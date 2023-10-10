The "Pandemic" Legal Cage
Part of my presentation was cut out from the livestream recording in Iceland in order for the entire recording to stay on YouTube - I have re-recorded the missing piece here
Link to video of the conference on YouTube. My talk starts at around 45 min.
I have written and spoken about this several times, but it is worth repeating again, and I encourage you to share this short video widely. The perpetrators of this crime are using this pseudo-legal structure to wage war using prohibited bio-chemical (and informational) weapons…