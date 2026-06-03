Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
1h

I have learned our pets do not need vaccines, those only help to end their lives sooner. Great read, thanks Sasha.

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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
37m

Thorough Super Informative (and revealing lack of “scientific” method)

MUST SHARE !!

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