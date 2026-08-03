Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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The Real Mary Rose's avatar
The Real Mary Rose
11h

This is very interesting and thanks for putting it together. As a former smoker (for 25 years, quit about 25 years ago), I find it to be spot on. I have suffered some lung illnesses however, they seem more to come from proximity to fires while living in California, than from smoking.

At the time I was quitting, which took a few tries, I inadvertently conducted an interesting experiment: I smoked Virigina Slims Light (VSL) for years, preceded by Marlboro Lights. These I tended to smoke in a kind of bingy manner. I didn't smoke all that much during the day because of working in offices (once they were smoke-free), but I did smoke all evening. About a pack! When I look back, this is interesting, because 1) they burned pretty fast; and 2) there was an obvious craving. When I quit from those, it was very difficult and I had a lot of symptoms, the regular withdrawal stuff.

However, I fell off the wagon. My sister had told me that if I'm gonna smoke, at least try the new cigarettes which don't contain all the additives. At the time, this was American Spirit cigarettes (AS). So I thought, OK, well, maybe I'll give that a try. They weren't "light" so they were more just tobacco. And I found that I didn't smoke so many, nor crave another immediately. I didn't smoke them for long, before I quit again - and this time the quitting was MUCH easier.

The takeaway for me, without it having been all that scientific, was that VSL cigarettes were chock-full of additives that made me want to smoke more, so addictive additives, plus additives that made me feel crappier when I weaned myself off. AS cigarettes, being more purely tobacco, did not do that.

I have RAD (Reactive Airway Disease) but that came from living close to the Griffith Park fire in 2008, I had quit smoking about 6 years before that.

Anyway... I also have wondered if smoking is really all that lethal. So this article was very informative.

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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
10h

Yup. When the Surgeon General (Luther Terry) came out with his "smoking causes cancer" nonsense I knew it was a planned heist of independent tobacco growers and manufacturing companies. I have been proven correct many times over. I guess DDT, lead, and 'vaccines' were not on the radar...

There were once hundreds of family owned tobacco farms and numerous cigarette manufacturers like Nat Sherman (1930) and Lorillard tobacco (1760). Nat Sherman believed cigarette tobacco should only be *select* with no flavor enhancers, tobacco additives, or treated papers. He was quite correct, and I smoked Nat Sherman's for decades. Old Gold cigarettes were once a high quality product until competition was created by monopoly interests such as RJ Reynolds and other rat poison producers during the 1980's.

The tobacco lawsuits of the early 1990's simply taxed competitive companies out of business and increased the cost of purchase. The litigation was a taxation scam, which increased State profits that were returned to *certain* companies. Modern cigarettes are loaded with industrial garbage... The "no smoking" plebs remain clueless...

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