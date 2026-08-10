Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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lawrence greenberg's avatar
lawrence greenberg
5h

I have two sons, currently aged 30 and 27. They were both perfectly normal kids until around the age of four, when each developed unexplained neurological issues. The older one developed unexplained tremors, while the younger one developed ADHD. (Oh, and by the way, they have both since developed autoimmune conditions.) In both cases, I was the one who saw the developing problems, did the research, and correctly diagnosed the problems. It literally took years for my wife, a nurse, and for the boys' pediatrician to see and accept the problem, and then to concur with the diagnoses. As a firm believer in vaccines at that time, I never thought that vaccines could be the cause of the problems. I began researching these problems on the internet, reading every piece of information I could find. After several years of this research, I was left with no possible way to deny that both of my boys were vaccine-injured. In the process of performing this research, I received quite an "education" on vaccines. It took a while to wade through all the propaganda and lies we have all been told about vaccines all our lives, nonsense which Big Pharma and their paid-off whores in the media, in academia, and so sadly, in the medical profession have been pushing on us for many decades. In addition, I learned that the entire 'science' of vaccinology was based on lies and misinformation. I also learned that every vaccine made - EVERY VACCINE MADE - contains at least one toxin/neurotoxin, and some contain as many as six. Among these substances are mercury, aluminum, formaldehyde, squalene, polysorbate 80, and others. These are substances that do not belong in the human body and there is no safe level for any of them. Yet our children, by the age of 18, are forcibly injected with up to 90 doses of these poisons. Can any sane person deny that this process is dangerous and is going to cause a wide variety of health and/or neurological issues, up to and including death? I have seen many studies, with some dating back as far as 30 years, confirming the toxicity of vaccines and the health problems they cause. Yet Big Pharma and their paid-off whores, when confronted with yet another confirmed study, will always say the same thing: oh, it was debunked and the methodology used was flawed. Really? Why, just because YOU say so? We are destroying generations of children (and no shortage of adults) and condemning them to lifelong health issues, up to and including permanent debilitation and even death, just so Big Pharma and their lackeys can get rich. Everyone needs to wake up to and accept this reality - your life and the lives of your children depend on it.

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
6hEdited

Sasha, I had the same reaction when I read what Trump said about having the best vaccine schedule in the world. The only good schedule is no schedule at all. I don't even vaccinate my animals. I wish we could have religious immunity for our pets because getting a groomer or vet to do anything for my dogs is impossible. I will be traveling over 500 miles one way to another state to get my little yorkie's baby teeth extracted because no one in communist PA will do it. He weighs 3lbs and isn't about to bite anyone but they want the money for the shot. They even offer to do the rabies on the same day as the surgery........well do I look stupid or something. How will a rabies shot on the day of surgery protect the doctor and his staff from rabies. What a racket. We need to start a campaign to protect our pets too. If I agreed to get my dog a rabies shot they will give my 3 lb. dog the same dose they give a great dane. Again, do I look stupid. I think a full dose of any vaccine for my little guy would kill him. AND WHAT THE HELL HAS HAPPENED TO RFK Jr. HE IS EVERY BIT AS BAD AS FAUCI AT THIS POINT.

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