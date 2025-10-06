This article is a follow on to my previous post where I pointed out that renaming the previously planned as “Pfizer-for-All” pharmacy website into TrumpRx raises serious questions of trademark licensing revenue that Trump may be getting from Pfizer.

At the time of writing that article, I thought pointing out that Trump zealously licenses and enforces his trademark on commercial entities was a non-controversial issue. However, many MAGA-MAHA people accused me of making this up and insisted that TrumpRx is a “government website” (really? when is Medicaid going to build this website and with what budget?), and further that TrumpRx website was somehow equivalent to “Obamacare”, and therefore it was just an ego-stroking move by Pfizer to kiss up to the Big Orange Lord. Just to remind everyone - “Obamacare” is an informal name of a piece of very evil legislation. Obama received numerous other kickbacks but not from licensing his name to it.

In order to respond to the critics of my well-founded theory that Trump may directly profit from TrumpRx deal, let’s look in more detail into Trump’s trademarks business.

A trademark is a word, phrase, symbol, design, or combination thereof that identifies and distinguishes the source of goods or services from those of others. It functions as a badge of origin and a form of consumer protection, ensuring that buyers can recognize authentic products and avoid confusion in the marketplace. Trademarks are legally protected through registration with intellectual property offices (such as the USPTO in the United States) or through established use in commerce. They can also be monetized through licensing agreements, in which the trademark owner (the licensor) grants another party (the licensee) the right to use the mark under defined conditions. Such licenses often specify the scope of use (e.g., territory, product category, duration) and require quality control measures to maintain the reputation and distinctiveness of the mark. Licensing allows trademark owners (such as Trump family and corporation) to expand brand presence and generate revenue while safeguarding the integrity of their brand.

For Trump family specifically, licensing of their name as a trademark is a YUGE source of wealth and power. They license “Trump” name to hotels, casinos, golf courses, clubs, alcoholic beverages, consumer products (watches, fragrances, etc.), games, and many other goods and services. In recent years the revenues from these licenses have dramatically increased. It’s difficult to get a precise number for how much Donald Trump’s organization (including companies like DTTM) earns just from trademark licensing, because much of the financial data is private, estimates vary, and different reports include different kinds of licensing income (real estate licensing, product royalties, foreign deals, merchandise, etc.). But here’s a summary of what is known or reasonably estimated today.

In his 2025 financial disclosure covering 2024, Trump reported over $600 million in income from a mix of sources: crypto, golf clubs, real estate developments, and licensing/royalties. Within that, “royalties / licensing fees from foreign projects” were reported over $36 million (projects like Vietnam, India, Dubai) plus additional income from merchandise and product royalties. A Forbes article estimated that around $32-$55 million was coming from licensing of Trump’s name in 2014. Forbes estimated that between 2017–2023 the licensing & management business generated roughly $110 million in profits over that period. Obviously profits are only a fraction of the revenue, and are managed with numerous accounting tricks to the minimum. For example, annual depreciation allowance from real estate such as Mar-A-Lago and other massive properties that Trump owns can easily shield enormous revenues from taxes. Not surprisingly, the Trump brand has been valued in some disclosures at over $3 billion. That valuation was made in 2016, today this value is much, much larger.

I have compiled a listing of known Trump trademarks. This listing is not complete, but will give you an overall picture.

What happens if Trump decides to not license his name to TrumpRx website but simply magnanimously accept this naming “gift” as an homage to the Dear Leader from Pfizer? Let’s look at the practicalities.

What does go wrong if you “just allow” use?

Naked licensing (abandonment). If you permit another party to use a mark that includes your name but exercise no meaningful quality control, a court can deem that an “uncontrolled” (naked) license and treat the mark (for those goods/services) as abandoned . (FindLaw Case Law)

Genericide / loss of distinctiveness. Tolerating widespread third‑party uses can help push a term toward genericness. Statutorily, “acts of omission” that cause a mark to lose source‑identifying significance count as abandonment. (GovInfo)

Laches / acquiescence. If you knowingly sit on your hands while another uses TrumpRx, you may face equitable defenses that limit or bar injunctions/damages against that specific user later (e.g., Jarrow Formulas on laches; ProFitness on acquiescence). (Justia Law)

Therefore, not enforcing the trademark for TrumpRx (a website with massive revenue potential, in billions) rights risks the overall brand value of “Trump” brand. It would mean weaker future claims, decline in brand value, and decline in future licensing opportunities and revenue. (Legal Information Institute) Trump and his family will not allow this!

“TrumpRx” does not (yet) show in USPTO databases. It may be due to various reasons - Trump trademark may be sufficient by itself to enforce the name. TrumpRx may be filed much later as this is not an immediately necessary step. If the plan is to tolerate—or even coordinate—use of TrumpRx without immediate registration, the defensible approach is to treat it as a controlled license, on paper, specifically:

Written, revocable license to the site operator, with (i) quality‑control obligations (content standards, look‑and‑feel, tone, accuracy oversight), (ii) approval rights over any sub‑license, (iii) termination for breach, (iv) no right to register TRUMPRX, TRUMP RX, or confusing variants, and (v) acknowledgment that goodwill in “TRUMP” accrues to the licensor. This avoids the “naked licensing” trap that can lead to abandonment. (FindLaw Case Law)

Note: If any third party tries to register TRUMPRX, the USPTO will require written consent from Donald J. Trump under §2(c) before granting registration. That requirement is on the applicant; it does not create a duty or liability for Trump if he withholds, grants, or delays consent. (Supreme Court)

Therefore, my conclusion is that, if we see the website operational with this name, then Trump is going to receive payments from Pfizer (and any other pharmas, if they join) for the TrumpRx deal. If we had an honest Congress, his announcement of the deal would necessitate financial disclosures and an investigation demanding that Trump and Pfizer produce contractual documentation. Of course, everyone in Congress is self dealing, insider trading, and violating laws daily, so no such investigation is likely, not even from the Democrats. They need their kickbacks too! Any such payments are in direct violation of the emoluments clauses of the U.S. Constitution - provisions designed to prevent corruption and conflicts of interest by limiting certain financial benefits that federal officials, including the President, can receive. There are actually two separate clauses:

Foreign Emoluments Clause (Article I, Section 9, Clause 8) “No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

Purpose: To ensure that U.S. officials remain independent of foreign influence. It prohibits them from accepting gifts, payments, or benefits (“emoluments”) from foreign governments without congressional approval. Domestic (Presidential) Emoluments Clause (Article II, Section 1, Clause 7) “The President shall, at stated Times, receive for his Services, a Compensation, which shall neither be increased nor diminished during the Period for which he shall have been elected, and he shall not receive within that Period any other Emolument from the United States, or any of them.”

Here is another potential licensing deal that public (and Congress if we had it) should question. Is Trump going to get license fees from US Treasury, too? They are planning a new $1 coin. Notice placement of the word God under Trump’s image… talk about God complex! No U.S. coin has ever featured a sitting president because the law specifically prohibits it: 31 U.S. Code § 5112(d)(2).

For the bigger picture on the NWO game plan that is unfolding and Trump’s strategy play in it, I highly recommend the article below:

Quoting from the article - Trump/globocabal game plan:

I -identify an internal enemy to blame for social ills; today its immigrants, big cities, and universities into scapegoats and the opposition political party are an “enemy within.” Trump has issued a National Security Presidential Memorandum that essentially says they are terrorists. II-then turn security forces inward and militarize the nation’s cities and criminalize dissent and protest III -they intimidate or assume control of the press and punish truth-telling, as we’re seeing now with rightwing billionaires taking ownership of most traditional and social media sources and Presidential lawsuits and threats of punishment (eg removal of licenses) against those who say anything they don’t like IV -they seize control of independent institutions like universities, law firms, or the civil service to eliminate any professional standards that they don’t like V -Deny or rewrite election results to delegitimize democracy itself, and make it difficult for those who are most likely to vote for your political opponent to vote. VI -Turn independent institutions like the Department of Justice, the civil service, and the military into personal tools. VI -Flood the public square with lies (Steve Bannon proudly called it “flooding the zone with shit”) creating an alternative reality which is an inversion of reality and whose acceptance is a loyalty test. VI -Tolerate or celebrate political violence on behalf of the dictator, and demonize violence against his followers as sedition and treason. VII -Demand personal loyalty instead of constitutional duty. VIII -Invoke a mythic past and promise national rebirth if only the strongman is given total sovereignty. IX -Use their office to rapidly enrich themself and their family while creating a patronage network of loyalists who owe their fortunes to them. X-Demand Tribute so as to convert state power into private wealth. Trump’s corporations, hotels, golf courses, and commercial properties brought in millions from foreign governments and Corporations So far, according to reporting, Trump and his family have made at least $5 billion from his 9-month-long presidency.

Art for today: A Card Game, watercolor, 9x12 in.