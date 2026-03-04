Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

nancy knox-bierman
5h

RFK,Jr. is a confessed man of strong sexual appetites. Do we think for a second, that Mossad does not have some kompromat on him? All the men in his family were notorious horndogs.

4hEdited

This IS progress. At some point, there is going to have to be a show-down between RFK, Jr. and President Trump. My own view is that RFK, Jr. is trying to remain secretary of the HHS for as long as possible and, perhaps, get some major or significant changes accomplished. He keeps saying or perhaps believes the "gold standard science" and studies will show the world the truth on the non-vaccines.

But your culled and included quotes are correct; Kennedy isn't the real boss. It's almost a Catch-22 for him. He could resign and go back to being an environmental lawyer and the director of CHD, in which case he would again be a fringe, insignificant figure. Or, he can hold out as long as possible from the inside of the "health" bureaucracy and perhaps make some kind of positive difference.

I still think the world needs a "thermo-nuclear truth bomb" to change the entire "safe and effective" "vaccine" narrative. IMO, that seismic truth bomb would be mass exposure of the embalmers' clots. Mass exposure would mean a Page-1 story(ies) in The NY Times on this phenomena, complete with many photos of these "things" and a deep discussion of why nobody in the government is bothering to investigate them.

It's Trump who is completely captured. I think RFK, Jr. is actually trying to play some advanced game of 3-D chess. In chess, the "end game" is what matters, but on vaccines it's taking us many years to get to this end game and hundreds of thousands of people continue to "die suddenly" every month.

