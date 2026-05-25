Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
1h

How ironic that ticks are the weapon of choice for the Globalist blood suckers.

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aldous huxtable's avatar
aldous huxtable
1h

Nice, I appreciate this. I've been very suspicious of this story. Helicopters dropping boxes of ticks off? Boxes being found?

If I could make an alpha-gal bearing tick and I wanted to spread them everywhere to make everyone a vegan, I wouldn't do it like that. No one would ever know it had been done.

This is all just too sloppy and cartoonish for me, I'm picturing the Joker flying the helicopters.

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