Urgent: Idaho readers, your help is needed today!
Doug Cameron bill needs your support, please call Senator Julie VanOrden, instructions below.
This is an urgent request for my readers in Idaho, or those who have family and friends in Idaho and can ask for help moving S1036 (Doug Cameron bill) forward.
🔥🙏🔥🙏 URGENT - Please SHARE and CALL re: S1036 - Human gene therapy, moratorium 🔥🙏🔥🙏
CALL: Senator Julie VanOrden at (208) 332-1346
We ask all Idahoans to call Senate Health & Welfare chair, Senator Julie VanOrden, and very respectfully and sincerely ask for a vote for S1036, the Gene Therapy moratorium bill (the Doug Cameron Act).
A narrower amended version has Senate leadership approval to move forward, and it has all the votes needed to pass in committee. The bill is not dead but is quietly being held up because the Senate Health and Welfare chair has not sent it to be amended.
Please call the Chair's office and very politely and respectfully ask for a vote for the amended gene therapy vaccine moratorium bill, S1036.
Here is the link to the original proposed bill (I don’t have an amended version):
https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2025/legislation/S1036/
Previous post about this bill:
Art - one of my scenes from Idaho.
This is important. All everyone reading this wants is to "stop the shots." We can't go back in time and get 223 million Americans to not get any jabs, but we can prevent millions of citizens (in certain states) from getting future mRNA jabs.
I've long thought great awareness about the "embalmers' clots" would be the easiest way to stop the shots. But if just one state can pass a jab moratorium, other states will probably start to follow suit.
As others have long noted, we need to "think (and act) ... local."
Called and left a message. Thank you for the heads-up