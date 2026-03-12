Dear Readers,

This is Part 2 of my report. Part 1 is here.

I would like to thank my reader Mike who made a transcript and auto translation from the court video. Peter Stassen was able to review and correct the translation last night. We will issue a subtitled video as soon as possible. In the meantime, some subtitled videos are already popping on the internet, however, please make sure to use this document as the “correct” text of what was said in court:

Download pdf

Peter Stassen, plaintiff’s sole counsel.

For context, the Court of Appeal in the Amsterdam is one level below the High Court (or equivalent to the Supreme Court in the US). As Peter explained to me, while the Netherlands has a Constitution, it does not have any constitutional court, therefore no legal decisions can be tested against the Constitution, rendering it meaningless in practice.

Notable points from the court hearing:

The court requested that the counsel remains seated while speaking. This is a disadvantage for the attorneys, as they prefer standing when delivering the speech. The court clearly wanted to avoid showing the injured plaintiffs or the numerous audience supporting the plaintiffs or in their video feed (p. 4 of the transcript).

When scheduling the hearing, the court instructed that the defendants be there in person (not just represented by attorneys). The defendants did not show up, sending only their attorneys instead, thus “showing the middle finger to the court” (p. 5).

Explaining the appeal and why the independent experts should be heard under oath by the court (p. 15).

Covid-19 was never more dangerous than a regular flu (p. 17).

Discussing globally organized malicious elite, and the role of Jeffrey Epstein in creating a blackmail circuit to control this cartel (p. 26).

Discussion of the coordination between Epstein and Gates in structuring Pandemics for Profit (p. 28).

Involvement of the Dutch Queen Maxima in the Epstein/Gates/WHO cartel (p. 29).

The fact that the fake pandemic was facilitated by the unvalidated PCR test (p. 30).

The role of Epstein files release to further demoralize the global population and erode the trust in legitimacy of national government institutions to facilitate the Great Reset and NWO (p.33).

We are witnessing global genocide (p.36).

The plaintiffs have their legal right to appoint the experts they want in court, and it is not up to the defense to decide who that should be. Several of the experts came to this court today on their own expense (referring to myself and Joe Sansone), (p.37).

Discussion of the covid shots as bioweapons per late Francis Boyle’s conclusion, numerous video statements and a written affidavit. This is now Joe Sansone’s testimony, as the Dutch legal system allows for hearsay (p.38).

Discussion of my testimony that the covid injections are indistinguishable from bioweapons and are implemented globally via military Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) weapons frameworks (p. 43).

Brief summaries of other expert witness testimonies, which have been submitted to the court as video recordings (p. 51)

Note that a Ms. Matteo from Pfizer was calling into the public zoom link briefly. Pfizer is not party to the defense, as Bourla is a defendant individually. It appears that one of the defendants, Agnes Kant (Netherlands Pharmacovigilance Centre Lareb at the time of the covid crimes) was also in the zoom (p. 55).

One of the defense attorneys Mrs. Mohring makes a statement that: “The disease COVID-19 exists. There has been a pandemic, and the vaccines against COVID-19 are safe and effective”. The audience laughs, and the judge tells us to stay quiet or go and laugh in the other room (p.57).

The rest of the defense attorneys (8 of them) concur with Mrs. Mohring that the appeal of the plaintiffs should be rejected on procedural grounds and say nothing substantive (p.61).

Questions from the court start on p. 62, discussion of permissibility of the appeal, which Stassen insists is completely valid based on the case law and precedent.

Discussion of why the 3 new plaintiffs want to have their own procedure with independent expert witnesses, because in the “preferential reality” (quoting Major General von Kappen) imposed by the cartel of global elite, the official scientists are religious fanatics. A fair trial is not possible unless the court hears from people who are not part of this preferred reality cult (p.66).

The second presiding judge asks if there is a similar case anywhere else in the world. Stassen responds no such cases he is aware of, since this is a civil tort case against individuals (p. 70). Note, I am also not aware of any other jurisdiction in the world where such case is possible. In the US tort litigation is possible against corporations, while individuals could be prosecuted criminally. However, a criminal case can only be brought by the state prosecutors (who are of course part of the criminal cartel themselves).

Closing statement by plaintiff attorney Peter Stassen (p. 71) mentioning unjust prosecutions, murders of doctors and whistleblowers, mentions Reiner Fuellmich imprisonment, the current case of Dr. Elfenbein in the US, other examples.

Quoting from Peter’s closing statement:

Let me conclude with how I initiated the summons in the main proceedings. I have given the defendants and also the plaintiffs in these proceedings, who are the same parties, the opportunity to admit liability, so that all of this we are experiencing now wouldn’t have to happen. A legal recognition [of the truth] is, in a moral sense, a conversion. And that’s what we really need. A conversion of the parties who don’t even dare come here today, hiding behind the “black robes” [referring to the defendants hiding behind the defense attorneys]. They should convert. And my clients even understand that these are people, too, and that they are caught in a malicious force field. I’ve described that to you, but they don’t understand that all this continues and that this malicious project COVID-19, the reset, continues before our very eyes, with all its consequences. So, my appeal to the defendants is as follows. Say that you support this appeal and make a fresh start, with which everyone can move forward. Because I predict this great reset won’t work for you. And the truth will come out anyway, and then they’ll be smoking a very heavy pipe. Thank you for your attention.

This is the written appeal submitted by Stassen to the court:

Download pdf

Art for today: Hotel Victoria in Amsterdam (where we stayed). Great hotel, I highly recommend it. Ink sketch.