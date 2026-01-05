Summary of Everything and Quick Links, Updated - January 2026.
New readers can start here for orientation.
Dear Readers, I asked you to submit questions that interest you in 2026 and I thank you for your responses. I realized that I have a large number of new reader (yay!) who may not be familiar with materials contained in my 620+ already published articles. Therefore, I have updated this “orientation” post. You will find a lot of your questions answered here and by following the links.
This is an orientation post for anyone new or a quick reference for existing readers.
Welcome
I am not affiliated with or funded by any organizations, financiers, government entities, or political campaigns. The sources of support for my research, writing, public speaking and related travel are my paid subscribers on Substack, occasional art sales and my own savings. All information here is written and compiled by me and by Katherine Watt “Bailiwick News” whose legal research is unparalleled. Katherine’s Substack publication is now permanently closed. Bailiwick News Archive is available here.
Short summary of what is going on:
The federal and most of the state governments have been subverted by the military-intelligence apparatus in joint “public-private-partnership” (PPP) with their corporate cronies. This PPP is running a global military campaign under pretext of “public health measures” the so-called Pandemic Preparedness Plan (also PPP):
Militarized PPP is running PPP!
“Covid” or any other advertised “pandemic” are NOT public health events.
Debbie Lerman and I have published The Covid Dossier - evidence of the global military control of the civilian governments since 2020, invoking the legal frameworks designed for CBRN attacks without any reason for it, simply announcing covid as a “national/international security threat” and misrepresenting the whole affair to the public as a “public health crisis”.
We are living in a state of permanent, unannounced war: American Domestic Bioterrorism Program (by Katherine Watt). Public Health Emergencies have largely the same legal status as war declarations (National Emergency). PHE (PHEIC) declarations effectively suspend the Constitution, let the Executive branch (including DOD and HHS) usurp the power and neuter the Legislative and Judicial branches of the government. Once initiated, there are no stopping conditions. Both the civilians and the rank and file service members are the targets.
The PREP Act declaration of emergency for covid has not been terminated!
Despite the disingenuous statements that “pandemic is over”, Trump 2.0. administration has made zero changes to the above described militarized structure of the covid crime, and continues the same unconstitutional activities, while misleading the public. I have published an open letter to the current HHS Secretary, RFK Jr, calling on him to exercise his authority and formally terminate the declaration of covid emergency under PREP Act which serves no public health interest but only provides a thorough liability shield to the criminal PPP cartel:
In May of 2025 I had a phone conversation with RFK Jr where he said that he knows what I am asking him to do (terminate the PREP Act declaration(s) of non-existent emergency(ies). However, he stated that the President (Trump) is not on board with this idea. I have a very low opinion of Trump, but understand the political constraints RFK Jr is facing and take his word for it. Therefore, I have proposed the next best thing to do - tell the public the truth about mRNA shots, which are not medical products but “countermeasures”.
Children’s Health Defense Citizens Petition to Revoke BLA licensure for covid shots and/or relabel them as EUA Countermeasures for the duration of PREP Act declaration of the [non-existent] covid emergency.
In order to compel the HHS (FDA) to provide truthful disclosure about the covid shots to the public, I have collaborated with Children’s Health Defense on writing a formal Citizens Petition to the FDA. The petition outlines how Biologics Licensing issued to Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA “platforms” by the FDA in 2021 violated the US laws for biologics licensing. The true legal status of the covid shots is “EUA countermeasures”. This status removes all FDA regulations and consumer safety protections and allows for these shots to be adulterated and misbranded, i.e. potential poison. Furthermore, the recipients of these shots waive their Constitutional rights to sue for death and injuries due to these shots. This information was never disclosed to the public and this grave violation of the law and ethics must be rectified.
Our Petition broke all time records for public engagement. It received 100K+ individual comments in one day after it was filed on December 9, 2025. The FDA has 180 days from filing to formally respond. We have received comment form HHS and FDA stating that they are reviewing this petition.
Civil litigation in the Netherlands v planners and orchestrators of “Project Covid”
I am an expert witness in the case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte (Sec Gen NATO), Dutch state officials and others filed in the Netherlands. Public information about the case can be found on the YT channel of RechOprecht Foudation.
My written testimony and the testimony of Katherine Watt have been submitted to the court on September 15, 2025.
Short video summarizing my testimony - covid shots are indistinguishable from weapons:
Detailed orientation with links to my key articles:
Pandemics do not exist naturally. It is not possible for a natural infectious disease to spread all over the world simultaneously. Any local communicable diseases can be explained by the natural phenomenon of anaphylaxis via animal or insect bites carrying biological toxins - this is common to the unsanitary, unhygienic, crowded environments. Thus, the vast majority to what is presented to the public as historical pandemics are diseases related to lack of water sanitation, crowding and infestation with pests. These include diseases that are attributable to bacteria - e.g. cholera and the plague. The inappropriately named “Spanish Flu” was severely misrepresented as a “pandemic”, decades after the fact. It wasn’t considered one by the International Sanitary Convention (predecessor to WHO, 1850 - 1949), also here.
In the modern world, pandemics are faked by the governments with bio-chemical agents such as chemical poisons, synthetic drugs and toxins (not viruses) manufactured utilizing “infectious disease research” loophole of the International Bioweapons Convention, and massive amounts of engineered virus fear porn, non-diagnostic PCR tests + hospital murder protocols.
US Government has a long, well-documented history of deploying chemical, biological and psychological weapons on unsuspecting targets, and on human subjects without proper consent. “Pandemic preparedness” is a murderous government scam, from which a huge parasitic, militaristic industry is deriving profits and power. This Cartel is managed by DARPA/DTRA and DOD-affiliated “defense” consortia which include all federal agencies acting as “One Government” or “whole of government” and biopharmaceutical companies, academia, healthcare providers and many other entities.
Covid “pandemic” was faked by the US government in collaboration with other governments (via NATO and military alliances) - see the DOD CBRN Doctrine and US-AUS-CAN-UK Medical Countermeasures Consortium. To understand how it was faked, causality for covid deaths needs to be examined separately from causality for covid illness. The illness which was real for at least some people and included characteristic unusual symptoms was non-deadly, while the deaths were caused by the hospital murder protocols (denial of proper treatment, dehydration, starvation, remdesivir to shut down the kidneys, narcotics, ventilator), as well as fraud on death certificates.
PREP Act declarations by the HHS Secretary can be viewed as announcements of use of certain types of weapons as well as provision of liability coverage for those deploying them (largely through the healthcare system). The HHS Scy is given a unilateral power to issue or terminate the PREP Act declarations, and to deploy Emergency Use Authorized Countermeasures (which are injections marketed as vaccines and other products and protocols that are used during the declared pandemic event).
Deployment of EUA medical countermeasures is not subject to any consumer protections, such as the pharmaceutical regulatory laws, the Institutional Review Board (IRB) and informed consent rules. It has been repeatedly adjudicated by courts as a non-experimental, non-clinical-research activity with non-experimental and unapproved chemical substances. This leads to the only logical conclusion that these substances are de-facto poisons (chemical weapons). This is explained in my testimony to the Dutch court.
Any activities advertised as “clinical trials” or regulatory actions in relation to these bio-chemical materials subject to the emergency declarations under PREP Act are mere theatrics to fool the public and especially the professional class into believing this is a health event, and that they are receiving (or administering) medical treatments. This is explained in more detail here - Intent to Harm.
Bio-chemical poisons advertised as “vaccines” were pushed on unsuspecting public and fooled professionals under a “bait and switch” scheme where FDA approval (BLA) was a sham and the actual delivered product substituted with the Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) version of the product. This is explained in detail in this post, as well as the allegations in this important legal complaint, and in this post that covers the removal of legal informed consent. In December 2025, I have co-authored a Citizens Petition to revoke BLA licenses for the covid shots.
The role of DOD: All covid countermeasures were ordered by the US Department of Defense (DOD), typically as “demonstrations” and “prototypes” via Other Transactions Authority contracts and using the Defense Production Authority (compelling pharmas to produce unregulated poison for the US DOD). DOD partnered with HHS in order to over-ride the OTA restrictions of both, the DOD and HHS. DOD oversaw the development, manufacture, and distribution of the countermeasures. Hundreds of contracts for covid countermeasures became available via FOIA and SEC disclosures in partially-redacted form. The contracts include the removal of all liability for the manufacturers and any contractors along the supply and distribution chain under the 2005 PREP Act and related federal legislation except in case of willful misconduct. While the DOD/BARDA countermeasure contracts refer to safety and efficacy requirements for vaccines and mention current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) compliance, this language in contract is designed to fool the reader as it is in fact unenforceable. More information about vaccine contracts with the DOD is here, here, here, here and here. To date (2024) no legal case filed against vaccine makers citing contractual obligation to deliver safe and effective vaccine has succeeded. These compliance items are explicitly carved out as “not in scope” of the contract and not being paid for nor ordered by the US Government. Judge Truncale agreed with this interpretation when dismissing Brook Jackson’s case v Pfizer under False Claims Act. The case is now being appealed.
The Department of Justice filed a motion to intervene and dismiss Brook Jackson’s case stating that the FDA knew about deaths and injuries due to the vaccines, and knew that these products do not need to follow pharmaceutical law (given their EUA Countermeasures status). They asked to dismiss the case, nevertheless, because discussing this information in court would be contrary to the “United States public health policy”. I can only interpret this statement as declaring the policy of intentionally harming the people.
Use of Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) covered countermeasures under a declared Public Health Emergency cannot constitute a clinical investigation (21 USC 360bbb-3(k)), therefore these countermeasures could not be tested for safety or efficacy in accordance with US law (21 CFR 312 and 21 CFR 601), nor could compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) or Good Distribution Practices (GxP in general) be enforced by the FDA. This legal fact was known to high-level FDA officials, to DOD and BARDA officials and to the pharmaceutical companies signing these contracts. This fact was not known to the public, clinical investigators, clinical trial subjects, or the lower-level employees of the pharmaceutical companies and the US Government. See short testimony with links.
EUA Countermeasures under Public Health Emergency are neither investigational nor experimental! The federal government found a way to break the FD&C Act by creating a separate section in it (chapter 564) and making up a new “regulatory” pathway that resides entirely outside of all pharmaceutical regulations: NO investigational review board, NO informed consent and NO cGMP compliance apply to things called “EUA countermeasures under Public Health Emergency”. No matter how adulterated or misbranded (filled with poison and wrapped in a false label) - US Code states that this is totally fine and allowed because HHS Secretary says so. The EUA law is explained in detail in this memo, which you can use to communicate with health care providers and others who are pushing these poisons on you and your children.
The Covid countermeasures deployment program has been partially coordinated through the quasi-government Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasures Enterprise (PHEMCE) and via several other public, private, hybrid and quasi-governmental entities, including but not limited to: the FDA’s Medical Countermeasures Initiative (MCMi); BARDA; and the Medical Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear [CBRN] Defense Consortium (MCDC).[1]
Pandemic Preparedness is a federal quasi-government racketeering enterprise (here, here and here), and a mass murder/mass injury campaign orchestrated by the DOD/HHS and several other federal agencies. The purpose is to establish a global government regime of control and enslavement that will allow to replace already fake currencies with even more fake digital tokens CBDCs. This objective goes hand-in-hand with other globalist objectives. These objectives include reduction of the population in the name of “saving the planet”, asset transfer to cronies away from independent private sector (whatever is left of it), looting of public money, creation of government-dependent and therefore highly compliant slave class (dependent on extremely expensive “health” care, dependent on welfare, mentally ill, having to care for vaccine-disabled children, brainwashed into depraved self-destructive ideologies, including but not limited to DEI, addicted to propaganda and fear, addicted to drugs, etc.)
Private pharma corporations are used by the PHEMCE cartel as front to launder the poison made by the DOD/DARPA/BARDA controlled bio-manufacturing assets such as Resilience, Moderna, Emergent Biosolutions, and many other “biodefense” contractors. Pharmas are co-conspirators in the mass murder, however they are corporate shells used to fool the public with brand names, provide an illusion of regulated, compliant manufacturing, and launder massive profits resulting from no-risk “investment” of $billions of public money.
For legal frameworks utilized and their history, see Katherine Watt’s writing:
Six primary enabling statutes include:
Title 21 – Federal Food and Drugs Act, at §360bbb et seq, “Expanded access to unapproved therapies and diagnostics,” as established in 1997;
Title 42 – Public Health Service Act, at §247d et seq, “Public health emergencies,” as established in 1983;
Title 42 – Public Health Service Act, at §300hh et seq, “National All-Hazards Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies,” as established in 2002;
Title 42 – Public Health Service Act, at §300aa-1 et seq, “Vaccines,” as established in 1986;
Title 10 – Armed Forces Act, at §4021 et seq, “Research projects: transactions other than contracts and grants,” as established for DoD use for “prototype” contracting in 2015;
Title 50, Chapter 32, §1511 et seq, “Chemical and Biological Warfare,” as established in 1969.
Is any of this “legal”?
It’s legal on paper, but it is an “evil law” which must be disregarded, non-complied with and fought every step of the way.
[1] 42 USC 300hh-10a. PHEMCE membership shall include: (1) The Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; (2) The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; (3) The Director of the National Institutes of Health; (4) The Commissioner of Food and Drugs; (5) The Secretary of Defense; (6) The Secretary of Homeland Security; (7) The Secretary of Agriculture; (8) The Secretary of Veterans Affairs; (9) The Director of National Intelligence; (10) Representatives of any other Federal agency, which may include the Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the Director of the Strategic National Stockpile, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the Director of the Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response, as the [HHS] Secretary determines appropriate.
