The strategy of eugenics and population control by “public health”, aka, poisoning by “vaccines” is not new, and mothers and children have always been its target. The “death care” drive to poison babies before they are born or on the first day of their life at the latest continues unabated, and yes, it is a critical agenda item that spans every administration, regardless of political party in charge. To recap just the most recent iterations, starting with Trump’s Operation Warp Speed:

Early 2020: OWS mRNA vaccine development contracts specifically mentioned 4 million pregnant women in the US as a target, ahem, “for protection”, obviously. This was months before any non-evidence that SARS-Cov2 poses risk to pregnancy was compiled by the poisoners at CDC. I covered this non-evidence here. SARS-Cov2 (whatever that was) never posed any special risk to pregnant women, but the CDC still insists that it does, and insists that ALL pregnant women be shot with mRNA, per current FDA and CDC MAHA policy.

The mRNA injections were never “officially” tested for safety in pregnancy. The strategy was to officially exclude pregnant women from clinical trials (which is the norm in drug development), but then “accidentally” get thousands of them injected anyway, collect the data and study the carnage, then lie about it to the public, coercing and manipulating pregnant women into injections at every turn. Examples of this include the infamous Shimabukuro et al study using fraudulent math. Applying the correct math showed 80%+ miscarriage rate and 300% increase in stillbirths in that dataset. Note that JikkyLeaks, Arkmedic, Saidi, horse gambler OpenVAET + the assorted mouse crew (all of them have multiple online personas) try to misrepresent this finding and manipulate the public opinion away from it, by piling on other extraneous data. That’s bullshit. A published study is a dataset on its own, and it’s proper re-analysis is the way to demonstrate fraud on the public. Jikky crew are liars on behalf of the criminal cartel, don’t fall for their tactics.

As I published in my review of Moderna’s animal studies submitted to the FDA and FOIAed in 2022, reproductive toxicity study in pregnant rats showed extreme maternal toxicity and fetal malformations. Moderna admitted to statistically significant increase in fetal skeletal malformations: The skeletal malformations were temporally associated to the days when highest toxicity was observed in the mothers: “Maternal toxicity in the form of clinical observations was observed for 5 days following the last dose (GD 13), correlating with the most sensitive period for rib development in rats (GDs 14 to 17)”. The FDA included the following statement in the Basis for Regulatory Action Summary document (Section 4: Non-clinical Reproductive Toxicology, p.14): “No vaccine-related fetal malformations or variations and no adverse effect on postnatal development were observed in the study. Immunoglobulin G (IgG) responses to the pre-fusion stabilized spike protein antigen following immunization were observed in maternal samples and F1 generation rats indicating transfer of antibodies from mother to fetus and from mother to nursing pups.” I discussed this fact with RFK Jr on his podcast in 2022. The lie from the FDA is still there, they have not retracted it even though he is in charge of the agency now!

The CDC schedule today includes RSV shots for ALL pregnant women. Three vaxxes are approved for RSV, one of them - Moderna - is mRNA, discussed here. The others are just as poisonous. Robert Malone and Martin Kuldorff, new, MAHA co-chairs of ACIP just voted in the monoclonal antibody for RSV for ALL newborns whose mothers were not shot with RSV, which is “belt and suspenders” strategy, I guess. The RSV mAb for babies is an atrocity that killed more babies in clinical trials vs. whatever other poison was used as a “control”. Discussed in this post.

Let’s not forget that MAHA-FDA approved the new Moderna shot mNexspike based on no placebo controlled trials and no long term safety. This is discussed in this post. In the same post I discussed the soon-to-be-approved Arcturus self-amplifying RNA shot (without placebo controlled trial, naturally), and quoted report from Conspiracy Sarah on the $500M going to Jeffrey Taubenberger’s gold standard universal poison using BPL, and I separately discussed it here . All of these will be pushed on pregnant women per Makary-Prasad “new” mRNA policy.

You probably know this already - Prasad is back at the FDA as head of CBER, after a week of “spending more time with his family”. Does it mean he hates his family and wants to spend more time with the FDA?

Now we are “up to date” on all or most of the poison shots that are being pushed on pregnant women and babies…

Not so fast! There is yet another mRNA miracle of gold standard science that Moderna will get an approval for quite soon:

Moderna’s mRNA injection for CMV

According to Enpoints News:

A pivotal readout of Moderna’s cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate is on the horizon, with enough cases now accrued in the Phase 3 study for a final analysis this fall. But the company plans to add new secondary endpoints to the study “that we hope will increase the scientific value of the results,” president Stephen Hoge told analysts on the company’s second-quarter earnings call Friday. Moderna took an early look at the trial at the start of this year, and said at that point that the vaccine hadn’t yet shown efficacy. The primary endpoints of the trial are prevention of cytomegalovirus infection and immunogenicity against antigens not encoded in the vaccine. Hoge told analysts in February that with more cases accrued, it was still possible for the final efficacy endpoints to meet or exceed the company’s expectations. On Friday, Hoge reiterated that Moderna believes the vaccine will have an effect if the efficacy is better than 49.1%. “If you think of all of the burden of disease associated with CMV over a lifetime, a 50% reduction in that would be a pretty profound benefit, we believe, on public health and for individuals,” he said.

What the heck is CMV, you may ask. It’s an imaginary computer model, duh. It’s called cytomegalovirus. Sounds scary, I know, that’s intentional. CMV is one of those asymptomatic but deadly things. First of all, everyone’s got it! It is claimed that ~50–80% of U.S. adults have been infected by age 40 but most infections are asymptomatic. m-kay…. Continuing with the usual bullshit virus tales, according to CDC:

symptomatic illness occurs more frequently in: Immunocompromised patients (e.g., transplant recipients, people with HIV/AIDS). Newborns with congenital CMV .

Pregnant individuals (risk to fetus if primary infection occurs).

You see where this is going, right? “Congenital CMV”, aka the vax injury from all the shit the pregnant mother was jabbed with plus everything that the newborn was jabbed with has to be covered up with more “congenital” and “rare genetic” conditions!

Further quoting CDC:

Incidence at birth : ~0.5–0.7% of live births (≈ 20,000–30,000 infants per year in the U.S.).

Symptomatic at birth : 10–15% of infected newborns (~2,000–4,500 infants annually).

Long-term sequelae : Hearing loss (most common) Vision impairment Developmental delay

Estimated symptomatic cCMV‑related hospitalizations for infants < 1 year average 747 per year, corresponding to 18.6 per 100,000 infants combined (range ~17 to 19 per 100K). [PubMed Central].

OK, we got the number that Moderna juice is supposed to prevent in order to make the world a better, safer place for everyone who can still run and hide from “healthcare”! A whopping 700 cases of vaccine injured infants out of ~3.6-4 million newborns in the US that ended up hospitalized because they were poisoned before and at birth, also happened to “test positive” for CMV with a non-diagnostic fraudulent PCR test. Killing and maiming thousands of infants is the price they are willing to accept to Make America Healthier Again.

By the way, two studies - published NEJM and JAMA! - claim that they “validated” CMV PCR assays, but demonstrate no validation of anything. These are the usual circle-jerk exercises of virology: screenings of newborns with multiple unvalidated assays, finding the same computer model these tests are designed to find (but not finding it all the time however, since scientific reproducibility is not in vogue anymore) and then declaring that they validated the PCR assay! Got it.

I asked GPT about scientific validation of CMV as causative agent of any illness. It went into a tizzy, I thought it was going to fry my computer in despair. After many minutes of thinking very deeply and reporting me to several NSA databases for wrongthink and precrime it came back with some papers. I am beginning to enjoy using AI. It cited several “isolation” papers from the 1950’s and 60’s for which nothing except the title is available. Not even abstracts. Not even for money. It’s that important! Nothing says “trust the science” like hiding it extra hard. This paper was cited as “classic” for demonstrating causation of illness by whatever is deemed CMV. Not available. At all! One paper was found in open access claiming “isolation” of this virus from 3 infants who were sick with something. That’s it. Nothing else about proof of disease causality by this super-dangerous, world ending “pathogen” is available.

Yet, the gazillion-dollar valued Moderna is working extra hard to defeat the CMV pandemic before it starts! Do you think Moderna is planning to sell 700 injections per year? Heck no. This will be pushed again on ALL pregnant women and ALL newborns that don’t have the “correct CMV antibodies”. Bob Malone on MAHA-ACIP will see to it.

Do we know anything about the product Moderna is fighting so hard to bring to market? Turns out we do! That’s because I read 700+ mind-numbing pages from Moderna animal studies production under FOIA (and a lawsuit by Judicial Watch) and spent a couple of weeks deciphering that bullshit. Now I bring to you the gem of Moderna CMV vax, which was in development in 2017 and failed back then, since there was no way in hell, even under extremely corrupted and crony FDA relationship, that their gene therapy garbage was getting on the market. It required the global military faked pandemic and the PREP Act liability shield to do so. Back in 2020 Moderna included only one full report for a preclinical study in their Spikevax (mRNA-1273) submission to the FDA. That study was from 2017, a biodistribution study conducted with Moderna’s failed at the time mRNA-1647, the CMV vax!

Here is what we know:

This product is a construct of 6 different experimental mRNAs(!), none of which are approved for anything, nor studied separately. The study was a non-GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) biodistribution study in male rats only. Note that for some unspecified reasons they included no females! It’s like they knew they were going to target pregnant women even back then and wanted to avoid showing any damage to female reproductive system. The study was conducted at the Charles River facility in Canada.

The study was for mRNA-1674, formulated in the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) claimed to be substantially similar to the Spikevax LNP formulation. This study demonstrated distribution of the lipid nanoparticles throughout the entire body and accumulation in all major organ systems, except the kidney.

Notably, the study assessed only male animals and not females, therefore no information about biodistribution in females was made available to the FDA, and specifically, no information about exposure differences or accumulation in female reproductive organs was ever obtained.

In the biodistribution study, high LNP concentrations were observed in lymph nodes and spleen and persisted in those organs at 3 days after the injection. The study was stopped before full clearance could be observed, therefore, no knowledge exists on the full-time course of the biodistribution. Other organs where vaccine product was detected included bone marrow, brain, eye, heart, small intestine, liver, lung, stomach, and testes. Given that the LNPs and mRNA-1647 were detected in all these issues, it is reasonable to assume that the LNPs carrying mRNA-1273 likewise would distribute in the same way, and therefore, the spike protein would be expressed by the cells in those critical organ systems with unpredictable and possibly catastrophic effects.

All of this brings us to current day and Moderna running a Phase 3 clinical trial for the CMV mRNA vax.

Moderna mRNA-1647 clinical trial design:

The study is conducted ONLY in females of childbearing potential. Wow. As we have just discussed, the preclinical biodistribution study EXCLUDED females. Therefore, we don’t know whether female reproductive organs are being damaged, however, given the evidence from all mRNA shots currently on the market, we certainly do know! The LNPs accumulate in the ovaries, and destroy them.

While Moderna’s trial design states that pregnancy is an “exclusion” criterion, as we discussed above, they bet on having some significant number of “accidental” pregnancies during the study.

Furthermore, the study has 296 worldwide locations! This is a massive number of clinical sites for any study. I don’t know what the target enrollment is (no info available), however, this number of sites is typical for studies that are “fishing expeditions” - i.e. designed for extremely rare conditions or extremely slow progressing conditions, or both. The slow progression here doesn’t apply, since we are talking about fraudulent PCR tests finding “positive” or “negative”, i.e. a binary test, not a progression test. CMV is an imaginary product of a fraudulent PCR test, therefore it is quite rare. The fraudulent PCR tests for CMV are designed to paint a target on pregnant women and infants (see the reported incidence below, it is truly a very evil joke).

Study design:

The language about placebo is confusing. I don’t know what “biological placebo” means, and I highly suspect that this is the usual deception, i.e. not a real placebo. However, I can’t verify yet until the study is published.

The “endpoints”, i.e. what is being studied include - you guessed it - nothing about CMV-induced illness! They study “seroconversion”, i.e. can our jab generate the “correct antibodies” to a fake computer model. That’s because CMV is a fake computer model, of course, but also because the fake computer model is alleged to cause illness in 700 babies, yet the study is conducted in “females of reproductive potential”! If this gold standard science doesn’t dazzle you, what will? Apparently that’s what Moderna’s SCO Hodge lied about to the investors, telling them they “added” this endpoint for extra special science goodness. In fact, this is the only efficacy endpoint they are studying - and hilariously, producing those “correct” antibodies in only 49% of the injected women.

This would be hilarious if it weren’t so evil. The study probably has 10,000-20,000 participants, young women, who may want to be mothers some day. This mass sterilization effort disguised as a “clinical trial” will destroy those dreams for many of them, and possibly that’s the reason these pointless poisonings include so many subjects. That’s the way to maximally poison, jab, jab, jab, as many as you can catch!

To put this in a broader perspective, here is a comment from one of the readers that explains why pregnant women or women who plan to have children are such a key target for the poisoning cabal:

Ivan M. Paton If you truly want to understand the true source of all this fakery, double talk, and redefinition of language to serve the agenda of the communist-fascists sons of bitches that are currently ruling the world, then you must read, and reread until you truly fathom the depths of evil, the 1952 book by the British philosopher Bertrand Russell, called: The Impact of Science on Society - except “science” ain’t science, it is as he defines it “social engineering” - and he only does that in one sentence in the whole book - then he tells us the true source of the modern tyrannies, Karl Marx, because Marx’s allegedly “great contribution” was to redefine the meaning of philosophy to be the active pursuit of ALTERING SOCIETY to serve the elites, who Russell in his book defines as the “rich, privileged oligarchs” - But wait, it gets worse. Russell also redefines THEORY and says that it shall now be treated as fact if it serves the elites agenda of SOCIAL ENGINEERING - and if this wasn’t enough already he goes on to tell us that TRUTH is now redefined to mean PROPAGANDA that serves the elites agenda of social engineering - apart from these heinous redefinitions of “science” “truth” “theory” and “philosophy” we also see from Russell’s book that the TRUE DEFINITION of NET ZERO is a NET ZERO BIRTH RATE ACROSS ALL MANKIND - Yep, he spells it out - he wanted 95% of men sterilized and 70% of the women sterilized so the useless breeders could not breed. Karl Marx was the turning point which is EXACTLY why the morons of the western academic world and establishment love him. He didn’t just put forward the heinous evils of communism he spelled out how the western elites could change all the language to be double talk, to deceive the public and attack them relentlessly with SOCIAL ENGINEERING - Bertrand Russell’s book is more correctly stated as: “The Impact of Social Engineering on Society.” - and it is all negative for the 99%.

Is this mRNA shot going to be approved by the MAHA-FDA that publicly states “mRNA is not viable” while approving more mRNA? Does a bear crap in the woods?

For a one time donation:

Buy me a kofi

Art for today: Charcoal drawing. Available art here.