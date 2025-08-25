Edit/update on August 25, 2025.

After this article was published, the Governor of West Virginia issued an executive order, directing the health department to establish a process for religious exemption from compulsory vaccination law in WV. This is the post from RFK Jr/HHS Secretary account on X with EO linked in it:

In general, I view this as a positive development, but will wait for the actual process to materialize to comment on it. Overall, this is a move in the right direction. However, it does not contradict or overturn what is described below in this article.

Main article:

In every crime investigation, it is important to identify the Motive, the Means and the Opportunity. I have covered the means and opportunity of the covid democide (and broader CDC vaccine schedule democide) very extensively - covid is an ongoing global military mass killing/injuring campaign. This post discusses the motives and additional “means” built into the “illegal” (unconstitutional) US communicable disease related law, starting over a century ago. While many things have been said about the “global elites, etc” and their desire to control the population, this post is a bit more down to earth look at the immediate “compelling interest” that motivates the US Government to shorten the lifespan of the US population, despite economic growth theories to the contrary.

This post is based on my analysis (with help from Katherine Watt) of the recently circulated letter sent by the HHS’s Office of Civil Rights to West Virginia Health Department. The beginning of the letter sounds like HHS is warning WVHD that if they keep violating religious freedom of West Virginians in regard to vaccinations, the federal funding the WV receives (in part to enforce the violation of the religious freedom and enforce the full CDC vax schedule) is somehow jeopardized. That’s a head scratcher, I know. When you get to p. 2 it becomes less confusing:

The US Government has a very big problem and an associated “compelling interest”. Pay attention to this legal term. The public private partnerships, i.e. the large scale organized corporate crime cartels that masquerade as governments have been looting/profiteering on behalf of the corporate and individual controllers of these cartels, using the “government” part of the cartel for enforcement (i.e. using the military during these past 5 years) and sovereign liability shield. This is well covered by

in the

, and I highly recommend you subscribe and read it. The people who stole your retirement funds are not going to say “oops, we stole it”. What they are doing instead is trying to get rid of you, the creditor, by pretending to Make America Healthy Again.

Posted by Jessica Rojas on X:

They tried to hide it. I FOIA’d it. They gave me the secret link. Page 180 of the FY2024 U.S. Financial Report showed how much money the government saves if you die younger. Then it mysteriously disappeared. So I filed a FOIA request and guess what? They confirmed it. They gave me the new buried link. The depopulation math is STILL THERE , just harder to find. They didn’t delete it because it was false. They buried it because it’s true.

US Government Financial Statements.

Here is page 180 that they tried to hide:

The table above is a so-called financial sensitivity analysis, i.e. running 3 scenarios using ranges for underlying assumptions and looking how these scenarios/assumptions affect the model’s output. The results and associated footnotes seem counter-intuitive: why are they saying that increasing fertility, i.e., in theory, producing more working age adults vs. retirees, is a net drain on Social Security?

Indeed, this is confusing until you realize this:

Note that the ladies on the right hand side tilted the Earth off its axis and the horizon is no longer level…

Now, the same financial sensitivity analysis annotated:

Bottom line: growing sick and poisoned population, where each newborn is poisoned at birth, and even before birth, by vaccines and now by the RSV mAb shot, thanks to MAHA-ACIP, is a net drain on the government’s budget. The population is sick from the start because the government works for the corporations that profit off poisoning the population and making them more dependent on the government. Thus, the circle is complete, and we are circling the drain here…

Other line items, quoting Jessica Rojas (I agree with this interpretation):

Real wage growth? Bad for them. If workers earn more, that’s more they owe in future benefits. Inflation? Higher CPI actually helps them, they pay back benefits with cheaper money. Interest rates? If they drop, the shortfall explodes by $4.8 trillion. They aren’t trying to fix the system. They’re accelerating its collapse while building a new system that doesn’t include you. You’re not just a statistic to them… You’re a cost liability, unless you die before you collect.

Coming back to the HHS OCR letter to West Virginia. I asked

to comment on it, here is her response:

I knew about the Vaccines for Children program but had not tracked it back to its start in 1993 through amendments to Social Security Act under Subchapter 19 (Grants to States for Medical Assistance) specifically Sec. 1396 Medicaid and CHIP programs, and finding the 1968 amendments to the SSA that explicitly carve out the exception from religious objections for "purpose of discovering and preventing the spread of infection or contagious disease" adds another piece of evidence about the intentionality, deception surrounding "contagious disease" etc, etc. SSA Sec 1907/ 42 USC 1396f "Nothing in this title shall be construed to require any State which has a plan approved under this title to compel any person to undergo any medical screening, examination, diagnosis, or treatment or to accept any other health care or services provided under such plan for any purpose (other than for the purpose of discovering and preventing the spread of infection or contagious disease or for the purpose of protecting environmental health), if such person objects (or, in case such person is a child, his parent or guardian objects) thereto on religious grounds." Also found another provision added in 1968, under Maternal and Child Health programs (SSA Title 5), that was omitted in a "general revision" of the Maternal and Child Health sections in 1981 SSA Sec. 515/ 42 USC 715 Nothing in this title shall be construed to require any State which has any plan or program approved under, or receiving financial support under, this title to compel any person to undergo any medical screening, examination, diagnosis, or treatment or to accept any other health care or services provided under such plan or program for any purpose (other than for the purpose of discovering and preventing the spread of infection or contagious disease or for the purpose of protecting environmental health), if such person objects (or, in case such person is a child, his parent or guardian objects) thereto on religious grounds."

This means that while the Congress and HHS proclaim to recognize religious and personal freedom, they want you to recognize, they don’t give a flying fk about your religious freedom. They declare that it is null and void when the “government has a compelling reason”. Who decides what’s the “compelling reason”? Duh, of course, the government does!

To be fair, I do find a grain of positivity in the HHS letter: simply having the words “religious freedom” in a letter is a good thing. I also like how the pages are sequentially numbered. That’s about it.

In conclusion, when MAHA propagandists promise to “Make America Healthy Again”, they do not mean making individuals healthy. And by the way, “making” someone something in non-criminal context is tyranny, no mater what that something is. We are sovereign humans, not subjects, nor cattle, and nobody has any standing to make us into anything.

What MAHA really stands for is making America’s corporate balance sheet healthier while maintaining the interest of its controllers (Big Pharma, Big Tech, Central Banks). Whether individual political actors know this or not is irrelevant. Most probably don’t know this, as it takes digging and digging and digging through the geological strata of government manure. Nor do they really care to know. RFK Jr serves at the pleasure of Trump who serves at the pleasure of Pharma and Tech bros. We the people have no part in this relationship, other than useful idiots to cheer for Calley Means’s/Suzie Wiles’s brainchild MAHA policy. Don’t throw organic locally grown tomatoes at me, I am just the messenger. No matter what individual feelings one might have toward RFK Jr (and I honestly like him!) this is the reality.

After examining that balance sheet and financial projections for the next 75 years, it is clear that the “compelling government interest” is to shorten your life expectancy in the “least restrictive manner” - i.e. make you poison yourself and your children, voluntarily more or less. The most effective way to achieve that is vaccination, and not food or other methods, they are not as effective and not fast acting enough! Nothing else comes even close in terms of the impact per unit of space and time. One shot often does it in 15 minutes or less.

Reminder - until August 31, all proceeds from my art sales go to support the legal case against the government officials in the Netherlands, Albert Bourla and Bill Gates, prosecuted by the law firm of Peter Stassen on behalf of the covid shot victims. Some subscribers already participated, and I thank them! I will publish an anonymized report on how much we raised after September 1. I am not being paid or incentivized in any way to assist in this case, in fact I am taking a substantial personal risk by willing to testify.

Art for today: Still life with apples, oil on panel, 12x12 in. Other available art here.