Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Marguerite Rothe's avatar
Marguerite Rothe
12h

A remarkable investigation!

A few years ago, I stumbled upon Dr. Alexander Wilder’s little book, *The Fallacy of Vaccination*, published in 1878. At that time, my views on vaccination were beginning to change. Reading this little book completely convinced me not only of the futility of vaccination, but, above all, of what was hidden behind the scenes. Thank you, Sasha, for sharing this. I hope this series of articles will be read and widely shared.

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Hannahlehigh
12h

I never thought I'd have to learn to spell the word "Leukemia" but I did after my mom died from it in 1962, when I believe they knew Ivermectin was a cure for it. I was just 10, she died 3 days after my 10th birthday, my sister was 12. I often wonder what she would have been like as a mom, what I can remember is she was a loving caring person but that she was in and out of the hospital many times. I love reading your posts Sasha but reading about cancer makes me sad and angry.

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