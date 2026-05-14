The Real History: Covid Timeline 2020.
From The Real History YouTube channel.
This is a series of videos a reader from Canada made for the Cutting Through The Matrix website. I wanted to post these because there is currently a hantavirus hoax underway. They are following the same script - cruise ship passengers falling ill and dying from an illness that affects tiny % of the population, those who usually live in squalor, not on a modern ocean yacht! The WHO is fear mongering. The passengers are being scattered all over the world, etc. Therefore, this sequence of short videos is a timely “jog your memory and don’t fall for it again!” exercise.
I am taking a poll - what is your estimated probability that RFK Jr. is going to issue a PREP Act declaration for “hantavirus emergency”? Post in comments.
A note from the author of the videos:
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The executors of the Covid-19 project would like everyone to forget what happened and move on. The intent these videos is to help people remember the events of 2020.
I made one video per month showing about 30 seconds of news per day. It moves pretty fast. It is meant to trigger memories the way flipping through a photo album brings back memories.
I added links to my published articles under some of the videos.
January 2020
February 2020
March 2020
April 2020
May 2020
June 2020
July 2020
August 2020
September 2020
October 2020
November 2020
December 2020
Art for today: Still Life with a Kraak Bowl, 9x12 in.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Here’s an excellent article published yesterday at HFDF on the hanta hoax:
The Hanta Hype, or: A Tale of Bird-Watchers in Toxic Landfills and How I Learned to Smell a Pharma Rat
https://thehfdf.substack.com/p/the-hanta-hype-or-a-tale-of-bird
It is becoming increasingly evident that the Dutch couple was exposed to highly toxic fumes (copper/mercury poisoning) from the landfill in Ushuaia, Argentina. Scrap collectors burn the plastic insulation off copper cables at this landfill to scavenge the valuable metal beneath.
The Dutch bird watching couple got off the cruise ship to visit a landfill in Ushuaia that is known to attract the White-bellied Seedsnipe and the rare Darwin’s Straited Caracara.
Toxic threats from this site are long known among residents with burning rubbish, particularly cables for copper extraction, producing smoke that “burns the throat.”
The smoke from burning copper cables is particularly dangerous because it often contains hydrogen chloride from PVC insulation, which creates an acid in the lungs that directly causes chemical burns and fluid buildup and nitrogen oxides which are known to cause delayed pulmonary edema that can “drown” a person several hours or even days after they leave the smoke.
Burning and other scavenging activities at the Ushuaia landfill stir up dust and smoke. Local community groups like “Let’s Clean Ushuaia” have highlighted hazardous waste disposal and environmental neglect in the region.
Burning electronic waste is a common practice at this scarcely regulated landfill which releases dangerous toxins, including mercury vapor, lead, and cadmium. Inhaling these vapors can cause “metal-fume fever,” which has similar symptoms to what they are calling “hantavirus.”
A side note: The cruise ship MV Hondius is named after famous Dutch cartographer Jodocus Hondius. The ship was christened for its maiden voyage on June 2, 2019, in Vlissingen, Netherlands by Elizabeth Hondius- no relation to Jodocus.
This ceremony makes her the ship’s “godmother.” Who is Elizabth Hondius? She is legal counsel fo MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme) and was involved with Gardasil, Merck’s vaccine for preventing cancers caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). Her association with the company involves management and legal oversight, particularly in the Netherlands and Switzerland.
Ain't-a-virus emergency declared by RFK...less than 10% chance. If it happens, I will ignore it 100%. Besides, all my rats have now been super-vaccinated with the best mRNA poisons I can find. Screw the fricking HHS, big pharma and the medical mafia.