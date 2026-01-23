Attention: Bob Malone plagiarism watch! When he starts claiming he always said covid was a military op, and suddenly remembers the thingymathing about the PREP Act, please put “LMAO, Sasha said this first” in his comments and notify me ASAP.

Just to clarify the word “always”. For example, Trump has always been very proud of his dear baby OWS, conceived in an orgy of Pandemic Preparedness Money Laundering Enterprise, aka PHEMCE, involving the DOD, HHS, DHS, DOE, USDA, FDA, CIA, DIA, NSA, BARDA, DARPA, etc. etc. BigPharma, BigMedicine, BigAcademia and many other hangers on. It’s a big club and we are not in it. Trump’s unshaken dedication to murdering millions of people to “defeat” a fake computer model has not diminished even a bit in the past 6 years.

Recently, in a rather surprising turn of events, at Davos of all places, Trump has admitted that covid was a military operation! You can watch the clip below. (It appears that Substack is now allowing embeds from X, which means they are going to censor harder):

Even more interesting, in the same speech Trump has admitted that “covid” illness was induced by spraying chemical weapons (he says “dust” in this clip). Well, dust is certainly not a virus, nor a GOF virus with furin cleavage and an HIV insert targeted at Africans while protecting the Ashkenazim, and it did not come from Wuhan either. It would be too far to blow all the way to the US, wouldn’t it? Did Fauci pay for this magic dust with the NIH cash? Or was it just plain vanilla chem warfare deployed by the good old US of A Chemical Corps, who do not report to the bad-bad Anthony Fauci? You decide:

None of this should be unfamiliar terrain for my regular readers. I have been saying this for about 4 years now, while “freedom experts” with large platforms treat me as a leper and keep telling you Pfizer lied, stupid FDA didn’t read the data, didn’t follow the science and somebody made some public health mistakes. If only they could look at the reanalysis of Pfizer’s clinical trial! Then bad Pfizer will be finally arrested and put in jail and the real science would win!!!

For my newer readers, here is a quick get up to speed reference. Thanks to Sense Receptor for excellent compilation of clips and source materials:

In the above thread, I mention the tape from AstraZeneca. Here it is in full: AZ execs talking about the phone call from DARPA/Col Matt Hepburn (Bob Malone’s mentee!) on Feb 4, 2020:

Here is the clip of Col Wendy Sammonds-Jackson announcing she is “growing covid stocks” on March 5, 2020, when there was no “covid” in the US or anywhere else in the world. The proper interpretation of this - the US DOD (DOW) is announcing that they are deploying CBRN weapons on US soil. Yes, that’s treason folks! Trump was in charge of it back then (and now):

Here is one of my previous posts discussing “what was covid”:

Finally, re other Davos news, if you think US exiting the WHO is a giant accomplishment, yawn. It was always a stupid distraction from the pandemic racketeering and murderous domestic law (PREP Act). WHO has never had jurisdiction in the US, and if you want to debate this, please find anything the US government did because the WHO told them to, and not because they did it while pointing the finger at the WHO. I will wait.

