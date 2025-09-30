As of September 30, 2025, the White House is reported to be planning to announce the launch of “TrumpRx”, a new direct-to-consumer online platform designed to enable Americans to purchase prescription medications at discounted prices. The TrumpRx platform will allow patients to search for specific medications and connect them with platforms selling the drugs at lower costs. The website aims to simplify the process of obtaining medications and reduce out-of-pocket expenses for consumers per Investing.com

In this deal, Pfizer has agreed to offer several of its medications at reduced prices through Medicaid. This is touted as benefiting up to 100 million patients, except patients on Medicaid do not pay for their drugs, so the “benefit” is not for these patients at all, it is for the Medicaid budget only. Additionally, Pfizer was shaken down along with other pharmas to “invest” in the US, by building plants to manufacture more poison domestically and thus beef-up the control over the state and local legislators. Under this shakedown plan, Pfizer is to invest $70 billion in U.S. drug manufacturing, which helps secure its exemption from new 100% tariffs imposed on companies not producing domestically. While Pfizer is the first major drug company to respond, it remains unclear whether other pharmaceutical companies will participate in the TrumpRx initiative. The operational details, including prescription verification, shipping regulations, and the platform’s compliance with healthcare laws, have not been fully disclosed per Wall Street Journal.

This deal benefits nobody. Yes, it will provide contracts for construction, equipment and some jobs (very few given automation levels in drug manufacturing) but it chains all the local authorities to enforcing the “next con-demic” and other deadly nonsense they have in the pipeline. In other words, they want to pay local communities to poison our children in exchange for “jobs”.

Now, my readers know that this newsletter is not just going to rehash narratives from either political camp, so here is my analysis of what is transpiring.

About the TrumpRx deal specifics:

About a year ago, it was reported that Pfizer is planning to launch a direct to consumer website:

Pfizer may be the next pharma giant to launch a direct-to-consumer platform. The company applied in April to trademark “Pfizer for All” for a number of uses, including online retail pharmacy services and mobile software to provide information and resources to patients. The trademark application was first reported by the Financial Times. Unnamed sources told the FT in May that Pfizer was working on an online platform for ordering products such as its Covid-19 antiviral Paxlovid and migraine treatment Zavzpret. According to the application, the intended retail pharmacy services include “mail order pharmacy services; online retail pharmacy services; online retail pharmacy services for ordering, purchase, and delivery of pharmaceuticals; appointment scheduling services in the field of medicine and telehealth; pharmaceutical services, namely, processing online and telephone prescription orders in retail and central fill pharmacies.”

Clearly, Pfizer was attempting to plug the stunning revenue and stock collapse after murdering and injuring millions of people with their covid shot and having a pipeline filled with vaporware which investors no longer trust very much. They planned the website and then sent lobbyists to regulators at the Trump admin. These negotiations resulted in Trump skimming off the top by licensing his name to what was supposed to be the “Pfizer-for-All” website.

Licensing the Trump name for commercial purposes is generally handled through Trump Organization’s licensing agreements, which are private contracts negotiated on a case-by-case basis. While exact terms are often confidential, there is some publicly reported information from past deals, real estate projects, consumer products, and endorsements. I asked ChatGPT to produce a summary of the typical licensing terms:

Typical deal structure:

Licensor: Trump Organization (or an affiliated company).

Licensee: Third-party company wanting to use “Trump” branding on real estate, consumer products, or services.

Scope: Can include trademarks for real estate, consumer goods (clothing, beverages, furniture), hotels, golf courses, or media ventures.

Revenue model: Usually a royalty-based agreement tied to sales, revenue, or a fixed annual fee.

Reported Terms from Past Deals:

Royalty Rates: 3–5% of gross revenue , though some high-profile real estate or product licensing deals could go higher. For consumer products (like Trump-branded vodka or ties), flat fees or percentage royalties in the low single digits of wholesale revenue were common.

Upfront Fees / Minimum Guarantees: often ranging from tens of thousands to several million dollars depending on brand exposure and product category.

Duration: Typically multi-year, e.g., 5–10 years , with renewal options.

Quality Control / Brand Standards: Trump Organization often requires licensees to maintain certain quality standards, approve designs, signage, and marketing, and reserve the right to terminate the license for brand-damaging behavior.

Examples of Past Licensing Deals Include:

Trump Hotels / Real Estate: Trump Organization licensed the name to developers of towers in India, Turkey, Canada, and other countries, typically receiving royalties based on apartment sales or hotel revenue.

Consumer Products: Trump Vodka, Trump Steaks, Trump-branded furniture — license agreements with consumer product companies reportedly involved 3–5% royalty on wholesale revenue , plus quality control clauses.

Media / Entertainment: The Apprentice TV show: licensing and production contracts often included profit-sharing and brand licensing for merchandise.



Given the typical terms of the Trump name licensing, this is what TrumpRx deal with Pfizer is likely worth directly to Trump and his family and political organization:

Estimated TrumpRx License Deal

Royalty rate: 3–5% of gross revenueBased on consumer product benchmarks; platform is high visibility, high volume, so 5% is plausible.

Annual royalty: $75M–$500M. (If gross revenue = $2.5–$10B).

Upfront /signing fee: $5M–$20M

Concluding thoughts.

Overall, I see this as good news manifesting: the criminal cartel masquerading as a democracy in the US is down to the last desperate attempt to project some sort of power via a Potemkin-American Economic Prosperity show. The desperation is palpable in the reality that Trump is personally shaking down the companies for gigantic kickbacks to the Trump Organization, and he is not bothering to hide it very well. As we have learned from Arnold Toynbee study of history, a collapsing empire will inevitably attempt to arrest the collapse by establishing a totalitarian regime, wherein monopolistic commercial interest is solidly fused with the political/government interest and military enforcement. This is evident in the Trump-Pfizer deal among many other moves made by the regime. As we also learned from Toynbee, these attempts are typically not successful and the empire ultimately fractures and dissolves anyway. Temporary totalitarian/fascist regimes are possible, however, so this is what I want everyone to keep in mind and focus on in your personal decisions and planning.

