Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Green Hornet's avatar
The Green Hornet
39m

The Malthusian vaccine depopulation cultists will always search for more effective and profitable killing bioweapons until we stop them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Giulia filippelli loewy's avatar
Giulia filippelli loewy
1h

Thank you Sasha!

I hope people will wake up and pose resistance … the only way out !

PS- love the charcoal bear!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture