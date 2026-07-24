Introduction:

I hope that everyone reading my articles is already familiar with the name “SV40”. You have probably witnessed numerous online screaming matches where one side says “simian virus” doesn’t exist, while “genomics experts” on the other side call the former group unhinged lunatics and points at plasmid maps on computer screens. Which one of these groups is correct? What’s the truth about SV40? Does it exist? Does it cause cancer?

The purpose of this lengthy post is to try to clarify this controversy. The short answer - both groups are technically correct. They are screaming at each other over a simple misunderstanding of the utter bullshit that is passed as “synthetic biology” today. [I attempt to describe that horror show in plain terms below]. The no-virus people claim dragons are imaginary (true!); the genomics group is waving an artificial poison-laced dragon claw (technically, it can be designed and manufactured). While I agree there is no cancer-causing simian virus in nature, it doesn’t mean synthetic poisons do not exist or that cancer is not a manufactured (largely vaccine-induced) disease. In a nutshell, this is the answer to the SV40 controversy.

End of TLDR;

Now, let’s dive into the detailed analysis. The history of finding “SV40 monkey virus” in the “contaminated” Salk vaccine, is probably familiar to most of you. Here is a short version from a newspaper article (slightly abridged). Source: a useful collection of evidence for vaccines being the primary cause of all chronic diseases.

“Salk vaccine cover-up resonates today”

Originally printed in: Oak Leaves on Wednesday, July 20, 2005

When he brought home a small, cardboard box that year, containing nine vials of the new Salk vaccine, Herbert Ratner, M.D., director of the Oak Park Health Department, did not know that they were contaminated with cancer-causing Simian Virus 40 (SV40) from the green monkey liver tissue on which the vaccine had been grown. No one, at that time, yet knew of the monkey virus.

His concern in 1955 was rather than from his analysis of epidemiological data he had become aware that the supposedly killed virus Salk vaccine contained dangerous live polio virus which, in various places around the country including Illinois, was causing polio in vaccinated children, and that this information was not reported by the press.

At that time, Dr. Ratner was editor of The Bulletin of the American Association of Public Health Physicians. So, although he had not been able to go through with his experiment to demonstrate that there was live polio virus in the Salk vaccine, he was able to publish a critique in the November and December issues of The Bulletin, setting forth the epidemiological evidence that the Salk vaccine had been causing the disease it was intended to prevent.

The then heads of the government health agencies chose not to respond to Dr. Ratner’s critique; they instead chose to simply ignore it. And soon after his critique appeared, the president of one of the drug companies, which manufactured the vaccine, succeeded in getting Dr. Ratner removed from the editorship by threatening a member of the association’s executive committee with the loss of his job, if the committee did not get rid of Ratner.

In 1960, Dr. Ratner learned that a government researcher, Dr. Bernice Eddy, had discovered evidence of a cancer-causing agent in the Salk vaccine. The agent was soon identified as a monkey virus. Eddy’s superiors ordered her to remain silent about her discovery. When, about that same time, he learned that eight children in Niles had contracted leukemia within several years of having received the 1955 Salk vaccine. Dr. Ratner understood the importance of continuing to hold on to the vials of 1955 vaccine in his refrigerator.

Although they knew by 1960 that there was a cancer-causing monkey virus in the Salk vaccine, the government health agencies allowed the contaminated vaccine to stay on the shelves of pharmacies for another year and a half until a vaccine, believed to be free of the viral contaminant, could be developed. Then they quietly replaced the old stock with the newer version of the Salk vaccine. Neither the nation’s physicians nor the public were told there was a problem with the older vaccine.

In an effort to verify that there was monkey virus in his 1955 Salk vaccine, Dr. Ratner had given vials of his old vaccine to researchers at two separate institutions before finally giving vials to molecular pathologist and soon-to-be-Oak Parker, Dr. Michele Carbone in 1997. Dr. Carbone discovered that there were not one but two strains of SV40 in the 1955 vaccine.

The government cover-ups of problems with the Salk vaccine in 1955 and 1960 make a cautionary tale of what can happen in a democratic society when monetary interests and face-saving win out over standard scientific caution and concern for public safety. “The crass manipulation of the public by establishment professionals in 1955,” Dr. Ratner wrote, “was a turning point in the history of modern medicine.”

What happened at that time is relevant to present day collusion between government health agencies and the pharmaceutical industry and to the laxity of our present laws which allow physicians in the pay of drug companies to serve, despite obvious conflicts of interest, on government committees which evaluate vaccines and other pharmaceuticals.

Helen Ratner Dietz

Helen Ratner Dietz is correct about government-pharma collusion and covering up decades of poisoning of the population with paralysis and cancer-causing junk! Unfortunately, Dr. Ratner was wrong: 1955 was not a turning point of any kind. The machinery cranked out a slightly different version of poison and just kept rolling. The vaccine crime cartel, however, took care to close the “Ratner loophole”. Note that in the year the Dietz article was published (2005) the Congress finally got rid of any future “Dr. Ratner problem” by installing the extra protective wall of the PREP Act around the vaccine crime cartel. No more pesky Dr. Ratners testing vials to worry about! Test away, it won’t matter, since you cannot even sue the pharma companies under PREP Act, it clearly states that the covered persons are immune from both, suit and liability, and this has been repeatedly adjudicated by the courts. Same courts have adjudicated that finding random toxic ingredients in the vials does not constitute willful misconduct, because it is the US Government’s policy to have those random toxic ingredients there. I wish I were kidding, but I am summarizing actual judicial decisions. It is not surprising that finding the SV40 synthetic promoters (among dozens of other undeclared toxic materials) in Pfizer mRNA vaccine vials, resulted in absolutely nothing!

OK, enough ranting.

If there was no “monkey virus SV40”, then WHAT did Ratner find in the 1955 Salk vaccine vials?

In 1999 Drs. Ratner and Carbone published a paper describing finding SV40 “contamination” in vials saved from 1955. Testing a biological material that sat in a fridge for 44 years is a tenuous activity. Whatever is there is likely not what it was 44 years ago. In addition, the PCR sequencing method is a non-scientific game of Tetris, which cannot reproduce any of its own results (and calls these failures “variants”). In the 1999 paper Ratner and Carbone identify inconsistencies with the simian virus origin story, since, inexplicably, there are more versions of “SV40” than originally thought. They note that the versions (genetic sequences) that were not found in the polio vaccines are found in human tumors by other researchers:

SV40 was first identified as a contaminant of poliovaccines used from 1955 until 1963. Recently, SV40 has been detected in several human tumors. The virus detected in human tumors often contained only one 72-bp enhancer in the regulatory region, in contrast to the SV40 originally isolated from poliovaccines, which contained two 72-bp enhancers. The origin of viruses with one 72-bp enhancer in humans was unknown, because it was thought that these viruses were not present in poliovaccines. It was also thought that all poliovaccine vials produced from 1955 until 1963 had been discarded, thus the possibility that one 72-bp virions contaminated those vials could not be tested. We unexpectedly obtained what appear to be the last available vials of poliovaccine produced in 1955. In these vials, we detected and sequenced SV40 containing only one 72-bp enhancer in the regulatory region. […] Our data demonstrate that humans were exposed to SV40 viruses with both one 72-bp enhancer and two 72-bp enhancers SV40 through contaminated vaccines.

To sum up, Ratner preserved the 1955 vials, tested them with a new computer modeling technique (PCR) in 1999 and found two types of “SV40 viruses” in them, one “slow” (single 72-bp on PCR) and one “fast” (double 72-bp on PCR).

How were these PCR artifacts identified as carcinogenic before the PCR era?

Behold the original discovery paper that declared the existence of SV40 “simian virus” in 1960 (without telling the public, of course, to prevent vaccine hesitancy!) … by Merck scientists. They called it “vacuolating virus”:

From the intro:

What this means in plain English: the existence of this alleged previously undetectable virus, was presumed. That’s the standard first step in virology. Whatever issue you have - such as polio vaccine killing, paralyzing and injuring people? - must be a new virus! There are no other causes and none will be ever examined. Virus hunters will kill and blenderize as many monkey kidneys as it takes to “isolate it”! The tiresome Merck paper is written in impenetrable abracadabra-gobbledygook language describes the feat of “isolation”, albeit, inconveniently, NOT in the cells of the monkeys that it allegedly infects, but some other random monkey species as …. foam! Yes, bubbles. That’s what “vacuolating” means.

In the Methods section, we find the usual spirit cooking voodoo ritual:

This handy illustration applies to all “virus culturing” methods:

Of course, no controls were used by the Merck team, i.e., running a parallel experiment without Nicolas Sarkozy’s snot in it to see if the French soufflé bubbles up or not. The scientific method is strictly verboten in virology!

I will spare you the rest of the Merck bullshit; it broke my brain a little, and it still hurts. Suffice to say they killed many monkeys, blenderized their organs, mixed them with toxic chemicals, and after many attempts, produced foam in some of the dying cell cultures and called it a “vacuolating virus SV40”:

Next question:

Why did the Merck people decide to fabricate the SV40 monkey foam in the first place?

You might be shocked, but this ingenious “hypothesis” for making more aggressive cancers while covering up vaccine poisoning belongs to … drumroll… Bernice Eddy! The “heroine” of public health who is credited with whistleblowing about “Cutter incident”. In that incident, Salk polio vaccine batches produced by Cutter Labs caused intermittent paralysis in ~30% of children, and permanent paralysis and deaths in some hundreds. Bad, bad, Cutter Labs produced bad batches of otherwise perfect lifesaving vaccine, can you just imagine such a thing? Government good, pharma bad! You can read about that narrative on Wikipedia, but it is a false narrative.

All vaccines are poisons, and injecting ground up organs of animals, human fetuses, calf hearts, bat brains, eye of the neut, leg of a toad, rat’s testicles, hamster ovaries, etc…. results in poisoning, paralysis or cancer! It’s not that complicated.

Using this straightforward approach while working at the U.S. government’s biologics division, Berenice Eddy repeatedly injected mice with ground organs of other mice that were known to contain leukemia, and observed cancerous tumor growth that was unrelated to leukemia. You may ask: but why were these heroic government-funded virologists trying to find ways to induce cancer, make it more aggressive, faster spreading and appearing at a younger age? The answer you are allowed to have - solely to find the cure for it! Don’t EVER think this was an intentional work to … maybe …. weaponize cancer and make more cancer. As in - induce it in unsuspecting people who seek medical care to control the population (with fear and dependency on “healthcare”), and reap massive profits for decades. No, no! That’s evil. Banish that thought! The government-corporate cartel will never do such a thing to millions of people! Right?

To recap so far, Berenice Eddy (a far more sinister character than most people believe) is credited with imagining a brand new cause of cancer - viruses. Technically speaking, she was not incorrect, if one uses the true definition of a “virus” = poison. Yes, specific kind of poisoning - poisoning that reaches the inner compartment of the body, the blood/lymphatic stream and the cells and/or their nuclei - is the sole reason for cancer. This is most readily accomplished with injections of foreign biological matter together with other chemical junk (composition of all vaccines).

This wasn’t her idea alone, nor was it an original idea. As early as 1910 Peyton Rous, a young pathologist at the Rockefeller Institute, was given a Plymouth Rock hen with a spindle-cell sarcoma. He minced the tumor, passed an extract through a Berkefeld filter (which removed all visible cells), and injected the cell-free filtrate into healthy chickens; new sarcomas developed. His resulting paper in the Journal of Experimental Medicine in 1911 was the first demonstration that an acellular agent could transmit a malignant tumor. The work was widely viewed as a curiosity for a long time. However, Rous receive the Nobel Prize for it in 1966.

“Cell free filtrate” derived from decomposing tissues of animals, fetuses, cells, describes every vaccine. Rous 1966 Nobel Prize was the award for discovering a perfectly deniable population control weapon that generated a multi-billion dollar industry of cancer lasting for well over a century now.

It was also a prize for the very important idea to the chemical and biological weapons programs conducted by the US government covertly, overtly and clandestinely, both back then and in the modern times. The efforts to fabricate, ahem, “isolate” this presumed cancer causing virus went on in government, military and private labs, culminating in the production of the bubbles that could be labeled as “SV40”.

Now we come to the modern times post “synthetic biology” revolution and the invention of the magic PCR boxes. This begs the question:

WHAT is synthetic “SV40”? Does it have anything to do with “SV40” monkey bubbles?

Did Pfizer catch monkeys, blenderize their kidneys, produce bubbles and put those bubbles in the mRNA covid shots for Kevin McKernan to find by running them through his magic PCR box? No, silly! Just as with many drugs, the industry finds something (often poisonous) in nature, and figures out by many experiments what synthetic analogues will produce similar effects, and then makes a chemical substance that acts on the same pathway, so it was with SV40. Once the functional pieces of monkey bubbles were experimentally established, they could be build artificially via several methods. Today SV40 has almost nothing in common with monkey bubbles, except the name and some of the functional effects. The synthetic SV40 is a group of complicated chemicals (there are several versions of these compounds). In general, they are designed to deliver bio-chemical “cargo” attached to it inside the cytoplasm, and in some configurations, inside the cellular nucleus. It also happens to be so irritating to the cell, that it induces a rapid cell division with abnormal chromosomes - which is one of the main carcinogenic pathways. As I previously discussed in the article about Thomas Seyfried’s metabolic cancer theory, his experiments transplanting cellular material excluding the nucleus from cancerous cells into healthy cells produce cancer in the target cells.

Cells that get transfected with foreign cancerous material in their cytoplasm, become cancerous (trying to expel the material and dividing more rapidly and unevenly). The same phenomenon can happen in some cells after vaccination, if vaccine ingredients get inside the cell. Synthetic SV40 feature increases the probability of this happening.

I found this little animation video describing how oligonucleotides (think generic Lego blocks for synthetic DNA constructs) are being made. Behold the process of making building blocks of life…

Does this have anything to do with actual life or biology or your body’s own building blocks? Not. A. Thing.

The process amounts to washing toxic chemicals in rapid sequence and creating chemical residue on top of little ceramic buttons. During biomanufacturing process, the synthetic DNA is built by sequential exposure of the starting bead to multiple chemical washes that increase the length of the molecule. All of this is performed in fully automated chemical reactors, not dissimilar to semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Some of it is directly using semiconductor manufacturing parts and chemicals. Of note, I was puzzled a few years ago by findings of antimony (a rare substance used in semiconductor manufacturing in Moderna and Pfizer vials. This explains it.

The process starts with a button which has one of the nucleotides (phosphoramidites), claimed as the core “letters” of DNA:

dA(Bz) phosphoramidite (adenine with benzoyl protection)

dC(Ac) phosphoramidite (cytosine with acetyl protection)

dG(iBu) phosphoramidite (guanine with isobutyryl protection)

dT phosphoramidite (thymine, usually simpler protection)

The chemical washes include (with links to safety datasheets):

Deprotection (detritylation) reagents between each cycle:

Trichloroacetic acid (TCA) in dichloromethane - TCA is strongly corrosive acid causing severe skin and eye burns; dichloromethane is volatile toxic solvent, suspected carcinogen, inhalation hazard, can cause CNS depression.

Sometimes dichloroacetic acid (DCA) is used instead. DCA is a corrosive, toxic, carcinogenic and teratogenic.

Coupling activators that activate the incoming nucleotide so it can attach:

Tetrazole - explosive, oxidizer, irritant

5-ethylthio-1H-tetrazole (ETT)- flammable; skin, eye and respiratory irritant

BTT (benzylthiotetrazole) - flammable; skin, eye and respiratory irritant

Capping reagents, used to block unreacted chains:

Acetic anhydride - flammable, causes severe skin burns, eye and respiratory toxicity

N-methylimidazole (NMI) - corrosive / causes severe skin burns and eye damage, harmful if swallowed, inhaled, or absorbed through skin; Rrspiratory irritant

Oxidation reagents, convert the unstable linkage into a stable phosphate backbone:

Iodine (I₂)

Water + pyridine + tetrahydrofuran (THF) (as solvent system) - both harmful, flammable, irritants and carcinogens

Final deprotection & cleavage, after synthesis is complete:

Ammonium hydroxide (NH₄OH) - severe skin burns and eye damage, extremely toxic to aquatic life, corrosive

Sometimes methylamine (AMA) (ammonium hydroxide + methylamine mix) - extremely flammable, corrosive / causes severe burns, toxic by inhalation, strong respiratory irritant

The sequential chemical washes are performed fully automatically, by computerized systems that pump the chemicals in and out. The steps have never been validated for pharmaceutical products, and most oligonucleotides are sold as non-cGMP for lab use (not for medicinal purposes or human use in general). Even when claimed cGMP, the compliance is only guaranteed up to ~60-70% of the product shipped. The main problem besides corrosive-explosive-toxic junk, is impossibility of making anything to specification. With each cycle, each chemical wash adds errors. Manufacturers claim efficiency of ~99–99.5% per step, which sounds excellent. Until you consider the number of steps needed to synthesize any sizeable “DNA block”.

Let’s say each step is 99% successful:

After 10 bases → ~90% correct

After 50 bases → ~60% correct

After 100 bases → ~37% correct

The longer the sequence, the fewer full-length molecules are correct. At ~200 bases, the fraction of perfect molecules becomes quite low, and that’s the typical length of these blocks that are sold to the pharma suppliers that stich them into hairbrained “gene therapy” or “lifesaving vaccine” disasters.

Because of this problem, instead of synthesizing a 500 bp SV40-based promoter directly, longer DNA sequences (like promoters) are made by synthesizing multiple ~60–150 nt fragments, and then assembling them using PCR (yeah, lol) or other similar methods.

To conclude, I hope this makes it clear that there is no such thing as “synthetic biology”. The only thing that exists is very toxic chemistry. This also explains why it is not possible to make GOF viruses, or modify them functionally (even if they existed!) or that it is not possible to “weaponize” bacteria, or any other micro- or macro-organisms.

Finally! If the vaccinology clown show is not sufficiently funny, here is another twist: you can now have a vaccine against SV40! You can’t make this up. This study argues that because the population was “infected” by SV40 (really? monkeys are running amok all over US and EU countries somehow?) there is a need for an SV40 vaccine to prevent cancer:

The prevalence of SV40 in human specimens ranges from 1.3 % to 25.6 %, with detection in urine, blood, and tissue specimens [7]. SV40 was first transmitted to humans through contaminated vaccines; however, modern studies suggest that it can also spread through feces, respiration, and maternal-child interaction [8]. The transmission of SV40 from Human to Human has yet to be studied. However, its DNA has been found in urine, blood, and tissue samples, with some studies suggesting the possibility of low-level persistence or reactivation [9]. There is currently no licensed vaccine or specific antiviral treatment available for SV40 infection, and the long-term effects of historical exposure in individuals remained undetermined [10]. Considering the oncogenic potential of SV40, along with the lack of preventive measures, there is a need to design a vaccine that would serve both immunotherapeutic and prophylactic purposes for elderly cancer patients and other immunosuppressed individuals who were historically exposed to radiation.

In reality this paper is an admission that large % of the population has been injected with biologic and synthetic carcinogens, and further damaged by chemical cocktails and radiation. Obviously, it is a stupid idea to “vaccinate” against deliberately injected carcinogens and deliberately delivered chemo and radiation!

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