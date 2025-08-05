This post was motivated by the currently unfolding controversy about the status of the CDC/HHS recommendations, guidance, policies, etc. on the covid mRNA injections in pregnancy. Dr. Bowden reasonably asked the FDA Commissioner Makary on X whether his wife received the covid shots recommended by his agency to all pregnant women:

While this is a private issue for private citizens, it is not so for those who are in the positions of power that influence this critical decision for all pregnant women in the US. Hence, I believe Dr. Bowden’s question is completely appropriate and warranted.

Next, the HHS started calling members of our MAHA-critical group:

Given the unfolding controversy, I decided to look into CDC’s most current recommendations and evidence cited as the basis for these recommendations in detail. What I found is quite astounding.

First, looking at the CDC adult schedule, it currently has “no guidance” on covid shots in pregnancy in the section of the schedule which deals with special populations:

Note that now RSV vaccines are recommended by CDC for all pregnant women. These include “recombinant protein” vaccines and the mRNA vaccine from Moderna which was originally approved only for the olds by the “bad-Biden-FDA”, but then was expanded to all pregnant women by the “good-MAHA-FDA” earlier this year! Wow, thank you MAHA-FDA. Specifically, these “non-covid” RSV goodies are now being pushed on ALL pregnant women in the United States:

Arexvy (GSK) Recombinant prefusion F‑protein vaccine with AS01 adjuvant system. It consists of: MPL (Monophosphoryl Lipid A): A detoxified derivative of lipopolysaccharide (LPS) from Salmonella. Yay! You get to be injected with the killed and not killed Salmonella. They are never fully killed and never fully removed from any biologic preparation. QS-21: A purified saponin molecule derived from the bark of the Quillaja saponaria tree. Bad toxic junk similar to things that Charles Richet used in the olden days to produce anaphylaxis in dogs very reliably. The two components above are formulated in liposomes (phospholipid vesicles, LNPs by another name), which help transfect the cells more effectively and thus cause more likelihood of cellular injury and death, which CDC calls “antigen presentation”.

Abrysvo (Pfizer) Recombinant prefusion F‑protein vaccine produced in proprietary “mammalian cells” (meaning possibly fetal cell lines, or animal cell lines, including cancerous cell lines, all of which will be present in the final product)

mResvia (Moderna, mRNA‑1345) mRNA vaccine encoding RSV prefusion F‑protein FDA-approved May 2024 expanded to adults 18–59 at increased risk in early 2025



Therefore, covid or no covid, we can conclude that the CDC still targets ALL pregnant women with mRNA or similar injections.

Getting back to the question of covid shots in pregnancy - clicking on the “see notes” link and then further digging on that page brings us to the place where covid mRNA injections are still recommended to ALL pregnant women!

In another difficult to find section, they also list pregnancy as a risk factor for covid and thus recommend that pregnant women be jabbed:

I decided to have a look into the peer reviewed papers cited on the CDC website as “scientific evidence” for their claim that pregnancy is a risk factor for covid, thus justifying their recommendation for covid shots for ALL pregnant women. Some references are case studies and one is a study from Wuhan, and I omit them from this review as too small and unreliable. I looked into larger studies listed.

Study 1:

Characteristics of Women of Reproductive Age with Laboratory-Confirmed SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Pregnancy Status - United States, January 22-June 7, 2020

Sascha Ellington 1, Penelope Strid 1, Van T Tong 1, Kate Woodworth 1, Romeo R Galang 1, Laura D Zambrano 1, John Nahabedian 1, Kayla Anderson 1, Suzanne M Gilboa 1

Note that ALL authors are employees of CDC. They report “no conflict of interest.” That’s hilarious. Quoting from the abstract, emphasis added:

During January 22-June 7, as part of COVID-19 surveillance, CDC received reports of 326,335 women of reproductive age (15-44 years) who had positive test results for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Data on pregnancy status were available for 91,412 (28.0%) women with laboratory-confirmed infections; among these, 8,207 (9.0%) were pregnant. Symptomatic pregnant and nonpregnant women with COVID-19 reported similar frequencies of cough (>50%) and shortness of breath (30%), but pregnant women less frequently reported headache, muscle aches, fever, chills, and diarrhea. Chronic lung disease, diabetes mellitus, and cardiovascular disease were more commonly reported among pregnant women than among nonpregnant women. Among women with COVID-19, approximately one third (31.5%) of pregnant women were reported to have been hospitalized compared with 5.8% of nonpregnant women. After adjusting for age, presence of underlying medical conditions, and race/ethnicity, pregnant women were significantly more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) (aRR = 1.5, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.2-1.8) and receive mechanical ventilation (aRR = 1.7, 95% CI = 1.2-2.4). Sixteen (0.2%) COVID-19-related deaths were reported among pregnant women aged 15-44 years, and 208 (0.2%) such deaths were reported among nonpregnant women (aRR = 0.9, 95% CI = 0.5-1.5). These findings suggest that among women of reproductive age with COVID-19, pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalized and at increased risk for ICU admission and receipt of mechanical ventilation compared with nonpregnant women, but their risk for death is similar. To reduce occurrence of severe illness from COVID-19, pregnant women should be counseled about the potential risk for severe illness from COVID-19, and measures to prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2 should be emphasized for pregnant women and their families.

What this study shows: pregnant women who tested positive for SARS-Cov2 at hospital admission (for any reason, mostly not for “covid”) had less severe symptoms of whatever that illness was, compared to non-pregnant women admitted to hospitals. Some of these women, both pregnant and non-pregnant, died as a result of the hospital admission, and the death rate was exactly the same in both groups, 0.2%. The study observation period included up to June 2020, when hospital murder protocol with remdesivir and ventilators was operational. The mention of ventilation demonstrates that it is likely that most of the deaths were caused by the protocols and mistreatment of relatively easy to treat illness.

What this study doesn’t show: there is no evidence that a positive PCR test for SARS-Cov2 puts pregnant women at an increased risk of illness or death in the hospital setting that has implemented intentionally harmful protocols (i.e. remdesivir and ventilator). Both pregnant and non-pregnant women were harmed at the same rates.

Study 2:

Clinical Findings and Disease Severity in Hospitalized Pregnant Women With Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Valeria M Savasi 1 et al.

This study was a prospective multicenter cohort study of pregnant women with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) conducted in maternity hospitals in Italy between February 23 and March 28, 2020. Only the first author’s affiliation is listed. It could be that affiliations of all authors are listed under her name, but this is hard to tell.

Results: Seventy-seven patients were included, 14 of whom had severe disease (18%). Two thirds of the patients in the cohort were admitted during the third trimester, and 84% were symptomatic on admission. Eleven patients underwent urgent delivery for respiratory compromise (16%), and six were admitted to the ICU (8%). One woman received extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; no deaths occurred. Preterm delivery occurred in 12% of patients, and nine newborns were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit. Patients in the severe subgroup had significantly higher pregestational body mass indexes (BMIs) and heart and respiratory rates and a greater frequency of fever or dyspnea on admission compared with women with a nonsevere disease evolution.

What this study shows: Obese pregnant women with high BMI are at risk for more severe covid illness (or whatever other things are labeled “covid” via the non-diagnostic, unvalidated PCR test). Same with any other person - male, female, pregnant or not. The Italian maternity hospitals participating in this study did not use covid hospital murder protocols (remdesivir + ventilators) in the early months of “pandemic”.

What this study doesn’t show: the study provides no evidence that a positive PCR test for SARS-Cov2 on admission to a hospital puts pregnant women at an increased risk of illness or death, when the hospital is not running an intentionally harmful protocol (i.e. remdesivir and mechanical ventilation). No women died “form or with covid” because these Italian hospitals were not running HHS/DOD covid protocols, at least at the time of this study.

Study 3:

Clinical course of severe and critical coronavirus disease 2019 in hospitalized pregnancies: a United States cohort study

Authors from major US hospital systems.

Results: Of 64 hospitalized pregnant women with coronavirus disease 2019, 44 (69%) had severe disease, and 20 (31%) had critical disease. The following preexisting comorbidities were observed: 25% had a pulmonary condition, 17% had cardiac disease, and the mean body mass index was 34 kg/m2. Gestational age was at a mean of 29±6 weeks at symptom onset and a mean of 30±6 weeks at hospital admission, with a median disease day 7 since first symptoms. Most women (81%) were treated with hydroxychloroquine; 7% of women with severe disease and 65% of women with critical disease received remdesivir. All women with critical disease received either prophylactic or therapeutic anticoagulation during their admission. The median duration of hospital stay was 6 days (6 days [severe group] and 10.5 days [critical group]; P=.01). Intubation was usually performed around day 9 on patients who required it, and peak respiratory support for women with severe disease was performed on day 8. In women with critical disease, prone positioning was required in 20% of cases, the rate of acute respiratory distress syndrome was 70%, and reintubation was necessary in 20%. There was 1 case of maternal cardiac arrest, but there were no cases of cardiomyopathy or maternal death. Thirty-two of 64 (50%) women with coronavirus disease 2019 in this cohort delivered during their hospitalization (34% [severe group] and 85% [critical group]). Furthermore, 15 of 17 (88%) pregnant women with critical coronavirus disease 2019 delivered preterm during their disease course, with 16 of 17 (94%) pregnant women giving birth through cesarean delivery; overall, 15 of 20 (75%) women with critical disease delivered preterm. There were no stillbirths or neonatal deaths or cases of vertical transmission.

What this study shows: At least some of the participating hospitals were running HHS/DOD hospital murder protocols. They nearly killed one pregnant woman out of 64, but she may have survived. Scary super transmissible SARS-Cov2 does not transmit from mother to baby.

What this study doesn’t show: The study describes complications to pregnancy in women with SARS-Cov2 positive test but makes no comparison to any controls - i.e. no women without coronavirus positive test but with the same co-morbidities on admission to the hospital. Thus no increased risk to pregnant women from SARS-Cov2 positive PCR test is demonstrated. Pregnancy and delivery outcomes were not affected by the SARS-Cov2 positive status, and the study was not designed to assess this risk.

Study 4:

Clinical characteristics of 46 pregnant women with a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection in Washington State

The study was conducted by the University of Washington. Easy bet it was funded by Bill Gates, directly or indirectly (he more or less owns UWash).

Study Design: This is a retrospective study of pregnant patients with a laboratory-confirmed severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection from 6 hospital systems in Washington State between Jan. 21, 2020, and April 17, 2020. Results: A total of 46 pregnant patients with a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection were identified from hospital systems capturing 40% of births in Washington State. Nearly all pregnant individuals with a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection were symptomatic (93.5%, n=43) and the majority were in their second or third trimester (43.5% [n=20] and 50.0% [n=23], respectively). Symptoms resolved in a median of 24 days (interquartile range, 13–37). Notably, 7 women were hospitalized (16%) including 1 admitted to the intensive care unit. A total of 6 cases (15%) were categorized as severe coronavirus disease 2019 with nearly all patients being either overweight or obese before pregnancy or with asthma or other comorbidities. Of the 8 deliveries that occurred during the study period, there was 1 preterm birth at 33 weeks’ gestation to improve pulmonary status in a woman with class III obesity, and 1 stillbirth of unknown etiology.

Note: The WA hospital systems “capturing 40% of births” participated in this study. Washington state had approximately 86,440 total live births in 2020, per U.S. Census Bureau estimates [Beautify Data, mynorthwest.com] This means that there were approximately 18,000 birth in WA during the 2.5 months of the study, of which 40% =7200 births happened in those hospitals during that time. They “captured” only 46 women out of 7200 = 0.6% (!) hospitalized with a positive PCR test during the height of the world ending scary GOF pandemic virus explosion, in the US “ground zero” for SARS-Cov2 pandemic - Washington state… m-kay.

What the study shows: SARS-Cov2 positive result in a pregnant woman (all of whom are hospitalized for delivery anyway, with or without it) was extremely rare during the allegedly most severe outbreak of severe respiratory pandemic in human history. Pregnant women with severe symptoms were more likely to be subjected to aggressive neonatal treatments, with the outcomes consistent with those treatments with or without positive SARS-Cov2 test. Typical risk factors for pregnancy complications (e.g. obesity, asthma) remain risk factors for pregnancy complications with or without positive SARS-Cov2 test.

What the study doesn’t show: The study was not designed to assess the risk of SARS-Cov2 in pregnancy. The study did not demonstrate that SARS-Cov2 poses any increased danger to pregnant women beyond typical known risk factors (e.g. obesity and other chronic illnesses).

Study 5:

Coronavirus disease 2019 infection among asymptomatic and symptomatic pregnant women: two weeks of confirmed presentations to an affiliated pair of New York City hospitals.

Authors from 2 NYC hospitals.

Results: A total of 43 pregnant women tested positive for COVID-19 from March 13, 2020, to March 27, 2020.

Of 29 symptomatic COVID-19–positive women, 25 (86.2%) were stable for discharge, with normal vital signs, no need for supplemental oxygen, and no clinical indication for imaging or treatment. Of 29 symptomatic patients with COVID-19 who were initially cared for in the outpatient setting, 4 (13.8%) later re-presented with symptoms of worsening fevers or increased work of breathing that required admission.

What this study shows: Since this was during very early days of “pandemic”, it appears that these 2 NYC hospitals were not yet implementing covid murder protocols. Therefore they treated the 4 women with severe symptoms with HCQ, antibiotics and IV fluids. One recovered fully just from IV fluids. The others needed more time to recover, but nobody died. Comparing results in symptomatic and asymptomatic women who tested positive with PCR did not produce any differences. None of the babies got “covid virus” from their mothers, yet another confirmation SARS-Cov2 is not transmissible. The only thing this study proves is that PCR is total unvalidated junk and covid is not dangerous in the absence of HHS/DOD-financially incentivized hospital kidnapping, remdesivir and ventilators.

What this study doesn’t show: increased risk to pregnancy from a positive SARS-Cov2 test.

Study 6:

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and pregnancy: a systematic review.

Authors are from 3 hospitals in China.

This is a review of published papers mentioning anything about covid disease in pregnancy.

Results: 192 studies were included. Overall, 10% (95% confidence interval 7% to 12%; 73 studies, 67 271 women) of pregnant and recently pregnant women attending or admitted to hospital for any reason were diagnosed as having suspected or confirmed covid-19. The most common clinical manifestations of covid-19 in pregnancy were fever (40%) and cough (41%). Compared with non-pregnant women of reproductive age, pregnant and recently pregnant women with covid-19 were less likely to have symptoms (odds ratio 0.28, 95% confidence interval 0.13 to 0.62; I2=42.9%) or report symptoms of fever (0.49, 0.38 to 0.63; I2=40.8%), dyspnoea (0.76, 0.67 to 0.85; I2=4.4%) and myalgia (0.53, 0.36 to 0.78; I2=59.4%). The odds of admission to an intensive care unit (odds ratio 2.13, 1.53 to 2.95; I2=71.2%), invasive ventilation (2.59, 2.28 to 2.94; I2=0%) and need for extra corporeal membrane oxygenation (2.02, 1.22 to 3.34; I2=0%) were higher in pregnant and recently pregnant than non-pregnant reproductive aged women. Overall, 339 pregnant women (0.02%, 59 studies, 41 664 women) with confirmed covid-19 died from any cause. Increased maternal age (odds ratio 1.83, 1.27 to 2.63; I2=43.4%), high body mass index (2.37, 1.83 to 3.07; I2=0%), any pre-existing maternal comorbidity (1.81, 1.49 to 2.20; I2=0%), chronic hypertension (2.0, 1.14 to 3.48; I2=0%), pre-existing diabetes (2.12, 1.62 to 2.78; I2=0%), and pre-eclampsia (4.21, 1.27 to 14.0; I2=0%) were associated with severe covid-19 in pregnancy. In pregnant women with covid-19, increased maternal age, high body mass index, non-white ethnicity, any pre-existing maternal comorbidity including chronic hypertension and diabetes, and pre-eclampsia were associated with serious complications such as admission to an intensive care unit, invasive ventilation and maternal death. Compared to pregnant women without covid-19, those with the disease had increased odds of maternal death (odds ratio 2.85, 1.08 to 7.52; I2=0%), of needing admission to the intensive care unit (18.58, 7.53 to 45.82; I2=0%), and of preterm birth (1.47, 1.14 to 1.91; I2=18.6%). The odds of admission to the neonatal intensive care unit (4.89, 1.87 to 12.81, I2=96.2%) were higher in babies born to mothers with covid-19 versus those without covid-19. Conclusion: Pregnant and recently pregnant women with covid-19 attending or admitted to the hospitals for any reason are less likely to manifest symptoms such as fever, dyspnoea, and myalgia, and are more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit or needing invasive ventilation than non-pregnant women of reproductive age. Pre-existing comorbidities, non-white ethnicity, chronic hypertension, pre-existing diabetes, high maternal age, and high body mass index are risk factors for severe covid-19 in pregnancy. Pregnant women with covid-19 versus without covid-19 are more likely to deliver preterm and could have an increased risk of maternal death and of being admitted to the intensive care unit. Their babies are more likely to be admitted to the neonatal unit.

This meta analysis of literature is quite enlightening, since all available literature worldwide at the time is included.

What this study shows: Pregnant women who tested positive for covid when admitted to hospitals for ANY reason, had LESS SEVERE presentation of “covid” than non-pregnant women. For mysterious reasons, they were MORE LIKELY to be subjected to deliberately harmful HHS/DOD covid protocols including remdesivir and ventilation. As a result, they were more likely to die, albeit the death rate was still quite low overall, even with these protocols. Typical risk factors in pregnancy (obesity and chronic illness) remain risk factors for pregnancy with or without positive PCR test for covid. These authors also found that there was no transmission of “covid” between the mothers and the newborns. Strange, isn’t it…

What this study doesn’t show: increased risk to pregnancy associated with a positive PCR test for covid alone (not accompanied by HHS/DOD protocol).

Conclusions

CDC’s 4 years of recommendation that mRNA covid injections are administered under aggressive, coercive and manipulative pressure to ALL pregnant women are based on CDC claims of “scientific evidence” that pregnancy, ANY pregnancy is a risk factor for “severe” covid illness.

The claims of such evidence are false. The citations included as “evidence” on CDC website do not show any increased risk from covid for pregnancy outcomes. Most of the studies cited were not designed to assess the risk.

The evidence shows that PCR is a false diagnostic test. It has never been validated as a diagnostic test, and it is highly inappropriate to base recommendations for ALL pregnant women on this unvalidated lab technique.

The evidence most definitively shows that SARS-Cov2 does not transmit from mother to baby! However mRNA injections DO transmit from mother to baby via placenta and breast milk, as was shown in both Pfizer and Moderna reproductive toxicology studies, and in many post market studies and case reports on this topic.

The evidence also shows that hospitals that used HHS/DOD covid protocols (remdesivir, sedatives, ventilators) achieved maternal deaths using these protocols. The death rate was identical in pregnant and non-pregnant women subjected to these protocols.

The evidence shows that when hospitals were not using HHS/DOD covid protocols, no pregnant women died “with covid”. Even severe cases in ICU were treatable sometimes by IV fluids alone, and in other instances with HCQ, fluids and antibiotics.

Therefore, the CDC is lying to the public and continues to push extremely dangerous shots on pregnant women that have been definitively demonstrated as powerful abortants, and otherwise very harmful to both women and their newborns.

Art for today: Still Life With Roses and Grapes, oil on panel, 16x20 in.