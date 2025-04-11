Around 2015-ish my business colleagues and I were invited to what turned out to be a rather strange conference call. We thought we were talking to another medical research company. They told us they were working on immortality. I almost laughed out loud, but managed to stop myself. The company in question was Calico - backed by seemingly unlimited Google dollars. That conversation ended up going nowhere beyond some polite exchange about technology and we have not had contact since. Since then, Calico seemed to have “pivoted” to identifying drug targets for Abbvie, and generally disappeared into oblivion.

I thought the group we talked to on the phone in 2015 had really odd ideas about biology, but I have later realized that these are quite wide spread. The quest for immortality is not new, it persists, typically among the money and power hungry, from ancient emperors to modern-day Silicon Valley billionaires. These people really do believe that one day they can be immortal. Or at least stop aging. This is the quest of many rich and famous: Larry Page, Sergei Brin, Peter Thiel, Jeff Bezos, and many associated $cience-quacks, opportunists and hangers-on.

This article in The Guardian, published in 2019, claimed that “Funded by elites, researchers believe they’re closer than ever to tweaking the human body so we can live forever (or quite a bit longer).” Huh? What’s “quite a bit longer” than “forever”?

History is full of examples of the rich and famous trying to live forever, of course, in vain, frequently injuring and killing themselves in the process. China’s first emperor ordered his subjects to search for the elixir of life in a quest for immortality. In 16th century France, nobles would drink gold in a bid to extend their lifespans. Gilgamesh, the Sumerian king described in the earliest known epic poem (~5000 years ago), found a magic immortality herb, but then a snake ate it. At least the Sumerians had a sense of humor. In 2015, a woman on the MTV series “True Life: I’m Obsessed With Staying Young” bathed in pig blood.

Of course, the modern hype of immortality didn’t end with Calico, every now an then another venture gets funding. Shift Biosciences - a British startup looking for immortality genes in 2024. They claim to be focused on developing drugs that rewind the “epigenetic clock to improve healthy longevity”. “Epigenetic clock” is a science buzzword developed to cover up for the fact that nobody has the slightest clue of what normally drives health and longevity. DNA science can’t explain the differences between a chimpanzee and a human, and states that 97% of genome is “silent” or not “coding” for anything, so the “epigenetics” was developed as a new-new hype word to cover up the obvious failure of the regular genetics. Shift is promising their investors that they will find genes that control the “epigenetic clock” and use them to reverse the aging process. They did a study of their tech in mice and claimed that the mice “looked younger” (m-kay…), but, turns out their “epigenetic clocks remained unchanged” (imagine that!) So it’s NOT the epigenetic clock then that makes mice look young???

Ok, good luck to them.

If they succeed, their customers will look like this:

This is a naked mole rat, and it is the spirit animal of these seekers of immortality as, according to science, it does not age. Come to think of it, I see the familial resemblance:

If you ask me, I prefer normal aging to this look of “immortality”, thanks.

Speaking of blood.

Over the years there have been reports of a number of startups charging thousands of dollars for the transfusion of young people’s blood, claiming that the treatment could improve strength and memory and even combat Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, the FDA (Scott Gottlieb) issued a statement that the infusions of plasma from young donors into older clients “should not be assumed to be safe or effective”, and said it was “concerned that some patients are being preyed upon by unscrupulous actors” charging thousands of dollars for transfusions. The best known company at the time, Ambrosia, appeared to have shut down following the FDA announcement. Since the statement comes from the FDA, and especially because it is from Scott Gottlieb, my guess is that blood transfusion from younger donors CAN work to a point (however, blood self-replaces to “old” blood in weeks). That said, with currently mRNA-junked blood supply, this approach indeed would be dangerous, and I would not trust any donor who self-identifies as “unvaxxed”, because, guess what, they get paid for donations.

Despite the FDA warnings, reportedly, Ambrosia resumed operations in 2021. Jesse Karmazin, the CEO and founder of Ambrosia, told OneZero that the company had resumed giving customers transfusions of plasma. “Our patients really want the treatment,” he said. “Patients are receiving plasma transfusions from donors ages 16 to 25 again.” One-liter transfusions cost $8,000, and two-liter transfusions are $12,000. I wonder if they screen for the mRNA vaccine junk in the donor blood?

According to The Corbett Report:

Back in 2016, Inc. broke a story under the headline "Peter Thiel Is Very, Very Interested in Young People's Blood." It opened with the intriguing lede, "[. . .] if there's one thing that really excites Thiel, it's the prospect of having younger people's blood transfused into his own veins."

JD vAnce, Elon Musk reported getting multiple covid vaxxes and having severe adverse events, and Theil self-reported that he got 3 mRNA injections and has also reportedly signed up for cryogenics:

Perhaps the more important part of the story, though, is what it reveals about Thiel's mindset. That passing reference to "the ideology of the inevitability of the death of every individual" in his strange definition of "libertarian" was more than just a nerdy quirk. Thiel is, as it turns out, consumed by the belief that technology is on the cusp of "solving" the "problem" of death, and he, for one, plans to live forever. He's even reportedly signed up with Alcor, a cryonics company that promises to have a "medical team at your bedside" at the time of your death, "ready to start the process" of freezing your corpse at -196° C so it can be preserved and revivified on that glorious day when doctors "cure" death.

I wrote about cryogenics, the cult narratives of the nanobots and other techno-utopias here:

You can also watch the Austin Powers movies where cryogenics is appropriately lampooned.

In this YouTube audio interview (starting at 1 hr 33 min), Peter Thiel states that he got 3 covid injections that he seems to now regret, but 3 years ago thought it would be “crazy and unscientific” to question. Then he goes into a silly lament about “we have made no progress in anti-aging, and you and I will probably die before they invent immortality, which is so scary and uncomfortable”, then continues into “I am now using Ozempic”… Oh, goodness gracious! There is a Russian joke about some dumb hedgehogs that eat the cactus, get stung by the needles, cry in pain but continue eating it… It’s unkind to hedgehogs, it should figure Peter Theil instead.

According to Thiel: “I remain committed to the faith of my teenage years: to authentic human freedom as a precondition for the highest good. I stand against confiscatory taxes, totalitarian collectives, and the ideology of the inevitability of the death of every individual. For all these reasons, I still call myself “libertarian.””

The Corbet Report provides a good explanatory take on this phenomenon:

Wait, what?! What on earth is "the ideology of the inevitability of death for every individual," and what does that have to do with libertarianism, anyway? Those of us who understand how power really operates in our modern "liberal democracies" know that real power is not to be found in any political office—even the Oval Office. Thiel himself has admitted as much: “I think calling our society a democracy, whatever may be good or bad about democracy, is very, very deeply misleading. We’re not a republic. We’re not a constitutional republic. We are actually a state that’s dominated by these very unelected, technocratic agencies.” Or, as BlackRock CEO Larry Fink put it even more starkly last month: “I'm tired of hearing this is the biggest election in your lifetime. The reality is over time, it doesn't matter. [. . .] We work with both administrations and are having conversations with both candidates.” The true measure of Thiel's position in the deep state, then, is not the extent to which he will wield power in the coming Trump administration through his bought-and-paid-for minion, J. D. Vance—significant as that power might be.

I very much agree with this understanding of the power and governance structure of our society. It is not a democracy, nor a republic, and the fact that it’s a corporation set up for the convenient extraction and control of the population’s assets and natural resources is also quite irrelevant. It is a “universal state”, i.e. the last form of a society right up to its inevitable demise, pretending to be eternal and doing quite a good job pretending.

Therefore, it is no surprise and in fact, it is quite fitting that the dominant minority (the so-called “elites”) are ALSO PRETENDING TO BE IMMORTAL, or at least in control of secret technologies that will very soon make them so, likewise, right up to the point of their own inevitable demise.

I highly recommend reading this excellent post by

- it covers the same topic but from a much more philosophical and spiritual point of view:

The story of Brian Johnson which is covered more fully in the post lined above, is a tragic anecdote about a deeply insecure man who takes 100 pills a day and transfuses his son’s blood in order to look creepy (but in his own mind he looks “young”). He now has “long covid” and reduced lung capacity by 15%. Let’s all think very hard, why. Any guesses? According to the genius stack below, it’s because he didn’t protect himself hard enough, didn’t socially distance and didn’t wear triple masks and that’s how he got the dreaded “long infection”. According to Brian Johnson himself, he regrets taking mRNA shots. I really, truly feel sorry for him.

