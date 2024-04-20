URGENT: Impersonators on Substack. Someone is attempting to fake my account.
Please report and block them and be vigilant.
A reader has just alerted me to this fake account impersonating me on Substack. I have had numerous smear attacks online, and this is likely yet another approach by the same characters. Please note that this account is NOT ME:
Notice no orange check and they are not connected to “Due Diligence and Art”, and misspelled name.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My real account looks like this:
Please report the impersonators to Substack customer service, block them, and please alert me if you see phishing/impersonator attempts.
Thank you!
FEDS are working hard to disrupt Substack.
Another thing to look for is misspelling in an online “@name” - in this case, Sasha’s last name is misspelled in order to create a fake account, that at a quick glance, looks legit.
Thank you for the alert, Sasha!