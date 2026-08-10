This post is continuation of my research, compiling scientific evidence that all vaccines are intentional poisons.

Numerous “disease models” in lab animals are created by use of vaccines, or vaccine components, such as injections of adjuvant cocktails. In the article below I explained how cancer is induced in animal models by first injecting them and subsequently poisoning them via food and additional chemical exposure:

In this post I am summarizing work by other authors that provide excellent evidence of autism and other CNS and neurodegenerative conditions causation by vaccines.

Last week marked an important event - I have seen something so stupid that it exceeded all other stupid I have seen in my 55 yo life to date. This statement by the President of USA (from the comment provided by Trump Admin to Children’s Health Defense):

In a statement provided to The Defender, White House spokesman Kush Desai said: “President Trump has been clear: America must have the best childhood vaccine schedule in the world. The Administration remains steadfastly committed to delivering on this presidential priority with Gold Standard Science for the countless parents whose questions and concerns about vaccinations have been ignored or mocked.” Last month, anonymous sources told The Wall Street Journal that the president has been pushing U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to do more to investigate a possible link between vaccines and autism.

“America must have the best vaccine schedule…” is the level of stupidity which I did not think was possible. Note that I grew up hearing the alcoholic Brezhnev after many strokes make grandiose pronouncements…

Let’s proceed to the main topic of today’s post - yes, childhood vaccines are THE SOLE cause of autism. No, it’s not Tylenol, it’s not “ToxicFoodTM!” and it’s not the cellphones. Just as with most other chronic diseases in children, there are no animal models demonstrating any cause other than vaccination. Here is what Trump and Kennedy both want to hide from you, by promising again and again to “study” autism, and by pointing fingers at non-causes, and by convincing you that it’s just one ingredient - i.e. mercury that’s responsible, pretending to remove it from vaccine, (not actually removing it). They run multi year campaigns with celebrities on board promising you “green vaccines”, “safe vaccines”. The most recent version of this carousel ride to nowhere is “the best vaccines, the most gold-standard-science ones!”

The real data demonstrating that vaccines cause autism is overwhelming, except of course the poisoners that promise you the best poisoning schedule, invariably censor it and scrub it off the public domain. This is how the “gold standard science” works, doesn’t it?

Part 1: AUTISM INDUCED IN PRIMATES BY PEDIATRIC VACCINES

This information was originally published by DAN OLMSTED on Age of Autism http://www.ageofautism.com/2008/05/sick-monkeys-st.html#more

However, the article has been removed from that website. Below is the text I was able to retrieve from other websites:

The first research project to examine effects of the total vaccine load received by children in the 1990s has found autism-like signs and symptoms in infant monkeys vaccinated the same way. The study’s principal investigator, Laura Hewitson from the University of Pittsburgh, reports developmental delays, behavior problems and brain changes in macaque monkeys that mimic “certain neurological abnormalities of autism.”

The findings are being reported Friday and Saturday at a major international autism conference in London. (Press release from May 2008)

Hewitson’s research papers demonstrated that injecting infant primates (monkeys) with vaccines routinely used on pediatric vaccine schedule caused autism-like conditions and developmental delays in monkeys. All the papers published around 2008-2009 have been withdrawn by the peer reviewed journals where they were published, and scrubbed from the internet. Only the titles remain available. You can see for yourself that the information she presented was truly damaging for the criminal cartel of vaccination that has maimed and killed children for generations (links do not work, but you can see from addresses that they were published on the International Meeting For Autism Research website in 2008):

Thankfully, the text of the abstracts was mirrored on other websites, and I am reposting it further below in this article.

No reasons for the withdrawal of these papers were provided other than “request from the editor” - i.e. no scientific misconduct, no data issues, but plain censorship. Nothing says “Trust The Science” like totalitarian control of what scientists can and cannot research.

Here is what I could find from previously published information about Hewitson’s research findings:

Although couched in scientific language, Hewitson’s findings are explosive. They suggest, for the first time, that our closest animal cousins develop characteristics of autism when subjected to the same immunizations – such as the MMR shot -- and vaccine formulations – such as the mercury preservative thimerosal -- that American children received when autism diagnoses exploded in the 1990s.

The first publicly reported results of this research project come in both oral and poster presentations the International Meeting For Autism Research in London (2008). Poster presentations must go through a form of peer review before they are presented at the conference; the papers have not yet appeared in a scientific journal.

In addition to Hewitson’s oral presentation today, on Saturday in one of two related poster presentations, the researchers also are reporting in their abstract that “vaccinated animals exhibited progressively severe chronic active inflammation [in gastrointestinal tissue] whereas unexposed animals did not. We have found many significant differences in the GI tissue gene expression profiles between vaccinated and unvaccinated animals.” Numerous scientific studies, as well as many parents, report severe GI ailments in children with regressive autism.

The results are sure to be controversial, in part because they lend credence to studies first published in 1998 by British pediatric gastroenterologist Andrew Wakefield, one of Hewitson’s co-authors on these findings. He described an unusual inflammatory bowel condition in children who had regressed into autism after they received the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination. Wakefield is currently fighting charges of medical misconduct in Britain over allegations of conflict-of-interest and improper procedures related to that paper. He denies the charges.

In the program for the conference, the 7th Annual International Meeting for Autism Research (IMFAR), there are three separate presentations listed that report results from the overall research program. The first, an oral presentation entitled “Pediatric Vaccines Influence Primate Behavior, and Amygdala Growth and Opioid Ligand Binding” (the “amygdala abstract”) was led by Dr. Hewitson and lists 12 co-authors, including five of her colleagues from the University of Pittsburgh and Dr. Wakefield. Other authors are chemists, pathologists and psychologists from the universities of Kentucky, California-Irvine, and Washington.

Hewitson’s introductory presentation will be followed by two poster presentations on Saturday; one of the two, “Pediatric Vaccines Influence Primate Behavior, and Brain Stem Volume and Opioid Ligand Binding”, was led by Wakefield and includes six additional co-authors.

It focuses on the developmental effect of vaccine exposures on brain growth during infancy. The second, “Microarray Analysis of GI Tissue in a Macaque Model of the Effects of Infant Vaccination,” was led by Steven Walker of Wake Forest University and performed gene array analysis on the intestinal tissues of the vaccinated and unvaccinated monkeys.

The studies address – albeit in animals, not children -- one of the major criticisms by parents and scientists concerned about a possible link between the greatly stepped-up immunization schedule in the 1990s, including higher exposure to the mercury preservative, and autism. While the Food and Drug Administration approves individual vaccines as safe and effective, and an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the childhood immunization schedule adopted by the states, the overall health outcomes from the total vaccine load, versus no vaccinations at all, have never been compared, the authors said.

A bill requiring the government to conduct a study of autism rates in unvaccinated American children is pending in the U.S. House of Representatives, co-sponsored by Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Tom Osborne (R.-Neb.). Just this week, former National Institutes of Health Director Bernadine Healy called for more research into a possible vaccine link to autism and said the question had not been settled, despite repeated assertions to that effect by the CDC, the Institute of Medicine and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In the abstract for today’s oral presentation, the authors noted that macaques, the type of monkey used in the study, “are commonly used in pre-clinical vaccine safety testing, but the combined childhood vaccine regimen, rather than individual vaccines, has not been studied. Childhood vaccines are a possible causal factor in autism, and abnormal behaviors and anomalous amygdala growth are potentially inter-related features of this condition.”

The study found evidence of both behavioral and biological changes after the 13 macaque monkey infants were administered proportional doses, adjusted for age, of the vaccines recommended between 1994 and 1999. Three monkeys were not given any vaccines.

“Primate development, cognition and social behavior were assessed for both vaccinated and unvaccinated infants using standardized tests developed at the Washington National Primate Research Center.” MRI and PET scans looked for brain changes after administration of the MMR.

“ Compared with unexposed animals, significant neurodevelopmental deficits were evident for exposed animals in survival reflexes, tests of color discrimination and reversal, and learning sets ,” the authors reported. “Differences in behaviors were observed between exposed and unexposed animals and within the exposed group before and after MMR vaccination. Compared with unexposed animals, exposed animals showed attenuation of amygdala growth and differences in the amygdala binding of [11C]diprenorphine. Interaction models identified significant associations between specific aberrant social and non-social behaviors, isotope binding, and vaccine exposure.”

One of the Saturday abstracts makes the further point that the research “revealed significant differences between exposed and unexposed animals” in the kinds of developmental behaviors a mother might be able to observe, “with delayed acquisition of root, suck, clasp hand, and clasp foot reflexes.” They conclude by noting that “This animal model examines the neurological consequences of the childhood vaccine regimen, Functional and … brainstem anomalies were evident in vaccinated animals that may be relevant to some aspects of autism. The findings raise important safety issues while providing a potential animal model for examining aspects of causation and disease pathogenesis in acquired neurodevelopmental disorders.”

--

Dan Olmsted is Editor of Age of Autism.

Here is the text of Hewitson et al abstracts that I was able to retrieve:

PEDIATRIC VACCINES INFLUENCE PRIMATE BEHAVIOR: LAURA HEWISTON et al, ABSTRACTS (text mirrored from other websites).

This is the text of the abstracts which were removed by the publisher and scrubbed off the internet.

- - - -

1. Pediatric Vaccines Influence Primate Behavior, and Amygdala Growth and Opioid Ligand Binding Friday, May 16, 2008: IMFAR



L. Hewitson , Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA B. Lopresti , Radiology, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA C. Stott , Thoughtful House Center for Children, Austin, TX J. Tomko , Pittsburgh Development Center, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA L. Houser , Pittsburgh Development Center, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA E. Klein , Division of Laboratory Animal Resources, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA C. Castro , Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA G. Sackett , Psychology, Washington National Primate Research Center, Seattle, WA S. Gupta , Medicine, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, University of California - Irvine, Irvine, CA D. Atwood , Chemistry, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY L. Blue , Chemistry, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY E. R. White , Chemistry, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY A. Wakefield , Thoughtful House Center for Children, Austin, TX



Background: Macaques are commonly used in pre-clinical vaccine safety testing, but the combined childhood vaccine regimen, rather than individual vaccines, has not been studied. Childhood vaccines are a possible causal factor in autism, and abnormal behaviors and anomalous amygdala growth are potentially inter-related features of this condition.

Objectives: The objective of this study was to compare early infant cognition and behavior with amygdala size and opioid binding in rhesus macaques receiving the recommended childhood vaccines (1994-1999), the majority of which contained the bactericidal preservative ethylmercurithiosalicylic acid (thimerosal).

Methods: Macaques were administered the recommended infant vaccines, adjusted for age and thimerosal dose (exposed; N=13), or saline (unexposed; N=3). Primate development, cognition and social behavior were assessed for both vaccinated and unvaccinated infants using standardized tests developed at the Washington National Primate Research Center. Amygdala growth and binding were measured serially by MRI and by the binding of the non-selective opioid antagonist [11C]diprenorphine, measured by PET, respectively, before (T1) and after (T2) the administration of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine (MMR).

Results: Compared with unexposed animals, significant neurodevelopmental deficits were evident for exposed animals in survival reflexes, tests of color discrimination and reversal, and learning sets. Differences in behaviors were observed between exposed and unexposed animals and within the exposed group before and after MMR vaccination. Compared with unexposed animals, exposed animals showed attenuation of amygdala growth and differences in the amygdala binding of [11C]diprenorphine. Interaction models identified significant associations between specific aberrant social and non-social behaviors, isotope binding, and vaccine exposure.

Conclusions: This animal model, which examines for the first time, behavioral, functional, and neuromorphometric consequences of the childhood vaccine regimen, mimics certain neurological abnormalities of autism. The findings raise important safety issues while providing a potential model for examining aspects of causation and disease pathogenesis in acquired disorders of behavior and development.

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Pediatric Vaccines Influence Primate Behavior, and Brain Stem Volume and Opioid Ligand Binding Saturday, IMFAR

Wakefield , Thoughtful House Center for Children, Austin, TX C. Stott , Thoughtful House Center for Children, Austin, TX B. Lopresti , Radiology, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA J. Tomko , Pittsburgh Development Center, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA L. Houser , Pittsburgh Development Center, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA G. Sackett , Psychology, Washington National Primate Research Center, Seattle, WA L. Hewitson , Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA



Background: Abnormal brainstem structure and function have been reported in children with autism. Opioid receptors play key roles in neuro-ontogeny, are present in brainstem nuclei, and may influence aspects of autism. Childhood vaccines are a possible causal factor in autism and while primates are used in pre-clinical vaccine safety testing, the recommended infant regimen (1994-1999) has not been tested.

Objectives: The objective of this study was to compare brain stem volume and opioid binding in rhesus infants receiving the recommended infant vaccine regimen.



Methods: Rhesus macaques were administered vaccines adjusted for age and thimerosal dose (exposed; N=13), or placebo (unexposed; N=3) from birth onwards. Brainstem volume was measured by quantitative MRI, and binding of the non-selective opioid antagonist [11C]diprenorphine (DPN) was measured by PET, at 2 (T1) and 4 (T2) months of age. Neonatal reflexes and sensorimotor responses were measured in standardized tests for 30 days.

Results: Kaplan-Meier survival analyses revealed significant differences between exposed and unexposed animals, with delayed acquisition of root, suck, clasp hand, and clasp foot reflexes. Interaction models examined possible relationships between time-to-acquisition of reflexes, exposure, [3C]DPN binding, and volume. Statistically significant interactions between exposure and time-to–acquisition of reflex on overall levels of binding at T1 and T2 were observed for all 18 reflexes. For all but one (snout), this involved a mean increase in time-to-acquisition of the reflex for exposed animals. In each model there was also a significant interaction between exposure and MRI volume on overall binding.

Conclusions: This animal model examines the neurological consequences of the childhood vaccine regimen. Functional and neuromorphometric brainstem anomalies were evident in vaccinated animals that may be relevant to some aspects of autism. The findings raise important safety issues while providing a potential animal model for examining aspects of causation and disease pathogenesis in acquired neurodevelopmental disorders.

- - - -



Microarray Analysis of GI Tissue in a Macaque Model of the Effects of Infant Vaccination Saturday, May 17, 2008 IMFAR

S. J. Walker , Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Wake Forest University Health Sciences, E. K. Lobenhofer , Cogenics, a Division of Clinical Data E. Klein , Division of Laboratory Animal Resources, University of Pittsburgh, A. Wakefield , Thoughtful House Center for Children, Austin, TX L. Hewitson , Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA



Background: There has been considerable debate regarding the question of an interaction between childhood vaccinations and adverse sequelae in the gastrointestinal tract, immune system, and central nervous system of some recipients. These systems, either singly or in combination, appear to be adversely affected in many ASD children. Although pre-clinical tests of individual vaccines routinely find the risk/benefit ratio to be low, previously there has not been a study to examine the effects of the comprehensive vaccination regime currently in use for infants.



Objectives: This study was designed to evaluate potential alterations in normal growth and development resulting from the vaccine regimen that was in use from 1994-1999. Specifically, this portion of the study was to compare the gene expression profiles obtained from gastrointestinal tissue from vaccinated and unvaccinated infants.



Methods: Infant male macaques were vaccinated (or given saline placebo) using the human vaccination schedule. Dosages and times of administration were adjusted for differences between macaques and humans. Biopsy tissue was collected from the animals at three time points: (1) 10 weeks [pre-MMR1], (2) 14 weeks [post-MMR1] and, (3) 12-15 months [at necropsy]. Whole genome microarray analysis was performed on RNA extracted from the GI tissue from 7 vaccinated and 2 unvaccinated animals at each of these 3 time points (27 samples total).



Results: Histopathological examination revealed that vaccinated animals exhibited progressively severe chronic active inflammation, whereas unexposed animals did not. Gene expression comparisons between the groups (vaccinated versus unvaccinated) revealed only 120 genes differentially expressed (fc >1.5; log ratio p<0.001) at 10 weeks, whereas there were 450 genes differentially expressed at 14 weeks, and 324 differentially expressed genes between the 2 groups at necropsy.



Conclusions: We have found many significant differences in the GI tissue gene expression profiles between vaccinated and unvaccinated animals. These differences will be presented and discussed.

“OFFICIAL DEBUNKING” of HEWITSON STUDIES in 2015 USED FAKE VACCINES:

Here is a study that was conducted in 2015 to “debunk” Hewitson et al, after all of their work was removed from the publications. The study claimed that injecting infant monkeys with “thimerosal-containing vaccines” resulted in no signs of autism.

First, let’s notice the “thimerosal-containing” language, i.e. misrepresenting Hewitson research right out of the gates by assigning the cause to mercury ONLY, not the entire vaccine composition of all pediatric vaccines! This tactic - blaming one ingredient, claiming to remove it (mercury was never removed, it’s routinely found in independent batch testing), and telling everyone “problem solved, you can safely jab your kids now” is an age old tactic of covering up the intentional mass-poisoning program. This was during the time of singling out and blaming mercury for what it AND 1000+ ingredients in vaccines are all designed to do. Note that this also coincides in timing with RFK Jr’s rise to prominence in “health advocacy and antivaccine” movement, platformed on the opposition-controlled narrative of advocating for “safer vaccines”, “green vaccines”, etc. This tactic is being utilized by a lot of prominent “health freedom” commentators today. In 2005 Kennedy became involved with activists concerned about thimerosal (an ethylmercury-containing preservative formerly used in some vaccines) after being approached by parents of children with autism and other conditions. He subsequently wrote and spoke extensively on the subject. On December 14, 2016: World Mercury Project was formally launched.

Second, of course, the funding and other study components came from the vaccination crime cartel - US Government (NIH) and its academic affiliates. The large autism non-profits involved, likewise, are completely subverted by money flows from the government-pharma-academia crime cartel and, despite being staffed by parents of autistic children, they prefer to endorse the comfortable, well-paying lies vs facing the truth of how their children became autistic in the first place.

Finally, and more importantly, the “vaccines” used in the study were fakes. Here is the text from the Acknowledgement section of the paper:

We thank the staff at the Infant Primate Research Laboratory at the Washington National Primate Research Center, including Dr. Robert Murnane, Dr. Keith Vogel, Cliff Astley, Dr. Tom Burbacher, Debra Glanister, Elaine Adkins, Megan Rulian, Kelly Morrisroe, Caroline Kenney, Noelle Liberato, India Tindale, Kristen Watkins, Brenda Crouthamel, and Mac Durning. We thank Dr. Tricia Coakley at the University of Kentucky for preparation of thimerosal-containing vaccines (TCVs), and the California National Primate Research Center for providing pregnant dams for this study. We thank the following for their generous financial support: The Ted Lindsay Foundation, SafeMinds, National Autism Association, and the Johnson and Vernick families. This work was also supported by WaNPRC Core Grant RR00166 and CHDD Core Grant HD02274.

This does not pass the scientific study design scrutiny - i.e. making up your OWN product to test, instead of acquiring it independently from the actual products on the market. An honest science test would be to buy the vaccines, or randomly pull some vials from several pediatric offices, especially those located in the black/Hispanic neighborhoods.

Part 2: VACCINE INDUCED ENCEPHALITIS AND NEUROPATHY IN ANIMAL MODELS

Javier RS, et al. (paper scrubbed off the internet, link will not work)

Semple rabies vaccine: presence of myelin basic protein and proteolipid protein and its activity in experimental allergic encephalomyelitis. J Neurol Sci. 1989 Nov;93(2-3):221-30. PMID: 2480399; UI: 90079513.

Myelin basic protein (MBP) as a cause of postvaccinal encephalomyelitis (PVE) due to Semple rabies vaccine (SRV) has been suggested in previous reports. No actual measurement of MBP in SRV was done. In this study we detected MBP and PLP in the vaccine using immunological methods. The vaccine was found to contain 28 micrograms MBP per ml vaccine. Inoculation with SRV plus adjuvant resulted in the development of experimental allergic encephalomyelitis (EAE) in 2 of 3 guinea pigs. For control, chick embryo vaccine (CEV) was used and MBP was not detected. EAE was not induced in animals inoculated with it. These results suggest that MBP in vaccines may play a decisive role in the production of PVE.

Note: Semple rabies vaccine has been removed in the Western world but it is still routinely used in developing countries (e.g. India).

Piyasirisilp S, et al. (paper scrubbed off the internet, link will not work)

Association of HLA and T-cell receptor gene polymorphisms with Semple rabies vaccine-induced autoimmune encephalomyelitis. Ann Neurol. 1999 May;45(5):595-600. PMID: 10319881; UI: 99251599. Semple rabies vaccine is derived from brain tissue infected with rabies virus that is subsequently inactivated with phenol. Semple rabies vaccine-induced autoimmune encephalomyelitis (SAE) occurs in 1 in 220 immunized individuals. The immune response to myelin basic protein and pathological changes of demyelination in SAE suggest that this disease is the human homologue of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE). SAE and EAE are frequently studied as models for the human demyelinating disease multiple sclerosis

Griffin DE. (paper scrubbed off the internet, link will not work). Monophasic autoimmune inflammatory diseases of the CNS and PNS. Res Publ Assoc Res Nerv Ment Dis. 1990;68:91-104. Review. PMID: 1970192; UI: 90222719.

Post-rabies vaccine encephalomyelitis, postinfectious encephalomyelitis, and acute inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy are all monophasic, inflammatory, demyelinating diseases that appear to be autoimmune in pathogenesis and induced by prior antigenic stimulation or infection. The primary encephalitogen for rabies vaccine and postinfectious encephalomyelitis appears to be MBP, with a possible augmenting role for the myelin glycolipids. The primary neuritogen in AIDP may be a glycolipid, but this has not been clearly established. The mechanism by which a prior, apparently unrelated, stimulus leads to postinfectious encephalomyelitis or AIDP is unclear, but abnormalities of immune regulation, possible molecular mimicry between infectious agents and neural constituents, and genetic susceptibility may each play important roles (Table 1).

PERTUSSIS VACCINE USED TO INDUCE ENCEPHALOPATHY IN ANIMALS

Au-Jensen M, et al. (paper scrubbed off the internet, link will not work). Is the acute encephalopathy test in mice suited for control of pertussis vaccines? Dev Biol Stand. 1985;61:447-51. PMID: 3835081; UI: 86221312.

Animal models to control the serious neurological complications after vaccination against whooping cough are not available. In a recent paper pertussis vaccine induced acute encephalopathy in certain mouse strains (1). Healthy BALB/c mice died with shock-like symptoms after immunization with bovine serum albumin (BSA) and heat-killed pertussis. Mice not sensitized with BSA survived, and mice of strains with another H-2 type than H-2d were not susceptible. The authors concluded that the susceptibility to side effects to pertussis vaccine in mice and possibly in human is linked to the MHC. We tried to repeat the experiments reported by Steinman et al. in the hope that the murine encephalopathy model would be useful to evaluate possible neurological complications. In spite of having the same H-2d genotype, the BALB/c mice of two breeding stocks did not develop shock-like symptoms with fatal consequences after the last injection with BSA. This fact corresponds possibly with the author’s observation that the pertussis vaccine encephalopathy is not under the control of H-2 genes alone. As shown in our tests the sudden deaths and encephalopathy in mice are not linked to BSA-sensitization because mice who received pertussis vaccine only showed the same symptoms as mice injected with BSA and vaccine. Histology did not indicate brain damage. It seems obvious that the deaths in our experiments were caused by the pertussis toxins present in the large numbers of bacteria given.

Munoz JJ; Peacock MG; Hadlow WJ Anaphylaxis or so-called encephalopathy in mice sensitized to an antigen with the aid of pertussigen (pertussis toxin). Infect Immun, 55: 4, 1987 Apr, 1004-8

Sensitization of mice with 1 mg of bovine serum albumin (BSA) or chicken egg albumin (EA) given intraperitoneally and 300 to 400 ng of pertussigen (pertussis toxin [Ptx]) given intravenously (i.v.) induced a high degree of anaphylactic sensitivity when the mice were challenged i.v. with 1 mg of antigen 14 days later. Regardless of H-2 haplotype, all of the strains tested (CFW, BALB/cJ, DBA/2J, and C3H.SW/SnJ) were susceptible to anaphylaxis. Sensitization of mice by a multiple-dose procedure that has been reported to induce fatal encephalopathy in mice (L. Steinman, A. Weiss, N. Adelman, M. Lim, R. Zuniga, J. Oehlert, E. Hewlett, and S. Falkow, Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 82, 8733-8736, 1982) (1 mg of BSA on day -1, 100 to 400 ng of Ptx on day zero 1 mg of BSA on day +1, 100 to 400 ng of Ptx on day +2, and 1 mg of BSA on day +6) induced shock in BALB/cJ, DBA/2J, and C3H.SW/SnJ mice, but not in CFW mice. When EA was used instead of BSA, CFW, BALB/cJ, and C3H.SW/SnJ mice did not develop fatal shock, whereas DBA/2J mice did. When dose 3 of antigen (BSA or EA) was postponed to day +21, all mouse strains sensitized by the multiple-dose procedure were found to be susceptible to shock. The fatal shock induced by this procedure, as well as that induced by giving a single sensitizing dose of antigen and Ptx, could be prevented by one to three 1-ml doses of saline given i.v. at the time signs of severe shock appeared. Although only one dose of saline was often sufficient to save the mice, two or three doses were usually needed. Microscopic changes were not found in midsagittal sections of the brains of mice sensitized by either procedure. This was true of mice that died from shock or were saved from shock by injections of saline. From these results, we concluded that the proposed model for encephalopathy induced in mice by Ptx and BSA demonstrates only the well-known anaphylactogenic effect of Ptx or pertussis vaccine. Since there are many other more sensitive methods to detect Ptx, induction of anaphylaxis is not of much value for detection or quantitation of Ptx in pertussis vaccine.

Peroutka SJ; Kitamura K; Lim M; Steinman L Treatment of lethal pertussis vaccine reaction with histamine H1 antagonists. Neurology, 37: 6, 1987 Jun, 1068-72

We studied mortality after pertussis immunization in the mouse. Without treatment, 73 of 92 animals (80%) died after injection of bovine serum albumin (BSA) on day +7 of pertussis immunization. After pretreatment with 3 mg of cyproheptadine, 2 mg mianserin, or 2 mg chlorpheniramine, only 5 of 105 animals (5%) died after receiving BSA on day +7 (p less than 0.001). Blockade of histamine H1 receptors may reduce mortality in pertussis immunization-induced encephalopathy in mice.

Redhead K, et al. The activity of purified Bordetella pertussis components in murine encephalopathy. J Biol Stand. 1987 Oct;15(4):341-51. PMID: 3680302; UI: 88059141.

A murine encephalopathic syndrome can be induced by the administration of BSA and whole-cell pertussis vaccine. The present paper reports studies of the capacity of purified individual pertussis components to induce this effect. Pertussis toxin and endotoxin together with a highly immunogenic sensitizer protein were required to induce the effect. The strength of the antibody response to the sensitizer appeared to be more important than the H-2 type of the recipient in determining the susceptibility of different mouse strains. The relevance of this syndrome to the study of possible vaccine-induced encephalopathy in man is uncertain and requires further investigation.

Steinman L, et al. Pertussis toxin is required for pertussis vaccine encephalopathy. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 1985 Dec;82(24):8733-6. PMID: 2867545; UI: 86094299.

A mouse model for encephalopathy induced by pertussis immunization has been described; it has features that closely resemble some of the severe reactions, including seizures and a shock-like state leading to death, occasionally seen after administration of Bordetella pertussis (whooping cough) vaccine. Susceptibility to encephalopathy maps to genes of the major histocompatibility complex and correlates as well with the genetic regulation of the level of antibody response to bovine serum albumin. In this study we have investigated which bacterial determinant is responsible for the encephalopathy. Two lines of evidence implicate pertussis toxin as the active bacterial component. Single-site mutants of B. pertussis with single affected virulence factors were tested. A mutant that produces a defective pertussis toxin had greatly diminished capacity to induce encephalopathy, whereas a hemolysin- and adenylate-cyclase-deficient avirulent mutant had the same activity in the mouse model as a virulent strain. Purified pertussis toxin plus bovine serum albumin was tested and found to induce the lethal encephalopathy, demonstrating that the toxin was the critical constituent of B. pertussis responsible for encephalopathy.

Steinman L, et al. Murine model for pertussis vaccine encephalopathy: role of the major histocompatibility complex; antibody to albumin and to Bordetella pertussis and pertussis toxin. Dev Biol Stand. 1985;61:439-46. PMID: 2872126; UI: 86221311.

A mouse model for pertussis immunization encephalopathy has been described with features that closely resemble the severe adverse reactions occasionally seen after pertussis vaccine administration,m including seizures and a shock-like state leading to death. These reactions are produced with nearly one hundred percent efficiency provided that the mice immunized with Bordetella pertussis have 1) the appropriate major histocompatibility (H-2) genotype, 2) have been sensitized to bovine serum albumin (BSA), and 3) that the injected B. pertussis contained sufficient amounts of pertussis toxin. Antibody titres were measured in mice with haplotypes H-2d.s.k. that are highly susceptible to encephalopathy as well as in H-2b mice, that are totally resistant. Mice with H-2d.s.k. haplotypes were high responders to BSA, while H-2b (B10) mice were non-responders to BSA. Both H-2d and H-2b mice responded well to B. pertussis. Encephalopathy was induced in resistant H-2b mice with B. pertussis and passively administered anti-BSA antiserum, but not with B. pertussis and anti-(T,G)-A--L antibody. This indicated that B. pertussis and anti-BSA were absolutely required for development of encephalopathy. Encephalopathy could be induced in mice decomplemented with cobra venom factor and given BSA and B. pertussis. Several single-site mutants of B. pertussis affecting single virulence factors were induced with transposon Tn5. One of these mutants, BP357, deficient in pertussis toxin production, had a greatly reduced encephalopathic potential in the mouse model compared to the virulent strain BP 338, or to BP348, an adenylate cyclase and hemolysin double mutant, or to BP 349, a hemolysin mutant.

VACCINES INDUCE NEUROPATHY

Powell HC, Mizisin AP, Wiley CA, Morey MK, Hughes RA. Relationship of adjuvants and swine influenza vaccine to experimental neuropathy in rabbits.Acta Neuropathol (Berl). 1987;73(1):12-8.PMID: 3037840 [PubMed - indexed for MEDLINE]

Experimental neuropathy, characterized by endoneurial edema and demyelination, was induced by inoculating rabbits with a combination of Freund’s complete adjuvant (FCA), gangliosides, lecithin and cholesterol. A less severe demyelinating neuropathy could be induced by treatment with FCA alone but no significant change could be elicited by injection of swine influenza vaccine (SFV) alone. When FCA was combined with gangliosides, lecithins, cholesterol and SFV, neuropathy occurred, but the changes were less severe than if these agents were used without SFV. Sera were tested for myelin basic protein (MBP) and galactocerebroside (GC) antibodies in each experimental group. Neither SFV alone nor SFV combined with Freund’s complete adjuvant, gangliosides, cholesterol and lecithin evoked significant antibody titers to MBP or GC. However, rabbits inoculated with FCA, gangliosides, lecithin and cholesterol had rising titers of antibody to both MBP and GC over the 3-month experimental period. One rabbit inoculated with FCA alone had significant antibody to MBP. The findings suggest that Freund’s complete adjuvant alone can induce demyelination in the peripheral nerves of rabbits and that SFV may modulate the immune response acting either as an adjuvant or suppressant in the experimental demyelinating disease.

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