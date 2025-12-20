This post is an unscheduled urgent message from a former Substack author “Excess Deaths AU (EDAU)” based in Australia. We were subscribing to each other’s publications and I enjoyed their well researched, thoughtfully written articles. Due to the Asutralian draconian censorship laws and technology that they are installing to control the population via digital/biometric real time tracking, this publication is now shut down. The archive of EDAU is available on Wayback Machine, containing biodefence work and naming Australian military-political criminals https://archive.org/details/@excessdeathsau/web-archive

EDAU writes:

Dear Readers of Due Diligence and Art,

Thank you Sasha for the opportunity to write about the current censorship situation in Australia. It is essential that those who still have a voice are able to speak for the voiceless, and I am humbled by this opportunity.

The situation in Australia is moving extremely rapidly. In terms of the west, we are the canary in the coal mine and as one US reader said to me once “as Australia goes, so the rest of the world - we need to pay attention.”

Many Australian authors are locked out of Substack due to Australian ‘age assurance’ laws. Of course, we know this is not about assuring age to ‘protect the children,’ but is a Maoist-like identification and purge of the creators and dissidents who flocked to Substack during covid Emergency powers. Our content is still up for children to see - this is about demoralising and silencing those who create dissent and critique of governments.

Australian authors were under the impression we would be automatically ‘age verified’ through Stripe or credit card but this is not the case for all. Substack is not even on the official list of government-restricted platforms. https://www.esafety.gov.au/about-us/industry-regulation/social-media-age-restrictions/which-platforms-are-age-restricted

The technology deployed (persona) cannot be circumvented with the use of VPN or Tor and the biometrics cannot be fooled as others have done around the world. This appears to be much more sophisticated than the technology that was deployed in the UK and our individual accounts appear to be flagged. Many authors in the UK, NZ, and Australia are leaving Substack in protest because of this situation - either choosing not to engage, are blocked out, demonetising, or pulling down their content.

Australians are being picked off one by one, alone, and are currently trying to find each other via email. People who had their lives destroyed resisting the vaccine mandates had to rebuild outside the mainstream society using means like social media and Substack. As vaccine non-compliers, it is in our hearts to also not comply with biometric and ID tracking. People are losing their livelihoods once again after rebuilding - not just on Substack but other social media platforms.

On December 27, in Australia, many web browsers will also be subjected to this ‘age assurance’ technology. It is not clear at this point what that means on the ground in 2026. All Australians reading this must be prepared like the beginning of covid - they are coming for the information and we will be tracked. Australians must archive information offline - personal photos, books, art, reports, videos, especially relating to the covid crimes.

People in other nations should be doing the same as a matter of course.

It is my opinion that this is a co-ordinated top-down military-banking control operation like covid except no Emergency powers have been declared (yet). The digital control is being deployed globally and they are testing and implementing in many jurisdictions around the world. Instead, this is being deployed via domestic administrative state with responsibility pushed to third-party providers for storage of data. The parallels between covid and digital control are too numerous to ignore. No one is in charge and no one is responsible - diffusion of responsibility is a key concept of democide.

Please be aware that they are also passing ‘hate speech’ laws in Australia the likes of which we have never seen.

As Katherine Watt rightly wrote in her article, governments (including the US) pass and deploy the most draconian legislation in the liminal space between Christmas and New Years. They do this when people are tired and not paying attention.

Please do not subscribe to EDAU anymore or attempt to interact with me on Substack - it is too late.

Here is my (EDAU’s) full archive on the Wayback Machine https://archive.org/details/@excessdeathsau/web-archive

This is the most important article I have ever written. It is about decentralised leaderless resistance. To sum - we peacefully withdraw our consent, and have the ability to shut it all down. The information comes directly from the Australian engineers and military https://web.archive.org/web/20251220050000/https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/decentralised-leaderless-resistance

(I believe they did not count on someone like me making the connection between this report and the 2,500-year-old Roman protest concept of secessio plebis. Or perhaps they did. It is hard to tell. In any case, this concept may be tailored and applied to all cultures in our current times).

At the bottom of this message is a screenshot of what many Australian authors are seeing. Some may not be seeing this message at all. It is unclear what is happening and access is variable. I have heard that Australians are contesting the age assurance directly with Substack for access. However, I and many Australians are done with Substack and will not comply with using this platform. We have withdrawn our consent and hope to withdraw our content when/if we are physically able. However, this situation has caused a financial mess for many of us, even if we had been anticipating this day. Substack is a digital shock collar.

I would also like to politely and respectfully send a message to those who believe ‘it will never happen to them’ or they are ‘not like those Australians.’

Authoritarianism thrives in arrogance.

Today me, tomorrow you.

This Christmas, I would ask people to please pray for those in North Korea and all incarcerated political prisoners, artists, and dissidents.

Thank you for reading, and for being given this platform. May God Bless everyone reading in the Holy Name of Jesus Christ. May the peace of Christ fill our hearts, each and every one, defeating all evil with light.

Your friend in Perth, Western Australia

EDAU

Just to point out that this issue is not solely Australian, here is a post from another author (who is not in Australia, I believe) about this:

Art for today (not mine!) - I am republishing one of the beautiful images from historical photography and art archives that EDAU used to include in their articles. This painting is by an Australian painter Harald Vike (1939). “Perth roofs (suburban Perth)”. Oil on canvas. The State Art Collection, Art Gallery of Western Australia.