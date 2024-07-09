This is a follow on to the recent article contributed by Catherine Austin Fitts of Solari.com to this stack. If you have not read it, I suggest you do so now. It provides a very clear “big picture” analysis of the covid con, and offers historical perspective to it. Attempts to post this article to Facebook resulted in immediate (within 2 seconds) removal. You will not find this information in propaganda news sources:

I am frequently asked, how do you know who gave the orders to start killing the world under pretenses of a fake pandemic in 2020?

This question is not a very difficult one, as the power hierarchy is clearly visible: the laws that are being invoked (national emergency, suspension of the Constitution) defense production, weapons purchasing, full liability protection to those who follow the orders to kill. This is not difficult, but requires reading and understanding the relevant public documents, or at least reading my pinned post where all this is summarized.

If you don’t want to read these documents or my prior articles, here is a very simple thought experiment: who do you think has enough power (measured in money) to pull off a global murder operation?

Catherine Austin Fitts and Carolyne Betts recently spoke on CHD TV, full video here.

Tweet and transcript from Sense Receptor includes video clip:

In this clip from a recent episode of the Children's Health Defense series, Financial Rebellion, Investment banker and former HUD official Catherine Austin Fitts describes how the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has spent $20 trillion of taxpayer money (between 1998 and 2015) that has gone undocumented and unaccounted for. Fitts also highlights the fact that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has done the same with $1 trillion of taxpayer money. Fitts starts out her overview of "the missing money" by noting that in 1994 the New York Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Reserve (the Fed) bought shares in the Bank of International Settlements (BIS). The investment banker notes that the Bank of International Settlements "is the central bank of central banks in Switzerland and operates above the law...[as] they have sovereign immunity and enjoy it in many respects and they can receive and hold money secretly [and] can keep money on their balance sheets secretly." Effectively, Fitts says, the U.S. government buying those shares "made their relationship with the BIS much closer..." The investment banker goes on to note that in October 1995 a budget deal in U.S. Congress "basically crashed and burned" and "it was then that...the president of one of the largest pension funds said to [her], 'They'—whoever 'They' is—have given up on the country and are moving all the money out starting in the Fall." Fitts says it was that Fall, October 1997, "when money started to go missing from HUD, as well as the Department of Defense." As of today, Fitts says, "there's...$20 trillion between 1998 and 2015 missing from DOD and $1 trillion missing from HUD." "The other thing that started to happen when that money started to go missing...was what I call the Great Poisoning..." Fitts adds. "Literally, it was the next month after the budget deal crashed that OxyContin was approved and the HUD predatory lending started and the pill mill started and really, the targeting of the low-income neighborhoods started, including the roundups coming from the private prison movement." "Undocumentable adjustments then skyrocket[ed]," Fitts adds. Cut to 2001, and "the day before 9/11 Donald Rumsfeld gave a press conference at the Department of Defense...[announcing] that the Department of Defense was missing $2.3 trillion..." video here: Fitts was told that one of the offices at the Pentagon that was blown up was the location for the office of Naval Intelligence Research Group, which was investigating the missing money. "The rest is history," Fitts says. "The Patriot Act had passed, and then the DOD got huge appropriations and nobody really cared about the missing money." Cut to 2018, and Fitts notes that during the theatrical hearings held during the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, Congress—including both the Senate and the House, Republicans and Democrats—along with the Trump White House "got together and issued a policy called Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board Statement 56." (Fitts refers to it as FASAB 56 or, phonetically speaking, 'Faz-B 56.') "[W]hat FASAB 56 says, very short and simple, is basically the government can keep secret books as a matter of administrative policy, thus refusing to obey all the financial management rules and regulations and laws, including the constitutional provisions for disclosure of financial operations," Fitts says. She adds that "they extended it, along with the classification laws, to private companies and banks doing business with the federal government, which means when you look at the U.S. securities market, the large cap section of the U.S. market...most of the disclosure is meaningless. You have no idea how the money works at many of these companies and the government because they're so intertwined." Fitts adds that "the COVID-19 operation could never have happened without that [FASAB 56], because it put the Department of Defense, and [other federal government] agencies in a position to, essentially, access an unlimited amount of secret money." Fitts says somebody once told her that FASAB 56 is "a wet dream" as it allows for "secret money for secret operations." "I think it was one month after FASAB 56 passed that suddenly Moderna magically raised $500 million. Quite a coincidence".

In 2018 the Pentagon failed it’s first-ever audit. "'We failed the audit, but we never expected to pass it,' Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan told reporters, adding that the findings showed the need for greater discipline in financial matters within the Pentagon."

In 2023, the Pentagon failed the 6th audit in a row.

June 2024:

Management Advisory: Review of DoD Funds Provided to the People’s Republic of China and Associated Affiliates for Research Activities or Any Foreign Countries for the Enhancement of Pathogens of Pandemic Potential (Report No. DODIG‑2024‑099)

The DOD Office of Inspector General issued this statement :

I wish I were kidding:

Here is the DOD IG report.

They simply don’t know how much money they gave to Chinese research laboratories to make scary “bioengineered viruses”.

So, who gave the orders to kill the world?

To understand who gives orders, you need to understand who has power to do so. Power is measured in money. Can you think of anyone that can “take” the money from the bank account that is not there? Who has this magical capability? Can Elon Musk do this? Tedros, the war criminal in Geneva? Bill Gates? Fauci?

NO! They all have to somehow obtain the money first, legally or illegally.

The Pentagon can however. They spend 10x+ what their official spending budget says, seemingly pulling it out of thin air, for decades, and NEVER ACCOUNT for it.

This is not some secret, hidden pile of cash, this is better! This money is taken from us in plain sight, openly. They just take it and spend it, and the Congress can go pound sand… OK, admittedly, they had to 9/11 part of the Pentagon offices to burn some of the financial records with a magical Boeing airplane that leaves no traces on the lawn, but whatevs. It sent the proper message, like, freedom is not free… warriors don’t do math…

It is certainly not “just” the Pentagon which is running this global kill op. The enterprise is complex and is called PHEMCE (Pandemic Enterprise). Here is the detailed map of the fascist octopus kindly provided by the octopus itself:

Next time someone asserts that “Pfizer captured the FDA” or HHS/Fauci directs DOD, who are just poor little soldiers following orders, you can laugh at this propaganda nonsense. The power structure is quite easy to discern from this map.

Another insight form this map is blazingly obvious: if someone successfully prosecutes Pfizer for lying about covid vaccines, especially if this is done on the (incorrect) legal theory that Pfizer wasn’t part of the Operation Warp Speed (AG Kobach), how does this theoretical legal victory affect the ability of the DOD-HHS lead Blob to continue the mass murder operation called “Pandemic Preparedness”. If you answered “not at all”, you are right! And that’s exactly why these lawsuits are structured the way they are structured: carefully avoiding going after the real perpetrators.

Circled in red are the irreplaceable permanent parts of it - the US Government, including the DOD (and all it’s military countermeasures offices), HHS (with all its military countermeasures offices, CDC, FDA, NIH), Congress and White House, and foreign governments, too! They are all “partners” in this Enterprise. They are all connected to the funding, which, as we discussed, comes from the DOD’s unlimited ability to spend without accounting.

Next layer is the “performers” - the private sector that is receiving the money and orders and is doing the work. These are replaceable parts. There is a nearly unlimited selection of the “performers” all desperate for government cash and replaceable at any time:

You can see the relevant importance of Pfizer to the entire organization depicted on this chart.

The Pentagon planned and prepared for this global kill campaign over decades. Since 2020, we are living under permanent military dictatorship. They steal our money and use it to murder us. Simply because they can. Do not comply.

Art for today: Pink Peonies, oil on panel, 12x12 in.