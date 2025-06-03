Weaponization of disease agents, Part 2.
What can we learn from the officially disclosed US bioweapons programs? Potential clues on how "covid" illness could have been simulated without a GOF virus.
This post was previously published for paid subs only, it is now available to all subscribers.
Recently sacked former head of FDA CBER, Peter Marks has issued veiled threats about deploying biological weapons. You can read about it here, Nicolas did a good job summarizing Peter’s bioterrorism threats:
Despite popular fear-based beliefs to the contrary, Peter is rattling an imaginary weapon.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I will be exploring the topic of [largely fake] bioweapons and plan to write additional articles about known bio-chemical and radiological operations and agents. For purposes of this discussion, the definition of bioweapons will exclude injectable poisons - i.e. vaccines and a variety of injectable poisons developed for targeted assassinations. I will focus only on what is claimed by the official bioweapons literature to be in the category of prohibited weapons of mass destruction. I will also address chemical weapons in future posts, which are, admittedly, more dangerous, especially in enclosed spaces. One overarching point I want to make clear - while I describe the bioweapons as largely fake, this does not mean these agents are totally benign. They can be problematic or even deadly to some people depending on the total exposure and individual vulnerability. See this excellent post byconcisely explaining various routes of administration of poisons, and why injections are extremely dangerous. The main idea is to debunk the GOF narratives of “global pandemic-causing viral leaks”. The “biological” weapons cannot produce mass damage that they are claimed capable of producing, specifically, they cannot create large scale epidemics or pandemics, and this article will discuss why that’s the case.
Part 1 of the series is here:
For this post I am using primarily the official narrative sources. I will expand on some specific bioweapons operations in future posts, as they relate to currently ongoing programs of chemical spraying over the US and other countries.
The official narrative about the US Bioweapons program states the following:
The United States biological weapons program officially began in spring 1943 on orders from U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Research continued following World War II as the U.S. built up a large stockpile of biological agents and weapons. Over the course of its 27-year history, the program weaponized and stockpiled seven bio-agents — Bacillus anthracis (anthrax), Francisella tularensis (tularemia), Brucella (brucellosis), Coxiella burnetii (Q-fever), Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus, Botulinum toxin (botulism), and Staphylococcal enterotoxin B. The US also pursued basic research on many more bio-agents. Throughout its history, the U.S. bioweapons program was secret. It was later revealed that laboratory and field testing (some of the latter using simulants on non-consenting individuals) had been common. The official policy of the United States was first to deter the use of bio-weapons against U.S. forces and secondarily to retaliate if deterrence failed.
In 1969, President Richard Nixon ended all offensive (i.e., non-defensive) aspects of the U.S. bio-weapons program. In 1975 the U.S. ratified both the 1925 Geneva Protocol and the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention (BWC)—international treaties outlawing biological warfare
So, the offensive US bio-weapons development program officially operated for 27 years and successfully “weaponized” 7 bugs (further discussed below). They also used unsuspecting servicemembers and civilians as guinea pigs, and used lots of guinea pigs as guinea pigs, too. In 1969 Nixon abruptly banned it, ratified the BWC and declared that all the research is now going to be “defensive”, i.e. making of vaccines [which are the real bioweapons anyway]. I believe the banning and ratification of BWC was a blessing for the bioweapons industry. It saved them from facing the obvious - they spent 27 years, hundreds of thousands of animals and some thousands of human “volunteers” (with questionable informed consent) and worse - unsuspecting human guinea pigs - learning how to grow several types of bacteria in very large quantities (tons), and developed 2 types of application of this material: bio-bombs and a variety of aerosol spraying systems, from subway versions to large area applications by airplanes. This did not produce anything that could start a pandemic or even a reasonably-sized epidemic.
Curiously, before Nixon nixed it, the US was one of 6 countries known to have an offensive BW program. After BWC and international prohibition, about a dozen more countries entered the BW programs. Funny how the prohibitions work! A detailed list of all known offensive chemical and biological warfare development programs is available here.
A good review of the US biological weapons program can be found in the book by Ed Regis “The Biology of Doom”. While the author writes it from the usual fear mongering point of view (because fearporn sells), nevertheless, the book is highly factual. Quote from the end of the book (p.221), emphasis and comments added:
The great mystery of biological warfare, in the end, was why it had never been used. Other than for small-scale sabotage attempts that amounted to live field experiments and isolated covert attacks against individuals [assassinations undertaken by the CIA with weaponized toxins], biological weapons had never been used by any nation, either in war or peace. This made them highly unusual: practically every other armament that had ever been invented, everything from the crossbow to the atom bomb, had been used at least once on the battlefield, including the chemical gasses mustard, chlorine and phosgene. Biological weapons seemed to be the lone exception.
Typical explanations for this is that they are “worse than nukes”:
Rand Paul proselytizing the Gospel of Fauci (GOF) on RFK Jr podcast. Wants to create a bioweapons inspection toll-booth.
Regis offers good counterarguments debunking this narrative:
The “boomerang” effect (getting own troops infected) is diffused by deploying these agents at a distance via bombs and aerial spray;
Instability due to atmospheric conditions is similar to that of the chemical agents (and chemical agents were used and are still being used in war and state sponsored terrorism/chemspraying);
Bio-agents are in no way more morally reprehensible than exploding children by roadside bombs and use of other weapons of kinetic war. In fact, they are arguably more “humane”, involving natural illness, and the vast majority are incapacitating rather than deadly agents.
Bio-warfare can be considered “green” vs typical warfare or use of chemical agents.
Regis suggests that the bio-warfare agents have not been used because they lack the single most important attribute - violent display of physical force. That’s of course true, but he doesn’t quite get to the heart of the matter - these weapons are extremely weak as weapons but very powerful as a psychological manipulation tool. And as such, it is best to keep it secret while spinning fantasies about its potential: this way nobody can find that it doesn’t work as advertised.
Now, let’s look at the specifics. This list is only a partial description of the programs but will give you a good overview.
US Biological weapons program locations:
GPI was the U.S. bio-weapons program's main testing site. Granite Peak was a sub-installation of Dugway Proving Ground and many of GPI's administrative task were overseen by the post commander at Dugway. GPI was overseen by the Special Projects Division, part of the U.S. Army Biological Warfare Laboratories.
One weapon tested was a 91-pound bomb containing "vegetable killer acid", known as VKA (2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic acid), now commonly sold as an ingredient in household "weed n' feed" products. Testing of other munitions continued from 1943–1945, including tests using Bacillus anthracis, the causative agent of Anthrax, and Brucella suis, the causitive agent of Brucellosis.[5] The M33 cluster bomb was used in a series of tests from August–October 1952 at GPI, with the Army Chemical Corps exposing over 11,000 guinea pigs to Brucella suis. The guinea pig trials caused one Chemical Corps general to remark, "Now we know what to do if we ever go to war against guinea pigs". Archived report here.
The United States government built federally owned plants on Aberdeen Proving Ground for the manufacture of toxic gas. These poison gas manufacturing facilities came to be known as Edgewood Arsenal. Edgewood Arsenal included plants to manufacture mustard gas, chloropicrin and phosgene, and separate facilities to fill artillery shells with these chemicals. Production began in 1918, reached 2,756 short tons (2,500 t) per month, and totaled 10,817 short tons (9,813 t) of toxic gas manufactured at Edgewood Arsenal before the November 1918 armistice.
From 1948 to 1975, the U.S. Army Chemical Corps conducted classified human subject research at the Edgewood Arsenal facility in Maryland. These experiments began after the conclusion of World War II, and continued until the public became aware of the experiments, resulting in significant outcry. The purpose was to evaluate the impact of low-dose chemical warfare agents on military personnel and to test protective clothing, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines. A small portion of these studies were directed at psychochemical warfare; grouped under the title "Medical Research Volunteer Program" (1956–1975), driven by intelligence requirements and the need for new and more effective interrogation techniques.
Overall, about 6,720 soldiers took part in these experiments that involved exposures to more than 250 different chemicals, according to the Department of Defense (DoD). More details here. Some of the volunteers exhibited symptoms at the time of exposure to these agents but long-term follow-up was not planned as part of the DoD studies. The experiments were abruptly terminated by the Army in late 1975 amidst an atmosphere of scandal and recrimination as lawmakers accused researchers of questionable ethics. Many official government reports and civilian lawsuits followed in the wake of the controversy.
Fort Detrick and the U.S. Army Biological Warfare Laboratories
Building 470 was the tallest structure on the Fort Detrick grounds and for many years was the tallest in Frederick County. The structure of the building was unique: a seven-story tower, the configuration of which was dictated by the two 2,500-gallon, three-story high fermentors housed within. Although the building was hermetically sealed and negatively pressurized, false windows and window-sills were added to the exterior during construction in an effort to pass the unusually large structure off as a barracks or office building. Several of the floors of the building were catwalks (steel grating), such that someone, for example, on the fifth floor looked down upon other workers three floors below. (These tanks were used to perfect methods of bacteriological agent production and to provide a source of small amounts of these agents for the development and testing work done elsewhere on the facility. Production of anthrax in bulk for use in actual munitions was done at larger facilities in Arkansas and Indiana.)
The One-Million-Liter Test Sphere—also known as the Test Sphere, the Horton Test Sphere, the Cloud Study Chamber, Building 527, and the "Eight Ball" (or "8-ball")—is a decommissioned biological warfare (BW) chamber and testing facility located on Fort Detrick, Maryland, US. It was constructed and utilized by the U.S. Army Biological Warfare Laboratories as part of its BW research program from 1951 to 1969. It is the largest aerobiology chamber ever constructed and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.
The Deseret Test Center was a U.S. Army operated command in charge for testing chemical and biological weapons during the 1960s. The Deseret was headquartered at Fort Douglas, Utah, a former U.S. Army base.
Fort Terry/Plum Island Animal Disease Center
Isolated on Plum Island off the eastern tip of Long Island, New York, the center has been tasked with protecting America's livestock from animal diseases since 1954. It is the only facility in the country authorized to work with live foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) samples, and specializes in the study of FMD and African swine fever.[3] At the height of the Cold War, study of biological weapons for use against livestock was conducted at the site, ending in 1969. Today the facility maintains laboratories up to biosafety level 3, and has remained controversial as a result of its high-risk work and proximity to the New York metropolitan area.
The facility is slated for closure in 2024, with work moving to the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility under construction in Manhattan, Kansas.
Plum Island Building 101 and Building 257 notorious for connections to Lyme disease.
Horn Island was acquired for the sole purpose of becoming a biological weapons test site for the U.S. military. The site was established as one of several designed to assist the newly formed U.S. biological weapons program at Camp Detrick. Horn Island Testing Station was initially established to focus its studies on insects as biological weapons. When conceived and constructed the testing station at Horn Island was meant to be the primary bio-weapons field testing site for the United States. The facility officially closed in 1943. Because of its proximity to human populations only two lethal agents, both toxins, were ever tested on the island, botulin and ricin.[2] The U.S. Navy used the site during the war to study mosquitoes and flies that were native to the Pacific Islands. In addition, an anthrax simulant, Bacillus globigii was used in aerosol dispersion tests at the station.
The Pine Bluff Arsenal is a United States Army installation in Jefferson County, Arkansas. Pine Bluff Arsenal is one of nine Army installations in the United States that stored chemical weapons. The arsenal supplies specialized production, storage, maintenance and distribution of readiness products, and delivers technical services to the Armed Forces and Homeland Security. It also designs, manufactures and refurbishes smoke, riot control, and incendiary munitions, as well as chemical/biological defense operations items. It serves as a technology center for illuminating and infrared munitions and is also the only place in the Northern Hemisphere where white phosphorus munitions are filled.
After the attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States' entry into World War II, the U.S. Army began looking for land to create a chemical manufacturing center. Located just north of Denver, in Commerce City, the U.S. Army purchased 20,000 acres (81 km2). The Rocky Mountain Arsenal manufactured chemical weapons including mustard gas, napalm, white phosphorus, lewisite, chlorine gas, and sarin. In the early 1960s, the U.S. Army began to lease out its facilities to private companies to manufacture pesticides. In the early 1980s the site was selected as a Superfund site and the cleanup process began. In the mid-1980s, wildlife, including endangered species, moved into the space and the land became a protected wildlife refuge.
Vigo Ordnance Plant
The Vigo Ordnance Plant, also known as the Vigo Chemical Plant or simply Vigo Plant, was a United States Army facility built in 1942 to produce conventional weapons. In 1944 it was converted to produce biological agents for the U.S. bio-weapons program. Although the plant never actually produced bio-weapons before the end of World War II, it did produce 8000 pounds of an anthrax simulant. After the war, the plant was transferred to Pfizer, who operated it until the plants closure in 2008.
Next, let’s review the delivery systems for the bio agents. As you can see, it’s a collection of various bombs that would be filled with the bacterial juice and lobbed at the enemy territory.
Delivery weapons (bio-bombs) for chemical and biological agents
E99 bomblet (no info available)
Flettner rotor, an experimental biological cluster bomb sub-munition
Project St. Jo (no info available)
SPD Mk I, 4 lb. World War II-era biological bomb (no info available)
20 mm particulate projectile (no info available)
[50 lb. cluster bomb, held 544 bomblets
E14 munition, sub-munition for E86 cluster bomb
E23 munition, sub-munition for E77 cluster bomb
E48 particulate bomb (E48R2), sub-munition for E96 cluster
E61 bomb (E61R4)
E95 bomblet (no info available)
M114 bomb, 4 lb. biological anti-personnel bomb, sub-munition for the M33 cluster bomb
M115 bomb, a 500 lb. anti-crop bomb
SUU-24/A dispenser (no info available)
Now we come to the piece de resistance of this story. The actual deadly bio-bugs that ostensibly resulted in an international prohibition because they are “worse than nukes”, remember? If one of these “leaks” from a lab, oh my goodness! What will happen! A billion people will die right away, according to every Hollywood bioweapons show, and, as you know, those people always tell us the truth…
Weaponized biological agents
anthrax, caused by Bacillus anthracis and Ames strain
Anthrax is a bacterial spore that occurs naturally in the soil. It is not typically dangerous, it affects cattle typically when they are grazing too low to the ground. It can affect humans who work closely with cattle or process leather and wool, but this is extremely rare. In a period of about 10 years of targeted effort, there were 68 patients with b.anthracis infection found in China. The Chinese authors of this paper claim this proves anthrax is super dangerous and all cattle must be vaccinated, because 7 human cases/year in a country of 1.3 billion people! Mind you, nobody died. You need a substantial exposure to the spores to cause a significant risk. Anthrax is NOT transmissible human to human or animal to animal. Finally, the infection is treatable with antibiotics. Thus anthrax as a weapon can only be used in direct poisoning (as with the anthrax letters sent to 2 members of Congress who objected to the Patriot Act). The Ames strain is one of 89 known strains of the anthrax bacterium (Bacillus anthracis). It was isolated from a diseased 14-month-old Beefmaster heifer that died in Sarita, Texas in 1981. According to other sources the strain is referred to as A.br.Ames and originated in China.
Therefore, no matter the form of weaponization - it is not possible to start an epidemic or a pandemic using anthrax.
Today, synthetic anthrax toxins (factors) can be manufactured. They are not derived from bacteria, these are synthetic “spike proteins”, and, based on symptomatology they produce, they could have been involved in “seeding” covid illness (discussed in this article):
tularemia, caused by Francisella tularensis
Tularemia, also known as rabbit fever, is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis. Symptoms may include fever, skin ulcers, and enlarged lymph nodes. Occasionally, a form that results in pneumonia or a throat infection may occur. It is extremely rare, non-deadly, treatable by antibiotics, and does not transmit between people.
In the United States, practical research into using rabbit fever as a biological warfare agent took place in 1954 at Pine Bluff Arsenal, Arkansas, an extension of the Fort Detrick program. It was viewed as an attractive agent because:
it is easy to aerosolize
it is highly infective; between 10 and 50 bacteria are sufficient to infect victims
it is fast-acting: symptoms usually appear after three to five days.
it is nonpersistent and easy to decontaminate (unlike anthrax)
it is highly incapacitating to infected persons
it has comparatively low lethality, which is useful where enemy soldiers are in proximity to noncombatants, e.g. civilians
The Schu S4 strain was standardized as "Agent UL" for use in the United States M143 bursting spherical bomblet. It was a lethal biological warfare agent with an anticipated fatality rate of 40–60%. The rate-of-action was around three days, with a duration-of-action of one to three weeks (treated) and two to three months (untreated), with frequent relapses. UL was streptomycin resistant. The aerobiological stability of UL was a major concern, being sensitive to sunlight, and losing virulence over time after release. When the 425 strain was standardized as "agent JT" (an incapacitant rather than lethal agent), the Schu S4 strain's symbol was changed again to SR.
Both wet and dry types of F. tularensis (identified by the codes TT and ZZ) were examined during the "Red Cloud" tests, which took place from November 1966 to February 1967 in the Tanana Valley, Alaska.
brucellosis, caused by Brucella suis
The bacteria causing this disease, Brucella, are small, Gram-negative, nonmotile, nonspore-forming, rod-shaped (coccobacilli) bacteria. They function as facultative intracellular parasites, causing chronic disease. Symptoms of infection are fever, chills, loss of appetite, sweats, weakness, fatigue, joint pain, muscle pain, back pain, headache. Before invention of antibiotics, the mortality from brucellosis was approximately 2%. The infection is treatable by a variety of antibiotics today.
Brucella species had been weaponized by several advanced countries by the mid-20th century. In 1954, B. suis became the first agent weaponized by the United States at its Pine Bluff Arsenal near Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Brucella species survive well in aerosols and resist drying. Brucella and all other remaining biological weapons in the U.S. arsenal were destroyed in 1971–72 when the American offensive biological warfare program was discontinued by order of President Richard Nixon.
The experimental American bacteriological warfare program focused on three agents of the Brucella group:
Porcine brucellosis (agent US)
Bovine brucellosis (agent AA)
Caprine brucellosis (agent AM)
Agent US was in advanced development by the end of World War II. When the United States Air Force (USAF) wanted a biological warfare capability, the Chemical Corps offered Agent US in the M114 bomblet, based on the four-pound bursting bomblet developed for spreading anthrax during World War II. Though the capability was developed, operational testing indicated the weapon was less than desirable, and the USAF designed it as an interim capability until it could eventually be replaced by a more effective biological weapon.
The main drawback of using the M114 with Agent US was that it acted mainly as an incapacitating agent, whereas the USAF administration wanted weapons that were deadly. The stability of M114 in storage was too low to allow for storing it at forward air bases, and the logistical requirements to neutralize a target were far higher than originally planned. Ultimately, this would have required too much logistical support to be practical in the field.
Agents US and AA had a median infective dose of 500 organisms/person, and for Agent AM it was 300 organisms/person. The incubation time was believed to be about 2 weeks, with a duration of infection of several months. The lethality estimate was, based on epidemiological information, 1 to 2 per cent. Agent AM was believed to be a somewhat more virulent disease, with a fatality rate of 3 per cent being expected.
US Army developed a synthetic biologic toxin is crystalline brucella toxin. Like the anthrax synthetic toxin, it's not a biological organism nor derived from it. It is a chemically synthesized analog, a designer drug or bio-mimetic. It is sprayed on the target population, and various other delivery methods (mosquito as a vector) have been tested. Like most biological weapons, it poses the highest danger to those who deploy it. It causes chronic fatigue syndrome and multiple sclerosis to such a reliable degree, that US DOD stated in military discharge documents: "Veterans with multiple sclerosis, a kind of creeping paralysis developing to a degree of 10% or more disability within two years after separation from active service, may be presumed to be service-connected for disability compensation. Compensation is payable to eligible veterans whose disabilities are due to service." By symptomatology it has some overlap with "long covid" reported in unvaccinated people.
Q-fever, caused by Coxiella burnetii
Q fever or query fever is a disease caused by infection with Coxiella burnetii,[1][3][4] a bacterium that affects humans and other animals. This organism is uncommon, but may be found in cattle, sheep, goats, and other domestic mammals, including cats and dogs. The United States investigated it as a potential biological warfare agent in the 1950s, with eventual standardization as agent OU. At Fort Detrick and Dugway Proving Ground, human trials were conducted on Whitecoat volunteers to determine the median infective dose (18 MICLD50/person i.h.) and course of infection. The Deseret Test Center dispensed biological Agent OU with ships and aircraft, during Project 112 and Project SHAD.[46] As a standardized biological, it was manufactured in large quantities at Pine Bluff Arsenal, with 5,098 gallons in the arsenal in bulk at the time of demilitarization in 1970.
C. burnetii is currently ranked as a "category B" bioterrorism agent by the CDC. It can be contagious and is very stable in aerosols in a wide range of temperatures. Q fever microorganisms may survive on surfaces for up to 60 days. It is considered a good agent in part because its ID50 (number of bacilli needed to infect 50% of individuals) is considered to be one, making it the lowest known.
botulism
Botulism is a rare and potentially fatal illness caused by botulinum toxin, which is produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. The disease begins with weakness, blurred vision, feeling tired, and trouble speaking. This may then be followed by weakness of the arms, chest muscles, and legs. Vomiting, swelling of the abdomen, and diarrhea may also occur. The disease does not usually affect consciousness or cause a fever.
Based on CIA research in Fort Detrick on biological warfare, anthrax and botulism were widely regarded as the two most effective options. During the 1950s, a highly lethal strain was discovered during the biological warfare program. The CIA continued to hold 5 grams of Clostridium botulinum, even after Nixon's ban on biological warfare in 1969. During the Gulf War, when the United States were concerned with a potential biowarfare attack, the efforts around botulism turned to prevention. However, the only way to make antitoxin in the U.S. until the 1990s was by drawing antibodies from a single horse named First Flight, raising much concern from Pentagon health officials.
However, A Japanese cult called Aum Shinrikyo created laboratories that produced biological weapons, specifically botulinum, anthrax, and Q fever. From 1990 to 1995, the cult staged numerous unsuccessful bioterrorism attacks on civilians. They sprayed botulinum toxin from a truck in downtown Tokyo and in the Narita airport, but there are no reported cases of botulism as a result.
Staphylococcal Enterotoxin B (SEB), toxin produced by Staphylococcus aureus, used as an incapacitating agent
In the field of molecular biology, enterotoxin type B, also known as Staphylococcal enterotoxin B (SEB), is an enterotoxin produced by the gram-positive bacteria Staphylococcus aureus. It is a common cause of food poisoning, with severe diarrhea, nausea and intestinal cramping often starting within a few hours of ingestion. Being quite stable, the toxin may remain active even after the contaminating bacteria are killed. It can withstand boiling at 100 °C for a few minutes. Gastroenteritis occurs because SEB is a superantigen, causing the immune system to release a large amount of cytokines that lead to significant inflammation.
Stem rust, both wheat and rye stem rust, fungal anticrop agent
Rice blast, fungal anticrop agent
More about biological toxins in this paper.
As evidenced from the above list, none of the “weaponized” agents are viruses, much less GOF viruses - they are bacteria and fungi. None of them transmit. None can cause any significant wide-spread damage. While local poisoning of individuals and crops can be achieved, all “bioweapons” are very much inferior to the conventional weaponry in destructive power. Nature published an article stating that in studies where researchers tried to deliberately infect volunteers with [pandemic, deadly, world-ending, GOF engineered virus, with furin cleavage and HIV insert! leaked from Wuhan!!!] SARS-COV2, they failed. Also Pfizer failed to make animals sick from SARS-Cov-2.
So, how did it “leak“ and instantaneously “spread” all over the world, exactly, when you can’t infect anyone with it, even when trying on purpose?
A psy-op weapon is only useful when shrouded in secrecy and prohibition, i.e. “rattled” and not deployed. The secrecy and prohibition also encourage fantastical doomsday mythology, helpfully stoked by the Hollywood’s predictive programming material. Human imagination is the most powerful weapon in existence, and the key to using it against others is to create catchy fake narratives about secret weapons programs that you may or may not have, and then let others convince themselves on your behalf and are forced to act along the predicted policies and incentives.
Thus, tales of gain-of-function (GOF) viruses that are kept in secret biolabs are one of the most effective fake stories to ever infect (see what I did here?) the human narrative spaces.
Finally, I do not accept arguments “but they have all the secret science and secret research in secret biolabs in Ukraine, etc. etc.” There is no evidence of any working GOF, but lots of evidence of the PCR/DNA modeling bullshit used to generate virus fearporn and clickbait, both in peer review literature and on social media.
As a reminder:
Art for today: Carson Valley 2, watercolor, 11x14 in.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you, Sasha for your work in dismantling the scary GOF psyop that would otherwise amplify the scary virus psyop, which is propped up by the scary "nukes" psyop (not saying that other munitions aren't real). - Brian
Section 3024 of the 2016 Cures Act allows the government. to experiment on us without informed consent.