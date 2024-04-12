VSRF discussion on mRNA in food supply, and many more topics
My conversation with Livio Sanchez on April 11, 2024
Interview starts around 12 min. We talked about everything covid, including what it likely was, how pandemics are faked, the history of the “biodefense” cartel and many other topics. Don’t miss this discussion!
Art for today: Mustard Bloom, watercolor.
Sasha, the watercolor today took me back to northern Napa Valley in the Spring. Lovely.
Thank you, looking forward to listening to this.