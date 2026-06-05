"The Genetic Deception (2026)", a New Book by the Author of "Unbekoming" Substack
The book is available to my subscribers as a free download
Dear Readers,
I am a fan of Unbekoming Substack, and recommend that you subscribe and follow this author. I have provided a written interview for their publication in the past. I would like to draw your attention to the recent book published by the author - “The Genetic Deception”. The book is kindly made available by the author to my subscribers as a free download:
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Below is the introduction to the book and the Map of Work post which you can follow to learn about their other books and research articles.
Introduction to The Genetic Deception (2026)
The Genetic Deception is a book about the fifth and most formidable wall of modern medical extraction. The first four walls — vaccination, allopathic medicine, bacteriology, and virology — have all been seen through by some readers, some of the time. The genetics wall captures even those who have seen through the rest, because the genetics wall is the wall that wears your face. To question a genetic diagnosis can feel like questioning your own existence.
The book documents what the genetic framework conceals.
It examines what the Human Genome Project actually delivered after thirty years and billions of dollars: more than seven hundred genome-wide association studies across approximately eighty diseases, all converging on the same finding — the genetic contribution to common disease is at most five to ten percent of risk. The architects of the field have themselves abandoned the predictive ambitions that justified the original investment. Francis Collins, who led the Project, scanned his own genome and found his risk estimates for almost every disease were within population averages. The architect of the field looked at his own results and found them clinically useless.
It examines the foundations of the molecule itself. The iconic image of the double helix has never been directly observed. The 2001 announcement that the human genome had been “sequenced” was made on the basis of computer-assembled composites with eight to ten percent gaps. The first truly complete human genome was not published until 2023. Standard DNA extraction protocols applied to protein powder produce the same precipitate the protocols produce when applied to actual cells.
It examines forensic DNA testing. When NIST was finally forced to conduct a blinded study, only six percent of one hundred and eight accredited forensic laboratories reached the correct conclusion on a three-person mixture. Seventy percent incorrectly indicated that the test suspect “might be in the mix.” The technology has been used in courtrooms claiming 99.8 percent accuracy for decades and has put people in prison.
It examines specific conditions. Familial hypercholesterolemia, presented as a genetic death sentence requiring lifelong statin compliance, has been tracked across two centuries of Dutch mortality data showing no significant elevation in all-cause mortality compared with the general population. BRCA1, the foundation of an entire industry of preventive mastectomies, was launched on a 1994 paper that itself documented every studied family containing at least one woman with the “cancer-causing mutation” who lived to age 80 without cancer. Between thirty-five and fifty-five percent of those who test positive for BRCA1 or BRCA2 sequence differences never develop the disease. Down syndrome was linked in 1964 to parental radiation exposure — to excess X-rays given to pregnant women and to fathers working near radar — research that the establishment has chosen not to integrate into present screening protocols.
It examines the institutional lineage. Francis Galton published Hereditary Genius in 1869, the same year Friedrich Miescher scraped pus from surgical bandages and called the precipitate “nuclein.” The Rockefeller Foundation funded the Kaiser Wilhelm Institutes through the 1920s and 1930s, the institutions whose researchers wrote the Nazi sterilisation laws. After the Second World War, “eugenics” became a dirty word; the institutions did not disappear but renamed themselves. The Eugenics Quarterly became Social Biology. The British Eugenics Society became the Galton Institute, then the Adelphi Genetics Forum. The American Eugenics Society moved its headquarters into the New York offices of John D. Rockefeller III’s Population Council. The personnel and the project continued under the new names. What has reached your doctor’s office is the descendant of this lineage.
The book follows the evidence across all of this and arrives at the same picture from every direction. The genetic framework, as currently constituted and applied, does not deserve the authority it has claimed.
The Appendices | Reference Material the Reader Returns To
The book closes with six appendices that function as reference material for paid subscribers.
The Vocabulary of Genetic Deception decodes the eighteen terms that perform the framework’s argumentative work in every medical conversation. Variant, mutation, carrier, predisposition, heritability, penetrance, de novo, polygenic. Each entry shows what the term sounds like, what conclusion it smuggles in before the argument begins, and what plain-language equivalent describes the same observation without preloading the verdict.
What to Say When the Doctor Says “It’s Genetic” is a plain-language script for the consultations the framework is not designed to accommodate. Eight common doctor statements — You have the BRCA mutation, Your child has a genetic disorder, This runs in families, There’s nothing we can do — it’s genetic — each paired with the questions that move the conversation toward the evidence the doctor’s framework rules out. Including, in each case, the documented data the patient is entitled to and rarely receives.
The Four Real Causes is a diagnostic checklist for any condition labelled genetic. The four categories of insult — toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic radiation, chronic stress — broken into specific lines of inquiry. Pharmaceutical history, dental amalgams, water source, wireless density, sleep architecture, occupational exposures. What can be removed, what can be restored. The investigation the diagnosis forecloses.
The Conditions Currently Labelled “Genetic” is a field guide to seventeen conditions — cystic fibrosis, sickle cell, Huntington’s, BRCA, familial hypercholesterolemia, Down syndrome, Dravet, Alzheimer’s, autism, schizophrenia, type 1 diabetes, MS, lupus, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, Alpha-1, hereditary cancers, birth defects. For each: the genetic story, what the evidence shows, what is ignored.
The Eugenics Continuity traces the institutional lineage from Galton (1869) through Cold Spring Harbor (1904), Buck v. Bell (1927), the Rockefeller funding of the German programmes (1920s-1930s), Watson and Crick (1953), the post-war rebranding, the Human Genome Project (1990), and the present-day “personalised medicine” apparatus.
The Curated Resource Library is an annotated guide to the primary sources — Jonathan Latham and Allison Wilson, Dr. Marizelle, Jamie Andrews, Tom Cowan, Toby Rogers, Malcolm Kendrick, Lester and Parker, the Baileys, and the wider terrain medicine tradition. Where to begin with each, what to read first, and what each source is best for.
Art for today: Russian River Delta, from my sketchbook, watercolor.
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Another fraud is the Cancer Genome Project, or more precisely the response to it. In the early 2000s they tested 10K DNA samples from cancer cells and found NO correlation between the type of cancer and the gene mutations. Not even in some cells from the same tumor! It disproved the entire Somatic Mutation Theory of Cancer.
Did that stop or even slow the cancer industry that is based on this discredited crap. Not at all. Still making the same claims that cancer is a disease caused by mutations. And using the same useless murderous treatments. They just made their explanations for why it is genetic more complex and obtuse. Rube Goldberg would be jealous.