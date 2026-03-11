Dear Readers,

I am back in the US now, but still traveling all day Wednesday to the West Coast. I wanted to get some information about the court hearing on March 9 in the Court of Appeals in Amsterdam as soon as possible. Some of you may have seen the livestream and/or reporting by the journalists who came to the courtroom and the press conference.

Here is the live stream recording from the court in Dutch. The captioning is disabled, and we are looking for ways to translate/subtitle, but here is the video:

To view the livestream from the press conference, please visit (and subscribe!) to my friend’s Shannon Joy channel. Link to the livestream.

Press conference was conducted in a pizzeria Barpiazza, near Rijksmuseum managed by resisters to the covid tyranny, and they graciously gave us the space and made some delicious food as well. The atmosphere was jovial with lost of discussion and great Q & A.

I am blown away by the support of everyone who attended these events, and those who help us share this information on social media.

My goal for embarking on a 20+ hour flight was to show to the court that they cannot just quietly squash this case. We must keep the pressure on! When Peter Stassen suggested the idea of in-person attendance and the press event about 6 weeks ago, my own expectation was that we might be able to get perhaps a handful of the alternative media representatives interested. I emailed everyone I could think of with the invite, and I asked to forward the email and invite others.

At the court hearing we had over 60+ present on the side of the plaintiffs! The court had to give us 2 rooms as there wasn’t sufficient space to accommodate everyone.

Here is Peter getting ready and putting on the ridiculous costume they wear in the European courts:

Special note about the other expert witness, Joe Sansone (pictured). Joe endured grueling travel, with flight being delayed repeatedly, such that he ended spending 2 days at the airport, not sleeping, eventually arriving in Amsterdam just a couple of hours before we were due in court, while his luggage was lost (we still don’t know where it is). Joe is a fighter, and he went through the entire day, including the press conference.

Journalists gathering outside of the court room:

We had a volunteer translator, Djamila, who sat in the next room and provided simultaneous translation via a zoom call. Despite the court building being a stunning piece of modernity - all white marble, tastefully designed, with brand new technology for audio-video - Djamila’s feed was being repeatedly interrupted. Lots of “technical difficulties” were to be had! Nevertheless, she did a tremendous job and we could follow quite well.

The proceeding was expected to last for ~ 5 hours. I will publish Peter Stassen’s speech translated into English as Part 2. It is going to be in the history books. Most of you know the plaintiffs’ side of this case by now. If you need to catch up, here is the summary of the case prior to March 9 prepared by Katherine Watt.

Next was the defense argument. Only one attorney out of the 9 spoke. She said that Peter Stassen’s clients were not entitled to the appeal of the decision of the lower court. And then, of course, she added a little prayer to Satan: “vaccines are safe and effective”. At which point there was laughter in the room, and the judge told us to shut up or, alternatively, go and laugh in the other room. I take it as the court agreed it was a laughable matter!

The rest of the legal eagles on the defense side mumbled “what the lady said” and nothing else. Therefore, the defense strategy purchased by all the money in the world amounted to mafia’s code of silence, and contempt of justice and of the people overall.

The judge stated that the ruling will be issued by email on April 9 and ended the hearing. We are not holding our breath, and the fight shall continue regardless of this particular decision.

As a reminder, this hearing was only about the lower court’s decision to exclude the expert witnesses from the preliminary civil procedure for the 3 plaintiffs in the 2nd case. The first case, with 6 plaintiffs will have a hearing scheduled later this year, possibly October, as was already decided by the lower court in Leeurwarden.

In conclusion, let me summarize some key facts, just to drive the point home.

On the plaintiffs’ side of the courtroom we had 1 attorney (Peter Stassen) working on a shoestring budget, accompanied by two of the three plaintiffs (the 3rd was too ill to attend) and approximately 60 members of the People of the World.

On the defense side, there were 9 of the most expensive attorneys in the Netherlands, representing 18 defendants - from the Dutch state, media, NATO, Pfizer and (how can we forget him!) Bill Gates.

Not a single member of the public (or corrupt press) supported the defendants in or outside of the courtroom. If you think about this properly - our team had them easily outnumbered. The “power” depends on your perception, acquiescence, and silence - it is all but an illusion. You can take the power by removing consent to serve evil and by doing the right thing, all the time. It’s that simple. To quote my friend Katherine Watt, the best strategy for the underdog is to find what the government doesn’t like, do it harder. And, of course, never give up!

While we wait for the court’s verdict on April 9, the People’s court has already spoken.

