Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
8h

It's quite simple really, Trump is a reader of Lewis Carroll:

You have to run as fast as you can just to stay where you are. If you want to get anywhere, you'll have to run much faster.

Actually, he's really just a uuuuge fan of Frank Zappa:

"'Politics' is the comedy wing of the military industrial complex".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Rogier van Vlissingen's avatar
Rogier van Vlissingen
8h

From a standpoint of collective consciousness, it is very understandable that all the opposition to meaningful change is emerging. The fraud of vaccination has been with us for a long time, and it is very appealing. Trump is occasionally useful as a bull in the china shop, helping to clear out the Augias stables in Washington, but he is also a product of the same system. They co-opted him by playing on his vanity about OWS, which was a joke, but they had him right then. For now it would appear that he is firmly under control again. They just allow some of his peculiarities until they find a way to get rid of him.

Just yesterday, someone told me of a company that installed fake thermostats in their building (not connected), just to give people the feeling they could control their environment. It diminished complaints in the buildings. That is an apt analogy, except to say that vaccines have proven very damaging, but regardless of all that, the completely irrational sense of control clearly has won the day, even at the expense of "acceptable adverse reactions," up to and including evident increases in all cause mortality, and a declining life expectancy. The inmates in the asylum seem to have a severe case of Stockholm syndrome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sasha Latypova
114 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture