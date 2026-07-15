Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
4h

Keep at it. The hands of justice work very slowly but staying on it you can win. It may take a few years and sadly many deaths but truth in the end wins if we do not give up. It is a shame that our “health” industry has become more about sickness and death rather than good health and life.

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Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
4h

Sasha, it must feel like beating a new mattress with a used pillow, but your efforts are having effect. Even here in hyper-vaccinated and ID-heavy Australia, we're hearing you. It can't take much thought to understand that squirting foreign proteins, metals and other gunk into human bodies while bypassing all natural pathways is about as dumb as dumb gets. Nope, it can't take much thought...just a bit more than the current amount allowed by state and media.

People talk of the damage done by religious conditioning many decades back. In fact, the big harm back in the 1950s was perpetrated by those social studies text books which glorified the likes of Jenner and Pasteur. That's the dangerous religious hooey that really stuck.

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