Sidney Gottlieb (1918–1999) was an American chemist who became one of the most secretive and controversial figures in Cold War intelligence. After earning a Ph.D. in chemistry, he joined the CIA in 1951 and quickly rose to head its Technical Services Staff. There, Gottlieb was placed in charge of MK-Ultra, a clandestine program aimed at developing techniques of mind control, interrogation, and psychological warfare. He oversaw experiments with LSD, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, and even biological agents—often conducted without subjects’ knowledge or consent. Though he was nicknamed the CIA’s “poisoner-in-chief” for designing exotic toxins and delivery devices, colleagues described him as personally modest, even eccentric, living on a farm and practicing folk dancing and meditation. His work remained hidden for decades until congressional investigations in the 1970s exposed MK-Ultra, casting Gottlieb as the central architect of one of the most ethically troubling chapters in U.S. intelligence history.

The former FDA Commissioner under Trump 1.0, Scott Gottlieb, is not at all related to Sidney Gottlieb, don’t ever think it! All similarities are purely coincidental, and only because all lizards look roughly the same…

The following is an excerpt from this website which has well-sourced information about horrific experiments conducted on unwilling and often unsuspecting subjects in the US and Canada by the US Government (CIA and related military agencies) after “paperclipping” about 800 Nazi scientists at the end of the WWII into positions of power inside the US military-intelligence apparatus:

LSD Tests From 1950 until the 1970s, the CIA collaborated closely with the US Army while conducting LSD and other chemical tests on humans. Experiments were conducted where none of the volunteers gave their ‘informed consent’ prior to receiving LSD. There was a deliberate attempt to deny the volunteers any information that would have permitted them to evaluate the dangers involved. Most of the related records have been destroyed. [53] A field test plan called for use of LSD on foreign nationals overseas. The Surgeon General “offered no medical objections to the field experimental plan.” [54] Subjects for the proposed field test were to be non-volunteer, foreign nationals. It is clear that from the start to finish the project violated Department of Defense policies, as well as specific procedures set for chemical or medical research. Frank Olson was a biological warfare expert. He committed suicide after being given LSD hidden in liqueur by Dr. Sidney Gottlieb, Director of MKULTRA. Olson’s family determined that he committed suicide subsequent to a bad LSD trip only after reading Nelson Rockefeller’s 1975 report on the CIA, finally published 22 years after Olson’s death. They were given $750,000 in compensation by Congress. [55]

Frank Olson’s fall from the 13th floor of New York’s Statler Hotel in November 1953 was officially ruled a suicide. But decades later, declassified files and family investigations revealed that Olson’s death was tied directly to a secret CIA experiment led by Sidney Gottlieb, the architect of the MK-Ultra mind control program. This case was discussed in Ed Regis’ book “The Biology of Doom” in some detail.

Olson, a biochemist at Fort Detrick, had worked on classified projects involving biological warfare. At the time, during the overt (but largely secret) biological weapons development program in the US, Fort Detrick was the main hub, managing and coordinating numerous projects in the US and internationally (UK and Canada). Fort Detrick housed Special Operations division (SO) whose major share of work was offensive in nature, developing chemical, biological and other assassination agents (Agent Branch) and methods of delivery of these agents (Device Branch). Today, almost all of these offensive weapon development programs reside in academic institutions under categories of “infectious disease research”, “drug delivery” (e.g. Robert Langer lab at MIT) and other things like “rare genetic diseases” and “cancer research”. It is possible that parts of particularly dirty work are conducted at secret facilities, however, my personal opinion is that most of this work is done in the open in academia and private contractors and funded by taxpayers’ money.

Back in 1952 the CIA contracted with Fort Detrick’s SO division for $200,000 annually for supplying the CIA Technical Support Staff (TSS) with various lethal and incapacitating germs and toxins, and suitable dissemination systems to be used against human targets. The TSS was CIA’s own in-house group specializing in assassination gadgetry, and all their projects had codenames starting with “MK”. The joint CIA-Fort Detrick program was initially called “MKDETRICK” but was soon renamed “MKNAOMI” since “Detrick” was too recognizable. The head of TSS at the time and the CIA officer responsible for overseeing MKNAOMI program was Sidney Gottlieb, a Caltech Biochemistry PhD and an enthusiastic homesteader who lived on a 15-acre goat farm in Vienna, Virginia. Note - don’t confuse goats with Lusitanos, they are totally not the same!

The contractual relationship between the CIA-TSS and Ft Detrick-SO was so highly secret that when Gottlieb had substantial amount of business to discuss with SO scientists, they would go on a “retreat” about 100 miles to the West. Their preferred locations were Lost River, WV and Deep Creek Lake in Maryland.

A year into the joint CIA-Ft Detrick project, in 1953, CIA director Allen Dulles created a second secret undertaking within MKNAOMI - the MKULTRA program. The purpose of MKULTRA was to discover, test, produce and stockpile “chemical and biological materials capable of producing human behavioral and psychological changes”, aka “mind control” substances and techniques. In November 1953, Sid Gottlieb decided to perform and impromptu mind-control experiment on unsuspecting human targets from Ft Detrick at a 3-day planned retreat at Deep Creek Lake. This case illustrates that psychopaths view any human other than themselves, including close colleagues (and often their own spouses, children and grandchildren) as suitable targets for experiments, torture and elimination. The fact that we view CIA and Ft Detrick as allied parts of the hostile to the people “deep state” is only due to our outside perspective and the POV of normal people.

The incident details as provided by Ed Regis:

On Wednesday, November 18, 1953, a group from the SO division, including Vincent Ruwet, chief of the division, John Schwab, Frank Olson, Ben Wilson, Gerald Yonetz, and John Malinowski drove out to the retreat. The Detrick group was met at the lodge by Sid Gottlieb, Robert Lashbrook and a few others from the CIA. On the second day of the retreat, after dinner, Gottlieb spiked a bottle of Cointreau with substance that he and his TSS colleagues privately referred to as “serunim” but which was in fact LSD (discovered in 1938 at Sandoz Pharmaceuticals). [At first] nothing happened. But twenty or so minutes later, when Gottlieb asked if anyone noticed anything… many of them realized that some subtle changes had indeed taken place in their heads. Others, Gerald Yonetz, for example, seemed to have no reaction. Gottlieb then told them what he’d done, a confession that clearly did not please the listeners. Frank Olson, in particular, thought that he’d been used, that Gottlieb had played a mean trick on them all. [Not to mention, committed a crime]. The morning after the experiment, most of the test subjects were still too muddleheaded to talk business. The gathering broke up and everybody left. […] When Vincent Ruwet, chief of the SO division [at Detrick], arrived for work on the Monday morning following the Deep Creek Lake retreat and the impromptu LSD experiment, waiting for him in the vestibule of his office at Building 439 was Frank Olson… Ruwet was surprised to see Olson at 7:30 in the morning, but asked him in. Olson told Ruwet that he was dissatisfied with his own performance at the retreat, that he was experiencing considerable self-doubts, and that in fact he had decided that he would like to be out of the germ warfare business. He wanted to leave Camp Detrick and devote his life to something else.

Ruwet first talked Olson out of leaving, however, Olson was back next day at 7:30 am complaining of confusion, inability t concentrate, sleeplessness and other symptoms. Ruwet decided it was more serious this time and that outside intervention is necessary, not only because of Olson’s condition, but also because of the secrecy of the entire operation - everyone’s worst nightmare has always been of someone’s flipping out and running amok and spilling family’s secrets.

Ruwet called Gottlieb at the CIA and told him of the problem. Gottlieb said there was a physician in New York city, a Dr. Harold Abramson, who was a cleared consultant of both the CIA and the Chemical Corps and who treated Agency personnel with psychological problems, particularly those stemming from experiments with LSD… Olson, Ruwet, Lashbrook (second in command to Gottlieb) flew to New York that same afternoon, November 24, 1953. Olson was highly agitated and anxious during the trip; he again stated that he was “all mixed up” and that he felt as if someone was out to get him, although he didn’t know why.

During the meeting with Abramson, Olson again reiterated his feelings of confusion, anxiety and self-doubt as well as other numerous symptoms.

Ruwet and Lashbrook came back and picked up Olson at Abramson’s office around 6 o’clock. The three of them checked into the Statler Hotel at 7th avenue and 33rd Street - an enormous place with 1700 rooms. That night Abramson visited Olson, Ruwet and Lashbrook in their adjoining two rooms at the Statler. It turned into a festive occasion and Olson appeared calm and composed. As Abramson was leaving, Olson said “You know, I feel a lot better. This is what I have been needing.” Next day, Wednesday, November 25, the three returned to Abramson’s office at 4pm. Olson repeated his previous litany of complaints: poor memory, confusion, inadequacy, his work wasn’t up to par. Abramson couldn’t square Olson’s claims of poor memory with the sheer volume of detail that Olson was recollecting right in front of him; he seemed to have an excellent recall of people, places, and events. Likewise, Abramson couldn’t harmonize Olson’s own view of his job performance with the fact that he’d been appointed acting head of the entire SO Division. But none of this made any difference to Olson, who also reported that he’d been blurting out classified information as if he couldn’t help himself. Back at the hotel, Olson told Lashbrook and Ruwet that he’d failed in his job, that he was a disgrace to his colleagues, etc. and they should just forget about him and let him “disappear”. […] On Thursday, November 26, Ruwet awoke at 5:30 in the morning and saw that Olson’s bed was empty. He woke Lashbrook and the two of them searched for Olson, whom they found sitting in the lobby dressed in his overcoat and hat.

Olson said he’d been wondering the streets since 4 am, disoriented, and that he threw away his identification documents and wallet. He initially said he wanted to go home to his family for Thanksgiving, then changed his mind again. The three drove to Washington, had more conversations with Abramson and Gottlieb. There was more back and forth and confusion with Olson, who started telling Abramson that the CIA was putting something in his coffee, maybe Benzedrine, and that people were trying to get rid of him. He was hearing voices. Abramson recommended that Olson be hospitalized at Chestnut Lodge in Rockville, Maryland, which Olson agreed to and seemed happy about. Now Lashbrook and Olson again went to NYC and stayed at Statler Hotel, Ruwet went back to his office. Note that at this point, Olson (a Ft. Detrick employee) was accompanied only by a senior CIA representative.

On their final night in the city Olson and Lashbrook stayed at the Statler where they were given room 1018A, which was on the 13th floor. Olson seemed happy, and spoke on the phone with Ruwet and with his wife Alice. Around midnight they went to bed. Only 10 days previously Olson had been a branch chief in the Special Operations Division, a trusted and valued employee of the US government’s secret germ warfare installation at Camp Detrick. Now he was hearing voices and having delusions, and on his way to a crazy house. He couldn’t get to sleep, couldn’t stay asleep. At about 3 am, with Lashbrook [reportedly] asleep, Frank Olson crashed through the closed window shade and the closed window of room 1018A and disappeared below the ledge.

The official explanation—that Olson leapt in despair—held until the 1970s, when revelations about MK-Ultra forced the CIA to acknowledge that Olson had been given LSD without his consent. President Gerald Ford personally apologized to Olson’s family in 1975, and they received a financial settlement. Yet lingering questions persisted. A later exhumation in the 1990s suggested evidence of head trauma inconsistent with a simple fall, fueling theories that Olson was silenced because he had become a security risk.

Sidney Gottlieb never faced trial or formal accountability for the incident, though his role is documented in declassified CIA records.

Art for today: Roses in Gray, 9x12 in oil on panel. Available art here.