webpage, called the “New England Skeptical Society” (NESS). This society is advertised as an organization dedicated to promoting science and reason. Their main activities seem to be focused on investigations of claims of paranormal events and attempts to test those scientifically. I personally think that is a very silly pursuit. It was founded in January 1996 by Steven Novella, Perry DeAngelis and Bob Novella. NESS reiterates claims of total independence, no sponsorships. This got me quite interested, indeed. The lady doth protest too much… Publications by highly credentialed academics, professors, doctors, operating for 30+ years, affiliated with many other similar groups, all affirming the mainstream science dogmas and pretending to be “skeptical”. All claim to be driven solely by the enthusiasm of the writers. Hm… A bit of digging revealed a Matryoshka Doll operation…

…Checking the profiles of these “totally independent!!!TM” big professors writing little blogs (including David Gorski discussed below) revealed that the professors just happen to be Fellows of The Committee for Skeptical Inquiry. This is a much more high profile group with an extensive Wikipedia page, advertised as a nonprofit organization founded in 1976 to promote scientific inquiry, critical thinking, and the examination of extraordinary claims using evidence. It publishes the magazine Skeptical Inquirer. The Politburo membership Fellowship of the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry is awarded by invitation or election to individuals who “have made distinguished contributions to scientific skepticism, science communication, critical inquiry, or related fields”. There is no public application process. It’s a secret of the Society! However, the names of the prominent Fellows are no secret, and wow, check out some examples!

Carl Sagan - mainstream astronomy storyteller, the affirmer of “random rocks flying around vacuum for no reason” narratives;

Richard Dawkins - the affirmer of “you are just a random bag of reagents that made itself into a cheap Seiko watch for no reason” narratives;

James Randi - (now deceased) stage magician, escape artist, illusionist - i.e., expert on how to make people see things that didn’t happen, or make them blind to the things that did happen;

Elizabeth Loftus - a psychologist, expert in misinformation effects, i.e. how to make people believe they remember something that didn’t happen, or remember it in a different way;

Steven Novella - the big professor that writes little NESS blog;

David Gorski - the big professor that writes little Science Based Medicine blog.

From this already dazzling Matryoshka layer we proceed to the next, even more spectacular one - the parent org, the mothership, the very near the top of the pyramid of Science and Reason (we shall never see the tippy top) - the Center for Inquiry! The name alone gives me creeps, it’s too close to the “Inquisition” for comfort:

… and the mission of the Center for Inquiry is to do just that! They are the Narrative Commissars, enforcers of “the authoritative Science”. They are the guardians of the Hellth profit extraction layer where a sickly creepaziod Bryan Johnson is beatified as “St. Hellthiest”. The Inquisition is not only hunting the thought heretics like myself to “debunk with science”, i.e. via feeble-minded strawman arguments constructed from the Inquisition-approved manuals by mediocrities like David Gorski. It’s doing much more than that! They have numerous publications, projects and programs for schools, colleges, summer camps, online courses, a Richard Dawkins award, annual meetings, research and numerous international affiliates/chapters. One affiliate organization is called the Institute for the Secularisation of Islamic Society, and abbreviated, without bat of an eyelid, to ISIS. M-kay… nice touch.

In 2006 the Inquisition opened its political lobbying arm, the Office of Public Policy in Washington, DC, and issued a declaration "In Defense of Science and Secularism". The next day (!) The Washington Post ran an article about it entitled "Think Tank Will Promote Thinking". WaPo is a PR agent, at the Inquisition’s beck and call, just like that.

Lawfare against homeopathic medicine and alternative health practices in general is another important activity of the Inquisition: they have filed lawsuits against CVS, Walgreens and Walmart for selling homeopathic products. In 2020 both cases were dismissed.[91] In September 2022 the District of Columbia's Court of Appeals revived the lawsuits.[92]

Is Health a Virtue?

Getting back to the little Science Based Medicine blog written by a big professor, one David Gorski MD, a breast cancer surgeon, a professor of Oncology at Wayne State, Fellow of the Center for Inquisition. Below are several lengthy posts where he mentioned yours truly:

Specifically, Gorski quotes this exchange from RFK Jr’s confirmation hearing:

SANDERS: Do you agree healthcare is a human right?

RFK Jr: I can’t give you a yes or no answer pic.twitter.com/z10JyGeM16

Gorski proceeds with the typical propaganda narrative which you may have heard a zillion times before:

If I were to sum up the idea succinctly, it is the concept that virtue equals health and that, if you are not healthy, you must not be virtuous. In this context, “virtue” means leading a “virtuous” lifestyle with respect to health; i.e., eating a healthy diet, exercising, not indulging in habits that contribute to chronic disease, etc. Consequently, if you develop lung cancer or heart disease as a result of your having smoked cigarettes for 20 or 30 years, somehow you are less deserving of healthcare.

Right. The ability to think and reason is not a requirement for the Fellowship of the Committee of the Grand Inquisition. First he states, reasonably, that leading a healthy lifestyle is virtuous. That’s quite true. Then he says that the same person that leads a healthy lifestyle somehow also smokes for 30 years… and develops cancer… huh? Wait… I thought smoking was explicitly determined by the Big Science as being NOT part of a healthy lifestyle, but quite the opposite of it? What did I miss, professor Gorski?

The rest of his article is about the same level of room temperature IQ, whining about the same garbage ideas that “health is a human right”, by which, of course, he means the government giving you cancer by forcing vaccines on you and then forcing you into the most profitable protocols for Gorski’s paycheck is the human right, not YOUR health, duh! Your health is not part of the Gorski’s calculus at all.

He is having a fit over the radical idea that people can just live a healthy life, avoid vaccines and doctors and don’t get cancer:

I’ve seen so many times on so many alt-med websites, that you – yes, you! – are completely responsible for your own health by your own lifestyle choices. All it takes is living the right way, doing the right things, and you can be not just healthy, but virtually immune to serious diseases up to and including cancer. This sort of concept is inherent in the antivaccine world in which RFK Jr. has been a highly influential voice for two decades, in which it is frequently stated that vaccines are unnecessary because healthy people don’t get sick.

Gorski’s abject horror of people taking responsibility for their health is palpable! Just imagine where would that leave Gorski and the rest of the Cult of Hellth? It is no wonder this big professor is working so hard writing his little propaganda blog - he’d be unemployed and broke if people figured out how to easily avoid cancer and Gorski, which are practically synonymous!

Readers, you know by now that propaganda is not designed to fool the people who can think and reason. They know they can’t get you, and they count on you being in a small minority and thus, inconsequential. Propaganda is designed for the insane as a defensive set of talking points to maintain the walled mental state of protected insanity. This is masterfully illustrated by the recent post of Lies are Unbekoming about the Truman show that Hellth builds around the devastation of vaccine injuries, like autism:

Another really good discussion about the Truman Show is in this video:

Returning to the question of health and human rights. The natural human rights are only those that everyone can exercise freely, simultaneously, without hindering anyone else and without coercion. Thus, medical procedures, drugs, Gorski’s paycheck or medical mandates of any kind, i.e., any part of Hellth, cannot fulfill a single condition of a natural, real human right.

However, true Health is both, a natural right and a true virtue - we are created perfect and healthy and we can all exercise Health - both, right and virtue , simultaneously and freely, as God intended.

PS. Let us offer a prayer of thanks to Him for throwing away the keys to the design, so that the commissars of Hellth cannot get their stupid grubby hands on it. Absolutely ingenious strategy.

Amen.

Art for today: Sketches of warriors, charcoal and conte on paper. Available art here.