This is a series of videos a reader from Canada made for the Cutting Through The Matrix website. I wanted to post these because there is currently a hantavirus hoax underway. They are following the same script - cruise ship passengers falling ill and dying from an illness that affects tiny % of the population, those who usually live in squalor, not on a modern ocean yacht! The WHO is fear mongering. The passengers are being scattered all over the world, etc. Therefore, this sequence of short videos is a timely “jog your memory and don’t fall for it again!” exercise.

I am taking a poll - what is your estimated probability that RFK Jr. is going to issue a PREP Act declaration for “hantavirus emergency”? Post in comments.

A note from the author of the videos:



The executors of the Covid-19 project would like everyone to forget what happened and move on. The intent these videos is to help people remember the events of 2020.

I made one video per month showing about 30 seconds of news per day. It moves pretty fast. It is meant to trigger memories the way flipping through a photo album brings back memories.

I added links to my published articles under some of the videos.

January 2020



February 2020



March 2020



April 2020



May 2020



June 2020

July 2020



August 2020



September 2020



October 2020



November 2020



December 2020

Art for today: Still Life with a Kraak Bowl, 9x12 in.