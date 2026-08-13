Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Sophie Bertrand's avatar
Sophie Bertrand
2h

I will repeat my friend's testimony in case some of you missed it: My friend was in the front row of the hecatomb the rollout produced. My friend had been working in a big obstgyn clinic in the province of Quebec. She was the main assistant (for 18 years) to doctors and nurses working there. Then the rollout came. The doctors kept up an aggressive vax campaign towards all patients, including the pregnant women. No one was prepared for these calls: miscarriages, dangerous deliveries (pretty bloody ones), stillborns; weird periods, heavy bleeding back in menopaused women, also cases in ladies in their 80s. My friend, suspicious, discovered a pattern: pregnant women in their first trimester of pregnancy were having miscarriges exactly 2 weeks after their shot. I add the puzzled looks on a Doctor who confided that he was startled by the number of feminine cancers coming back with a vengeance and many new ones. Receptionnists were almost afraid of answering another call because the bookings were flooding the doctors' schedules. The employees were obliged to take the shots. My friend, who has life-threatening allergies to vaccines amongst other ingredients could die from this. The doctors told her to get them anyways. She proposed working remotely, one zealous doctor still wanted her inoculated. She found another job. The doctor who was the pushiest died a year later from a very aggressive and rare blood cancer. I also want to mention that there were 2 ladies at my office who miscarried during this period. They later each had a baby, but baby developped severe allergies and could not attend daycare because of the severity of the case (thus the lady not coming back to work) and another, her boy was born with cerebral palsy. Coincidences?

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
2h

Thanks Sasha. I'll include this in my next blog post. I always advised all pregnant women against these injections, the same kind of medical advice I had always given.

I did not change. Pregnancy did not change. The machine and those who followed the machine changed. ;-(

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