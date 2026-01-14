Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

INGRID C DURDEN
A few years ago I read the book about natural diets by Dr Albrecht, it is almost 100 years old but still worth reading. He states that one should eat what the ancestors ate. No matter what they are. Some people ate lots of fish, or meat, or grains, or veggies, but ALL got worse (specially bones and teeth) when they changed to another diet. And I absolutely agree that the govt should NOT command or even advize in what we eat, drink, or inject into our bodies. If one learns to listen to the own body, that is the only one who knows! And for the rest, try what works for you. Everyone is unique.

Thank you for reporting on this new doctor, knowing her personally is a large plus, at least we know a trusted person finds her worth listening to!

DRK
5h

"Tyranny never leads to health."

Brilliant! In the U.S., that is a t-shirt worthy quote! lol! Which may be a good way to spread the message there... and wherever t-shirts with slogans are popular.

In 'the free world', would it matter it tyranny did lead to health?

What's the point of being healthy if we are not really free?

Our governments, and their corporate counterparts, are treating the People like cattle. Tagged & tracked like livestock, monitored and 'managed', nudtged toward the feed trough and herded into thinking that it was our idea to do what the gover-ations want us to - often payig for the privilege. E.g. - cellphones.

In Canada, at least, the government that promised to provide free medical care is, instead, urging people to consent to their own slaughter - even when a little actual care could help them.

Tyranny brings death.

