Sunday Edition: Astrobiodefense Video Game!
Now you too can be a Planetary Protection Officer and shoot viruses from space with ACIP-recommended and CDC-approved vaccines!
This is a game my husband made for me with AI based on my article about Astrobiodefense and Extraterrestrial Viruses. Apparently AI is good for some things. Enjoy responsibly.
Click to play Video Game Here
Art for today: Raven in flight, watercolor, 9x12 in.
