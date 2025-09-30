Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
10h

Rudolf Weigl who created the first Typhus Vaccine did so using Concentration Camp inmates uder The Nazi Occupation in Galicia Ukraine under the eye of a certain Freiher von der Leyen.

Yes... Ursula von der Leyen's husband's Granddad.

Her Husband worked for Orgensys.

And she did a deal with Pfizer.

They are all one scumbag Mafia... the lot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 replies
Jones's avatar
Jones
10h

Don’t worry there will still be people out there who’ll claim Trump is playing 5D chess and to “trust the plan”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
156 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture