The Control Group

lead by Joy Garner. The study is titled "Health versus Disorder, Disease, and Death: Unvaccinated Persons Are Incommensurably Healthier than Vaccinated" and was peer reviewed and published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice and Research.

Like many, I have been bamboozled to believe vaccinations in general were a good idea based on scientific evidence. I never examined the evidence myself and simply trusted “the experts” as I was busy with many other aspects of my life and work. I was wrong. Vaccination agenda in general has been based on hiding the evidence and massive scientific fraud perpetrated for decades.

I have read numerous scientific papers in my career, and this one is some of the most impressive research I have seen. I have revised my opinions on the utility and risks of vaccinations. I invite you to read this study/watch video and make your own conclusions.

The study is primary research that collected a substantial random sample of surveys from entirely unvaccinated population in the US (approximately 800,000 people). Results from the 2019/2020 nationwide Control Group Survey of Unvaccinated Americans (CGS) show that those refusing vaccines are thriving while those accepting them are being injured and met with a multiplicity of grave injuries as well as sudden unexpected death. This survey quantified the long-term health risks of total vaccine avoidance against the health outcomes observed in the 99.74% vaccine-exposed American population. Based upon the sample sizes for the controls vs. the exposed population, the p-values and odds ratios evidence the astronomical odds against the innocence of vaccines as the actual cause of well over 90% of the disabling and life-threatening chronic conditions suffered by Americans. The true “controls” (calculated to represent 0.26% of the population in 2020) have established the baseline disease risk incurred by those without exposure to vaccination. The null hypothesis, that no significant difference would be found between vaccinated vs. unvaccinated persons in heart disease, diabetes, digestive disorders, eczema, asthma, allergies, developmental disabilities, birth defects, epilepsy, autism, ADHD, cancers, and arthritis, is rejected with overwhelming statistical confidence and power in every single contrast. Because 99.74% of the U.S. population is vaccine-exposed, published national disease rates invariably reflect the frequency of observed negative outcomes arising from exposure to vaccines. The Control Group comparison graphs lead to the inescapable conclusion, and near mathematical certainty, that vaccine exposure is the actual cause of the observed disparity in health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. Vaccines are NOT moving the population toward better health, as suggested by the World Health Organization and the US Department of Health & Human Services, but rather toward epidemic levels of lifelong debilitating chronic disorders.

Findings by Nanomaterials expert Dr. Antonietta Gatti:

Additional very important papers by the Italian scientists and nanomaterials expert, Dr. Antonietta Gatti demonstrate that ALL vaccines have high levels of toxic metal contaminations, and that aluminum nanoparticles were found in the autopsy of brain samples of babies who were stillborn or died from SIDS.

