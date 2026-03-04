The New York Times quoted me, mentioning the unmentionable... the PREP Act declaration for covid, [a fake] which RFK Jr. refuses to terminate.
When I was a little girl, growing up in the Soviet Socialist Podunk, I dreamt of being quoted in the New York Times… or, short of that, maybe Pravda.
Haha, no I didn’t.
On a serious note, I have been in touch with a NYT journalist, Benjamin Mueller for the past few months. His article, which had been in the works for quite some time, was finally published on March 2. The article also quotes several prominent individuals in health freedom - Toby Rogers, Mary Talley Bowden MD and Ray Flores among several others.
Here is the link to the NYT article. Read it for yourselves. (Yes, they claim vaccines are wonderful, safe and effective, but who is fooled by these pharma commercials? The braindead, that’s who.)
Yesterday, I was on Shannon Joy Live show where we discussed this article and many more things besides: the upcoming court hearing and press event in Amsterdam, the war, Zionism and, most importantly, the betrayal by our political leaders, and why it is crucial to never let them get away with lies. Here is a clip from the show:
The NYT writer, Benjamin Mueller reached out to me based on my open letter to RFK Jr, which asks him to exercise his authority to terminate the PREP Act declaration for covid, now extended until December 31, 2029. Mr. Mueller and I have had several conversations at length, and I should give him credit for actually reading and taking time to understand my work. That’s vanishingly rare among the mainstream media today.
Of course, despite my insistence, the NYT did not bring themselves to mentioning the words “PREP Act”. In fairness, they included the link to the current HHS declaration in their article. That’s progress!
A fun fact: even ChatGPT and regular web search frequently lie about the PREP Act and the current declaration for the [very fake] covid emergency. In some searches, Chat/web will state that the PREP Act declaration was extended to Dec 2024, and will not mention the existing declaration until directly prompted. Another hilarious response I got just a few days ago was “emerging information indicates that a new declaration was extended to 2029”. Wow… emerging information, huh? It’s a definitive HHS document and a US federal law! I also tested a professional-grade LLM model, asking it an open question “tell me about the PREP act declaration for covid”, and it returned the correct answer regarding the dates, but then lied about the significance of the most recent extension, saying that it was just so that pharmacists can administer the covid shots! It completely misrepresented the meaning of the PREP Act as a liability shield and the waiver of all regulations for the mRNA covid shots. This just demonstrates how important this issue is for the government-pharma propaganda machinery.
In addition, the NYT article also mentioned the CHD Citizen Petition to the FDA for revoking the biologics licenses for Pfizer and Moderna covid shots. The NYT didn’t say anything bad about this petition - that’s extra progress!
Quoting from the NYT article:
Children’s Health Defense, the anti-vaccine nonprofit founded by Mr. Kennedy, petitioned the F.D.A. in December to revoke the licenses for the Pfizer and Moderna Covid shots.
Sasha Latypova, whose work was cited in that petition and who was interviewed on Mr. Kennedy’s podcast in 2022 and 2023, criticized him for keeping what she saw as “the most problematic” vaccines on the childhood schedule. She also bemoaned his failure to revoke an emergency declaration that protects Covid vaccine makers from liability claims.
After she published an open letter demanding an end to the liability protections last year, she said, Mr. Kennedy called and spoke to her briefly.
“He said, ‘I know what you want me to do, but I have the president to report to,’” Ms. Latypova said in an interview.
Ray Flores, senior outside counsel to Children’s Health Defense, who helped prepare the Covid vaccines petition, said that revoking the immunity declaration for Covid vaccine makers was as simple as “the stroke of a pen.”
Asked why Mr. Kennedy had not taken that step, Mr. Flores paused and said, “Pressure, and I think I should leave it at that.”
Ray Flores is way more diplomatic than I am. Benjamin Mueller was going to run a quote, which I provided: “RFK Jr works at the pleasure of Trump who works at for the pharmaceutical military industrial complex”, however, it appears that it was cut by his editors.
RFK,Jr. is a confessed man of strong sexual appetites. Do we think for a second, that Mossad does not have some kompromat on him? All the men in his family were notorious horndogs.
This IS progress. At some point, there is going to have to be a show-down between RFK, Jr. and President Trump. My own view is that RFK, Jr. is trying to remain secretary of the HHS for as long as possible and, perhaps, get some major or significant changes accomplished. He keeps saying or perhaps believes the "gold standard science" and studies will show the world the truth on the non-vaccines.
But your culled and included quotes are correct; Kennedy isn't the real boss. It's almost a Catch-22 for him. He could resign and go back to being an environmental lawyer and the director of CHD, in which case he would again be a fringe, insignificant figure. Or, he can hold out as long as possible from the inside of the "health" bureaucracy and perhaps make some kind of positive difference.
I still think the world needs a "thermo-nuclear truth bomb" to change the entire "safe and effective" "vaccine" narrative. IMO, that seismic truth bomb would be mass exposure of the embalmers' clots. Mass exposure would mean a Page-1 story(ies) in The NY Times on this phenomena, complete with many photos of these "things" and a deep discussion of why nobody in the government is bothering to investigate them.
It's Trump who is completely captured. I think RFK, Jr. is actually trying to play some advanced game of 3-D chess. In chess, the "end game" is what matters, but on vaccines it's taking us many years to get to this end game and hundreds of thousands of people continue to "die suddenly" every month.