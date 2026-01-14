Dear Readers, first, I have some good news to report - Dr. Kimberly Biss has just been appointed to the HHS ACIP committee. She is an OBGYN. I have testified with Dr. Biss in Idaho in many venues, and I can attest that she is very strong speaking up about the horrible toll of mRNA shots on pregnancy and newborns. I am feeling optimistic about her appointment to ACIP and have extended my congratulations.

Next, as a front matter, the previous post on the topic of MAHA admin removing informed consent to SNAP recipients, generated some angst when I asked those who support this form of government enforced “health” tyranny to not bother gracing this publication with their presence. This generated much gentle scolding in my direction asking me to be kind to these people, etc. Let me say I don’t aim to love everyone, nor do I believe I must be kind to everyone by default. I must be fair, however, and I felt providing a warning was a fair thing to do.

I assure you, I want peace on Earth and on the internet, and especially on this page. However, I much prefer quality over quantity and never chase subscriber numbers. I am not an educator. It's not my job to convert the unbelievers and open the eyes of those who, after witnessing 6 years of fakedemic and vaccine fascism still think that implementing the same in the area of food is a good idea. MAHA want to deny informed choices to their fellow humans and recruit the government to help in this obviously totalitarian, technocratic, NWO mission. It's a bit too much for me, and it triggers me having grown under communism. I take it as my own failing, but I am not obligated to be kind to every budding food commissar out there, and please, I have my own criteria as to how I determine that.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden ran a survey on X about MAHA-SNAP restrictions. She has a large audience of people who are ostensibly “pro health freedom”. The survey generated a significant sample size of responses:

This does not surprise me at all. In fact, the opposite numbers would have shocked me (quite pleasantly so). The answers experimentally prove the framework proposed in a brilliant little book by Carlo Cipolla “The Basic Laws of Human Stupidity”. I advise everyone to read it. The 1st law is that we always underestimate the number of stupid people in circulation. Cipolla’s simple framework explains how most of the people act stupid at any given time. “Stupidity” is uncorrelated with IQ or any other characteristics of the individual, and is defined by simultaneously acting against your interest and hurting others in the process. We witnessed this plenty “during covid”. The majority response to Dr. Bowden’s question support/represent/acquiesce to a stupid type of action, cheering the removal of someone else’s rights under the guises of government-defined and -enforced “healthy behavior”.

Now, let’s proceed to the main topic of this post and review some gold standard data on “healthy diets” imposed on an unwilling and willing (enrolled in a clinical trial) population.

To Fat or Not To Fat?

Not everyone is yet “healthy” in the kingdom of Denmark. This hairbrained but, thankfully, aborted attempt at preventing the Danish population from eating saturated fats (a traditional staple in the northern European diets) was provided very helpfully by a reader. Quoting from the paper, emphasis added:

Empirical studies have documented both intended and unintended consequences of taxation policies. For instance, taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) have been shown to reduce consumption (Falbe et al., , 2016; Fichera et al., , 2021), but also, in some contexts, to lead to substitution effects where consumers switch to other unhealthy products (Miracolo et al., , 2021). Cross-border shopping to evade taxes is another unintended consequence that can undermine the policy’s effectiveness (Beatty and Shimshack, , 2011). Moreover, the regressive nature of such taxes can disproportionately affect lower-income households, raising equity concerns (Allcott et al., , 2019; Wright et al., , 2017). The Danish “fat tax,” implemented between October 2011 and January 2013, provides a compelling case study to examine both the intended and unintended effects of taxation as an incentive. Aimed at reducing the intake of saturated fats linked to cardiovascular diseases (Hooper et al., , 2020), the tax was levied on foods with saturated fat content exceeding 2.3%, including products like butter, margarine, meats, and dairy products, excluding drinking milk and milk-based yogurts (see, Smed, (2012) for more institutional details). Despite its potential significance for public health, there is limited empirical evidence on the effectiveness of the Danish fat tax in altering consumer behavior, leaving policymakers with little guidance on its actual impact.

Let me draw your attention to a few items above, if you haven’t noticed. The most glaring is, of course, the government’s policy decision that butter and meat are UNHEALTHY. Hey, the 72% that said “yes” to Dr. Bowden’s question above, the government always knows best what healthy food is!! They will never impose an “unhealthy” policy on you… For instance, the much dreaded seed oils or petroleum based artificial food dyes or sugar or zero-sugar were not touched by the Danish taxation policy, because they were deemed HEALTHY by the Danish NWO behavioral nudge units! I want every holistic-organic-keto-biodynamic-Moon-phase-aligned nutrition guru still harboring notions that it is a good idea to force food choices via government policies to please re-read this a few times.

In addition, as I pointed out in my own article on the MAHA-SNAP abomination, it is a well known phenomenon that such totalitarian schemes never lead to people changing their diets. People simply shop elsewhere or substitute the fat or sugar that they want with another product. The poorest socioeconomic groups are always punished by this idiocy more than others. That’s exactly what was found by this Danish experiment.

The published study linked above was reasonably well constructed, and even included a matched control group in the neighboring German households (hh). The researchers found that this social engineering low-fat baloney lead to nothing other than some shopping headaches for a few months.

Consumption of bacon:

Consumption of butter:

There are several other charts depicting additional food items and they all show the same absence of any effect on consumption of the government-decided “unhealthy” items. The authors call them “zero-outcome trends”. Yup. Precisely. As I said, no adult human ever changed their diet (or any behavior, really) unless under extreme duress and/or physical confinement.

Gold-standard science shows that eating “ultra processed food” leads to positive health outcomes. Oops.

My next example will demonstrate that you can pay people to eat a certain diet for a duration of a clinical trial, and …. find that “ultra-processed food” is not detrimental to health! This prospective, randomized, controlled (i.e. scientifically gold standard) clinical trial, published in Nature, is in stark opposition to RFK Jr’s recent very unfortunate proclamation that: “If a foreign adversary sought to destroy the health of our children, to cripple our economy, to weaken our national security, there would be no better strategy than to addict us to ultra-processed foods.” [source]

Yikes. Really, RFK?? Talk about being “hyperbolic”! I thought that injecting children with CDC poison for several generations and, more recently, injecting 80% of the US population with toxic mRNA was much more detrimental to public health and national security. Turns out, I may be right.

The “ultra processed” food study split participants into two groups. One group was given 4,000 calories of ultra-processed food (UPF) a day. The other was given 4,000 calories of “minimally processed” food. Both groups were told they could eat as much as they liked and, crucially, both diets were in line with the UK government’s Eatwell Guide, which is to say that they were nutritionally sound.

Here are some illustrations of what the “minimally-processed” and “ultra-processed” diets looked like:

After two weeks, despite eating 4000 calories (double my calorie intake, and I exercise a lot for my age) both study groups had lost weight! The people on the minimally processed diet lost more weight than the people on the UPF diet but whatever deadly properties are supposed to make UPF destructive to health and national security failed to materialize in a detectable manner. In addition, people on the UPF diet reported that the food was tastier, easier to prepare and more convenient than the minimally processed food. This shouldn’t shock anyone, as food is supposed to be pleasurable. That is never considered as part of “national security” strategy by the high priests of “public health”. Here are some parameters from the study, and yes, people seem to have slightly better results as to fat body % on the MPF vs UPF diet but the differences are very minor, indeed:

If you think that a study in Nature is biased and paid for by the BigFood, that’s not the case. The researchers who conducted the experiment included Chris van Tulleken, author of “Ultra-Processed People”, who is both, a virologist and an avid advocate against processed food (yup, another virologist in constant search of “anything but” agenda to deflect from the vaccination harms). The authors were disappointed that the people who consumed the UPF diet lost weight, stating that the findings were “in contrast with our hypothesis”. Nevertheless, I praise them for being honest and publishing this research.

