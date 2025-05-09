Before we talk about the EO, some late breaking news that I am sure everyone has seen already. The CIA-barbie, fake doctor [without medical license] Casey [Paula is her real name] Means is our new Surgeon General! Aren’t you all celebrating yet?

I told you so back in September when bullshit MAHA policy [aka Anything But Vaccines] drafted by the Means family was paraded as a revolutionary solution to the chronic disease epidemic which is practically all caused by vaccines:

did a fantastic job exposing the CIA/deep state cutouts, the Means Twins several months ago:

Nicole Shanahan now muses that RFK Jr might have lied to her:

It looks like Trump lied to RFK Jr, and RFK Jr has no say on health nominees:

But wait! Here is The Donald claiming to reporters that it was RFK Jr’s idea, and that he doesn’t know Ms. Means.

Which one of them is lying? Who cares. We don’t have the time for this “extremism” (according to Bob Malone). You need to shut up and celebrate

We need some good news. Let’s talk about dangerous GOF viruses that are now absolutely positively banned. Not like Obama banned, but like, Trump banned. MAGA-MAHA banned. Which means… the opposite of what you just read.

Link to the EO

As the backdrop, the US military has been attempting weaponization of biological “pathogens” for approximately 100 years now and achieved some things, e.g., processes to grow large quantities of bacteria in large vats and various dispersal methods for bacteria and chemicals. However, there has never been a GOF virus made that would cause a pandemic. That is because nothing (except words and ideas) transmit human to human, or animal to animal for that matter.

Despite breathless headlines by MAHA sycophants, Trump’s most recent EO will in fact help expanding the DOD GOF efforts. It doesn’t mean they will finally, after ~100 years of failed attempts, make their “weaponized viruses”, because those are just militarized fairy tales [see above fearporn collection]. However, the US DOD has a lot of very lucrative projects that do nothing but launder money and traffic in crime, while generating psyops. For instance, do you know that they have a demon-summoning unit? It’s a great gig if you can get it. Comes with benefits and dental. I digress.

Let’s review the text of the EO :

Section 1. Purpose. Dangerous gain-of-function research on biological agents and pathogens has the potential to significantly endanger the lives of American citizens. If left unrestricted, its effects can include widespread mortality, an impaired public health system, disrupted American livelihoods, and diminished economic and national security.

That’s a lie. GOF is a sci-fi fairy tale. The main evidence that it is a fairy tale: most so-called “gene and cellular therapies” use identical tools and are based on identical false science that GOF is based on. None of these “therapies” work. All they do is kill people in very expensive ways. If you can’t fix someone’s “faulty genes”, you can’t make a new functioning organism that will independently spread all over the world! If you want some examples of this, please visit:

Next - GOF is Biden’s fault! Who could have doubted that?



The Biden Administration allowed dangerous gain-of-function research within the United States with insufficient levels of oversight. It also actively approved, through the National Institutes of Health, Federal life-science research funding in China and other countries where there is limited United States oversight or reasonable expectation of biosafety enforcement.

This recklessness, if unaddressed, may lead to the proliferation of research on pathogens (and potential pathogens) in settings without adequate safeguards, even after COVID-19 revealed the risk of such practices.

Of course, this is another lie. All the relevant funding, grants, activities of “dangerous GOF” developments in Wuhan, by Eco Health Alliance and in North Carolina (Baric’s lab) were authorized and funded under Trump’s administration. All the relevant declarations about fake “pandemic” were made by Trump and his staff. He gave a presidential award to Fauci for the job well done.

Skipping Section 2.

Section 3 says ban “dangerous research” especially in China and those other bad places with poor oversight. Ok, let’s ban it some more.

Now we come to the meat of the matter. Section 4 makes it clear that mRNA shots will stay on the childhood schedule FOREVAH! Note the magic words “biological countermeasures”. The fake emergencies and genocide under pretenses of combatting viruses and whatnot are vital aspects of the USA staying globally competitive:

Sec. 4. Secure Future Research Through Commonsense Frameworks. (a) Within 120 days of the date of this order, the Director of OSTP, pursuant to 42 U.S.C. 6627 and in coordination with the APNSA and the heads of relevant agencies, shall revise or replace the 2024 “United States Government Policy for Oversight of Dual Use Research of Concern and Pathogens with Enhanced Pandemic Potential” to:

(i) strengthen top-down independent oversight; increase accountability through enforcement, audits, and improved public transparency; and clearly define the scope of covered research while ensuring the United States remains the global leader in biotechnology, biological countermeasures, and health research;

(ii) incorporate enforcement mechanisms, including those described in section 7 of this order, into Federal funding agreements to ensure compliance with all Federal policies governing dangerous gain-of-function research; and

(iii) provide for review and revision at least every 4 years, or as appropriate.

Here is my prediction. Folks, we have been lied to and played. MAHA will not do ANYTHING about mRNA shots or any other vaccines. The covid emergency declaration will stay until end of 2029, and the poison mRNA will continue flowing. I will publish an apology if I am wrong on this.

There is a paragraph about nucleic acid screening, which I skip - it’s totally ineffective anyway. I suppose the nucleic acid providers can ask whether the buyer is a Muslim and is planning to build a pandemic causing virus and fly it into a tall building… and maybe ask them to remove shoes and belts for screening. Besides, nobody knows what these nucleic sequences do, since there is no real scientific theory to explain genes, nor how and why proteins fold. If you think “genetic engineering” is something real, please read these articles:

Section 5 gets more interesting, because here the government gently over-reaches into grabbing assets of the private companies and goes after the baddies that work on anything that causes significant societal consequences. No definition of what constitutes those is provided, because, it’s like pornography… you know it when you see it.

Sec. 5. Manage Risks Associated with Non-federally Funded Research. Within 180 days of the date of this order, the Director of OSTP, in coordination with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, the APNSA, the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, and the heads of other relevant agencies, shall develop and implement a strategy to govern, limit, and track dangerous gain-of-function research across the United States that occurs without Federal funding and other life-science research that could cause significant societal consequences. This strategy shall include actions to achieve comprehensive, scalable, and verifiable nucleic acid synthesis screening in non-federally funded settings. Any gaps in authorities necessary to achieve the goals of this strategy shall be addressed in a legislative proposal to be sent to the President, through the Director of OSTP and the APNSA, within 180 days of the date of this order.

Guess which private companies will be at risk for this greatly increased government scrutiny? The big bad CIA-affiliated Resilience? Pfizer? Moderna? J&J? Maybe JD Vance’s AmplifyBio and its parent DOD-affiliated Batelle Institute? I am old enough to remember when they made a chimeric Nipah-Ebola virus.

Speaking of Nipah virus - we are scheduled to have a new pandemic of it starting on July 4, 2025, according to our favorite government.

Section 6 says there will be lots of transparency, except for the parties who actually are working on bioweapons (DOD/DARPA/DTRA/BARDA, etc). Those guys are good guys, don’t ask questions, peasants. We cannot impede them by silly things like disclosure and they shall continue their good works unmolested by this silly EO:

Sec. 6. Increase Accountability and Public Transparency of Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research. The Director of OSTP, in coordination with the APNSA and the heads of relevant agencies, shall ensure that the revised policy called for in section 4(a) of this order includes a mechanism whereby research institutions that receive Federal funding must report dangerous gain-of-function research, and to the maximum extent permitted by law, include research that is supported by non-Federal funding mechanisms. The reporting mechanism shall provide a publicly available source of information about research programs and awards identified pursuant to this section, including, where permitted by law, those that have been stopped or suspended pursuant to sections 3(a) and 3(b) of this order, and all future programs and awards that are covered by the updated policy developed in section 4(a) of this order. This reporting shall be conducted in a way that does not compromise national security or legitimate intellectual property interests of subject institutions.

Let’s remember that the DOD/DARPA classified covid as a “national security threat” without any justification, and still did not disclose this to the public. The DOD awarded billions to Pfizer, Moderna and the rest of Warpspeeders for a “prototype”, claiming it was needed to protect troop readiness. And then deployed those “maybe effective” countermeasures by force, coercion and lies on every man, woman and child in this country. And still forces them on babies, pregnant women, healthcare workers and students.

Section 7 - enforcement. Oooh! This is where the magic happens, right?

Sec. 7. Future Enforcement Terms. The Secretary of Health and Human Services and the heads of other relevant agencies shall, consistent with existing laws and regulations, include in every life-science research contract or grant award:

(a) a term requiring the contractual counterparty or grant recipient to agree that its compliance in all respects with the terms of this order and any applicable regulations promulgated by the contracting or grant-offering agency is material to the Government’s payment decisions for purposes of 31 U.S.C. 3729(b)(4);

(b) a term requiring such counterparty or recipient to certify that it does not operate, participate in, or fund any dangerous gain-of-function research or other life-science research in foreign countries that could cause significant societal consequences or generate unnecessary national security risks, and that does not comply with this order and the policies ordered herein;

(c) a term stating that a violation of the terms of this order or any applicable regulations promulgated by the contracting or grant-offering agency by any grant recipient may be considered a violation of such term by the recipient’s employer or institution; and

(d) a term stating that any grant recipient, employer, or institution found to be in violation of the terms of this order or any applicable regulations promulgated by the contracting or grant-making agency may be subject to immediate revocation of ongoing Federal funding, and up to a 5-year period of ineligibility for Federal life-sciences grant funds offered by the Department of Health and Human Services and other relevant agencies.

Ummm… all of this banning and restricting, finger wagging at Biden and China… amounts to self-certification by whoever works on GOF research. All thy have to do is say that they don’t. Absolutely nothing in this EO is any different from when Obama banned GOF last time around.

Definitions of GOF if anyone is interested. These are mostly fairy tales, some of these items are standard chemical synthesis for chemical (not biological) weapons, but whatever:

Sec. 8. Definitions. For the purposes of this order,

“dangerous gain-of-function research” means scientific research on an infectious agent or toxin with the potential to cause disease by enhancing its pathogenicity or increasing its transmissibility. Covered research activities are those that could result in significant societal consequences and that seek or achieve one or more of the following outcomes:

(a) enhancing the harmful consequences of the agent or toxin;

(b) disrupting beneficial immunological response or the effectiveness of an immunization against the agent or toxin;

(c) conferring to the agent or toxin resistance to clinically or agriculturally useful prophylactic or therapeutic interventions against that agent or toxin or facilitating their ability to evade detection methodologies;

(d) increasing the stability, transmissibility, or the ability to disseminate the agent or toxin;

(e) altering the host range or tropism of the agent or toxin;

(f) enhancing the susceptibility of a human host population to the agent or toxin; or

(g) generating or reconstituting an eradicated or extinct agent or toxin.

Skipping Section 9.

