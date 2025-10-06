Due Diligence and Art

Bill Rice, Jr.
My Spider Sense tells me the big 3-D chess move of recent weeks (months ... or, really, years) is the move to get a "digital ID" implemented world-wide. This seems like a done deal in the UK (or the Powers that Be are now moving this forward much more conspicuously).

Substack figures into this play as the main "contrarians" who will fight digital ID, digit social credit scores and, soon, digital money (no cash) are, largely, writing on Substack. Previously, the "Covid Contrarians" had to be minimized or neutralized to fight "vaccine hesitancy" and lockdowns, etc. I think they/we now have to be further minimized to ensure that digital ID/currency can be fully rolled out.

Trump partnering with Pfizer on this "branding" initiative tells me he's a lost cause or is no doubt "captured" (at least on the big issues that are most important to myself.)

Anyone been to the grocery store or a restaurant recently? Real inflation is not improving; it's accelerating. I think the Powers that Be know a financial/economic melt-down is coming and they have to have digital monitoring/surveillance/social credit scores and digital currency to stay in control once this happens or to keep this from happening where too many people notice it's happening.

IMO, The only solution that would save the country or freedom is to have a real Thermo-Nuclear Truth Bomb detonate, which would wake-up enough people and show them we have to have a Massive Purge in all leadership organizations in the world.

The worst gator in the swamp - the easiest target - is Big Pharma, but they are still being protected - which is the only "tell" I need to see.

Allen's avatar
Allen
4h

With Pam Bondi as Attorney General (or anyone else from the DC cesspool for that matter) rest assured no investigations will be forthcoming. She provided legal services to Pfizer while working as counsel to the law firm Panza, Maurer & Maynard.

As always follow the money:

As of Friday Pfizer stock soared 14.7% after the Trump deal. The deal is being touted as a template for the rest of the pharmaceutical industry. Shares of Eli Lilly, Thermo Fisher, Merck & Co. and Amgen all logged double-digit gains over the week based on what this signals.

The $70 billion deal will cement the United States as the primary manufacturing hub for Pfizer’s pharmaceutical products- circa 2025 that means mRNA investments. Pfizer was already planning to spend the $70 billion that it committed to allocate to U.S. manufacturing according to BMO Capital Markets analysts.

The top institutional shareholders of Pfizer as of the end of 2024 were Vanguard Group, Blackrock Inc., and State Street Corp. Institutional investors hold 67.74% of Pfizer's total shares outstanding.

Vanguard Group held more than 518 million shares of Pfizer as of Dec. 31, 2024. BlackRock owned 432.5 million Pfizer shares as of the end of 2024. State Street held more than 290 million shares of Pfizer as of the end of 2024.

The three top individual/insider shareholders in Pfizer are Albert Bourla, Mikael Dolstenand, and Douglas Lanker. Bourla held 316,799 shares of Pfizer as of the company's 2024 proxy statement.

“Specific terms of the agreement remain confidential,” Pfizer’s press release stated. So much for "radical transparency."

