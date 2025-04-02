Link to the full recording of the summit.

I was invited to present at the summit by

. The summit was very well organized and well attended, and during live streaming reached approx 70K viewers. The format was a panel discussion with 20 min initial presentations (no-slides) by the speakers. The first panel of the day focused on “technocracy” and the second - on health and vaccine injury treatment. Speakers included

,

, Aaron Day,

, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Mary Holland (CHD), Deb Conrad (VAERS data whistleblower), attorney Warner Mendenhall. You can review all presentations and discussion on Rumble, linked above.

I am publishing a clip of my talk and Mary Holland speaking about the PREP Act during the second half of the day.

First clip is my 20 min presentation on some history of PREP Act passage in 2005 and the urgent necessity of its repeal. Note that I mention the initiative to repeal the PREP Act, this is something I am collaborating on with James Roguski and Katherine Watt and we will publish on this separately:

I was asked to comment on what happens during a currency reset, which I have had the “pleasure” to experience in 1991 period of the collapse of the Soviet Union:

Mary Holland’s talk covering the problems with the PREP Act:

Art for today: Spring in Sonoma Hills, watercolor, 9x12 in.