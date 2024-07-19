Dear Readers,
I had some posts scheduled for this weekend, but I am moving them to later dates, because there’s going to be a lot of political bruhaha, Biden will bow out of the race, Kamala… Jill.. Newsome… whatever. I have a headache just thinking about the social media political BS. You will be distracted on purpose. I hope you realize this and I suggest you disconnect and do something good for yourself.
Star Lake
Plus, this morning there is an internet/Microsoft outage everywhere. Hove everyone is safe.
To avoid the shrill nonsensical nonsense, my husband and I are going to mountain bike in some jaw dropping scenery, and then dip in the chill Lake Tahoe with my family, including our adorable doodles.
Here is Moomin looking at the Fallen Leaf Lake with Lake Tahoe behind:
Mount Tallac:
Go outdoors and have an awesome weekend!
Pretty photos ... I now read Biden is not going to run for president ... and will announce this news this weekend ... but he will remain as president for five more months! So we're going to have a severely brain-addled president for at least 150 more days. (25th Amendment anyone?)
Off topic ... We still have many unanswered questions about the ladder feet from the point of the roof where Crooks seemingly gained access ... and the five-foot ladder he reportedly bought at Home Depot that morning - which has never been discovered.
https://billricejr.substack.com/p/a-ladder-could-be-smoking-gun-of
Thank you for sharing those beautiful photos of Lake Tahoe! Take care and enjoy the weekend with your family! You deserve a break!