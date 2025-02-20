This is an urgent request for my readers in Idaho, or those who have family and friends in Idaho and can ask for help moving S1036 (Doug Cameron bill) forward.

🔥🙏🔥🙏 URGENT - Please SHARE and CALL re: S1036 - Human gene therapy, moratorium 🔥🙏🔥🙏

CALL: Senator Julie VanOrden at (208) 332-1346

We ask all Idahoans to call Senate Health & Welfare chair, Senator Julie VanOrden, and very respectfully and sincerely ask for a vote for S1036, the Gene Therapy moratorium bill (the Doug Cameron Act).

A narrower amended version has Senate leadership approval to move forward, and it has all the votes needed to pass in committee. The bill is not dead but is quietly being held up because the Senate Health and Welfare chair has not sent it to be amended.

Please call the Chair's office and very politely and respectfully ask for a vote for the amended gene therapy vaccine moratorium bill, S1036.

Here is the link to the original proposed bill (I don’t have an amended version):

https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2025/legislation/S1036/

Previous post about this bill:

