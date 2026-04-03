Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
3d

Contrary to popular belief, the "CIA, Deep State" is of British Intelligence, never mind their HQ is in Langley, Virginia. The OSS morphing like velvet into The CFR then CIA. Rockefeller, Carnegie, Rothschild, Gates,Et Al, allegiance has always been to The British Crown. You boys lost The War of 1812 without even knowing it. They head what? Mostly FAKE charities known as tax-free Foundations as Weapons of Wealth aimed squarely at Western Society. The lethal sting of a WASP.

Christ Has Risen!

Indeed He Has Risen!

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Kris Graham's avatar
Kris Graham
3d

I don't think Frank Olson crashed through any window. From what I recollect, the window was open and he was thrown out an open window and probably suffered a head injury when he hit the concrete below. Whatever the case, Frank Olson was murdered by the CIA for what he knew. He was a loose cannon after the LSD experiment, and he was flapping his gums. The CIA always operates under plausible deniability.

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