A reader has just alerted me to this fake account impersonating me on Substack. I have had numerous smear attacks online, and this is likely yet another approach by the same characters. Please note that this account is NOT ME:

Notice no orange check and they are not connected to “Due Diligence and Art”, and misspelled name.

My real account looks like this:

Please report the impersonators to Substack customer service, block them, and please alert me if you see phishing/impersonator attempts.

Thank you!