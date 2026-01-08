This post is too long for email, please read in the app. I have created an executive summary section and an infographic (using AI) to help you navigate this information.

It has been previously reported by various sources that an average pediatrics practice cannot stay in business without poisoning children with full CDC’s schedule of injections. I decided to make an in-depth analysis of the payment streams as the money flows drive the observed behaviors of the participants of the poisoning system.

Update 1: After I wrote and scheduled this post, the HHS/Centers for Medicare-Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a new directive for 2026 with respect to mandatory reporting of children’s vaccination status from state Medicaid and CHIP programs, which I believe is an overall positive step to reform of the perverse pay-to-vax scheme at the state level. However, this step has been immediately misrepresented by many MAHA-aligned accounts, including, very unfortunately The Defender (CHD publication). Despite the claims that the federal government will now stop paying to pediatricians to vaccinate, this new directive from CMS does nothing with regard to the payments and bonuses for vaccinations at the state Medicaid level, because CMS does not make these payments. The letter itself makes it clear! CMS only “discourages” the states from paying to vax via state Medicaid programs, because CMS is not in charge of these payments:

Pointedly, the letter said NOTHING about stopping the federal pay-to-vax program - VFC (explained below in this article).

Furthermore, some very concerning language has been added to this letter, about collecting information on vaccine decision making and religious preferences.

Update 2: On January 5, CDC revised the recommended childhood poisoning schedule from ~80 doses to “only” ~30 doses. This is, of course, very good news. The chart credit to Nicolas Hulscher from McCullough Foundation:

Vaccines that remain “routine” are IMO highly poisonous ones: MMR, DTaP, Polio, Hib, Pneumococcal, Varicella and HPV (reduced from 2 doses to 1). No news on how this change affects HEDIS measures and payment structures discussed in this article. I strongly suspect that it does not, and the pediatricians will continue bullying and lying to parents, especially in states like CA, NY, IL, which are rolling out their own “schedules”. I will try to research this topic further in future articles.

Executive Summary:

This post examines the perverse financial incentives and “pay-to-vax” mechanisms that underlie the greatest human tragedy in known history - mass poisoning of several generations of children with unregulated, liability-free poisons, aka “vaccines”. Payment mechanisms enforcing full CDC vaccination schedule and annual boosters (such as flu shots and covid shots) include federal (Medicaid), state (Medicaid and CHIP), local (Section 317) and private insurers schemes. An average pediatric practice obtains approximately 25% of the total annal revenue from direct vaccine reimbursement or administration fees. However, the impact on the profit from vaccine revenues is much greater than 25%. This is because numerous “incentive” schemes exist, incentivizing extremely high % of “vaccine coverage”, and pay “bump-ups” or premium rates on the entire billing of the pediatric practice which achieves these coverage rates. Other schemes (e.g. “combo 10”) offer bonus payments for vaccinating every child with all CDC schedule AND an annual flu shot. The HHS pays grants directly to local health departments to run vaccination clinics and push more vaccination coverage. In total, depending on the mix of the practice (Medicaid vs private insurance), the annual payment per physician can amount to $75,000-$250,000 per physician. An average pediatric practice simply CANNOT stay in business without “pay-to-vax” schemes.

The Infographic:

“Pay-to-vax” mechanisms and estimates of the bottom line impact for a typical pediatric practice in the US. This table is generated by AI and doesn’t include “everything” (it’s overwhelming as it is). For example, direct grants from HHS to local health departments to run vaccine clinics (Section 317) are not included here.

Detailed Analysis

On the heels of “revolutionary” (if you listen to MAHA) or “unconscionable” (if you read the screeching from the other side) most recent changes to the CDC schedule… not much changed in the Labor and Delivery (L&D) departments where the bullets poison darts are shot at nearly every newborn in this country. Here is a recent report from the field by Dr. Madhava Setty, who is an anesthesiologist. Yes, there is an increase in vaccine refusals by the new parents, but noticeably, the hospitals do not update their Vaccine Information Sheets for HepB, hoping to catch (the vast majority) of unaware parents, and do not inform the nurses and doctors about the “new, revolutionary, MAHA CDC recommendations”.

The nurses proceed to push the shots on newborns. When confronted with any information that contradicts the “see baby shoot baby” protocol, they affect ignorance, roll their eyes or, alternatively, affect a “preference” for the American Academy of Pediatrics “recommendations”. NO, they are not stupid! And they are not unaware of science or safety (they see the damage first hand). They simply don’t care about science, or your dead and disabled children because they are not paid to care, they are paid to do the opposite. Literally. Behold how this works.

The enforcement of the children’s poisoning system is not “science” or “CDC recommendations”. It is money.

The economic machinery is fragmented, complex and opaque by design. For example, Dr. Setty being anesthesiologist does not administer nor bill for vaccines. So, even while being an insider in the hospital system and utilizing its billing machinery, he is likely unaware of how vaccines are a major profit center in pediatrics. For private pediatric practices, where the majority of American children obtain primary care, vaccination is not merely a clinical service but a dominant business unit that accounts for at least ~25% of total gross revenue (that’s the minimum of what the pro-vax, mainstream sources admit to).

There is an entire industry of business consultants that teach pediatricians how to make profit by vaccinating. Here is one source explaining how to increase profits in pediatrics via vaccines. Some of these consultants claim that yes, pediatric practices make approximately ~25% in revenue from vaccines, but the margins are very low! They even claim that the margins maybe negative. Well, in that case, why do the business gurus recommend a line of business where the more you sell, the less you make? A business owner may claim they lose money on a product line, but a managerial accounting look often reveals an opposite picture. True cost accounting is tricky.

The Money Flows.

We are going to examine several categories of the financial flows associated with pediatric vaccinations: (1) the “foundational” funding provided by federal, state, and commercial entities; (2) the operational revenue, including the specific coding methodologies (e.g., component-based billing) and the targets that trigger value-based payments; and (3) the resulting revenue and profit estimates for pediatric practices.

The analysis of these money flows demonstrates that the financial viability of a pediatric vaccination program is rarely sustained by the reimbursement for the vaccine product itself. In the private sector, product reimbursement is largely a “pass-through” designed to cover acquisition costs, while in the public sector, the product is provided in-kind with zero markup. Consequently, the economic health of a practice hinges on the administration fee—the payment for the service of vaccination—and the increasingly critical performance-based incentives tied to population health targets.

These incentives, designed based on the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) “quality measures”, create “revenue cliffs” where a fractional difference in vaccination rates can determine whether a practice receives substantial bonus payments or faces financial hardships. Here are a couple of examples of the “performance-based” plans, by Illinois and Michigan - Meridian Pay for Performance (P4P) Program. I will discuss them further below.

We need to digress - what is HEDIS?

The Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) is a comprehensive set of performance measures developed and maintained by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) to evaluate the quality of care provided by health plans in the United States. HEDIS includes over 90 measures across six domains: Effectiveness of Care, Access/Availability of Care, Experience of Care, Utilization and Risk Adjusted Utilization, Health Plan Descriptive Information, and Measures Reported Using Electronic Clinical Data Systems. These measures cover a wide range of health issues, including cancer screenings (e.g., breast, colorectal, and cervical cancer), diabetes management (e.g., eye exams, kidney health, and glycemic status), heart disease (e.g., blood pressure control), immunizations (for children and adolescents), mental health care (e.g., follow-up after hospitalization or emergency department visits), and preventive services such as prenatal and well-child care.

HEDIS measures are used by more than 90% of U.S. health plans, with results often used for public reporting, accreditation, and comparisons between health plans. The data is collected through administrative claims, medical records, pharmacy data, and increasingly through electronic clinical data systems (ECDS), which allow for more accurate and timely reporting. Some measures are weighted more heavily in overall performance scores; for example, outcome and intermediate outcome measures like blood pressure control for patients with diabetes (BPD) and glycemic status assessment for diabetes (GSD) are triple-weighted, meaning they have a greater impact on a health plan’s quality score. HEDIS results are audited by NCQA-approved firms to ensure validity and reliability, and they are used by organizations like CMS and U.S. News & World Report to evaluate and rank health plans.

I should point out that HEDIS is awfully close to the words like “hideous”, “heinous” etc. which relate to Hades - in Greek and Roman mythology Hades is both the name for the underworld, and the god of the dead and, interestingly, the riches!

How absolutely spot on to name the system that controls the foot soldiers of the ‘deathcare' military-industrial complex to simultaneously produce the disease and death and make money doing so - HEDIS/”Hades”!

Back to the main topic of this post, let’s look at the specific revenue streams. Rest assured, there is a substantial bounty on the head of your child, any time you have a health encounter with the system that utilizes the incentive structures not dissimilar to those of the drug/human trafficking cartels.

1. Federal Funding: The Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program

The cornerstone of the U.S. pediatric immunization financing system is the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. Established by Congress in 1993, the VFC program fundamentally alters the economic relationship between the provider and the vaccine product. It creates a bifurcated inventory system within the pediatric office, separating patients into two distinct financial classes: those for whom the vaccine is a free, federally supplied commodity, and those for whom it is a purchased asset.

The VFC program operates as a federal “entitlement”, meaning that eligible children have a statutory right to receive vaccines at no cost for the product itself. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acts as the centralized purchaser, negotiating contracts with vaccine manufacturers (e.g., Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi, GSK) to buy vaccines at a significant discount—estimated to be 40-50% lower than the private sector catalog price. These vaccines are then distributed to state and territorial health departments, which in turn ship them directly to enrolled private provider offices.

For the pediatric practice, this mechanism has several financial implications.

Zero Cost of Goods Sold (COGS): The practice does not pay for VFC inventory. It receives the vials free of charge.

Zero Reported Revenue: Because the practice did not purchase the vaccine, it is it is not allowed to bill for the cost of the vaccine. The “price” of the vaccine on a VFC claim is always $0.00. This fact is used by the vaccination propagandists to claim that the doctors are not compensated and are vaccinating because “all doctors believe in vaccines! we all die if we don’t have our precious vaccines, reeeeee!” However, these vaccinations DO count toward pay-to-vax incentive schemes at the federal, state and local level which are discussed below. Therefore, the pediatricians indeed earn nearly pure profit on the government-provides cost-free [poison] injections by zealously pursuing the incentive targets set up in the HEDIS system.

Despite claiming these injections are free, the providers are still allowed to charge an administration fee for the VFC product. The fees vary by state (state vaccination funding is further discussed below). For example, in Wisconsin: The administration fee cap is set at $20.83 per vaccine, in California - $26.03. In Hawaii the fee varies ($18-$25).

The flow of federal vaccines is restricted to specific populations (poor, indigenous). This separated flow also makes it easier to target those populations for eugenics - e.g., shipping more toxic lots, forcing more vaccinations via incentives, etc.

2. State Funding: Medicaid and CHIP

While the federal VFC program provides the free supply of vaccines, State Medicaid programs provide the payment for the act of vaccination for the lowest-income children. State Medicaid agencies have broad latitude in how they structure vaccine payments, leading to a diverse array of reimbursement models and increased opacity.

Historically, many state Medicaid programs paid administration fees as low as $2 to $10 per injection, rates that were widely criticized for failing to cover overhead.

The “Bump”: The Affordable Care Act (ACA) temporarily mandated that Medicaid pay primary care services at Medicare rates (the “Medicaid Parity Bump”) in 2013-2014. While the federal mandate expired, some states elected to maintain higher rates to preserve provider networks.

Low-Reimbursement States: Some jurisdictions continue to pay rates near the minimum. For example, Missouri’s administration fee has historically been effectively capped at the lower end of the spectrum.

High-Reimbursement States: Other states utilize their fee schedules to incentivize participation. New York Medicaid reimburses $25.10 for the administration of VFC-available vaccines to members under 19. This rate is specifically designed to support provider viability in a high-cost environment. Similarly, California’s Medi-Cal Rx has increased its pharmacy administration fee to $9.00.

The Hybrid Model: If the children are not poor enough for Medicaid, they can be CHIP[ed]

The Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) sits between Medicaid and commercial insurance. Its funding flow depends on the state’s structural decision:

Medicaid Expansion CHIP: In the states that offer Medicate Expansion, CHIP operates essentially as Medicaid. Providers use VFC cost free stock of injectable poisons and bill the state admin fee.

Separate CHIP: In states with separate CHIP programs, the children may not be VFC-eligible. In this scenario, the provider must purchase vaccines (using private funds) and bill the CHIP insurer for both the product and the administration, similar to a commercial payer.

Update: After I wrote and scheduled this post, the HHS/Centers for Medicare-Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a new directive for 2026 with respect to mandatory reporting of children’s vaccination status from state Medicaid and CHIP programs, which I believe is a positive step to reform of the perverse pay-to-vax scheme at the state level. This change applies to the reporting starting in 2026. Since the introduction of Affordable Care Act, all state Medicaid programs have been obligated to report “quality metrics” to CMS. This was justified in the law for ostensible reason of “improving healthcare” but in reality this is a way to force the states to send your private health data to the feds and enable more spying on, tracking, bullying and coercion of Medicaid patients. Of course it resulted in no improvement of health of the population, but the exact opposite of it. Part of this mandatory requirement has been mandatory childhood immunization reporting. Under the new HHS policies, the letter sent to the State Health Officers on December 30, 2025, this is no longer mandatory:

Updates to the 2026 Core Sets Under section 1139A(b)(5) of the Act, the Secretary has discretion to make changes to the Core Sets that he deems best to improve and strengthen the Core Sets. Pursuant to this discretion, CMS is removing the following four measures related to pediatric and prenatal immunization status from the 2026 Child and Adult Core Sets.20 • Childhood Immunization Status (CIS-CH) • Immunizations for Adolescents (IMA-CH) • Prenatal Immunization Status: Under Age 21 (PRS-CH) • Prenatal Immunization Status: Age 21 and Older (PRS-AD) […] In 2026 and beyond, CMS will explore options to facilitate the development of new vaccine measures that capture information about whether parents and families were informed about vaccine choices, vaccine safety and side effects, and alternative vaccine schedules.

In general, I view this as good news. The less pressure to “collect immunization data” the better. However, it is important to note that this new policy does not affect the “pay to vax” schemes at the state Medicaid level. The federal agencies are not funding these schemes, these are state-level payments. Another, IMO, worrisome aspect of this policy is the following language in the CMS letter:

CMS plans to engage with stakeholders, including states, quality measure stewards, immunization registry managers, providers, and electronic health record vendors to learn how new measures could capture person and family preferences related to vaccines. CMS will also explore how religious exemptions for vaccinations can be accounted for in the data and the subsequent measures.

They are not planning to leave your private decisions about your health and your children’s health alone! Don’t even dream that. They now want to “capture” exactly what you think about vaccines, how you decide whether to poison your kids or not, and also your religious beliefs on this matter! This is a roundabout way to get more data, more intrusion in privacy and more targeting for various “measures” and “countermeasures” both at the individual, state and county level. By having this information at the fed/state fingertips, next “pandemics” (i.e. deployment of chemical weapons) can be potentially more effectively targeted to certain locations, for instance, those that tend to have anti-vax “preferences”. Then vaccine propaganda or hospital kidnap and battery protocols can be more effectively targeted, too. These and many other tactics can be developed once the government has this information on you, your family or your community.

Finally, this directive about mandatory data collection by the feds from the states is an “administrative rule change”. It can be easily revised by the next administrations (what do you think the Democrats will do once they are in power?) Subsequently, Medicaid will be collecting BOTH, the mandatory immunization data and the refuseniks data, “preferences” and religious views! Ta-da. Isn’t government healthcare great?

I am panning to research the topic of “mandatory health quality metrics” (i.e. hoovering up your health data to centralized federal databases) in future posts.

3. Private Insurance Funding of Pediatric Vaccines

The private sector, comprising commercial health insurers (e.g., Blue Cross Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Cigna), operates on a different financial model known as “Buy and Bill.” For the pediatric practice, this stream represents the highest potential revenue. Unlike the “in-kind” VFC model, commercial vaccination requires the pediatric practice to act as a pharmacy.

The practice uses its own money (or credit) to purchase vaccines directly from manufacturers or wholesalers. A typical pediatric practice may have $50,000 to $100,000 invested in vaccine inventory at any moment. These vaccines must be stored separately from VFC stock (though “virtual separation” is allowed in some jurisdictions with advanced tracking).

Reimbursement (Revenue and Profit): After administration, the practice bills the insurer for the vaccine product and the administration service. The insurer reimburses the practice days or weeks later. The revenue from the vaccine product itself is designed to cover the acquisition cost plus a margin for “carrying costs” (refrigeration, insurance, breakage, opportunity cost of capital).

Commercial payers typically set reimbursement rates based on one of two benchmarks. Average Sales Price (ASP) is a calculated average of what buyers actually pay. Reimbursement is often ASP + 6% (similar to Medicare Part B methodology) or a percentage of the CDC Private Sector List Price (e.g., 120% of CDC List).

The profitability of the “Buy and Bill” model hinges on the practice’s ability to buy below the reimbursement rate. For this reason, most pediatricians join Physician Buying Groups (PBGs or GPOs) to aggregate purchasing power. These groups negotiate discounts of 2% to 15% off the manufacturer’s list price.

The financial “win” for the practice is the spread between the discounted GPO price they pay and the fixed fee schedule the insurer pays. For example, if the insurer pays $100 for a dose (based on List Price), and the practice buys it for $85 (GPO price), the $15 margin subsidizes the overhead of the vaccine program.

GPO pricing can improve gross margins on vaccine product from -4% (at list price) to +20% to +24% a very nice profit margin just on the product alone, indeed!

Next, administration fees are added on top of that profit. Commercial administration fees are generally significantly higher than Medicaid rates, often subsidizing the losses incurred on the public side. Here is where component-based billing really juices up the pediatric profit streams:

Commercial payers typically pay $25 to $40 per “component” .

Component-Based Billing: Crucially, commercial payers often recognize CPT 90461 (each additional component). This means a combination vaccine like Pentacel (DTaP-IPV-Hib) generates multiple administration payments for a single injection! Is anyone surprised that single vaccines for measles or for pertussis are not available in the US? This is the answer - bundling creates practically 100% profit from “components” of a single injection. This structural difference makes a commercially insured child significantly more financially valuable to the practice than a Medicaid-insured child for the exact same clinical encounter.

Some examples of major payer policies and incentive schemes below:

UnitedHealthcare: reimburses for vaccine administration in accordance with ACA preventive mandates (zero cost share).

Blue Cross Blue Shield: Often leads the market in “Value-Based” add-ons. In addition to the regular reimbursement payments, they operate extensive Quality Incentive Programs (QIP) that provide bonus payments for meeting HEDIS vaccination coverage targets, effectively topping up the per-shot revenue. [references here and here.

Aetna: Utilizes distinct coding incentives, such as a $25 bonus for using specific CPT codes for HEDIS measures like Rotavirus and Influenza.

4. “The Safety Net”: Section 317 and Local Programs

If you thought the “safety net” referred to children’s health, lol! The concern here is to make sure the pediatric practices remain safely tethered to the HHS/CDC/NIH/pharma drug cartel. These measures are designed to close the gap for those who are uninsured adults or do not fit neatly into VFC categories. This gap is filled by Section 317 of the Public Health Service Act. The measures include:

Discretionary Grants by HHS Secretary to Local Health Departments

“Section 317” funds are discretionary federal grants awarded to states and localities. Importantly, it represents yet another mechanism ensuring compliance for faking pandemics and deployment of “countermeasures” disguised as vaccines. In specific declared “public health emergencies” (e.g., a [faked] measles outbreak or the [faked] COVID-19 pandemic), states may “deputize” private providers to administer Section 317 vaccine to broad populations, thus funneling extra cash into the pediatricians’ pockets to endure that every child within reach is continuously hunted for extra injections.

It removes already nearly completely removed liability for vaccine injury or death into the PREP Act liability shield territory. This mechanism can be potentially used to covertly shift any 1986 NVICP-covered vaccines to the CICP (countermeasures) black hole by announcing local “emergencies” due to fabricated “outbreaks”.

Section 317 of the Public Health Service Act is codified at 42 U.S. Code § 247b and authorizes the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, acting through the CDC, to support programs for the prevention and control of communicable diseases, including immunization grants, vaccine purchases, data collection, technical assistance, and related activities.

These funds flow primarily to Local Health Departments (LHDs) to pay for their vaccine clinics.

5. The Juiced-Up “Counseling” Billing Codes: 90460 and 90461

Pediatricians are allowed to bill at higher rates for administering vaccinations vs. any other injections. The two codes carry higher Relative Value Units (RVUs) than standard injection codes. It is claimed that the physician’s time spent “counseling” the parent on risks and benefits. The “counseling” of course involves harassing, bullying and verbally manipulating the parents to inject the child, and threatening to drop them from practice and/or report them to Child Protective Services if they refuse. A whole separate industry of management consultants receive millions in HHS grants to design “nudging” manipulation tactics. The CDC commissar masquerading as a “local mom” here on Substack is one such “nudging” unit (#1 in “Science” on Substack). This is totally organic and not astroturfed, you conspiracists!

Yes, it takes time to bully a mother into permanently damaging her child, or manipulate grandma into martyrdom in exchange for the right to visit her grandkids, and so that’s what doctors get extra rewards for:

Now we get to the most interesting part - “the incentives”.

6. Incentive Structures: “Targets and Triggers” [like in weapons targeting and trigger pulling]

In the era of “Value-Based Care”, aka “dollar-dollar-bills”, a substantial portion of pediatric revenue—often the portion that constitutes the actual profit margin[!!!]—is tied to performance targets. Payers utilize “Pay-for-Performance” (P4P) models to incentivize high vaccination rates.

“HEDIS (aka Hell/Hades) Measures” serve as the Central Bank of Vaccinations clearance mechanism:

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) establishes HEDIS measures, which act as the industry standard for these incentives.

HEDIS Target 1: Childhood Immunization Status (CIS): This measure tracks children who turn 2 years old during the measurement year. Compliance requires the child to have received specific series by their 2nd birthday.

Combo 3: The baseline target (DTaP, IPV, MMR, Hib, HepB, VZV, PCV).

Combo 10: The “Gold Standard” for high-value bonuses. It includes Combo 3 + Hepatitis A + Rotavirus + Influenza . The “Flu Trap”: Combo 10 is notoriously difficult to achieve because of the influenza requirement. A child missing a flu shot in the specific window triggers a failure for the entire measure, threatening the practice’s bonus for that patient [reference here and here].



HEDIS Target 2: Immunizations for Adolescents (IMA): Tracks adolescents turning 13 years old.

Combo 2: Meningococcal (MCV4), Tdap, and HPV. HPV Weighting: Payers increasingly weight HPV completion heavily in bonus calculations due to its lower historical adherence (because too many people became aware of the harms caused by Gardasil).



Payment Trigger Mechanisms: Payers structure these incentives as “cliffs” or tiered thresholds, creating massive financial leverage at specific percentages.

The Percentile Mechanism: Tier 1 (50th Percentile): The entry-level threshold. Reaching this might trigger a small bonus (e.g., $15 - $50 per compliant member). Tier 2 (75th Percentile): The “Target” zone. Reaching this often doubles the payment (e.g., $30 - $75 per member). Tier 3 (90th Percentile): The “Excellence” zone. Reaching this triggers the maximum payout (e.g., $50 - $120 per member).

Example (Meridian Medicaid, MI): For the CIS-Combo 10 measure: 50th Percentile trigger: $50 per child per shot. 90th Percentile trigger: $120 per child per shot. Bottom line impact: For a practice with 100 eligible toddlers, improving from the 49th percentile (zero bonus) to the 90th percentile generates $12,000 in pure profit.

Per Member Per Month (PMPM) Uplifts: Some payers apply the bonus to the entire patient roster, not just the vaccinated ones. Achieving a CIS-Combo 10 rate in the 75th percentile might unlock a $1.00 PMPM bonus on the practice’s entire attributed population (generating thousands of pure profit dollars).

Example: A practice with 2,000 attributed members receives $2,000 per month ($24,000/year) simply for maintaining high vaccination rates. This creates a strong incentive for “denominator management”—ensuring that patients who have left the practice are removed from the roster so they don’t drag down the percentage. [Reference here.]

Fee Schedule Multipliers: High-vaccination practices may receive an uplift on their standard fee-for-service rates. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, for example, offers a Value-Based Reimbursement (VBR) uplift of 105% to 115% of the standard fee schedule for practices that meet PCMH and vaccination “quality targets”. This means every claim—sick visits, well checks, and vaccines—is paid at a premium, magnifying the value leverage of the immunization program across the entire business.

“Gap Closure” Bounties: Some payers offer transactional bonuses. Aetna Better Health of Florida offered a $25 incentive for every claim that included specific CPT codes indicating a completed vaccine series (e.g., Rotavirus). This “bounty” model provides immediate cash flow reinforcement for “closing care gaps” (shooting children on schedule).

7. Ultimate Revenue and Profit Composition

Despite claims that doctors somehow unanimously believe in life saving vaccines, what they really truly unanimously believe is their paychecks. Yes, the money is MUCH more valuable to them than the life and health of your child. Vaccine-related revenue is a pillar of the pediatric business model. As we already discussed above, vaccination revenues account for at least 20% to 25% of a typical pediatric practice’s total gross revenue.

Based on average practice sizes (1,500–2,000 patients) and typical payer mixes, we can construct representative revenue profiles.

Medicaid Revenue:

For a practice with a heavy Medicaid load (e.g., 60%), vaccine administration might generate $60,000 - $80,000 annually per FTE physician.

Commercial Revenue:

For a practice with a robust commercial patient base, annual vaccine revenue can exceed $250,000 per physician (gross), with net contribution (after drug cost) in the $80,000 - $100,000 range.

The “Incentive” Top-Up

A high-vaccinating practice hitting 90th percentile targets across all major payers can generate an additional $20,000 to $50,000 annually per physician in quality bonuses. This revenue is often pure profit, as the fixed costs of vaccination have already been covered by the FFS payments.

8. Special note on COVID shots for children, and why they are still being pushed - it’s the $$$, silly!

The COVID-19 [faked] “pandemic”, thankfully, caused a sharp drop in routine pediatric visits and associated vaccine revenue (down ~14-20% in 2020). While volumes have since rebounded, the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine for children brought a new CPT code (90480) with a standardized, higher administration fee (~$40). As of 2024, many commercial and Medicaid payers continue to reimburse this specific code at a premium, despite the CDC “not recommending it” for children anymore. The fights in press and on social media that you see, never bring up this issue of money. They always want to you fight over “science”, while the cash is flowing into the agendas that, typically, both political parties and corporate sector align with.

In conclusion, this information is crucial for understanding the real drivers of the predatory behavior of pediatricians (and any other vax pushers in white coats). No, it’s not because they love children or believe in vaccines - it’s because they love their paychecks, believe in money, and are forced to shoot our children on the ever-ballooning CDC schedule by a predatory government-corporate cartel using perverse financial incentives. Please share and discuss this information with your friends and family.

Art for today: Two Roses, oil on panel, 9x12 in.