Update: an interim FDA response on the Citizen Petition to revoke Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines Biologics Licensing Approval (BLA).
The FDA sends a non-response response, stating they need more [indefinite] time to think about this issue.
Dear Readers,
You may recall that in December 2025, Children’s Health Defense colleagues and I have co-authored a Citizen Petition to the FDA asking to find Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA shots misbranded and revoke their Biologics Licensing Approvals. The Petition describes applicable law, and the conflict between “normal” biologics regulatory law and the PREP Act, where the PREP Act trumps any federal or state law in all situations, including ultimately, the US Constitution for purposes of citizen’s remedies for harm. Any law that violates the US Constitution is nullified in theory, however, in practice - this violation is now the law of the land as practiced by Trump/Kennedy administration. Therefore, for the duration of the PREP Act declaration of covid and other relevant emergencies (now extended to 12/31/2029), these “platforms” and products derived therefrom should be labeled as “EUA Countermeasures”, regardless of any other claims or labels attached to them.
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This Citizen Petition made history in terms of the largest number of individual comments, without use of any signature aggregation tools (which is now prohibited for FDA Citizen Petition process). The Petition received 104,000+ comments, of which ~4800 comments were processed and posted on the petition docket page. All of the comments are positive and in support of this petition. For reference, a typical Citizen Petition to the FDA receives 0-50 comments.
On June 8, 2026, CHD receieved a non-response response letter from the FDA:
The FDA made it clear they are not planning to do anything about this issue, because while stating that they need more time, no deadline is provided. They are shoving this into a circular filing system.
In May I briefly spoke to RFK Jr about this petition, and he had informed me that we won’t get any real response (correct) and that we should sue the HHS. I will update my readers if and when there is any action on this matter.
Art for today: Figurative study, charcoal on paper. Available art here.
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Keep at it. The hands of justice work very slowly but staying on it you can win. It may take a few years and sadly many deaths but truth in the end wins if we do not give up. It is a shame that our “health” industry has become more about sickness and death rather than good health and life.
Sasha, it must feel like beating a new mattress with a used pillow, but your efforts are having effect. Even here in hyper-vaccinated and ID-heavy Australia, we're hearing you. It can't take much thought to understand that squirting foreign proteins, metals and other gunk into human bodies while bypassing all natural pathways is about as dumb as dumb gets. Nope, it can't take much thought...just a bit more than the current amount allowed by state and media.
People talk of the damage done by religious conditioning many decades back. In fact, the big harm back in the 1950s was perpetrated by those social studies text books which glorified the likes of Jenner and Pasteur. That's the dangerous religious hooey that really stuck.