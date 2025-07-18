Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Kris
6h

Here is my comment I'm posting it there now

To the FDA and all responsible agencies:

You murdered my brother-in-law. And he is just one of countless victims of your reckless, unlawful, and deceitful misclassification of mRNA injections as “vaccines.” I am sickened and furious. The blood of thousands—if not millions—is on your hands. This is not “misinformation,” it’s a matter of criminal accountability.

You knew exactly what you were doing. Your own guidance from 1998 and 2020 defines gene therapy as products that “modify, manipulate, or mediate expression of genetic material.” That’s exactly what these COVID-19 shots do. Yet you bypassed the full regulatory process by calling them “vaccines,” suppressing long-term safety monitoring, ignoring your own risk standards, and fraudulently using Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs).

You’ve now lost your Chevron shield. The Loper Bright v. Raimondo decision means you are no longer above the law. You cannot hide behind “agency discretion” to excuse murder, fraud, and systemic regulatory abuse. The Accardi doctrine demands that you follow your own rules—and you didn’t.

These injections should have been classified as gene therapy. Instead, you allowed experimental products to be injected into the arms of civilians, children, pregnant women, military personnel—without proper consent, without safety transparency, and without recourse. That’s premeditated deception. And people died because of it.

You violated:

Scientific Integrity Policies

Gene Therapy Regulatory Standards

PREP Act definitions (they are not vaccines and do not qualify for immunity)

Military and international informed consent laws

EUA and “minimal risk” thresholds

Basic human rights

The requested actions outlined in the IOJ Petition—including immediate reclassification, clinical holds, revocation of EUAs, and criminal investigations—are not just necessary. They are overdue.

I demand justice. I demand accountability. And I demand prosecution.

Shame on every official who had the power to stop this and chose silence instead. You don't get to walk away from this. The public is waking up—and we will not forget what you did.

Leskunque Lepew
7h

It's in the patent as a gene therapy injection which was reclassified as a "vaccine"

