"It's easier to fool people than to convince them they've been fooled".

Mark Twain

Nicolas Hulscher/McCullough Foundation: OMG! “the government released radioactive ticks!!!” … in 1960s. “Imagine what they can do now!!!”

I imagine! And it’s still nothing. Ticks are as harmless as they have been in the 1960s, but this perennial genre got many more sci-fi embellishments with addition of PCR, genetics, CRISPR, nanobots and biodigital integration. Has anyone come up with the “5G activated ticks” yet? Nicolas, get to work!

The headlines about Lyme disease, alpha-gal syndrome and “weaponized genetically engineered ticks” are off the charts these days! Here is our favorite HHS Secretary participating in the current bullshit campaign, by calling it a “vector borne” illness and claiming that 500K people in the US have it. They might have Lyme or whatever collection of autoimmune illness, but I assure you, the “vector” involved is not a tick, it’s the CDC vaccine schedule and possibly some drugs, too. The “explosion of Lyme/alpha-gal cases” is only happening because the US Government prohibits doctors from ever diagnosing vaccine injuries (by not allowing diagnostic/billing codes to ever be created for them). Remember, kids - Anything But Vaccines!

The purpose of this post is to debunk the weaponized ticks mythology, once again, by investigating the following question: is it scientifically plausible to genetically engineer ticks to induce alpha-gal syndrome (red meat allergy)?

TLDR version:

“Alpha-gal syndrome” is a collection of autoimmune vaccination/drug/iatrogenic injuries due to vaccines and other injections containing gelatin, bovine products and many other adjuvants.

There is no scientific proof of tick bites causing alpha-gal syndrome, i.e. no animal models by which a carnivore animal becomes allergic to meat after a tick bite.

Experiments claiming genetic engineering ticks are demonstrably hyped-up lab tricks, with zero evidence these “trick-ticks” can cause meat allergy. Even if you believe in genetics (I don’t) here is no gene for alpha-gal identified today. So, how would it be “spliced” into the “tick’s genome”?

Even if you believe “genetic engineering” (known method described below), there is no evidence that the “engineered” ticks can survive and successfully outcompete normal insects in nature long enough to produce any observable difference on humans.

Alpha-gal is being hyped in media for purposes of covering up vaccine injuries. The reason alpha-gal cases are “exploding” is because new CPT billing codes allow doctors to bill for this diagnosis since 2021 (mRNA vax rollout). If a doctor can make money, they will diagnose with the new code.

Pfizer and other mRNA makers have invested billions in Lyme vaccines, and they are paying for scary infommercials about “weaponized ticks” - which is nothing but propaganda of fear to sell more vaccines and useless testing.

Full article:

1. “Alpha-gal syndrome” is a cover for anaphylactic vax/drug injuries.

The official narrative states that:

Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) is an allergy characterized by hypersensitivity to mammalian meat. Patients suffering from the syndrome develop IgE antibodies against galactose-α-1,3-galactose (alpha-gal), a carbohydrate found in non-primate mammal cells [1]. The mechanism behind the development of the allergy is thought to be mediated by tick bites. In America, specifically, the lone star tick has been identified as a significant agent [2]. Sensitization is believed to involve repeated exposures that introduce alpha-gal-containing proteins and trigger IgE-mediated immune responses [3].

Clinical presentation of ASG is a classic anaphylaxis to injected proteins, described by Charles Richet in early 1900s. Note that ALL of the listed symptoms are anaphylaxis, not just the anaphylactic shock that the doctors are currently taught to call “anaphylaxis”. Charles Richet demonstrated that even mild rash (urticaria) is a symptom of anaphylaxis and should not be misleadingly called something else:

Clinically, AGS typically presents as a delayed hypersensitivity reaction occurring three to six hours after ingestion of mammalian meat, manifesting with urticaria, angioedema, gastrointestinal distress, and, in severe cases, anaphylaxis - features that often complicate timely recognition and diagnosis [1,2].

Details about Richet’s Nobel Prize-winning discovery and how vaccines cause all food allergies is in this post:

The establishment science papers skirt the issue of what causes numerous cases of anaphylaxis/allergies/autoimmunity to common foodstuffs in the modern world, because they are defending the profit streams generated by the poisoned needles. As I pointed out above, there are no diagnostic codes for “vaccine-induced anaphylaxis/food allergy”. If there are no CPT/ICD codes, the doctors can’t diagnose anyone with the real cause, nor can science papers that rely on medical databases be written about that real cause. Instead, the doctors and scientists will use whatever coding and diagnostic language the public health apparatus allows them to use.

Alpha-gal is not mysterious at all - it is manifestation of autoimmune vaccination injuries due to vaccines and other injectable drugs (biologics, recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies) containing gelatin and bovine products. Alpha gal is not found in the Amish population who live in the country side, raise cattle, and are constantly exposed to ticks that feed on cattle. Neither alpha gal nor Lyme were found by the Control Group Project that tracked 1500+ completely unvaccinated people (out of a survey of 800,000+) in the US at all ages. However, any time I post about Lyme/alpha gal not being caused by ticks I am inundated by the sufferers claiming to be completely unvaccinated! Normally, I don’t know anyone who is never vaxxed, as it’s a very small % of the population. It very much seems like this is a script designed for online campaigns/influencers, activists who want to believe in and promote the official narrative for whichever reason. It may be psychologically more palatable to think that your life was randomly wrecked by an insect (or incorrect genes) and not by you believing your idiot money whore doctor. Often times these people love their doctor, have attachment need to constantly go to the doctors for “care”, and thus, exhibit hostility to the suggestion they are injuring themselves every time they run to the doctor’s office. I don’t know, I am not a shrink, but I have seen these patterns, especially in middle-aged white women.

Whichever it may be, tick bites have not been scientifically demonstrated to cause ASG. Quoting from this excellent detailed review published by Weston Price Foundation in 2020:

In a 2013 survey of anaphylaxis prevalence in Americans, 39 percent of reported cases fell into the “idiopathic” (cause unknown) category.26 With the emergence of alpha-gal, allergy experts have breathed a sigh of relief, seizing on tick bites as a convenient explanation for some of the cases “that would previously have been classified as ’idiopathic.’”27 But have researchers properly considered other explanations? The fact that alpha-gal reactions are not limited to red meat but also include allergic/anaphylactic reactions to products with mammalian-origin ingredients such as gelatin—including cosmetics, medications and vac­cines—provides a major clue that something else may be going on.28 A website for the allergy-afflicted is up-front in describing alpha-gal as a medication allergy as much as a red meat allergy and singles out gelatin-containing vaccines as a prominent suspect.29 (The article by Kendall Nelson on chickenpox and shingles vaccines in this issue of Wise Tradi­tions points out that gelatin is used as a stabilizer in eleven U.S. vaccines.) That vaccines might bear significant responsibility for the alpha-gal phenomenon warrants consideration for a number of reasons. First, the explosion in food allergies that started around 1990 coincides temporally with the dramatic expansion of the childhood vaccine schedule as well as the more gradual but steady expansion of vaccine recommendations for adults. Second, gelatin, according to a recent review, “is the vaccine component responsible for most allergic reactions to vaccine, for both IgE and non IgE mediated reactions,” even in individuals without a gelatin allergy.30 Third, Japan has produced a wealth of documentation about the connection between gelatin-contain­ing vaccines and anaphylactic reactions, in particular.31 One Japanese study traced “a strong causal relationship between gelatin-containing DTaP [diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis] vac­cination, anti-gelatin IgE production, and risk of anaphylaxis following subsequent immuni­zation with live viral vaccines which contain a larger amount of gelatin.”32 Finally, well before alpha-gal came along, studies had linked bovine serum albumin (BSA) to meat allergies,33,34 and BSA is widely used in the cell cultures that produce vaccines.35 (Recall that the cetuximab drug that prompts alpha-gal-type anaphylaxis is likewise made in a non-primate mammalian culture, although murine rather than bovine or porcine.) Both the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine and the MMR-plus-varicella (MMRV) vaccine contain significant amounts of gelatin. Discussing the allergy potential of the MMR, a review article points out that “the vast major­ity of allergic reactions to MMR is observed in patients without egg allergy” and deduces that “it is probable that the real triggers are other vaccine’s [sic] components, such as gelatin.”30

2. Lab-made CRISPy “trick-ticks”.

Still, the “Plum Island”, “genetically engineered ticks”, “vector borne” narratives are very seductive and keep being recirculated in both the mainstream and alternative media. I am sick and tired of numerous links being sent to me asking me to read the book “Bitten” and finally realize that Bill Gates, the military and the deep state have plans to make genetically engineered insects! I refuse to, because it is baloney with no basis in science, technology or objective reality. You can make plans till cows come home and invest a trillion bucks in a unicorn breeding program, but that doesn’t mean you will have a stable of unicorns one day. No amount of money and hubris can overcome the objections of the objective reality.

Let’s look at the objective reality.

Before we dive into it let me briefly address CRISPR as a “genetic editing” tool in general. CRISPR is a overhyped vaporware that belongs to the same category of utter bullshit as PCR and “synthetic biology”. In most applications CRISPR is not materially different from LNPs packaged with some unstable, broken RNA junk, e.coli, and other random contaminants, because nobody is making those things to any reliable specifications. Especially not in academic labs. Have you seen an academic lab that has ANY quality control systems? LMAO! However, if you want to refresh your memory on why this is the case, I have previously written extensively about CRISPR failing to produce even a tiny portion of what’s claimed about it:

With this background, I decided to review some published science literature that describes how one would make an engineered tick. Of course I had to fight with ChatGPT over “biosecurity protocols”. After some haggling, it coughed up several papers published in peer review. They are all largely similar, so, for the sake of brevity, I will address just one of them here.

A paper in 2022 claims a successful CRISPR gene editing in the black-legged tick, Ixodes scapularis. The methodology used to achieve this involved:

Injected CRISPR/Cas9 components into tick embryos

Produced “edited ticks with targeted mutations”

Claimed that they demonstrated heritable gene editing is feasible in ticks

I have to thank the authors of this paper first for a very important service to humanity - invalidating the stupid claims of the book “Bitten”. Turns out, until 2020 nobody could even inject anything into the tick embryos, which is the first step in “genetic editing” or “weaponization” of anything:

…most current approaches for genome editing in multicellular eukaryotes rely upon delivering the Cas9 ribonucleoprotein (RNP) complex (Cas9 protein + sgRNA) by embryonic microinjection. However, within the chelicerates [ticks], successful embryo injection has not yet been accomplished (Dermauw et al., 2020). Tick embryos are extremely difficult to inject (Santos et al., 2013) due to multiple factors: high intra-ovular pressure, a hard chorion, and a wax layer outside the embryo that must be removed before injection. […] This wax layer makes injection of the embryo very difficult due to the inability of a glass needle to pierce the hardened wax.

However, these clever scientists didn’t get deterred. You see, they invented a ReMOT Control by which they can target female ovaries and avoid the pesky task of trying to inject tick embryos:

Recently, an alternative method that avoids the requirement to inject embryos has been developed, termed Receptor-Mediated Ovary Transduction of Cargo (ReMOT Control) which delivers the Cas9 RNP complex directly to the developing arthropod germline from the hemocoel, allowing targeted and heritable mutations to be generated by adult injection instead of embryo microinjection. This approach has already proven successful in several insects (Chaverra-Rodriguez et al., 2018,2020; Heu et al., 2020; Macias et al., 2020; Shirai and Daimon, 2020; Li et al., 2021), but has not yet been tested in arthropods outside Insecta

Ah, Remote Control, get it? Get it? What clever AND funny scientists! Well, as I said, this CRISPR BS is really just an mRNA/LNP quackseen by another name. They know this garbage will hit the ovaries and that’s what they are doing with their remote controlled ticks. In ticks, unlike in humans, the eggs are very highly protected, so it’s much more complicated to reach them by a standard injection. Their “injection” protocol amounts to destroying some of the reproductive organs of the female ticks to avoid wax deposit on the embryos and then further chemical treatment of the embryos before they could be injected with CRISPR juice, thusly:

Only about 7% of eggs survive this process. That’s called a “success” here:

On average, ~7% of the injected embryos hatched (Table 1). Treated but un-injected embryos had better survival (~60%–70% hatching), suggesting that further refinement in the injection protocol might increase hatch rates.

You might ask - but even with all this laborious stuff and injecting each tick embryo sack(!!) directly, did they produce some alpha-gal meat allergy causing ticks? No, silly! Nobody has any clue how to do that! There is no “gene” to type into the computer to spit out the RNA juice, that is labeled “alpha gal code”! In this experiment, they injected the tick embryos with some meaningless phenotype changing chemical concoctions, like make their legs longer or shorter or crooked or maybe missing entirely… in other words, thalidomide disaster for tick babies... The authors were just trying to produce something, anything that they could call a “mutation” by poisoning ticks and trying to get at least some to survive this poisoning. That way they could detect the same chemicals they injected into the tick by PCR and call it a “heritable genetic mutation”. Talk about meaningless tick torture and circular logic! Of course, experimental demonstration of heritability of those injected chemicals was not part of this paper at all. It is simply asserted as achieved, per usual science hubris.

As to “weaponized meat allergy” - What meat allergy? What Lyme? Are you kidding??? Nobody has the slightest idea how to make a tick do that!

By the way, how many “weaponized” ticks do you think this method can produce to outcompete naturally occurring tick populations, which can count at several thousand individuals per acre?

The ReMOT reagents were stable in ticks for a maximum of 48 h, necessitating multiple injections during the relatively long egg maturation and deposition time in ticks. BAPC-assisted CRISPR delivery has yet to be tested in ticks, but this method relies on stable peptide capsules which may have improved stability and avoid the need for multiple hemolymph injections. However, a limitation of both of these alternate strategies is that they cannot currently be used for gene knock-in (overexpression or replacement) as there is no mechanism for carrying template into the embryo for homology-directed repair, making them suitable only for gene knockout studies.

Mind you, the “tricked out ticks” are super sick, limping on their incomplete set of legs, having survived a physical assault, a chemical bath, and some more physical and chemical rapes with a needle…multiple times, each tick, because the reagents are unstable… What are their chances of reproduction vs. healthy normal ticks?

Ok, hope this safely shattered some of your “Bitten at Plum Island” nightmares…

3. Do ticks naturally cause meat allergy?

This claim has not been proven in science at all! Frontiers Immunology paper on alpha‑gal in ticks and this paper on alpha‑gal in tick salivary glands tested for the antigen presence in tick’s saliva, which is meaningless. In virology, viruses are asserted without investigation or exclusion of any other possible causes, simply by producing a “cell-free filtrate” which may causes poisoning upon injection (i.e. making a bio-chemical poison and calling it a virus). Same approach is utilized in “weaponized tickology” - biomarkers (“alpha gal molecules”) are first asserted without investigation/exclusion of any other cause. They can’t investigate any other cause, because there is a very high probability the vax needle will be quickly identified as the most likely one. Thus, they assert “alpha-gal molecule” is responsible. Why this molecule and not some other? Well, silly, we happen to have a convenient molecular test on which some people make a lot of money, duh. This can be measured in people who have vaccine-induced allergy to meat and same molecules can be found in some ticks’ saliva. Bingo, then! Lonely middle aged hypochondriacs run to the warm embrace of the only place they perceive “love and care” - their doctor’s office and get tested to obtain a very fashionable diagnosis, join online support groups, read blogs, attend conferences - in other words, with this label they can have a much more emotionally and socially fulfilling life!

Enough amateur psychiatry. Just because you can detect something by an unvalidated, non-diagnostic test, this still does not mean ticks can induce meat allergy. This is a meaningless circle jerk where everything looks like a nail if your only tool is a hammer. Has anyone tested a papaya, a goat and Coca-Cola with these alpha-gal molecular detection techniques? Those could be fun to do.

No alpha-gal animal model or Lyme disease animal model has been produced to date! In the meantime, molecular tests do not establish disease causation.

Bottom Line:

No Lyme or alpha-gal ticks have been found in nature or in the labs. If you find one, please send it to me for investigation. Nature is made perfect and cannot be weaponized by idiots in lab coats. The only things that are weaponizable are fear, ignorance and greed.

Additional highly relevant information, explaining why “alpha gal cases are exploding” as Nicolas Hulscher proclaims. Don’t follow the ticks, follow the money! In medicine this means, follow the ICD/CPT billing codes:

Lyme disease entered modern U.S. ICD coding long before alpha-gal syndrome (in 2015).

Current ICD-10 code: A69.20 = Lyme disease, unspecified

Common current CPT-associated Lyme lab procedures include (none are validated for diagnostics):

ELISA antibody testing

Western blot immunoblot assays

PCR testing

The exact first Lyme-related CPT code is difficult to pinpoint publicly because CPT revisions are proprietary AMA material, but Lyme testing became routinely codified decades ago after Lyme disease was identified in the late 1970s and Borrelia burgdorferi was discovered in 1981.

I should remind you that bacteria are not causative agents of illness, especially in the amounts they are allegedly “injected” by the tick. Testing presence of a particular bacteria only means the microbiome of the person was wacked by something much larger than a tick (vaccine or another injection) and now we can test for this bacteria in a person who is very likely vaccine injured. That’s a much stronger theory vs. blaming the tick for a microdose. Again, nobody bothered to demonstrate this microdose injection causes any harm in any animal model. I wonder why.

Alpha-gal syndrome is much newer (yes, very new, circa 2021-2022, right after mRNA rollout, LOL!!!) There was initially no dedicated ICD-10 code for AGS. Physicians often used generic food allergy codes.

But now, post 2021, what a miracle - we have a dedicated ICD-10 code for alpha-gal that specifically name ticks cause it (don’t even dare think it’s vaccines induced anaphylaxis!) However, they do admit it is anaphylaxis… that’s how we know the truth.

The ICD-10-CM code most commonly used for Alpha-gal Syndrome (AGS) is:

Z91.014 — Allergy to mammalian meats

Related codes that may also appear with AGS cases include:

T78.1XXA — adverse food reaction/anaphylaxis

W57.XXXA — tick bite/exposure

Z87.892 — personal history of anaphylaxis

What do you think happens when a doctor can make more money from an insufferable middle aged patient who keeps coming and complaining about things for which the doctor was not making money prior (so annoying!) and now can - so very happy! Bill baby bill!

Finally, to understand why Bobby Kennedy is propagandizing “Lyme awareness month” - hahaha, who could have predicted this?

Art for today: Pacific Beach, watercolor, 10x14 in.