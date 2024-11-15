I have discussed this policy document in my recently published video with Dr. Jane Ruby. This post provides more details about the updated DURC policy.

The White House has recently issued and updated “dual use research of concern” (DURC) policy.

Definitions:

“Dual use research of concern (DURC)” is life sciences research that, based on current understanding, can be reasonably anticipated to provide knowledge, information, products, or technologies that could be misapplied to do harm with no, or only minor, modification to pose a significant threat with potential consequences to public health and safety, agricultural crops and other plants, animals, the environment, materiel, or national security.

The US signed the Bioweapons Convention without ever planning to adhere to it. The bioweapons research has been renamed into “infectious disease” research , moved into academia, and has been lavishly funded ever since. The US resisted any international efforts to inspect this kind of research, not that those efforts would do much other than produce a massive international feeding trough for the expert parasite class. So, I am not advocating for it.

This is the policy document that outlines the “oversight” of the super dangerous, potentially world ending, worse-than-nukes!!! (lol, not), secret gain-of-function activities in US-based, federally and privately funded biolabs, that have never produced any pandemic causing viruses, and never will. Not for the lack of trying though.

At any rate, this document outlines what Rand Paul wants to turn into yet another federal regulatory agency (400+ agencies is not enough):

I have written numerous articles pointing out the fakeness of the GOF narrative, here is just a small sample:

Even after publishing extensively on the lack of any historical evidence of a pandemic causing virus leaked from any lab, and even after explaining the sheer impossibility of making anything like that due to lack of scientific basis for this, I STILL get the comments like “but…but…they can modify an existing virus and leak it!!” Aggghrrrrr…. No, they can’t do that! If they could do that, they would also be able to make flying pigs by genetically editing them and making some GOF pigs…. I am not kidding.

The nature is whole, every organism is whole from the beginning to the end. Unlike mechanical constructs made of standardized parts, living things cannot be turned off, disassembled, missing part replaced, new module installed and turned on again. The arrogant stupidity of the modern science that ignores this objective reality is breathtaking. “Genetic editing” presumes that living organisms can be turned off, fixed up with standard components, then plugged back in again. It presumes that there is some sort of gene that drives “virulence” or “transmission”. Such “genes” are derived from statistical correlations in large datasets, containing hundreds or thousands of variables, i.e. “boiling the ocean” big data exercises. They do spit out results (e.g., “42” in Douglas Adams’ “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” is an example of this type of analysis), but these results are retrospective and very tenuous statistical associations. It is impossible to establish causation this way, and thus the causative nature of the hypothesized genes is simply asserted. This assertion is stemming from the mechanical view of nature - in mechanics, bigger parts are built from smaller parts, i.e. smaller parts “cause” bigger parts and that’s what gets hammered into everyone’s head in biology, where this is not the case at all.

“One gene = 1 disease/trait” is a hypothesis that resolutely failed a very long time ago. The living process is a high speed train that does not stop until it reaches the terminal, and it had moved past the platform 42 a long time before your analysis spit out “42”. There are no interchangeable, editable parts in any organism no matter how small. The silly notion about “editing genetic code” is a metaphor from software programing. There is no evidence that genes code for anything in living bodies. If they exist at all, they are just as likely to be the RESULT of the living body traveling through time and space as a cause of anything.

As I have recently published, the government bioterrorism experts all agree that there is no way to predict any virus or bacteria behavior from its genetic makeup. Given this, how would you edit something that is not editable with editing tools that you don’t understand and that don’t edit?

What can be done in a biolab is brewing of some poison according to the recipes handed down by the medieval witches (also, not kidding here) and then deployment of this poison in a variety of ways using other chemicals to stabilize or formulate the delivery vehicle. However, most external delivery methods fail to produce mass illness, because nature destroys biologic materials outside of a living organism, and because ingestion or inhalation are routes that have numerous defense mechanisms and limited area of exposure.

The only reliable method of causing mass illness remains lying and driving people to inject themselves with the witches’ brew under pretenses of “prophylactic vaccination”. Hence, the GOF narrative is the most precious narrative for the government that wants to enslave, control and poison you for profit. If you believe it, you are already enslaved, loaded into a mental boxcar, and on the way to self extermination.

The ostensible reason for this policy is stated as:

2.2 Policy Statement. It is the policy of the U.S. Government that federally funded intramural or extramural research that meets the scope of Category 1 or Category 2 research within this Policy is subject to federal and institutional oversight. The purpose of this oversight is to preserve the benefits of such research while minimizing the biosafety and biosecurity risks, including risks that the knowledge, information, products, or technologies generated by the research could be used in a manner that results in harm to public health and safety, agricultural crops and other plants, animals, the environment, materiel, or national security.

Meaning, your government wants to advance the science and keep everyone safe. How wonderful of them…

The policy itself is rather toothless. It is based on requiring self-reporting of activities as potentially virus weaponizing research. Everything is written as “should/should not”, i.e. there is no real enforcement of anything. However, having an official US Government policy makes the pandemic preparedness fairytale real, especial to the brainwashed “experts” in academia whose paychecks and horse farms depend on this (hello, Dr. Malone). That is the real purpose, the dual-use of DURC.

Specifically, the policy presents unproven, theoretical concepts or hypotheses as undisputable facts (dogma). They provide official-sounding definitions of pandemic pathogens and enhanced pandemic pathogens:

J. “Pathogen with enhanced pandemic potential (PEPP)” is a type of pathogen with pandemic potential (PPP) resulting from experiments that enhance a pathogen’s transmissibility or virulence, or disrupt the effectiveness of pre-existing immunity, regardless of its progenitor agent, such that it may pose a significant threat to public health, the capacity of health systems to function, or national security. Wild-type pathogens that are circulating in or have been recovered from nature are not PEPPs but may be considered PPPs because of their pandemic potential. K. “Pathogen with pandemic potential (PPP)” is a pathogen that is likely capable of wide and uncontrollable spread in a human population and would likely cause moderate to severe disease and/or mortality in humans.

In a similar manner, I can provide definitions of dragons, basilisks, griffins, etc., or something that can potentially be made into a dragon, basilisk or a griffin. Potentially, anything is possible. Who decides what is potentially possible?

The government helpfully provides a definition for this, too:

M. “Reasonably anticipated” describes an assessment of an outcome such that, generally, individuals with scientific expertise relevant to the research in question would expect this outcome to occur with a non-trivial likelihood. It does not require high confidence that the outcome will definitely occur but excludes experiments in which experts would anticipate the outcome to be technically possible, but highly unlikely.

Ok! I am an expert in basilisks and I reasonably anticipate a non-trivial likelihood that we can summon one with properly designed experimental incantations… And at the same time, if the experts reasonably believe it is unlikely, then - poof! this whole DURC thing does not apply to them and they don’t need to have any “oversight” of whatever hogwash they are engaged in.

Like, for example, our new Vice President’s company AplifyBio together with the CIA Resilience cooking up “live-replicating, Nipah-Ebola chimeric virus” and injecting it into the live monkeys’ brains, because reasons. I wonder if they self-reported this activity as DURC? I highly doubt that they did.

Another question I get very often is - “buuuuttt! all these biolabs and all the funding of GOF! What do they do all day?” I hope that you will read the above link describing cruel and pointless animal torture that received lots of government and military funding. This study only tortured monkeys, mice and hamsters. It can be much worse, such as when they run HIV experiments on orphaned black kids (Fauci) or go and poison some African villagers to “rescue” some Ebola strains, or fly to Wuhan to finalize the remdesivir murder protocol (Robert Malone’s friend from the CIA, Dr. Michael Callaghan). That’s what these biolabs do. It’s a profitable activity, and, with the right connections in this area, like DTRA, NIH, CIA, Batelle, CEPI - you can run for a political office and become the Vice President one day…

Now we get to the meat of the document:

The dual-use research is divided into Category 1 or 2.

Category 1 (considered less risky and requiring less oversight):

4.1.1 Biological Agents and Toxins within Scope of Category 1 Research: -All Select Agents and Toxins listed in 9 CFR 121.3–121.4, 42 CFR 73.3–73.4, and 7 CFR 331.3 and regulated by USDA and/or HHS. -All Risk Group 4 pathogens listed in Appendix B of the NIH Guidelines for Research Involving Recombinant or Synthetic Nucleic Acid Molecules (NIH Guidelines) - Classification of Human Etiologic Agents on the Basis of Hazard. -A subset of Risk Group 3 pathogens listed in Appendix B of the NIH Guidelines - Classification of Human Etiologic Agents on the Basis of Hazard. -For biological agents affecting humans that have not been assigned a Risk Group in the NIH Guidelines, refer to the current edition of Biosafety in Microbiological and Biomedical Laboratories (BMBL). In such cases, agents affecting humans that are recommended to be handled at Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) or Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4) per the BMBL guidance are subject to this Policy. -Biological agents added during future updates to the Implementation Guidance as specified in Sections 7 and 8.

Category 2 (very dangerous, requires lots of oversight):

4.2.1 Biological Agents within Scope of Category 2 Research: A PPP, or any pathogen that will be modified in such a way that is reasonably anticipated to result in a PPP.

That’s it! It’s a PPP if we say it is a PPP. It’s what the experts deem to be a PPP, shut up and stop asking questions…

On the question of what type of activity with the Category 1 or 2 agents might classify as DURC:

Research within the scope of Category 1 are those experimental outcomes with a biological agent or toxin outlined in Section 4.1.1 that are reasonably anticipated to: i. Increase transmissibility of a pathogen within or between host species; ii. Increase the virulence of a pathogen or convey virulence to a non-pathogen; iii. Increase the toxicity of a known toxin or produce a novel toxin; iv. Increase the stability of a pathogen or toxin in the environment, or increase the ability to disseminate a pathogen or toxin; v. Alter the host range or tropism of a pathogen or toxin; vi. Decrease the ability for a human or veterinary pathogen or toxin to be detected using standard diagnostic or analytical methods; vii. Increase resistance of a pathogen or toxin to clinical and/or veterinary prophylactic or therapeutic interventions; viii. Alter a human or veterinary pathogen or toxin to disrupt the effectiveness of preexisting immunity, via immunization or natural infection, against the pathogen or toxin; or ix. Enhance the susceptibility of a host population to a pathogen or toxin.

This is the same for Category 2, plus one other item:

Generate, use, reconstitute, or transfer an eradicated or extinct PPP, or a previously identified PEPP.

As with all well-crafted lies, not all of the above is total hogwash: some of it utilizes technically feasible, standard chemistry approaches. For example, items iii and iv - it is possible to make more poisonous toxin by making it more pure, concentrated, or to produce a novel toxin by mixing a few of them together, purifying, stabilizing, etc… and one can also design methods to preserve toxins for more effective delivery, such as making lipid envelopes (LNP), hydrogel formulations, other formulations that can be deployed by a variety of methods. It has been my strong hypothesis that to the extent that some unvaccinated people got unique and characteristic symptoms of “covid” (I did), these were produced as a result of this type of chemical synthetic poisons. So, yes, bioterrorism is real and is funded by the government. However, deployment of poison is not a pandemic and cannot produce one. And NO, you cannot “vaccinate” for poisoning with chemical agents.

In conclusion, this policy document is largely a piece of government propaganda and justification of the usual - fraud, abuse of public trust, waste of public money, and pretense of “oversight” which ultimately hinges on “reasonable beliefs” of the anointed science priests. It’s a government tentacle, which threatens to grow and mutate into yet another full blown federal agency that is free to pillage our resources and face no liability for any damage they cause. Let’s instead work to stop the pandemic of the government from happening, we are much safer when there is less of it around. In the meantime, I hope this post helped alleviate at least some of your concerns with the mythological beasts, the GOF pandemic viruses.

