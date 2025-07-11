Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ricardo Padilla's avatar
Ricardo Padilla
6h

All this smells like cbdc end game

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
6h

They're going to ban cash and force us into CBDCs, I will not comply.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture