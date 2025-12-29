“One death is a tragedy, a million deaths is a statistic” - Joseph Stalin.

“You shall know them by their fruits” - Matthew 7:16, in the context of a warning against false prophets claiming to be Christians.

This post contains the following sections:

Definitions of Murder, Mass Murder, Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity (aka indiscriminate killing of civilians, or Democide). Motivation - the false prophets. Review of Steve Kirsch’s statements in 2023 and 2025. Review of Denis Rancourt’s statements. My own very fun experiment asking dumb robots about genocide committed by the Nazis during WWII.

1. Murder, Mass Murder, Genocide (or broader, Democide) - Legal Definitions.

This is a picture from 2021 - Is this a murder scene?

Five years later, this is the picture from 2025 - is this a mass murder scene?

Given that this murder scene has been repeated millions of times all over the world, while not a single killer has been successfully brought to justice - is this government sanctioned genocide/democide?

Anyone with an ounce of morality, common sense and basic knowledge of history knows that it is. However, for the sake of being thorough, and not “emotional” (Steve Kirsch) or “crazy” (Denis Rancourt), let’s look at legal definitions.

According to Britannica:

Murder , in criminal law, the killing of one person by another that is not legally justified or excusable, usually distinguished from the crime of manslaughter by the element of malice aforethought. Common-law codes define murder as a homicide committed intentionally or as a result of the commission of another serious offense . By contrast, the crime of manslaughter includes killings that are the result of recklessness or violent emotional outbursts.

Mass murder - Same with multiple victims, one incident in close proximity or timing (however, typically mass murder is charged as several counts of murder)

Spree killing - Multiple victims, multiple locations, short time span

Serial murder - Multiple victims, separate incidents over longer time

Genocide - Acts committed with intent to destroy a protected group (distinct international crime)

Crimes against humanity - Widespread or systematic attacks on civilians

For the sake of completeness, the law defines as “lawful” killing the people designated as “enemy combatants”.

“Crimes against humanity” have a specific legal meaning in international criminal law and are defined with elements tribunals must prove:

Rome Statute (International Criminal Court) definition:

Under Article 7 of the Rome Statute, crimes against humanity include acts such as murder, extermination, enslavement, deportation, torture, rape, persecution, and other inhumane acts committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population, with knowledge of the attack. International Criminal Court

Importantly, these elements distinguish crimes against humanity from isolated killings: the attack must be large-scale or systematically organized and directed at civilians, not random or isolated itself.

For contrast, genocide has its own legal definition under the Genocide Convention and the Rome Statute:

Acts such as killing or causing serious harm to members of a group with the specific intent (dolus specialis) to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group as such. International Criminal Court+1

This “specific intent to destroy” a protected group is what sets genocide apart from both mass murder and crimes against humanity.

2. The False Prophets.

Beware of smart people acting in stupid ways. The reason I am writing about Steve Kirsch and Denis Rancourt now is because I should have believed them the first time, several years ago when this consistent “denial” pattern first materialized. I tend to give people benefit of the doubt for as long as I can. And I no longer can: in both cases, the pattern is very curious - both Steve and Denis publish large amounts of data and appear to “count the bodies” that resulted from the deployment of “covid countermeasures” fairly accurately. Although neither uses the word “countermeasures”, which is also a sign of denial you should recognize by now. What’s the word I am looking for?…. Oh yes, it’s called “intentional avoidance”! Repeated and clear avoidance of by now undeniable facts or topics is one of the most important behaviors to spot during psywars.

The false prophets are typically happy to discuss the science, death/injury data. At the same time, both Steve and Denis have consistently denied that covid atrocities constitute genocide or democide. I am not sure what compels these individuals to try to defend the indefensible. The timing of the most recent rounds of the genocide denial is quite peculiar - right on the heels of the news that Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte (Sec Gen of NATO), Dutch government officials and media are going to have to appear in court in person to face accusations of planning and executing genocide/democide in the Netherlands and worldwide, Steve and Denis were “suddenly” compelled to run defense for Bill Gates et al and publish genocide/democide denials once again. What gives? They could be minding their own “data” and “science” business and ignoring this topic as they usually do. After all, nobody is asking for their opinion, nor are they hired to represent Bill Gates and Albert Bourla in court, at least not to my knowledge!

Another very curious aspect of this - the Dutch case is NOT a genocide or crimes-against-humanity prosecution. It is a civil procedure in Dutch law, not a criminal case, nor an international tribunal. This is not a type of trial where legally defined criminal acts of genocide or democide must be proven. The “genocide” or “democide” claims are characterizations that the plaintiffs wish to discuss publicly as it relates to the grave harm inflicted on them and many others by the defendants. Therefore, Steve and Denis mislead their followers by misrepresenting the legal proceeding, its character and objectives. Let’s review.

3. Steve Kirsch’s AI-Generated Opus, December 20, 2025.

The video clip above is from my interview with Steve Kirsch in 2023 (full video here). The republishing of it was prompted by Steve’s post from Dec 20, 2025. During the 2023 interview, Steve argued that killing people with covid countermeasures wasn’t murder, because murder requires premeditation. Steve’s assertion is not supported by the criminal law definitions, because the definition of murder also includes “…or as a result of another serious crime”. However, as a practical approach, it would be valid to, for example, charge individual doctors with single or multiple counts of murder as a starting point in unraveling the entire “pandemic preparedness” global crime cartel.

In the 2023 interview, Steve proclaimed himself to be the “devil’s advocate” when denying that hospital murders were committed. At the time I interpreted his “advocating” metaphorically, but after the Dec 20, 2025 post I no longer think so charitably about this. I vaguely remember that during the 2023 interview Steve bragged that Bill Gates was his friend. So, there you have it!

Steve has had an additional 2 years to “study the data”, and try to throw millions of dollars at pro-vax celebrities such as Paul Offit to engage him in a useless science debate kayfabe. Why throw those millions at the perpetrators instead of helping the victims? Well, I don’t know, you tell me!

This time, in 2025 Steve decided to use a robot, AlterAI, to assist him in genocide denial, claiming that this makes it rational and logical instead of “emotional”:

In his AI-generated opus, Steve claims that:

There is no concrete evidence that global leaders coordinated mRNA vaccination campaigns with such intent. That combination of profit motive, secrecy, and censorship made it possible for massive harm to occur without genocidal intent, yet with genocidal effects in some interpretations. In short: No : it wasn’t a centrally organized genocide with explicit extermination intent.

Yes: it was a massive ethical, medical, and political catastrophe—an unprecedented betrayal of public trust that cost lives globally.

M-kay… let’s see:

First, for context, the governments of the world routinely conduct genocide and democide operations. Just flip through a few real history books to assure yourself that’s the case. Communist governments are especially prone to this activity, but not exclusively.

Second, unlike with most genocide operations, where there is typically, indeed, scant evidence of premeditation, the global covid op planning, practicing, funding and infrastructure building, etc, are extremely well documented. Not going to rehash it here, but this documentation is freely available from numerous sources, including from RFK Jr’s books.

Third, Alter AI is just a next-token-prediction word computer, it has no knowledge of anything, and, of course, it is devoid of understanding, meaning and moral compass. It does not think or reason, it only predicts the next word in a given sequence. Thus, it is a perfect means of convincing lazy idiots of “objectivity” on the topic neither Mr. Kirsch nor the dumb robot seem to have any grasp of - ethics. Using AI for moral reasoning is beneath contempt.

Finally - and this is the response to the claim that only “documented intent to commit mass murder” regardless of the outcomes will suffice: the existing US and international laws are that clear documentation of the intent. Lawmaking is a sequence of intentional acts. PREP Act is an unconstitutional “law” (anti-law), a license to kill, lie and get away with mass murder. This was even recognized by Hilary Clinton at the Congressional debate about it in 2005 [p.196], and she knows a thing or two (or 56?) about premeditated murder. If 20+ years of law making by US Congress result in crimes against humanity = then that was the intent!

Therefore, the intent to commit global democide/genocide has a name. It is called the “Pandemic Preparedness Public Private Partnerships”, enshrined in the PREP Act in the US, and is mirrored in related international laws that in totality legalize mass killing by the government of their own civilian population and shield those who commit crimes against humanity from prosecution.

Under HHS-declared, real or faked “public health emergency”, killing someone with remdesivir, mRNA shot or any other “countermeasure” is a “covered activity”, as long as the killers (doctors, nurses, pharmacists, the military, etc. aka “covered persons”) report it to the US Government within 7 days of the kill. Here is one of the many Legal Opinion memos by HHS lawyers sent to all the “hellthcare” providers in 2020, which explains in great detail what they must do in order to get away with murder “maintain coverage”:

p.7

Same logic, financial scheme, illegal laws and pre-arranged liability waivers via PREP Act apply to every vaccine pusher out there. Here is HHS explaining to the foot soldiers of the pandemic preparedness cartel that they must precisely follow the orders so that no liability can ever will fall on them:

It seems that a lot of people were rightfully pissed off about Steve’s genocide denial and wrote comments telling him so. Noticeably, Steve did not bother to respond to any of the 600+ comments posted by readers, last I checked. Here is an excellent comment posted by Renate Lindeman :

The whole thing reads like an AI generated limited hangout. Perhaps pre-programmed stage 10 of genocide: DENIAL Lets discuss reality of what happened with one of the groups that DO qualify as an ethnic group under the genocide convention. In Canada the ‘vaccine’ was given to indigenous people living on reserves months before non-indigenous people were. Their life expectancy dropped 8 years immediately after the roll-out. When physician Charles Hoffe, who worked in an isolated community saw the harm in the indigenous population following the administration of the Moderna jab, he wrote an open letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Provincial Health Officer of British Columbia. He was ridiculed, ignored and persecuted. Would this qualify as concrete evidence that global leaders coordinated mRNA vaccination campaigns with the intent of harming indigenous people and silencing/denying the harms and deaths that followed? Not only indigenous people living on reserves and isolated communities were singled out btw, but indigenous students at Canadian universities received of the so-called ‘vaccine’ via indigenous student centres, months before it was made available to their non-indigenous peers.

4. Denis Rancourt - another curiously timed genocide denial.

For historical context, and to avoid accusations that I am over-reacting or acting unfairly: Denis and I have a long history, and it also curiously overlaps with that of Steve Kirsch. Denis first act was to attack the vaccine batch variability analysis which I, Craig Paardekooper and several other colleagues we were working on in 2021-2022 and published on How Bad Is Your Batch website. The overlap with Kirsch is that topic was my first encounter with him, too! He called me on the phone (via intro by Mike Yeadon). He was rather abrupt and frankly, rude, yelled at me for not having page numbers in the powerpoint (I should have yelled back at him to number them himself, but I didn’t). He then called me a conspiracist, said that “my experts tell me the FDA would never do that!” and hung up.

Unlike Steve, Denis never talked to me directly, in fact, to this day. In early 2022, he went into trouble of writing an entire paper in an attempt to “debunk” the batch variability, claim that all vaccine batches were the same, and that any differences were attributable to demographic and socioeconomic (??) factors of the recipient. The paper was based on handwaving arguments and apparent basic incompetence in the linear regression analysis. I was very naive at the time, and just couldn’t get my head around how a PhD in physics could not handle a simple data analysis function available in Microsoft Excel? I am less naive now, and I know to pay attention to smart people behaving stupidly. At the time, my colleagues and I were invited to present our findings at the Doctors 4 Covid Ethics zoom group. The same group hosted Denis, and, as they were trying to resolve this question properly, the organizers asked us to debate this topic. Denis initially agreed, but then did not show up to the scheduled debate. Since he didn’t show, we recorded our presentation debunking his rather incompetent paper. The video is available here. In short, the demographic factors that according to Denis equalized all batches, explained less than 30% of the observed batch variability. Since then, numerous independent analyses of VAERS and Eudravigilance data, direct tests of the vials and manufacturing documentation definitively confirmed that the batches have huge variability in toxicity, and cannot be “the same” by definition - because countermeasures do not comply with cGMP law. Despite all this, Denis remained staunch in denial of vaccine batch variability. Again, smart person behaving stupidly is a flag.

As to the covid op as genocide denial, this is not the first for Denis either. A few months ago, he penned another note claiming that calling the global military campaign genocide or democide is a “crazy fabulation”! At the time I didn’t have energy to write anything in response, but since this is a repeated pattern, it needs to be addressed now. Below is Denis’s most recent bout of denial, as comment at my published testimony for the Dutch court civil procedure, which I will address point by point:

I agree with this below quoted statement by Sasha Latypova and I agree with most of the individual building blocs of her argument but I do not agree with her overstated title that “Covid Shots are Indistinguishable From Bio-Chemical Weapons”.

I guess he doesn’t know that there is a general preference for short and to-the-point titles for Substack articles? okay… next:

In her text, she is careful to provide a more qualified conclusion that the Covid‑19 mRNA injections are “legally and functionally indistinguishable from a potential bio-chemical weapon” (my emphasis) but even that is legally and logically an overstatement because the injections are distinguishable (note: I did not say “are distinguished”) from “a potential bio-chemical weapon“ by bringing direct evidence as to whether the injections of the overall Covid campaign in Western-controlled countries were actually intended as a bio-weapon attack on those injected.

This passage requires twisting one’s brain into a pretzel to try to unravel the “logic” behind Denis’s argument. That’s because it is inherently an illogical mess, however, it is skillfully wrapped in words that sound like they could be a logical argument. In fact, it’s very similar to how LLMs “reason”. Let’s try to examine this carefully. He claims that covid injections are “distinguishable” from weapons… but at the same time “not distinguished” (huh???) Don’t worry, this is not supposed to make any sense, it is only designed to sound like something … lofty…. expertise-ey… um… you need a PhD in theoretical physics or equivalent to akshually understand that… Okay, let’s try again slowly to peel back the logical sequence. Denis claims that the injections can [ONLY] be distinguished from weapons by bringing direct evidence that they were intended as a bio-weapon attack. Why is this “the only” way? Beats me! He simply made this criterium up and presented it as a legal fact, standard, etc. This is designed for the blind followers of “experts” to be swallowed whole and repeated on social media in the mocking bird fashion. This assertion is simply not true and not based on any valid foundation. It is very similar how “the freedom experts” want you to believe that only finding that elusive “gold standard science” at the end of the rainbow will make the government admit the error and remove mRNA shots from market.

Next, he proceeds to flesh out his “only properly labeled bio-weapons are akshually bio-weapons” argument:

For example, a criminally reckless campaign with largescale foreseeable harm is not proof of a bio-weapon application.

Nobody claims that “criminally reckless campaign” is proof of bio-weapons application. Denis simply made that up as a strawman argument to “debunk”.

Otherwise many so-called medications and would need to be classified as bio-weapons.

Newsflash: any medicine is a potential poison and thus, a potential weapon. That’s why the FDA exists in the first place. Specifically, The original justification for creating what became the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was public protection from unsafe, adulterated, and fraudulently marketed foods and medicines—after repeated scandals showed that the free market alone was not protecting consumers. In the 19th century United States:

Foods were routinely adulterated (chalk in flour, copper salts to color vegetables, watered-down milk, spoiled meat).

Medicines were unregulated: Products labeled as “cures” often contained alcohol, opium, morphine, mercury, or arsenic. There was no requirement that drugs be safe, effective, or even contain what the label claimed.

Consumers had no practical way to verify quality or contents.

This caused:

Poisonings

Infant deaths

Aren’t you guys glad you didn’t hire Denis as an “expert” for anything?

Continuing:

That establishment forces benefit from and even want to make most of us sick and dead does not imply deployment of bio-weapons.

It also does not prove that bio-weapons are not being deployed. See how logic works in both directions?

Also protections from weapons, such as armor, helmets, etc. are not themselves weapons. The same would be true of injections with massive so-called side effects.

Readers! Did you see this statement above?? Denis is a believer in mRNA vaccines (or vaccines in general, or even ANY injection, the way I read it) as “protection from weapons”. Well, bingo! This is an admission in itself as to his true motivations, and we don’t really need to go any further. However, I would like to point out that this statement is just as illogical as the rest of his comment - he claims that if something is not labeled as a weapon it can’t be deemed as a weapon. Ok then! According to Denis, you can drop the pianos on the heads of your enemies all day long and not be found guilty of murder. After all, you just CAN’T commit a murder with a musical instrument… because it is not labeled as a weapon!

Moving on.

Note that Russia and China deployed their own vaccines and mandates on their own people. Were those also “bio-weapons”? This would be untenable from a geopolitical perspective.

Yes, those vaccines were also bio-weapons, too, Denis. Russian Sputnik is AstraZeneca rebranded, and Chinese garbage is garbage. Why is this so difficult? Oh. My. Gawd. Does he think we are THAT dumb to believe the “China-bad-Russia-bad” narratives? Or is he really that dumb himself? It’s really hard to tell.

Anyway, it harms any legal case to try and prove too much. It is counter-strategic to go that far without direct evidence. And the excessive argument would appear biased and unreliable to the court, if it was allowed to be heard.

Oh ok. Thanks for the advice. I will just leave this here:

Affidavit from the late professor Francis Boyle:

NIH textbook on bioweapons published in 2018:

5. My own very fun experiment asking dumb robots about genocide committed by the Nazis during WWII.

Just to drive the point home, I asked another dumb robot, ChatGPT to find major works of art or public memorial installations in the Netherlands dedicated to the victims of the genocide committed by the Nazis during WWII. And specifically, find me some public memorials with the word “genocide” in them. Here are some of the items GPT found:

Work Contains “Genocide” (blue check) in Title/Description:

The Netherlands and Nazi Genocide ✔ in title Book (scholarly) Essays on Dutch experience and genocide. (Amazon)

Psychogenocide ✔ in title Book (Dutch) Focus on Nazi psychiatric killing programs labeled as genocide. (Bol) NIOD publications ✔ in description Scholarly literature/archives Many works on genocide + Holocaust. (Wikipedia)

Religious Minorities and Resistance to Genocide… ✔ in description (article) Academic article Focused on genocide context in the Netherlands. (cambridge.org)

Rooms of Humanity ✔ in description Art installation Genocide part of themes. (Wikipedia)

Looted exhibition ✔ in description of catalogue Museum exhibition Holocaust genocide context. (The Times)

Clearly, in the state of the Netherlands, the atrocities committed by the Nazis during WWII have been recognized as “GENOCIDE”. Notice, that it is also recognized by the state of the Netherlands that it wasn’t exclusively the genocide of the Jewish people. Psychiatric patients (mentally disabled people of all ethnicities) were systematically murdered by the Nazis, and there is a dedicated memorial of this called “Psychogenocide”. There is an exhibit dedicated to religious minorities that were targeted for genocide, too.

Next, I asked ChatGPT, whether the Nuremberg tribunal found any documentary evidence that Nazis planned and committed genocide intentionally. It will shock nobody that no such plan was found despite years of investigation, trial and prosecution!

ChatGPT response:

No unified confession of a genocide plan There was no collective or formal confession by Nazi leadership saying, “We planned genocide.”

Defendants often claimed: ignorance of extermination, obedience to orders, or that killings were wartime necessities.

Some individual admissions occurred (e.g., acknowledging mass killings or deportations), but typically framed as security measures rather than genocide.

Apparently, no plan was found where a bunch of Nazi planners sat down and wrote up how they will target and exterminate millions of people!

This should shock no one who knows history, really.

Genocides are always “legal” at the time they are committed. Genocides are always sanctioned by the government in charge of the “kill box” territory/entrapped population, judicial system, law enforcement and the army, and they are always justified in the same way - “we didn’t know”, “we were following orders”, “there were some deaths but it was necessary” (Paul Offit opining on children killed by the covid shots) and “it was necessary for security” (biosecurity, national security, global pandemic, climate, One Health, etc. etc.)

I am not aware of any genocide in history where a plan written up by the perpetrators and specifying that genocide will happen on such and such date was found. Are you?

Art for today: Persimmons in a Blue Bowl, oil on panel, 16x16 in.