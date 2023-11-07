Washington County, Idaho, Signed the Resolution to Advise AGAINST Genetic Covid-19 "Vaccines" on Child Schedule
Signed document in this post
Previous post about this resolution and our testimony to the county commissioners:
Link to the pdf with signatures
Resolution scanned and forwarded by Laura Demaray last night:
