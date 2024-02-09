Dear Readers,
I sent out an email from my protonmail account to a group of you today. I am posting this so that those of you who received my email know that it is legitimate. You tried to become a paid subscriber and your valid transaction was denied by Stripe (or this could have been your bank, or both acting to prevent Substack growth). As several a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Due Diligence and Art to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.