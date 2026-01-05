New: You can support this publication by a one-time donation on ko-fi.

Dear Readers, I asked you to submit questions that interest you in 2026 and I thank you for your responses. I realized that I have a large number of new reader (yay!) who may not be familiar with materials contained in my 620+ already published articles. Therefore, I have updated this “orientation” post. You will find a lot of your questions answered here and by following the links.

This is an orientation post for anyone new or a quick reference for existing readers.

Welcome

I appreciate paid subscribers, for those of you who are in a position to do so. I use the funds in support of several legal cases that I am assisting, and for grass roots legislative initiatives to prepare written materials and deliver testimonies. Writing this publication takes a lot of hours. I generally post 2-3 times a week, and while I cannot guarantee that I will always be able to do so, if for some reason I stop posting or need to reduce the volume significantly, I will put the subscriptions on hold (in which case you will not be charged). I am still able to offer all new posts for free. They are available for 2 months, after that they are archived and available to paid subscribers only. Annual subscription is discounted (=cost of 10 month).

I am not affiliated with or funded by any organizations, financiers, government entities, or political campaigns. The sources of support for my research, writing, public speaking and related travel are my paid subscribers on Substack, occasional art sales and my own savings. All information here is written and compiled by me and by Katherine Watt “Bailiwick News” whose legal research is unparalleled. Katherine’s Substack publication is now permanently closed. Bailiwick News Archive is available here.

Short summary of what is going on:

The federal and most of the state governments have been subverted by the military-intelligence apparatus in joint “public-private-partnership” (PPP) with their corporate cronies. This PPP is running a global military campaign under pretext of “public health measures” the so-called Pandemic Preparedness Plan (also PPP):

Militarized PPP is running PPP!

“Covid” or any other advertised “pandemic” are NOT public health events.

Debbie Lerman and I have published The Covid Dossier - evidence of the global military control of the civilian governments since 2020, invoking the legal frameworks designed for CBRN attacks without any reason for it, simply announcing covid as a “national/international security threat” and misrepresenting the whole affair to the public as a “public health crisis”.

We are living in a state of permanent, unannounced war: American Domestic Bioterrorism Program (by Katherine Watt). Public Health Emergencies have largely the same legal status as war declarations (National Emergency). PHE (PHEIC) declarations effectively suspend the Constitution, let the Executive branch (including DOD and HHS) usurp the power and neuter the Legislative and Judicial branches of the government. Once initiated, there are no stopping conditions. Both the civilians and the rank and file service members are the targets.

The PREP Act declaration of emergency for covid has not been terminated!

Despite the disingenuous statements that “pandemic is over”, Trump 2.0. administration has made zero changes to the above described militarized structure of the covid crime, and continues the same unconstitutional activities, while misleading the public. I have published an open letter to the current HHS Secretary, RFK Jr, calling on him to exercise his authority and formally terminate the declaration of covid emergency under PREP Act which serves no public health interest but only provides a thorough liability shield to the criminal PPP cartel:

In May of 2025 I had a phone conversation with RFK Jr where he said that he knows what I am asking him to do (terminate the PREP Act declaration(s) of non-existent emergency(ies). However, he stated that the President (Trump) is not on board with this idea. I have a very low opinion of Trump, but understand the political constraints RFK Jr is facing and take his word for it. Therefore, I have proposed the next best thing to do - tell the public the truth about mRNA shots, which are not medical products but “countermeasures”.

Children’s Health Defense Citizens Petition to Revoke BLA licensure for covid shots and/or relabel them as EUA Countermeasures for the duration of PREP Act declaration of the [non-existent] covid emergency.

In order to compel the HHS (FDA) to provide truthful disclosure about the covid shots to the public, I have collaborated with Children’s Health Defense on writing a formal Citizens Petition to the FDA. The petition outlines how Biologics Licensing issued to Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA “platforms” by the FDA in 2021 violated the US laws for biologics licensing. The true legal status of the covid shots is “EUA countermeasures”. This status removes all FDA regulations and consumer safety protections and allows for these shots to be adulterated and misbranded, i.e. potential poison. Furthermore, the recipients of these shots waive their Constitutional rights to sue for death and injuries due to these shots. This information was never disclosed to the public and this grave violation of the law and ethics must be rectified.

Our Petition broke all time records for public engagement. It received 100K+ individual comments in one day after it was filed on December 9, 2025. The FDA has 180 days from filing to formally respond. We have received comment form HHS and FDA stating that they are reviewing this petition.

Civil litigation in the Netherlands v planners and orchestrators of “Project Covid”

I am an expert witness in the case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte (Sec Gen NATO), Dutch state officials and others filed in the Netherlands. Public information about the case can be found on the YT channel of RechOprecht Foudation.

My written testimony and the testimony of Katherine Watt have been submitted to the court on September 15, 2025.

Short video summarizing my testimony - covid shots are indistinguishable from weapons:

Detailed orientation with links to my key articles:

It’s legal on paper, but it is an “evil law” which must be disregarded, non-complied with and fought every step of the way.

[1] 42 USC 300hh-10a. PHEMCE membership shall include: (1) The Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; (2) The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; (3) The Director of the National Institutes of Health; (4) The Commissioner of Food and Drugs; (5) The Secretary of Defense; (6) The Secretary of Homeland Security; (7) The Secretary of Agriculture; (8) The Secretary of Veterans Affairs; (9) The Director of National Intelligence; (10) Representatives of any other Federal agency, which may include the Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the Director of the Strategic National Stockpile, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the Director of the Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response, as the [HHS] Secretary determines appropriate.

If you are interested in my art, you can visit my art website. Some originals and prints available for sale. This is the painting of Daniel in the Lion’s Den which was completed over about 6 months in 2021. The original is oil on linen, 50x36 in, it was sold and went to a good family in the United Kingdom. Currently limited edition fine art prints are available, with seal and signature, 25x19 in.