Fear Porn Magazine, Winter 2024 Edition: “New Lethal Brain Infection Virus!” This was, until yesterday, a video of John Campbell reading the paper discussed below, but it’s now removed from YouTube. Anyhow, here is the short clip on Xitter.

This is not a drill, this is serious, says John Campbell (quote from deleted YouTube video):

100% lethal. Time to ban this research. Lethal Infection of Human ACE2-Transgenic Mice Caused by SARS-CoV-2- related Pangolin Coronavirus GX_P2V(short_3UTR) 4th January 2024 https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.11... https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.11... SARS-CoV-2-related pangolin coronavirus GX_P2V can cause 100% mortality in human ACE2-transgenic mice, potentially attributable to late-stage brain infection. This underscores a spillover risk of GX_P2V into humans, and provides a unique model for understanding the pathogenic mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2-related viruses.

“Time to ban this research” is the key to this self-inflicted propaganda piece.

Notice the wording of the title of this “science” paper: “Lethal Infection of Human ACE2-Transgenic Mice Caused by SARS-CoV-2-related Pangolin Coronavirus GX_P2V(short_3UTR)”.

Let’s do a quick neuro-linguistic programming analysis:

Word #1: LETHAL

Word #2: INFECTION

Word #3: of HUMAN

Oh, my goodness! Do you know why these 3 words were carefully placed in those positions?

What are the chances, in your opinion, that a regular Joe reads past these 3 words of the title? What are the chances a journalist reads more than these 3 words? Or a doctor, or a scientist? What are the chances YOU read past the headline, be honest? Pretty close to zero is my answer. There may be a handful of people that will do the heavy lifting, read the entire thing, think independently from the CIA/Hollywood predictive programming and the church-of-NIH dogma, and provide non fear-pornography based analysis. John Campbell is not one of them.

Here are the most attractive types of clickbait headlines:

Looks like “key phrases” and “negative” (or scary) works really well. Negative headlines bring more readers—up to 30% more than neutral headlines and 59% more than positive ones. This explains very well why, when I write what should be considered good news - “no, you are not infected with synthetic cross domain nanocooties activated by 5G” - people get mad at me. And unsubscribe. Sometimes they are threatening lawsuits while they do this (true story). I could have a million subscribers by now if, like John Campbell, I really knew what’s good for me… I digress…

But, but, but - it’s a peer reviewed scientific journal! They would never write click bait! Well, they just did. And not “just”, they have been doing this for a long time, as long as this particular genre has been funded by the military-industrial Pandemic Preparedness Racket. And, just like the celebrity gossip magazines in the checkout aisles, they recycle the same fake stories over and over again, with different characters, locations, accessories and pets.

And you buy them every time.

Because THIS TIME, it has a pangolin and a brain infection in it.

There must be some seasonality to these informational campaigns, too, because LAST TIME the same brouhaha was all over media almost exactly a year ago. Do you remember the bombshell story from Project Veritas about Pfizer mutating viruses? And here is the Boston University 80% mouse killer story from The Fear Porn Magazine Winter 2023 Edition, debunked:

Boston University made an 80% mouse killer SarsCov mutant very recently. Besides provoking a number of great memes, it managed to not produce an apocalyptic lab leak and so did not wipe out Boston University itself (oh well, maybe next time). Why, you may ask? It was a 80% lethal strain! Of a novel mutated virus from the lab! It was even published in a peer reviewed journal, so it must be true! There were great takedowns of that BS from BU which I won’t republish now, but here is a short synopsis - PhDs played with soups of “viruses” that they thought might be more deadly because awesome computer models told them so. Nothing transmissible from animal to animal was made and 8/10 mice were euthanized because in the opinion of the investigators they were going to die anyway. Actually, the truth is simpler than this - the PhDs need to eat, they didn’t want to hunt for food or grow it, and so they submitted a grant application to the church of NIH using the prayerful keywords that the NIH likes (killer, zoonotic, viruses, pandemic preparedness), and the NIH gave them money for a couple of months. The PhDs bought food and paid rent. Some mice were sacrificed at the altar of the church of NIH. The end.

Even Pfizer, who skillfully mutates viruses in the lab using black magik arts, could not make covid happen in monkeys, despite monkeys having identical to humans ACE-2 receptors for which this deadly pathogen was allegedly engineered. As I reported, a year ago:

Here is Pfizer’s experience with rhesus monkeys in their own preclinical development summary from Comirnaty BLA submission to the FDA. They cited prior literature that said monkeys are a valid model for covid illness in humans. They sprayed the animals with “virus” (whatever that is) directly into the nose and throat, after vaccinating half of them. No covid illness resulted from this, neither in the “vaccinated” nor in the “unvaccinated” animals. Despite what Dr. Walker said to impress his Project Veritas date, Pfizer didn’t even try animal to animal transmission (they know it doesn’t work). Pfizer refers to prior literature that indicates that “human and rhesus ACE-2 receptor have 100% amino acid identity at the critical binding residues, which may account for fidelity of this SARS-CoV-2 animal model”. Yet, when Pfizer attempts to produce covid illness in these “100% identical to human ACE-2 receptor carriers” by spraying virus into the animals throats directly - oh no! It doesn’t work. To be sure, non-diagnostic, non-validated PCR is “detecting viral RNA”, but there is no covid illness to be found: But we were told that the virus was optimized for ACE-2 receptors, the monkeys have the same receptors, the “viral” RNA was detected in the animals - what happened? I don’t know, but this always happens when there are too many modeling assumptions and not enough validation, which is the state of “science” today.

The 100% mouse killer virus paper this winter is not much different from the BU BS story last winter, or from Pfizer’s own failed monkey voodoo. Minor differences include the location (Chyna-a-a-aaagh!), and some creative flourishes like pangolins and brains. Substantively, nothing is different. This exercise, just like the Boston one did not make anything transmissible, not even between the mice (forget humans). The mice had to be drowned in the toxic soup poured down nasal passages, and sure thing that resulted in rotting their poor little brains. What this paper describes in reality: making of chemical weapons (toxins and poisons), and renaming them into “viral clones” and other biotechnology mumbo-jumbo. So the cries for “BAN THIS DANGEROUS RESEARCH!!!” should be reasonably answered by:

IT IS ALREADY INTERNATIONALLY BAAAAANNNNEDDDD! Since 1970s.

We can ban it some more, by including the words “engineered virus, GOF, etc”

THAT WAS BANNED BY OBAMA! REMEMBER?

Oh.

Do you see the pattern? Should we ban all English words? I assure you, they’ll make up new words, or start communicating in African whistles and clicks but won’t stop making poisons. What has banning of dangerous research accomplished so far?

Think…

Think…

Think some more….

You got it - MORE MONEY for dangerous research! That’s the whole point of this seasonal fear porn genre. It’s the rain dance for more manna from heavens. The Chinese colleagues who published this 100% mouse killer story are helping the American colleagues who need to claim that Chynaaaaaagh!! is about to attack us with a deadly pangolin-mouse-brain rot, which will leak from their very leaky labs. And thus dear American colleagues absolutely must have another trillion bucks to “be prepared” - build the mRNA vaccine factories and quarantine camps, make up another few bullshit federal agencies with fancy names and awesome superpowers, including but not limited to unaccountability, secrecy and sovereign immunity, plus the overhead for all the required diversity, inclusion, sustainability, carbon credits, signature reduction, and morale and recreation programs (the latter is coke and prostitutes, duh).

Dream big, kids! So much can be accomplished by a carefully placed little letter to the editor, 4 dead mice, and some clueless but over-eager content creators online…

Art for today: War and Peace, oil on linen, 16x20 in.