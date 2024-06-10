recently published

for future fake scares to continue solidifying real tyranny, or as they call it “ecosystem”.

The post included the White House’s “Health Security Strategy” Document. It was such an Orwellian masterpiece, that I thought that a translation into human language was necessary.

So, an ambitious five year plan for the USG to “invest” citizens’ tax dollars in the Global Medical Countermeasure Ecosystem.

Translations:

“Advance legal preparedness” - means “we are going to break the law, especially the Constitution, and violate every human right whether defined in national, international law or ethics conventions. That’s what requires “legal preparedness”, i.e. making sure none of us is held accountable for this. In addition, we need to set up “disincentives” to henchmen/women from stepping out of line by creating legal protection mechanisms for when they do our bidding and none for when they don’t. Review any legal cases by anti-vaxxers that made any little progress in courts and close those identified weaknesses in out legal preparedness defense system, asap. Full collection of the FDA Legal Preparedness documents, going back to 2010 is available for download to paid subscribers. Scroll past the artwork. That folder alone is evidence of pre-planning of mass murder (planning to violate consumer safety laws and get away with it).

“Strengthening regulatory systems… to liability risk management” - means remove any and all enforceable pharmaceutical/medical device regulations for poisoning and murdering systems we will be deploying world wide under false narratives of “pandemic response”. Specifically, “MCM” [medical countermeasures] EUA Countermeasures are not subject to pharmaceutical regulations in any enforceable manner. However, to the extend that any shreds of pharmaceutical law exist - get rid of those.

“Equitable global access” [to pandemic “products”] - means use US taxpayer dollars to buy unregulated poisons and murdering systems falsely described as vaccines, therapeutics and medical devices from global pharma companies, ship them to the 3rd world governments and bribe/threaten those governments into forcing them onto the population. If any resistance encountered, do an assassination/regime change.

“Accelerate research … and access… to MCMs” - print more dollars and launder through the MCM [medical countermeasures] vehicle asap, before the confidence in the dollar goes completely bust. We might still have a few cycles of the laundromat we can squeeze out of this, so let’s get going!

“Address barriers… to emergency authorizations…” - this one sounds particularly sinister to me: this may include bribery, blackmail and any measures including murder to remove anyone/thing that stands in the way of people that stop at nothing.

“Globally coordinated clinical research infrastructure” - cultivate doctors, scientists, academic institutions and clinical research companies that will commit fraud in clinical research and patient care for money. Scientists and doctors are as easily bought as politicians. Especially outside of the US, it’s typically much cheaper.

“Prepare supply chains to surge…” - that usually means paying companies to sit idle, diverted from legitimate business activities (and hurting real economy, real suppliers and customers, driving inflation and deteriorating real wages), waiting for the government command/hand outs.