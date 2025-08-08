It took me some time to address this topic, because, instead of copy-pasting HHS press release into ChatGPT and asking it to write a gushing blog post celebrating MAHA, like most of the prominent “health fweedom” bloggers do, I prefer the old fashioned approach of reading, looking through references and thinking before forming an opinion and writing a blog post. Yeah, exhausting, I know. I also don’t drink the organic, petroleum dye-free, MAHA-Koolaid, and therefore, we have to look at this topic while totally sober.

What’s Being Cancelled? Here's a summary of what’s going away: ❌ Award to Moderna/UTMB for an mRNA-based H5N1 bird flu vaccine — cancelled

❌ Contracts with Emory University and Tiba Biotech — terminated

❌ Ongoing mRNA projects with companies like ModeX, Luminary Labs, and Seqirus — de-scoped

❌ Pre-award solicitations from major players like Pfizer, Sanofi, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone — rejected

❌ Nucleic acid vaccine collaborations with DoD-JPEO, AstraZeneca, AAHI, HDT Bio — restructured RFK Jr. isn’t mincing words here. The press release makes it clear: mRNA platforms failed to meet expectations, especially when it comes to upper respiratory illnesses like COVID and influenza.

Note: the above is AI generated. I am in principle not against using AI tools. I use them to scan through 1000+ page documents and hours-long video and zoom in on the material that I need. However, using ChatGPT to turn a press release into a puff-piece - it’s just lazy. Having said this, let’s review what these cancellations really mean.

Award to Moderna for the avian flu vax: $176M (out of the $500M total that was cancelled). Not sure how much of the award was already spent, probably most of it.

Emory University — inhaled mRNA / RNA antiviral work (BARDA partnership / FASTx program) to develop inhaled nucleic-acid antivirals/therapeutics (including mRNA-format and CRISPR/Cas13 approaches) for respiratory viruses (influenza, SARS-CoV-2). Award amount is not clear.

Tiba Biotech received a BARDA FASTx award to develop RNAi-based therapeutics (not classical mRNA vaccines) targeting influenza (H1N1) and related respiratory viruses; the approach uses RNA interference (siRNA/RNAi) delivered via nanoparticle/drug-delivery technology. Award amount: $749,999.

So far so good - a large gift to Moderna plus some small-potato bullshit moonshots are cleaned up. Now, did anyone ask where the $500M going to be spent? Did you think it’s magically going to be returned to the taxpayers? LOL. I hope you are not that naive. We are off to the greener pastures… a pivot to “safer platforms” says the HHS press release, uncritically repeated in RG post:

A Pivot to “Safer” Platforms While some late-stage contracts (e.g., with Arcturus and Amplitude) will finish out, no new mRNA-based vaccine projects will be initiated. The government is pivoting toward vaccines with a longer track record of safety and transparency in clinical trials — including whole-virus vaccines and non-mRNA-based platforms. “Let me be absolutely clear: HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them. That’s why we’re moving beyond the limitations of mRNA and investing in better solutions.” — RFK Jr. This signals a massive shift in federal health priorities and could mark the beginning of the end for the mRNA vaccine era — at least in terms of taxpayer-funded innovation.

Now, this gets way more interesting. I had to spend some considerable time deciphering the statements about “safer universal vaccine platform”, but it was worth it. Here is an NIH Science Blog, gushing about the prospects of this all-in-one-and-done killshot (emphasis added):

Unlike traditional vaccines targeting specific strains, this next-generation platform uses beta-propiolactone (BPL)-inactivated whole viruses to generate broader immunity against viral families rather than individual variants – potentially offering protection against future mutations before they emerge. “Our commitment is clear: every innovation in vaccine development must be grounded in gold standard science and transparency, and subjected to the highest standards of safety and efficacy testing,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in the announcement. The initiative represents a strategic pivot in government vaccine development, focusing on NIH’s in-house creation of universal influenza and coronavirus vaccines. Two candidates – BPL-1357 and BPL-24910 – aim to provide broad-spectrum protection against multiple strains including H5N1 avian influenza, SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1, and MERS-CoV. “Generation Gold Standard is a paradigm shift,” explained NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. “It extends vaccine protection beyond strain-specific limits and prepares for flu viral threats – not just today’s, but tomorrow’s as well – using traditional vaccine technology brought into the 21st century.” Perhaps equally significant is the ownership model – the platform is fully government-owned and NIH-developed, ensuring public accountability without commercial conflicts of interest. This approach aligns with BARDA’s statutory mission to prepare for all influenza viral threats rather than focusing exclusively on currently circulating strains.

Behold the new Anthony Fauci - Jeffrey Taubenberger, acting Director of NIAID:

Jeffrey is a legend. You may not know this, but he was responsible for sequencing THE SPANISH FLU VIRUS!!! Yes, the one for which Fauci had to dig and dig and dig all those 100 yo graves, and then bury all those extra dead beagles and black orphan children after he has experimented on them with HIV viruses and what not. Oh, the life of an NIH death fairy… they work so hard… and then ungrateful peasants like yours truly make fun of them on Substack.

Jeffrey holds the patent for “Broadly Protective Influenza Vaccine Comprising a Cocktail of Inactivated Avian Influenza Viruses”. You understand and agree that this intellectual property represents NO commercial interest at all! The patent is issued only for framing it and hanging it on the wall. NO COMMERCIAL INTEREST, I SWEAR!

This complete lack of commercial interest is further illustrated by the HHS awarding this activity $500M (while taking that fantastical sum of money away from those other small-potato mRNA projects we discussed above). Don’t worry about the government agency issuing so much cash to its own sub-agency, it’s all kosher, don’t ask questions! The $500M is a fantastical pile of free cash to ANY biotech startup in private sector, and, since no sale of equity to investors is involved, this makes future commercial returns potentially astronomical. But you must agree with MAHA-HHS propagandists that this is nothing but humble dedication to public service and completely altruistic self-sacrifice that Jeffrey Taubenberger and his co-inventor, one Louis Schwartzman (Biosafety Officer at FDA) have made with pure intentions to improve the health of humanity.

Now that I have your agreement about the non-commercial nature of the $500M investment into this miracle of science, you must also acknowledge and agree that this baby will be licensed to Pfizer and or Moderna as part of BARDA-funded large scale manufacturing demonstration, for which they will receive $10B each in no-bid OTA contract… scratch that, with inflation the way it is going it will be $50B each by then. You agree that a large scale manufacturing demonstration for zillion-billion dollars in no way represents a commercial interest of any kind.

Alright, the formalities are out of the way. Now, what do we know about this marvelous new vaccine platform which is owned and financed by the government for completely non-commercial reasons? First, like all carefully pre-planned mass murders, this is definitely a uniparty project. It takes time to plan a genocide! You need a complete agreement on it between Ds and Rs, otherwise you can’t plan and implement these things effectively:

In a June 28, 2022 NIH press release, bad-Biden-bad-Fauci-NIAID announced the launch of a Phase 1 clinical trial at the NIH Clinical Center for BPL‑1357. The candidate is described as a whole‑virus vaccine composed of four low-pathogenic avian influenza strains chemically inactivated with BPL (beta-propiolactone, discussed below).

In a May 1, 2025 good-MAHA-HHS/NIH press release describing the “Generation Gold Standard” initiative, both BPL‑1357 and BPL‑24910 are highlighted as part of an NIH-developed, BPL‑inactivated, whole‑virus universal vaccine platform targeted against pandemic‑prone influenza and coronaviruses such as H5N1, SARS‑CoV‑1, SARS‑CoV‑2, and MERS. Gosh, what a wonderful weapon , oops I mean cocktail, to kill all the people , oops, I mean all the birds , oops - no, viruses, of course they mean to kill the viruses by killing all the people and birds all at once … You get the idea.

What is this Beta-propiolactone thing? BPL is a highly reactive chemical with the molecular formula C₃H₄O₂, classified as both an alkylating agent and a lactone (a cyclic ester). BPL is commonly used to inactivate viruses and bacterial toxins for the production of inactivated vaccines. Advertised by the good-MAHA-HHS as an “old school” “safer” platform, it’s anything but safe. In fact the decline of the use of inactivated whole virus vaccines is in part due to the toxicity of this “inactivating” agent. Like with all vaccines, this poison is only one of hundreds of different poisons included in each shot. The literature states that “BPL has been used to sterilize medical equipment and surgical instruments. However, its use in sterilization has declined due to safety concerns”.

Specifically, BPL:

Classified as a human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC Group 1).

Classified as a probable human carcinogen (Group 2B) by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

Animal studies have shown that BPL causes skin tumors with topical application, respiratory tract tumors via inhalation and gastric and esophageal tumors when ingested.

These findings raised concerns for healthcare workers or lab technicians who might be exposed during sterilization procedures.

Genotoxicity/Mutagenicity: BPL is a potent alkylating agent, which means it can damage DNA and cause mutations. As a potent alkylating agent, it modifies nucleic acids—particularly guanine residues—causing mutations, strand breaks (nicks), and cross-linking. These chemical modifications impair replication, transcription, and translation of viral genetic material. But of course, it only does this to the “bad” nucleic acids that belong to “bad” viruses. It asks them to show their papers before alkylating the hell out of them.

BPL is also considered teratogenic - causing reproductive and fetal harm.

Many regulatory bodies discouraged or restricted BPL use for sterilization due to cumulative evidence of harm:

FDA and EPA began recommending alternative sterilants (e.g., ethylene oxide, steam, gamma radiation).

European Union regulations restrict BPL under REACH as a hazardous substance.



Silly me, I forgot one gold standard science step - the BPL is degraded completely (I swear on Ivana Trump’s mRNA-induced early grave) by simply making the poison cocktail sit at room temperature for a few hours. Ta-da! BPL is then degraded into, The Science(TM) assures us - non-toxic β-hydroxypropionic acid (a form of lactic acid). As a result, finished vaccines contain no detectable BPL, ensuring safety for recipients. When The Science(TM) says “no detectable” it means BPL is anywhere 10-1000x times over the limit in any given batch of this juice. That’s if they even defined a limit, which in many cases they conveniently don’t do. However, we are assured that the β-hydroxypropionic acid is absolutely, positively, non-toxic, nothing to worry about, you crazy anti-vaxxer!

At this point of my research I used ChatGPT and asked it to find scientific references for the statement of total safety of β-hydroxypropionic acid WHEN INJECTED.

Quoting what ChatGPT said: I wasn’t able to find any peer-reviewed studies or official pharmacological reports that demonstrate 3‑hydroxypropionic acid (β‑hydroxypropionic acid, also known as hydracrylic acid) being administered intravenously or intramuscularly in animal models or humans to establish its safety when injected. ✅ What We Know: 3‑Hydroxypropionic acid is a naturally occurring beta-hydroxy acid, found in the body as an intermediate in various metabolic pathways (e.g. biotin metabolism, propionate catabolism). It is considered part of normal physiology and is present at low concentrations in urine and tissues.

Wikipedia Oral/Ingestion Exposure: Regulatory data (ECHA/REACH dossiers) reference oral toxicity LD₅₀ values around 3,500 mg/kg in rats , indicating low acute oral toxicity.

nite.go.jp, European Chemicals Agency

Chronic oral exposure studies show no significant adverse effects at high intake (e.g. up to 500 mg/kg/day in rats without toxicity).

nite.go.jp, European Chemicals Agency ⚠️ What We Don’t Know There are no documented animal or human studies where 3‑hydroxypropionic acid has been administered by injection (IV or IM) to evaluate acute toxicity , tissue reactions , or pharmacokinetics .

Therefore, no formal LD₅₀ or toxicological data via injection are available in the published literature or regulatory summaries.

Therefore, claims about safety of beta‑hydroxypropionic acid as a component of BPL-inactivated vaccines are bogus and fabricated. They are assumptions from testing ingestion but NOT INJECTION of this substance, without any scientific evidence. Thank you MAHA-NIH for bringing us gold standard science!

BPL is only one component of the “universal platform” touted by RFK Jr, Jay Battacharya and the rest of MAHA-HHS, and being dutifully applauded by the trained seals funded by MAHA Action, MAHA PAC, MAHA Institute and the rest of the Propaganda Inc in “health fweedom” space. Other interesting components of this platform are the cell lines typically used for production of whole inactivated vaccines, specifically the aborted fetal cell lines WI38 (Lung tissue from a 3-month-old female fetus aborted in Sweden in 1962) and MRC 5 (Lung tissue from a 14-week-old male fetus, aborted in the UK in 1966). These cell lines are used in production of the following vaccines: Rubella (e.g., Meruvax), Varicella (chickenpox), Adenovirus, Rabies, Polio and Hepatitis A.

As usual, the cocktail that will be spewed out of the “gold standard” universal platform will contain all in-process chemicals that are used in these voodoo productions. None of them are removed, and nobody cares, since, like all vaccines, it will not be regulated and will have no liability attached. Other than that, it’s very safe, and subjected to the “highest standards of safety and efficacy testing”, says RFK Jr.



